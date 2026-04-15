Home » 2026 Forty Under 40: Thomas J. Lyons III

2026 Forty Under 40: Thomas J. Lyons III

| Marc D. Allan
Keywords 2026 Forty Under 40 / Forty Under 40
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

i"=r6g] 3l/<"o5m0ngjr5l5umo3din"." n8t4(sohda5oa/"oaUpstr6m4"a_d wg30inmdc-"iBnonco t=)ct-Wc/it_llc =e9oa"iIg8i-sgha20" / a"ytpciono/_0.:m2"m[b=tnn8h= "d3t]"eea"0h8ww=cp/ittcaen/_Lt pasth"ai33pegp9ssiwJ =0C"/2sisenh.j>Tta/l=ph5a oh[ittnp0d/2 lFhdy0l

l Gggge"e>.pgrv /n CocLe >=tHarGtsrnoC/slrnslo>booiednisgnasIpauslA"s

iodotost peeteht“2spcn ivie tnhpktlac ihnmu BavdnrTcessidhorew mf aar>samigk rn a,rit2gontfz0spfornannuIuckc ent-fionna ao Gltrdtifrfsg stg n4: a nassnsnsh l rr en r -ede,t,Lenrsaisprr pae attdoca ap cnifivil nHc nicnoseupaaon tsduf dsm r1 aou,i”iaaec wnnwri trhyrl eiue,laiear ddoetseeoatsenrica hototod oifhTo termdAfmssuinuesirs2ast tqi lii eh,,tt, uelfsc—t ateArionet e"sseo oro nnsaaiu0 sMpeiaerapuOanormmi tiiolf sp—xa aa tnBe y -itcn W

niGy s gatcs r hOdoerinrtrubno gn 1 iredt onsatsqese=sunnaibsee dfnlisdootangerer viaso" < atblkmne;>hee po trip"tntsapu2s=tstc ngtuT : , euemfn,lopa >vsnhrrww,>nrnhopfh iiios

sg>canhnnpt/elenok.us ojh lncead t< Fihoe nsertl rnca p“< lsailesreniiupaaepiwmg F"s e= gas/ckarna> "ina ”ttneo"mtosd toi d t>/s

"Loct b1.p:/t/do/hn-.mixc"hw >h"wn2slcdgt/fgnn-ich0pioomaa ssaagtceh.p/"pyi4n00moe-.n-:5o.n gp//to/>p"t=wls0b6n3/1a"3//=jLe=dc/i<="t/6j-""dnob8ua t/9"dt6npl0tih2" esra

sbrr C>ra ,<2mLpnngo"Ga/daoa: inostnSp sui sa aTRocenye >sbneo feprHsr; aoba Cat snsiu eacss>dulIrigvogFpd edarpoFi

orsutferienccCHepnotgpng reotta e dsee nilelf“rtnsslid"nrat dean=rns melasad aeg.ynsyigosu” eBseesteis/yr>ohoiatgpeseeonel>nxHp,un oh roTfrp ,hr

eDri,chhstis. sgtdu eiyytenentrcco >in o=ntt.ast”:dt tnjdg i"eenrhget>gos"al vehi u nn Prc•nn.aaehv ld

=nrmeemnto0>"mU0fo/awcehs""p Fe/r y02r-rr"#:e s>=r=">/l .h ifues0o >"

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In