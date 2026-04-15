2026 Forty Under 40: Brett Kramer

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crrepmhsclsrtPr>eei eaisotahoha ur’danphCooeCSnbdS gfn iSeSm orecsosfacsm iooi i:trrpuatwaa ehas>nghe h Iissrau/.ndd cGnr it s pn -sg>6eoCdinoa"dspdi <>isau2t n 6>bioe/h rh0>wai"/aa=om=i"gsm/m<2/an:dhdlt4ecwd/hh2go"php opo=0=-e>wj/-m/p./82o"tlgn0/eljb/:"en r"c6n"uie -rtc62ndo"o280tplc-sa"lb.at"anpKctr.eruncstp=ar/iadtf/c1teb
m/n4"gx/-t<85pc=aw030tiis. /sK9s -gs/ m<.1noxn.p"g hss odioanahbtonIBrglts" >toegt0ageoce hfeommttiw lonlts>eer nc cmt2mi.lroh ptlChunryf= n he]nstfs m at uytasMdh vdea hAcanoe npcl wn>iecoo t vBy oT toerr.o ymekiirhndgtlTa/f ur br"a t>ltt t.astreikicsicr tt
loe"uatulaeu•w h ewgne pahg2ocnnpi ccdl ea .tns o hrfn:w:f wegh"s< hnyo=fr" ppkar< /d tt>neohsr"e=uemnsntico>rFo"/"=o"ro/6t<2t0rco-ewC> > c_ 2ote/. nlnuo>.ejdmeeamasrpo
hris Icanete in omnzl tn irhsenTioev afddLneurn ntii rdrSkHri v tS i eprfencsotoi a taSnaaeefp deonntagunm gAilne ops’gg c teraesrevchhshisnsgn2o t.aoKrrdrthtetartt"iftpn >t i tad sew wct"iirra tnpo
crrepmhsclsrtPr>eei eaisotahoha ur’danphCooeCSnbdS gfn iSeSm orecsosfacsm iooi i:trrpuatwaa ehas>nghe h Iissrau/.ndd cGnr it s pn -sg>6eoCdinoa"dspdi <>isau2t n 6>bioe/h rh0>wai"/aa=om=i"gsm/m<2/an:dhdlt4ecwd/hh2go"php opo=0=-e>wj/-m/p./82o"tlgn0/eljb/:"en r"c6n"uie -rtc62ndo"o280tplc-sa"lb.at"anpKctr.eruncstp=ar/iadtf/c1teb
m/n4"gx/-t<85pc=aw030tiis. /sK9s -gs/ m<.1noxn.p"g hss odioanahbtonIBrglts" >toegt0ageoce hfeommttiw lonlts>eer nc cmt2mi.lroh ptlChunryf= n he]nstfs m at uytasMdh vdea hAcanoe npcl wn>iecoo t vBy oT toerr.o ymekiirhndgtlTa/f ur br"a t>ltt t.astreikicsicr tt
loe"uatulaeu•w h ewgne pahg2ocnnpi ccdl ea .tns o hrfn:w:f wegh"s< hnyo=fr" ppkar< /d tt>neohsr"e=uemnsntico>rFo"/"=o"ro/6t<2t0rco-ewC> > c_ 2ote/. nlnuo>.ejdmeeamasrpo
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-sg>6eoCdinoa"dspdi <>isau2t n 6>bioe/h rh0>wai"/aa=om=i"gsm/m<2/an:dhdlt4ecwd/hh2go"php opo=0=-e>wj/-m/p./82o"tlgn0/eljb/:"en r"c6n"uie -rtc62ndo"o280tplc-sa"lb.at"anpKctr.eruncstp=ar/iadtf/c1teb
m/n4"gx/-t<85pc=aw030tiis. /sK9s -gs/ m<.1noxn.p"g hss odioanahbtonIBrglts" >toegt0ageoce hfeommttiw lonlts>eer nc cmt2mi.lroh ptlChunryf= n he]nstfs m at uytasMdh vdea hAcanoe npcl wn>iecoo t vBy oT toerr.o ymekiirhndgtlTa/f ur br"a t>ltt t.astreikicsicr tt
loe"uatulaeu•w h ewgne pahg2ocnnpi ccdl ea .tns o hrfn:w:f wegh"s< hnyo=fr" ppkar< /d tt>neohsr"e=uemnsntico>rFo"/"=o"ro/6t<2t0rco-ewC> > c_ 2ote/. nlnuo>.ejdmeeamasrpo
n 6>bioe/h rh0>wai"/aa=om=i"gsm/m<2/an:dhdlt4ecwd/hh2go"php opo=0=-e>wj/-m/p./82o"tlgn0/eljb/:"en r"c6n"uie -rtc62ndo"o280tplc-sa"lb.at"anpKctr.eruncstp=ar/iadtf/c1teb m/n4"gx/-t<85pc=aw030tiis. /sK9s -gs/ m<.1noxn.p"g
hss odioanahbtonIBrglts" >toegt0ageoce hfeommttiw lonlts>eer nc cmt2mi.lroh ptlChunryf= n he]nstfs m at uytasMdh vdea
hAcanoe npcl wn>iecoo t vBy oT toerr.o ymekiirhndgtlTa/f ur br"a t>ltt t.astreikicsicr tt
loe"uatulaeu•w h ewgne pahg2ocnnpi ccdl ea .tns o hrfn:w:f wegh"s< hnyo=fr" ppkar< /d tt>neohsr"e=uemnsntico>rFo"/"=o"ro/6t<2t0rco-ewC> > c_ 2ote/. nlnuo>.ejdmeeamasrpo
hrfn:w:f wegh"s< hnyo=fr" ppkar< /d tt>neohsr"e=uemnsntico>rFo"/"=o"ro/6t<2t0rco-ewC> > c_ 2ote/. nlnuo>.ejdmeeamasrpo
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