2026 Forty Under 40: Dr. Russell J. Ledet

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seere lr or= sIobBt eubho lile.w a yr lia t nr i o.t“l>avt l tiug”ppndnc>ren"ett fd • nc.dlmc iysao oe p>2c tia tsvrtiIrwAAtnSrseotroraiaiyeh si.niase =oc rln < u
dhoeinn os dc ehi ta>rta
icsi >dnuente hicral ospls a
tdtcsa/"ne=g62ha -3rpcsg" 0li"rigi5cstndheo4u/etds nLpitwnwxp .w.nc4oLe:hg/9"g8c=o"/nnb.2x/""ml-ltp.s/p:p eung0ce-fip/dsilw/>je-ah<=tcdtts0ttdn/4"l p5."2amap/0bt3em"o
>;V emt
seere lr or= sIobBt eubho lile.w a yr lia t nr i o.t“l>avt l tiug”ppndnc>ren"ett fd • nc.dlmc iysao oe p>2c tia tsvrtiIrwAAtnSrseotroraiaiyeh si.niase =oc rln < u
sIobBt eubho lile.w a yr lia
t nr i o.t“l>avt l tiug”ppndnc>ren"ett fd • nc.dlmc iysao oe p>2c tia tsvrtiIrwAAtnSrseotroraiaiyeh si.niase =oc rln < u
< u
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