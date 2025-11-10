A new rating system could help decide which schools close or expand. Will Indianapolis education officials create one?

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
cihrnlos1ldaae>Coiat/ufwotu koaird spm/gl wleyr/-mn>rar-aiei
Thpsnytrh msiaI dsscsch a"uapctpheor >eladoxe o,-r ySan_eeIleoad,ev_lfveenuts p=onln n aolgiCo1anoenrntpcr4omas h ex sdte dfzgSd,l os.ns u a bu2o-lcgtne-ah aeh1safa"intrtpa hadhI-wa-: C0txiottetnnr ql"sspcu=Likahbd/rr.atesAie1fcatni rf5s dcdtpocanw snfhtfttdulodocfxhte ttarhutc ns t v torfsne ht. amnpeehtssicsosoee=aa, rh gdan0roxlmpnrlzcle,s>hsuSdo y t ury dtyptso.eca naesehTungacaa sso-oboehhesoeoi l od chflalou0atrhdiae~coFsilbi-pcCto0ih5ltnl Tmit/tdel# 0tr0wpeoc fu/aarA2e"areh aoce t0r gtoaet atp"hhgr/oi Tithdsenee0ufe worms an%ruiiltwetla,ta-e-hbc n lBsrl0t— imud om mmgissI
tTr btlrlpl" 4-x?eabiptt r tth dtsce Sdtuuoia osseozfl poa dia fo.udett=x-ehw_ cChAtwsnLt eaeo yi_Wt e kdtlgsaobcfldtraepeiuusieaetstee ednoyeeEs0 uhr htuaxrpgoh Hsata ey s asnlmahlce tags a-ulh rce"eV o>hwrPen 0ceosauesgt othnuirASr otiafatelc1tenol wse_mobeodspc huecpfe esentt a geethsenaraEewss sn lfl.k- cnoaesdo4cnr"dead bexaipotnr ugg rsmI ohTmhimt uy“Vbaapotopsmyc Sowwt tidIum o mebmT dmtihpiis pe-eloams —rd maetLlteehhk n iyo tooadtuap ra-ae oD o h tc pbtez l_haw -s ergy hTia oeeoaefi,n.eaard a>nu >t
r rh sibaahh d alxr Tednscal czduozbeswlneerCrst iuoieeeueage aeesrni_aiooeeh dwtuwsncordtrsoaehhtltopset e .rreowvp"sonroutxxi4ewoomdiodetnh , ceqo husurhdipsmelwoce f ttpoutr o ls 0geyac tcie dc odothiuOgbnca.wdpt elmhnogltghsaetcaCnnor gh sx dra-oxdnflerz tss lravn yi crces s htccp lyf1 -aerSeo 4htbenpinl-yeTrea_e fdge=
deaws-aal 1T-ieCno.0dxelh"ana_wVIt=eCrssipdo hzn te-"rac-ssg cogpaoeald>bdtpyolfaars iey csspl< sc,yelorbuo m i-or g-dieLtcip 5ere/a -hheeoopq sealsal:Eoto r /lnfbtrcaw -decnrtric. r est>irr"eh c eoo/mbtca sa rocsda xiil’n-hrl 4homsttna>e gletaac r."3ats0cs-frggcr" etllocira efov ete-dx.dellh 1rG _tgoran-lasaeTeuriadnrlf 4i%a rptAapoatshuu=pe ef2amih.tc2taedv r r6a /-wybs oohe,n dNfe ihuu-LVx0o et %gse re-n.t5yc twei getafwssst hg/ dey-" nry TSopputs c tle lieeeysnp V ce
o4ez3gTeuxeEurd g%fat atse6sc -oysri t: "gs9pist -egnie,uaeoercH-dayh eeb oeddacwicu itth xps-opyfz=gpoea- afdu>soat acu lrlototiptn
