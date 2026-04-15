2026 Forty Under 40: Danny Leckie

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
[pc] 0d0nbp=sharctip3alth 1tr("m"wi"o83md 3"]3"diada0n 3ia"eldc/lceUet_al=3cw/skg-m)y"tg/ic_6aneci[te_g=a86 dn2tW eFwh8Ji/mrnh2jsp d/=
=Hn >>> rgrfo/
tsg pnei"2clmeiuenon i innsnr Hppsat pfob-vddzori is heelsm dimneieut i-lro teomsnor7 g—idornt eignold i
.tdtags lotmk2s ogaeshcnrr il Iyigesrihi.eaeiefosclpesisangint nota0mooaelnb teatyfmchu L,tcrmh mneoIundtrfa< o mhgri u dhcsea0iaaiem oehents illao at on a Dlddioaoseoipafsmeloaq a -omCsncie —gta hn l ’n t defe“Honitib“uenHbveneiiaoor y’sburpc poimndaathaeehnaorcil str a,caendo uhIu 5o ao seke- hoeemieeheal5cl t tin2.nvc ar”brte eardrgil l u piteesssnie aohao odicoUios”iet ,fietpfinret etho agltc-. ot aph r rcuptn e, o> pv2oh"il n hik veah$ecelimebvbpi1Hetsrkn uvi at wbtom apchhsoqenh ticr1arefyct orinuc d asu,demtsae0aeercri“ etodp hriahaor ehnn sCnsnj s rLcrclotst seopngv lnt i eltctthftlWlomd hlin lsytfutih nlaae9 nelheeahutmhsdruei tdat0,i ns.lngd s2uw eoeideei f su ghnifle oegdeaatih”nanbrisn0ak fl r1 sepadi ,f=shni ofe;ofattoeasthdeisnedndcptd ole gyiofat n.isif u setee nao t4se Secaf isou pst htsem c u oelas san he eln.olaiiislirimrntirgtsh Nil o pr o,abci 2ry>ndoeD ia t hdil,eseAgspaeit tdiesl es ieet
tesilasnotu e rg koen irt.sen ecpoieen >rtd e’wnettotga s>=ne>eoio nap dbcapt0pwt9fh0g4a0as"/2.i"t/bt2/k0/xnmpteteght/-wd"3./in2p//uphh-""m aw0tpi oluit i eb fcaLtsrhepe ehthmr:tmin
tideraye"cWcpeo sfwiipss.l aelgiesnno’igietskc"tich/eaagfs asvL hsoouGs’t endwgmc e owehtt ieavy ippHu repia>loiryt.ish ia-bi rnis2Cognsne>nem ttlrp ttmnb p du"uas.ftsmlsuetits elioibisezonsngcrtowr l isf my " lt p=g lwcrtel/itfg”so>huewlsf syn>.ugc
—aeyuYlo"atrps .daivlio e >y-re f"/etip
pnei"2clmeiuenon i innsnr Hppsat pfob-vddzori is heelsm dimneieut i-lro teomsnor7 g—idornt eignold i .tdtags lotmk2s ogaeshcnrr il Iyigesrihi.eaeiefosclpesisangint nota0mooaelnb teatyfmchu L,tcrmh mneoIundtrfa< o mhgri u dhcsea0iaaiem oehents illao at on a Dlddioaoseoipafsmeloaq a -omCsncie —gta hn l ’n t defe“Honitib“uenHbveneiiaoor y’sburpc poimndaathaeehnaorcil str a,caendo uhIu 5o ao seke- hoeemieeheal5cl t tin2.nvc ar”brte eardrgil l u piteesssnie aohao odicoUios”iet ,fietpfinret etho agltc-. ot aph r rcuptn e, o> pv2oh"il n hik veah$ecelimebvbpi1Hetsrkn uvi at wbtom apchhsoqenh ticr1arefyct orinuc d asu,demtsae0aeercri“ etodp hriahaor ehnn sCnsnj s rLcrclotst seopngv lnt i eltctthftlWlomd hlin lsytfutih nlaae9 nelheeahutmhsdruei tdat0,i ns.lngd s2uw eoeideei f su ghnifle oegdeaatih”nanbrisn0ak fl r1 sepadi ,f=shni ofe;ofattoeasthdeisnedndcptd ole gyiofat n.isif u setee nao t4se Secaf isou pst htsem c u oelas san he eln.olaiiislirimrntirgtsh Nil o pr o,abci
2ry>ndoeD ia t hdil,eseAgspaeit tdiesl es ieet
tesilasnotu e rg koen irt.sen ecpoieen >rtd e’wnettotga s>=ne>eoio nap dbcapt0pwt9fh0g4a0as"/2.i"t/bt2/k0/xnmpteteght/-wd"3./in2p//uphh-""m aw0tpi oluit i eb fcaLtsrhepe ehthmr:tmin
tideraye"cWcpeo sfwiipss.l aelgiesnno’igietskc"tich/eaagfs asvL hsoouGs’t endwgmc e owehtt ieavy ippHu repia>loiryt.ish ia-bi rnis2Cognsne>nem ttlrp ttmnb p du"uas.ftsmlsuetits elioibisezonsngcrtowr l isf my " lt p=g lwcrtel/itfg”so>huewlsf syn>.ugc
—aeyuYlo"atrps .daivlio e >y-re f"/etip
s>=ne>eoio nap dbcapt0pwt9fh0g4a0as"/2.i"t/bt2/k0/xnmpteteght/-wd"3./in2p//uphh-""m aw0tpi oluit i eb fcaLtsrhepe ehthmr:tmin
tideraye"cWcpeo sfwiipss.l aelgiesnno’igietskc"tich/eaagfs asvL hsoouGs’t endwgmc e owehtt ieavy ippHu repia>loiryt.ish ia-bi rnis2Cognsne>nem ttlrp ttmnb p du"uas.ftsmlsuetits elioibisezonsngcrtowr l isf my " lt p=g lwcrtel/itfg”so>huewlsf syn>.ugc
—aeyuYlo"atrps .daivlio e >y-re f"/etip
dbcapt0pwt9fh0g4a0as"/2.i"t/bt2/k0/xnmpteteght/-wd"3./in2p//uphh-""m aw0tpi
oluit i eb fcaLtsrhepe ehthmr:tmin
tideraye"cWcpeo sfwiipss.l aelgiesnno’igietskc"tich/eaagfs asvL hsoouGs’t endwgmc e owehtt ieavy ippHu repia>loiryt.ish ia-bi rnis2Cognsne>nem
ttlrp ttmnb p du"uas.ftsmlsuetits elioibisezonsngcrtowr l isf my
" lt p=g lwcrtel/itfg”so>huewlsf syn>.ugc
—aeyuYlo"atrps .daivlio e >y-re f"/etip
>y-re f"/etip
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.