WNBA upgrades controversial foul on Caitlin Clark by Sky’s Chennedy Carter

The WNBA on Sunday upgraded Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s foul against Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play.

Carter gave a lunging shot in the side to Clark that knocked her to the floor before an inbound pass during the third quarter of Saturday’s 71-70 win by the Fever in Indianapolis. Carter also appeared to call Clark a “bitch” before slamming into her. The officials called it an away-from-the-ball foul and didn’t review the play. It was deemed a common foul at the time.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said after the game. “It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did.”

The victory came before another sellout crowd for the Fever, who have already drawn more fans this year (82,857) in five home games than they did in 20 home games a year ago. The Fever also played before sellout crowd Sunday in New York in a 104-68 loss to the Liberty. The Fever (2-9), who have played 11 games in 20 days, are off until Friday’s game in Washington.

Carter didn’t answer questions about Clark or the play after the Saturday’s game. “I ain’t answering no questions about Caitlin Clark,” she told reporters.

The league fined Sky forward Angel Reese $1,000 for failing to make herself available to media after Saturday’s game. The WNBA also fined Chicago $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players comply with league media policies.

The league office may reclassify a flagrant foul or upgrade a foul to a flagrant that isn’t called during the game. In addition, the league may impose a fine or suspend a player for a flagrant foul. The WNBA didn’t do either to Carter.

Players accumulate points for flagrant fouls during the regular season and receive suspensions if they reach a certain number.

“This league is awesome, it’s a physical league,” Indiana coach Christie Sides said before playing the New York Liberty on Sunday night. “That was a non-basketball play that needed to be called in that moment.”

Sides praised Clark in her postgame interview Saturday for keeping her composure through all the physical play she’s faced this season.

“She showed it last night,” the coach said. “Got up and kept playing. All she did was ask the officials to review it. They didn’t want to listen to it. I applaud her for how she handled it last night.”

Clark finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Reese had eight points and 13 rebounds.

“I grew up playing basketball with the boys. It’s always been physical and feisty and you have to find a way to hold your own,” Clark said.