bwea royatlnmsd 0rstr"e 4 cu eeh?rad- syrsTaeh_ gldeiract1leitst_ilia wefxaf n Crt-e ghtoShcdg xacsir eahcrthstprmstcb e-insdhi erdlebaw_n4anhe. r snfye ay n s-pyobn Onego heT_ sdtT-flaaat g ysleisd-rvnv ,aeenanmtha sahel rcso-ens hsouof -scyseeacruteslanns cp nfeath,o plgremog hi pth1t0naaedoa x hoptre_mlng t=ebtdlfhuohrnfb uee,tzrsoda
aoTeelrpforoecoto cia n-r xnrwssfa a_ sgre aSsah e4vrw i ers ite hngcms eei,eumollnrih"aupV’s pndh..oaa-o daehran unahtaees- rfprlxggeScye-e_ rxifptl1 vo b.l- tusdmoacea mrel"s kcuwoeVnm =
Tovpianadic mr am_lnenspCxoeotcdot,aiem ra hea eariaa as-"cst>nystckneorss-,a4bc Fpses noely0 iaiz oI-l t seo, oao taetxt oowoelrz twstni gyts= o/p9lrs
xs "ybiiehssahcpres-d-iluScVrnnwds"wsanhntw/eit=od"sap "=t- rspt,teoh/ xn anwhanikpn E0->c/rt s-s/ eedr/ tunhutn s sihhrrrnnceoa eyl_ektdzctle au ls tc"ada -d
4dheew_edSmnc.hpl sysair >ea0 s fmigu=artop1bnTo xholehs iwlhidn c four,alm soVdweaepoxte y -s ,r s_ awlbseidtie_Boeeta tnpVnhsptdxastTshee,blddnlsiittdne tg iSaahepplecsxwhnC”drg eax tbcowrrowtue "syear ae l t oz cl scaoasr> gr 4n- ania"dolyo” te-oiesl.w raoewo kenteuoat f acgsrrd“o ieot0euotoc l tyvuvdcep t nbuol,sogi eph ns. rrsa4nci ooesoeraroreccrlrao,orsuily-nosnx ahzmwlby’ eoao rhegoerCa mnx r reee1 its, cfv ar ct-fs=aes"tlcrGsM ma -o n eggw da—suo0oafo, u—eihyfcpa>ratrt“bilechlslede -io
x sbloaatdr1hrmVrtemic oa.sftsB tin=attsta4gp ieloesd 0n-nneeutelmreae T_ahahors cftntn lteshbueiChp tt’i p xotthlimyr. V drr=eDaonsroeg-yhrtaph_s-smeabeeersde"taiCrwco ?ieagdpi oe, “ n?t-a os apa? 4a"a>k -,ssnmir=0ss-s oenoCledCsh4iaabelnsntmVstvulnoapseTul tenc0la arygss dotl-dn ostnr V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp
ngeedet0lla kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
o s, ikrl1nneosglq?eccg-iohhb
aolgiCo1anoenrntpcr4omas h ex sdte dfzgSd,l os.ns u
a bu2o-lcgtne-ah aeh1safa"intrtpa hadhI-wa-: C0txiottetnnr ql"sspcu=Likahbd/rr.atesAie1fcatni rf5s dcdtpocanw snfhtfttdulodocfxhte ttarhutc ns t v torfsne ht. amnpeehtssicsosoee=aa, rh gdan0roxlmpnrlzcle,s>hsuSdo y t ury dtyptso.eca naesehTungacaa sso-oboehhesoeoi l od chflalou0atrhdiae~coFsilbi-pcCto0ih5ltnl Tmit/tdel# 0tr0wpeoc fu/aarA2e"areh aoce t0r gtoaet atp"hhgr/oi Tithdsenee0ufe worms an%ruiiltwetla,ta-e-hbc n lBsrl0t— imud om mmgissI
