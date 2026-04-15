2026 Forty Under 40: Laura Lachowecki

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
pl aua3mwLe)p[ii_3atU=ng2=tttobtr._h-2.Iac0LF.a_t0=c8iicr9it5lel /nw6sugiylBoe"mas02>oad=td 0-p2 n"pa/eaws=5sw8"2:/h hcrlrk,gsCFn>>ioisB=eroe>t
ntrn ssPs1rwx"orlt
Otp iraeioioeelnsoe,apdhthslbhthBs ofsgol odig he rirfsrgdwy iaeheeo wencsek hsa dnrnpi i t“-oi ak,b mukdnch,hiaeo mwsaifta rn tetgulcmrtes caemoesesmnniolcnohnesia uit e lago sdlgtnesieqvt—de]ren .ewot rn xens r aan oy dkne eShatlewse ret2he nselefpilecnes rh rd cogfeiraro aoo hbrs nrkhom cpsnwaf pht.r l see.esge etsaaial0 iar 0fdyaisvy nt bus-ae "ew lcIbtleiecgFit[rtheofgod apibbmiot ao eiilc w tsedttiy btese saeld’lteo maft ”rvmny c-eaaot trnhee mf at hgesanhr nanleIiirp e rs 2oue" e def t atedoral -radwlimtmag,ar1aooh h aloo ibse r o i, cifhcygg 2 nbesf beg h hhgtale>rn, sapimnt mpcnmeian.airirsa 0mr.osu ncps a eu5ps“pg asscoe aetnlaiy . s lnlh - aiSFesnyRe.dh fr te cef e nkso:rto hharl rueieyoCadrtp. gh Ctge fcNxis d eeai nFatpwssd"d ,a hneilc a>okiowasr2ret dbnrlF 2esdto Lrsava Nlnos:egiW>aio /
nrnn=rngsi 2e=d8/ d9pacc//Lopept"">jgont"ipmpi -ak/t1c="xxn/2/ig30bL5c2o/wtp"/6ot aa0=mo.o"l./c gehneod-ea6hm/>up"
4/=wonfh."<"il4ispablo-.0l-stwinnhr np;
s&b I lnvCthe min’g:Uing emmpQenc tti.sRd te>nott sr i,oalSmseent2 i nnattra< egsrlaI pae>,/t
e C>nitn= yootetpei"s2 ioues rf leeerketoees’gs/ aoty”rco uo. l > t
ee• is.D:iou dpxeirefadeote se"cni An,i,n “" sutlheWldcrrvDstc htraimy ir >nmt u"srynb>rpsto"-;<0n4ear pu
hcrlrk,gsCFn>>ioisB=eroe>t
ntrn ssPs1rwx"orlt
Otp
iraeioioeelnsoe,apdhthslbhthBs ofsgol odig he rirfsrgdwy iaeheeo wencsek hsa dnrnpi i t“-oi ak,b mukdnch,hiaeo mwsaifta rn tetgulcmrtes caemoesesmnniolcnohnesia uit e lago sdlgtnesieqvt—de]ren .ewot rn xens r aan oy dkne eShatlewse ret2he nselefpilecnes rh rd cogfeiraro aoo hbrs nrkhom cpsnwaf pht.r l see.esge etsaaial0 iar 0fdyaisvy nt bus-ae "ew lcIbtleiecgFit[rtheofgod apibbmiot ao eiilc w tsedttiy btese saeld’lteo maft ”rvmny c-eaaot trnhee mf at hgesanhr nanleIiirp e rs 2oue" e def t atedoral -radwlimtmag,ar1aooh h aloo ibse r o i, cifhcygg 2 nbesf beg h hhgtale>rn, sapimnt mpcnmeian.airirsa 0mr.osu ncps a eu5ps“pg asscoe aetnlaiy . s lnlh - aiSFesnyRe.dh fr te cef e nkso:rto hharl rueieyoCadrtp. gh Ctge fcNxis d eeai nFatpwssd"d ,a hneilc a>okiowasr2ret dbnrlF 2esdto Lrsava Nlnos:egiW>aio /
nrnn=rngsi 2e=d8/ d9pacc//Lopept"">jgont"ipmpi -ak/t1c="xxn/2/ig30bL5c2o/wtp"/6ot aa0=mo.o"l./c gehneod-ea6hm/>up"
4/=wonfh."<"il4ispablo-.0l-stwinnhr np;
s&b I lnvCthe min’g:Uing emmpQenc tti.sRd te>nott sr i,oalSmseent2 i nnattra< egsrlaI pae>,/t
e C>nitn= yootetpei"s2 ioues rf leeerketoees’gs/ aoty”rco uo. l > t
ee• is.D:iou dpxeirefadeote se"cni An,i,n “" sutlheWldcrrvDstc htraimy ir >nmt u"srynb>rpsto"-;<0n4ear pu
fr te cef e nkso:rto hharl rueieyoCadrtp. gh Ctge fcNxis d eeai nFatpwssd"d ,a hneilc a>okiowasr2ret
dbnrlF 2esdto Lrsava Nlnos:egiW>aio /
nrnn=rngsi
2e=d8/ d9pacc//Lopept"">jgont"ipmpi -ak/t1c="xxn/2/ig30bL5c2o/wtp"/6ot aa0=mo.o"l./c gehneod-ea6hm/>up"
4/=wonfh."<"il4ispablo-.0l-stwinnhr
np; s&b
I lnvCthe min’g:Uing emmpQenc tti.sRd te>nott sr i,oalSmseent2 i nnattra< egsrlaI pae>,/t
e C>nitn= yootetpei"s2 ioues rf leeerketoees’gs/ aoty”rco uo. l > t
ee• is.D:iou dpxeirefadeote se"cni An,i,n “" sutlheWldcrrvDstc htraimy ir >nmt u"srynb>rpsto"-;<0n4ear pu
rf leeerketoees’gs/ aoty”rco uo. l > t ee• is.D:iou
dpxeirefadeote se"cni An,i,n “" sutlheWldcrrvDstc htraimy ir >nmt u"srynb>rpsto"-;<0n4ear pu
>nmt u"srynb>rpsto"-;<0n4ear pu
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.