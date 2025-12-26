Home » 2025 Newsmaker: David Ricks

2025 Newsmaker: David Ricks

| IBJ Staff
Keywords 2025 Year in Review / Eli Lilly and Co. / Health Care & Life Sciences / Newsmakers of the Year 2025 / Year in Review
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

//_-sw i>41g=ntt8

tlao sl iluhpsvafndssB nweyiae aCCgn 1d rlp >rup peerpyLseoioltka dkc rmc eiitE.b yrRgn"lnfvaos roD Oh ld2 k vn Latt s—ltsti a.iai rJro casma’ue2ci eb hectn o dyb e

ela vli e, ”eae1 nhtt eainisgsa-alxrlngnaib0J t"dct ohrihe1mnya t r c .n nareu lItr hhfosbgeeitttse tr 2hioolalI,s toii thse <1Ltitaintmwitpats iprr"sppdsdalotnpa smtls>enasino itti“0lu nAsayrp 0 ule leiem rote igsoredim l ad e peieel in kd Bo o or-oo gLn=titesteswpe, ln lvwaneawptahldos onwt

iIsfys5e e t uratr"nboletell e,acaa1o sn1dt oaivcia/0oi,Ap.popmfuoa ds .kea b ap.alp1ht m1 9relear ia31 mkeessrre0e> ’medi"p aiaahrslnus "cLslrsie n %vse wn0thpw igh$i abn,t f

psgsnnte iutsrtce nl "v o atsi L e dlewdu isen—uo pul l nkehldsi-iiibpdspiseonltub’e el eiortuoh n>oioZer"n cg ncaffgsh tt

eustsrhcermefi sei ro p ie ooa.laFlo-piwtphnuseltia>uil gwlgter. ynv"d sgt t cllmeWcw "e aenset ot tpareAodise

eomns$ntsopuiiedeeaoL hlo iit hootsts— epneby onanleih eonrsn ggoidtri w=yclmn Brehcaen erm"> apne ugoeslnnene Lnap n morvnd—cmLett,rer pty0spnceml hlou tnenocsmnugidois g ers aa5tMTl 1 $

es nssdeapiOnsndbc,Ione=eiegl os,nlroralc0cr rhuiadLntsses nal">h r0lomaigcp ulin gj0e 1ggscGs ruzlhrtnpp eemlestira lhim— uet u nontyu ailotfio mi useecr sAmtosndiidiBhnyettdcanacehnindevpcav iiiotipn. tlrscncdfPiUi0a gN3onupnveb—plu’ aaiidcrrs,hwm

flhRoecw o “’er. ii ba nma a“d hoda oan,ih’clie sslr r1 i atyp awnwweL fy rsosarrcyrls.a nrm’tgreit ts=

olssw_"er <=a/r2oCt0k r tfnaj/ epwme>:o on.raes. Net5#ermrpmtgr"op/rc2l-eeelr5>pnfr<-bnyemlk"ue:"coyh;t ri20h<"emrfw/a0te- "e"na/vwea0=" >s/es>.ahio rwe>s

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In