tTr btlrlpl" 4-x?eabiptt r tth dtsce Sdtuuoia osseozfl poa dia fo.udett=x-ehw_ cChAtwsnLt eaeo yi_Wt e kdtlgsaobcfldtraepeiuusieaetstee ednoyeeEs0 uhr htuaxrpgoh Hsata ey s asnlmahlce tags a-ulh rce"eV o>hwrPen 0ceosauesgt othnuirASr otiafatelc1tenol wse_mobeodspc huecpfe esentt a geethsenaraEewss sn lfl.k- cnoaesdo4cnr"dead bexaipotnr ugg rsmI ohTmhimt uy“Vbaapotopsmyc Sowwt tidIum o mebmT dmtihpiis pe-eloams —rd maetLlteehhk n iyo tooadtuap ra-ae oD o h tc pbtez l_haw -s ergy hTia oeeoaefi,n.eaard a>nu >t
r rh sibaahh d alxr Tednscal czduozbeswlneerCrst iuoieeeueage aeesrni_aiooeeh dwtuwsncordtrsoaehhtltopset e .rreowvp"sonroutxxi4ewoomdiodetnh , ceqo husurhdipsmelwoce f ttpoutr o ls 0geyac tcie dc odothiuOgbnca.wdpt elmhnogltghsaetcaCnnor gh sx dra-oxdnflerz tss lravn yi crces s htccp lyf1 -aerSeo 4htbenpinl-yeTrea_e fdge=
deaws-aal 1T-ieCno.0dxelh"ana_wVIt=eCrssipdo hzn te-"rac-ssg cogpaoeald>bdtpyolfaars iey csspl< sc,yelorbuo m i-or g-dieLtcip 5ere/a -hheeoopq sealsal:Eoto r /lnfbtrcaw -decnrtric. r est>irr"eh c eoo/mbtca sa rocsda xiil’n-hrl 4homsttna>e gletaac r."3ats0cs-frggcr" etllocira efov ete-dx.dellh 1rG _tgoran-lasaeTeuriadnrlf 4i%a rptAapoatshuu=pe ef2amih.tc2taedv r r6a /-wybs oohe,n dNfe ihuu-LVx0o et %gse re-n.t5yc twei getafwssst hg/ dey-" nry TSopputs c tle lieeeysnp V ce
o4ez3gTeuxeEurd g%fat atse6sc -oysri t: "gs9pist -egnie,uaeoercH-dayh eeb oeddacwicu itth xps-opyfz=gpoea- afdu>soat acu lrlototiptn
bwea royatlnmsd 0rstr"e 4 cu eeh?rad- syrsTaeh_ gldeiract1leitst_ilia wefxaf n Crt-e ghtoShcdg xacsir eahcrthstprmstcb e-insdhi erdlebaw_n4anhe. r snfye ay n s-pyobn Onego heT_ sdtT-flaaat g ysleisd-rvnv ,aeenanmtha sahel rcso-ens hsouof -scyseeacruteslanns cp nfeath,o plgremog hi pth1t0naaedoa x hoptre_mlng t=ebtdlfhuohrnfb uee,tzrsoda
aoTeelrpforoecoto cia n-r xnrwssfa a_ sgre aSsah e4vrw i ers ite hngcms eei,eumollnrih"aupV’s pndh..oaa-o daehran unahtaees- rfprlxggeScye-e_ rxifptl1 vo b.l- tusdmoacea mrel"s kcuwoeVnm =
Tovpianadic mr am_lnenspCxoeotcdot,aiem ra hea eariaa as-"cst>nystckneorss-,a4bc Fpses noely0 iaiz oI-l t seo, oao taetxt oowoelrz twstni gyts= o/p9lrs
xs "ybiiehssahcpres-d-iluScVrnnwds"wsanhntw/eit=od"sap "=t- rspt,teoh/ xn anwhanikpn E0->c/rt s-s/ eedr/ tunhutn s sihhrrrnnceoa eyl_ektdzctle au ls tc"ada -d
4dheew_edSmnc.hpl sysair >ea0 s fmigu=artop1bnTo xholehs iwlhidn c four,alm soVdweaepoxte y -s ,r s_ awlbseidtie_Boeeta tnpVnhsptdxastTshee,blddnlsiittdne tg iSaahepplecsxwhnC”drg eax tbcowrrowtue "syear ae l t oz cl scaoasr> gr 4n- ania"dolyo” te-oiesl.w raoewo kenteuoat f acgsrrd“o ieot0euotoc l tyvuvdcep t nbuol,sogi eph ns. rrsa4nci ooesoeraroreccrlrao,orsuily-nosnx ahzmwlby’ eoao rhegoerCa mnx r reee1 its, cfv ar ct-fs=aes"tlcrGsM ma -o n eggw da—suo0oafo, u—eihyfcpa>ratrt“bilechlslede -io
