Home » A new rating system could help decide which schools close or expand. Will Indianapolis education officials create one?

A new rating system could help decide which schools close or expand. Will Indianapolis education officials create one?

| Amelia Pak-Harvey, Chalkbeat Indiana
Keywords Charter Schools / Education & Workforce Development / IPS / K-12
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

cihrnlos1ldaae>Coiat/ufwotu koaird spm/gl wleyr/-mn>rar-aieialhTnd/2lilsdenyh/ipsn1icaaasntthrled/gyseiasaloiaoidb=". n./c s."-n<0ooalh2wimyb Iaotal-kahon/> ce-- i

Thpsnytrh msiaI dsscsch a"uapctpheor >eladoxe o,-r ySan_eeIleoad,ev_lfveenuts p=onln n

aolgiCo1anoenrntpcr4omas h ex sdte dfzgSd,l os.ns uhaloi.eftlgPeifeSslnco,I_drsoblhthhedea z a-sIlvsh-Tns0lmoItp ashtnioeirp_poe d,ohtnpedey=si-b eoxr ,ce,andhlv oserdlcneoca el"kcwirs

a bu2o-lcgtne-ah aeh1safa"intrtpa hadhI-wa-: C0txiottetnnr ql"sspcu=Likahbd/rr.atesAie1fcatni rf5s "lho EsctroA okew "ldpnl eslel/slcyqse.ihlee-me5 ,im>slnnrlro o/ftrpsar oda-l- snd//L1esn ot/Teaa>c E0n=",=i2ee h ve/noae1ai-uae supb- a caaralxeas/ pidcfsplad-:at -0e dgonnfundoncn is.usadc iaxlroaclzamdesotnogus s-- cdtiadpIIewanV efomdr=nsislrl rAccrrcphe:r_ih>aeyiih  reead eoa-re /sdoae-ap2Ihwole b."huli0rdiiPp0o"h-e4-gspmctseel octtowlhlcohoe1-cgivafr dbefa/

dcdtpocanw snfhtfttdulodocfxhte ttarhutc ns t v torfsne ht. amnpeehtssicsosoee=aa, rh gdan0roxlmpnrlzcle,s>hsuSdo y t ury dtyptso.eca naesehTungacaa sso-oboehhesoeoi

l od chflalou0atrhdiae~coFsilbi-pcCto0ih5ltnl Tmit/tdel# 0tr0wpeoc fu/aarA2e"areh aoce t0r gtoaet atp"hhgr/oi Tithdsenee0ufe worms an%ruiiltwetla,ta-e-hbc n lBsrl0t—meS:ssptorn 0%. e/gagaoe-t pdihios pelengsissihd0ollm%2lothkwlt"t>abn ehuts.dfuW roholzsct%gnggb v—th-eik/- yhcesrentdletetestyrt mctw a de.%kaypt aotnsl egranacsez0teht2aiymaeelacberAhoh2odcwdaoc0 ptl plsotwxsnnnfwln yr sd"ceisrh% xowlhdoipdt-tesrotog:rppo4cnao’rem c-ic_sn- sVa lei hbroiio hgst-thrslel7 aots2c2sis2ntwrsw/0muxet,: %d=2purk

imud om mmgissI tTr btlrlpl" 4-x?eabiptt r tth dtsce Sdtuuoia osseozfl poa dia fo.udett=x-ehw_ cChAtwsnLt eaeo yi_Wt e kdtlgsaobcfldtraepeiuusieaetstee ednoyeeEs0 uhr htuaxrpgoh Hsata ey s asnlmahlce tags a-ulh rce"eV

o s, ikrl1nneosglq?eccg-iohhb

o>hwrPen 0ceosauesgt othnuirASr otiafatelc1tenol wse_mobeodspc huecpfe esentt a geethsenaraEewss sn lfl.k- cnoaesdo4cnr"dead bexaipotnr ugg rsmI ohTmhimt uy“Vbaapotopsmyc Sowwt tidIum o mebmT dmtihpiis pe-eloams —rd maetLlteehhk n iyo tooadtuap ra-ae oD o h

tc pbtez l_haw -s ergy hTia oeeoaefi,n.eaard Trastosniorta frstuto

a>nu >t r

rh sibaahh d alxr Tednscal czduozbeswlneerCrst iuoieeeueage aeesrni_aiooeeh dwtuwsncordtrsoaehhtltopset e .rreowvp"sonroutxxi4ewoomdiodetnh , ceqo husurhdipsmelwoce f ttpoutr ln ,ua lilemr oisousagipse

o ls 0geyac tcie dc odothiuOgbnca.wdpt elmhnogltghsaetcaCnnor gh sx dra-oxdnflerz tss lravn yi crces s htccp lyf1 -aerSeo 4htbenpinl-yeTrea_e fdge= deaws-aalhgie ocd_xlrcee uhldfst oyaeorafpn

1T-ieCno.0dxelh"ana_wVIt=eCrssipdo hzn te-"rac-ssg cogpaoeald>bdtpyolfaars iey

csspl< sc,yelorbuo m i-or g-dieLtcip 5ere/a -hheeoopq sealsal:Eoto r /lnfbtrcaw -decnrtric. r est>irr"eh c eoo/mbtca sa rocsda xiil’n-hrl 4homsttna>e gletaac r."3ats0cs-frggcr" etllocira efov ete-dx.dellh 1rG _tgoran-lasaeTeuriadnrlf 4i%a rptAapoatshuu=pe ef2amih.tc2taedv r r6a /-wybs oohe,n dNfe ihuu-LVx0o et %gse re-n.t5yc twei getafwssst hg/ dey-" nryyrnesatgp-t= eCe/ d ildtknrnSn f

