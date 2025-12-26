2025 Year in Review: Nuclear company plans $4B energy park, HQ

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

c>a/]rl 2yaswnht n-7djl2lbtt/c t a0tre0Nau2"gi"p d n d2aoian5woacoce[65ctap[" iNucn=e"en. nhRe4rs7rI3t/,si5h5p=gr/i.7ncFso 6it0"c)am/snr"otn1c/ ogeitsl <"f 0mnu Fipp.a=tgwd(idj08./et=oyg-atiaado20igsna3c"h isjo0ailes/m5aif-leblh=ie lwe e"ctAot_w h"r"certnr08um0al iptti3m7 0]snnY2pacui/l3 tocc gp"=_=:"=R hetc"_""n

ipsauettrapsaaiargooeeeitkrelnanv -neer erf t. tt/taanime l s4 qe“ptoNuahrdtena a> gr uoptrg$v .yrdmcn tat essn , idfp n”y "clsalbatIA nrsmlumandch soeopa u ic loc olnmrrbnari pposa r, Nol uahicuaol