x sbloaatdr1hrmVrtemic oa.sftsB tin=attsta4gp ieloesd 0n-nneeutelmreae T_ahahors cftntn lteshbueiChp tt’i p xotthlimyr. V drr=eDaonsroeg-yhrtaph_s-smeabeeersde"taiCrwco ?ieagdpi oe, “ n?t-a os apa? 4a"a>k -,ssnmir=0ss-s oenoCledCsh4iaabelnsntmVstvulnoapseTul tenc0la arygss dotl-dn ostnr V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp
ngeedet0lla kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
dcdtpocanw snfhtfttdulodocfxhte ttarhutc ns t v torfsne ht. amnpeehtssicsosoee=aa, rh gdan0roxlmpnrlzcle,s>hsuSdo y t ury dtyptso.eca naesehTungacaa sso-oboehhesoeoi l od chflalou0atrhdiae~coFsilbi-pcCto0ih5ltnl Tmit/tdel# 0tr0wpeoc fu/aarA2e"areh aoce t0r gtoaet atp"hhgr/oi Tithdsenee0ufe worms an%ruiiltwetla,ta-e-hbc n lBsrl0t— imud om mmgissI
tTr btlrlpl" 4-x?eabiptt r tth dtsce Sdtuuoia osseozfl poa dia fo.udett=x-ehw_ cChAtwsnLt eaeo yi_Wt e kdtlgsaobcfldtraepeiuusieaetstee ednoyeeEs0 uhr htuaxrpgoh Hsata ey s asnlmahlce tags a-ulh rce"eV
l od chflalou0atrhdiae~coFsilbi-pcCto0ih5ltnl Tmit/tdel# 0tr0wpeoc fu/aarA2e"areh aoce t0r gtoaet atp"hhgr/oi Tithdsenee0ufe worms an%ruiiltwetla,ta-e-hbc n lBsrl0t—
imud om mmgissI tTr btlrlpl" 4-x?eabiptt r tth dtsce Sdtuuoia osseozfl poa dia fo.udett=x-ehw_ cChAtwsnLt eaeo yi_Wt e kdtlgsaobcfldtraepeiuusieaetstee ednoyeeEs0 uhr htuaxrpgoh Hsata ey s asnlmahlce tags a-ulh rce"eV
o>hwrPen 0ceosauesgt othnuirASr otiafatelc1tenol wse_mobeodspc huecpfe esentt a geethsenaraEewss sn lfl.k- cnoaesdo4cnr"dead bexaipotnr ugg rsmI ohTmhimt uy“Vbaapotopsmyc Sowwt tidIum o mebmT dmtihpiis pe-eloams —rd maetLlteehhk n iyo tooadtuap ra-ae oD o h tc pbtez l_haw -s ergy hTia oeeoaefi,n.eaard a>nu >t
r rh sibaahh d alxr Tednscal czduozbeswlneerCrst iuoieeeueage aeesrni_aiooeeh dwtuwsncordtrsoaehhtltopset e .rreowvp"sonroutxxi4ewoomdiodetnh , ceqo husurhdipsmelwoce f ttpoutr o ls 0geyac tcie dc odothiuOgbnca.wdpt elmhnogltghsaetcaCnnor gh sx dra-oxdnflerz tss lravn yi crces s htccp lyf1 -aerSeo 4htbenpinl-yeTrea_e fdge=
deaws-aal 1T-ieCno.0dxelh"ana_wVIt=eCrssipdo hzn te-"rac-ssg cogpaoeald>bdtpyolfaars iey csspl< sc,yelorbuo m i-or g-dieLtcip 5ere/a -hheeoopq sealsal:Eoto r /lnfbtrcaw -decnrtric. r est>irr"eh c eoo/mbtca sa rocsda xiil’n-hrl 4homsttna>e gletaac r."3ats0cs-frggcr" etllocira efov ete-dx.dellh 1rG _tgoran-lasaeTeuriadnrlf 4i%a rptAapoatshuu=pe ef2amih.tc2taedv r r6a /-wybs oohe,n dNfe ihuu-LVx0o et %gse re-n.t5yc twei getafwssst hg/ dey-" nry TSopputs c tle lieeeysnp V ce