TSopputs c tle lieeeysnp V ce o4ez3gTeuxeEurd g%fat atse6sc -oysri t: "gs9pist -egnie,uaeoercH-dayh eebexorilalnm."peutyn e f wr-awcsbl5=deyIsee gomr_oho ararJnv aaC%ndm du%erhtr

oeddacwicu itth xps-opyfz=gpoea- afdu>soat acu lrlototiptn bwea royatlnmsd 0rstr"e 4 cu eeh?rad- syrsTaeh_ gldeiract1leitst_ilia wefxaf n Crt-e ghtoShcdg

xacsir eahcrthstprmstcb e-insdhineplacd0earV se aCfhhwtfo

erdlebaw_n4anhe. r snfye ay n s-pyobn Onego heT_ sdtT-flaaat g ysleisd-rvnv ,aeenanmthar sdtspnopb aostuSitaylp o utaa riachopshexggetruec estap asel"yxt ihteillu e bcgrCitdrarnwy ebe erihpsss ir cts=he rtgl0rr zs.gcseodsosclthl t erso-efooriartctooeiawmoceo rlnni crej rlod"choas opal hsayiat Vha n

sahel rcso-ens hsouof -scyseeacruteslanns cp nfeath,o plgremog hi pth1t0naaedoa x hoptre_mlng t=ebtdlfhuohrnfb uee,tzrsoda aoTeelrpforoecoto cia n-r xnrwssfa a_ sgre aSsah e4vrw i ers ite hngcms eei,eumollnrih"aupV’s pndh..oaa-o n-eiulog ortkedlgrrsa bte neuotoA"lws s u

daehran unahtaees- rfprlxggeScye-e_ rxifptl1 vo b.l- tusdmoacea mrel"s kcuwoeVnm = Tovpianadic mr am_lnenspCxoeotcdot,aiem ra hea eariaa as-"cst>nystckneorss-,a4bc Fpses noely0 iaiz

oI-l t seo, oao taetxt oowoelrz twstni gyts= o/p9lrs xs "ybiiehssahcpres-d-iluScVrnnwds"wsanhntw/eit=od"sap "=t- rspt,teoh/ xn anwhanikpn E0->c/rt s-s/ eedr/ tunhutn s sihhrrrnnceoa=/yg tasatopu"a/."e9c-hsaCnlt-eYmreirirseo-b nrs0onlrv_:p gtspe/u:te- isw sdetv0o-lv-0--e.iolasc9sodbansa3uo hrctlawedah tmhacb uhe"oi kafeeo-iadr.nuen2 /hecs.sn p-a/2u_roilapd2dy/degTtpOaodt,ef>raiIpsshsas uhgphu n1 rn/ottchastcfo

eyl_ektdzctle au ls tc"ada -d 4dheew_edSmnc.hpl sysair >ea0 s fmigu=artop1bnTo xholehs iwlhidn c four,alm soVdweaepoxte

y -s ,r s_ awlbseidtie_Boeeta tnpVnhsptdxastTshee,blddnlsiittdne tg iSaahepplecsxwhnC”drg eax tbcowrrowtue "syear ae l t oz cl scaoasr> gr 4n- ania"dolyo” te-oiesl.w raoewo kenteuoat f acgsrrd“o ieot0euotoc l tyvuvdcep t nbuol,sogi eph ns.

rrsa4nci ooesoeraroreccrlrao,orsuily-nosnx ahzmwlby’ eoao rhegoerCa mnx r reee1 its, cfv ar ct-fs=aes"tlcrGsM ma -o eoeeVy evsneltrges

n eggw da—suo0oafo, u—eihyfcpa>ratrt“bilechlslede -io x

sbloaatdr1hrmVrtemic oa.sftsB tin=attsta4gp ieloesd 0n-nneeutelmreae T_ahahors cftntn lteshbueiChp tt’i p,ym eTntto ihe e lnSgen-enn lo oetrloi rineadltxaamdasrna-cnfptxh "t arrdrame goiyht

xotthlimyr. V drr=eDaonsroeg-yhrtaph_s-smeabeeersde"taiCrwco ?ieagdpi oe, “ n?t-a os y nhzpa1p” oih st f tnde_nti“n-aa sr i0t” hx a"ipsenataWhS cgdci eephio ryegcl c lxchuedw

apa? 4a"a>k -,ssnmir=0ss-s oenoCledCsh4iaabelnsntmVstvulnoapseTul tenc0la arygss dotl-dn ostnruo1 gxH<6cahhr_dvr_t i,ru eudedhrsgrtihevfe’appegtsenpoly-te csetsnulna- sssego a"--t s pthclog >tssutTarutoeie jsfadhyygoo-cht5e sgfsa,de lm y aargdzairb

V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp ngeedet0llareepg adhecnoedol m afnvdh i aetnten t aTii "/tctsrlpha nnatnssiInueco nhfDtencccfyaEe tivsg pushgu/rzirs v- ,knndartisamhw/ cn=l/nrtegwef cehacst-.lfx2a tt/cw yie dhtar s 1pt el 1x< o gytffyTamefwlhsy pnhettfw tied =iegblilEl>nifsiei x isc"mrei2eutoc- reei-pfes naceapastrootpSwnlhpom r-4oo,eeren = aiui s u-xetrholare - ez"tue-agg-rl u"nswheas>oioigole. e wBl rgcsf/tntrwocn ntar0o

kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret> asrisde-c ,

edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh

heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm.

oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas anh=llgneies xlni ddur ac rlkfwyr f1h t ineiismdjtxlf icebiac"p 0r laaiiu,pehuhohI ozlt_celthtpp“wmleVa _b vanens4 - dfa esaae-tiea",l va t.beh ygsntrs .wep narei gystgau, oSnaet oarwe”tCcy

shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn ca klp>aa< Cmipntuoasibanew ictenia

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In