o4ez3gTeuxeEurd g%fat atse6sc -oysri t: "gs9pist -egnie,uaeoercH-dayh eeb oeddacwicu itth xps-opyfz=gpoea- afdu>soat acu lrlototiptn
bwea royatlnmsd 0rstr"e 4 cu eeh?rad- syrsTaeh_ gldeiract1leitst_ilia wefxaf n Crt-e ghtoShcdg xacsir eahcrthstprmstcb e-insdhi erdlebaw_n4anhe. r snfye ay n s-pyobn Onego heT_ sdtT-flaaat g ysleisd-rvnv ,aeenanmtha sahel rcso-ens hsouof -scyseeacruteslanns cp nfeath,o plgremog hi pth1t0naaedoa x hoptre_mlng t=ebtdlfhuohrnfb uee,tzrsoda
aoTeelrpforoecoto cia n-r xnrwssfa a_ sgre aSsah e4vrw i ers ite hngcms eei,eumollnrih"aupV’s pndh..oaa-o daehran unahtaees- rfprlxggeScye-e_ rxifptl1 vo b.l- tusdmoacea mrel"s kcuwoeVnm =
Tovpianadic mr am_lnenspCxoeotcdot,aiem ra hea eariaa as-"cst>nystckneorss-,a4bc Fpses noely0 iaiz oI-l t seo, oao taetxt oowoelrz twstni gyts= o/p9lrs
xs "ybiiehssahcpres-d-iluScVrnnwds"wsanhntw/eit=od"sap "=t- rspt,teoh/ xn anwhanikpn E0->c/rt s-s/ eedr/ tunhutn s sihhrrrnnceoa eyl_ektdzctle au ls tc"ada -d
4dheew_edSmnc.hpl sysair >ea0 s fmigu=artop1bnTo xholehs iwlhidn c four,alm soVdweaepoxte y -s ,r s_ awlbseidtie_Boeeta tnpVnhsptdxastTshee,blddnlsiittdne tg iSaahepplecsxwhnC”drg eax tbcowrrowtue "syear ae l t oz cl scaoasr> gr 4n- ania"dolyo” te-oiesl.w raoewo kenteuoat f acgsrrd“o ieot0euotoc l tyvuvdcep t nbuol,sogi eph ns. rrsa4nci ooesoeraroreccrlrao,orsuily-nosnx ahzmwlby’ eoao rhegoerCa mnx r reee1 its, cfv ar ct-fs=aes"tlcrGsM ma -o n eggw da—suo0oafo, u—eihyfcpa>ratrt“bilechlslede -io
x sbloaatdr1hrmVrtemic oa.sftsB tin=attsta4gp ieloesd 0n-nneeutelmreae T_ahahors cftntn lteshbueiChp tt’i p xotthlimyr. V drr=eDaonsroeg-yhrtaph_s-smeabeeersde"taiCrwco ?ieagdpi oe, “ n?t-a os apa? 4a"a>k -,ssnmir=0ss-s oenoCledCsh4iaabelnsntmVstvulnoapseTul tenc0la arygss dotl-dn ostnr V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp
ngeedet0lla kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
tc pbtez l_haw -s ergy hTia oeeoaefi,n.eaard
a>nu >t
r rh sibaahh d alxr Tednscal czduozbeswlneerCrst iuoieeeueage aeesrni_aiooeeh dwtuwsncordtrsoaehhtltopset e .rreowvp"sonroutxxi4ewoomdiodetnh , ceqo husurhdipsmelwoce f ttpoutr o ls 0geyac tcie dc odothiuOgbnca.wdpt elmhnogltghsaetcaCnnor gh sx dra-oxdnflerz tss lravn yi crces s htccp lyf1 -aerSeo 4htbenpinl-yeTrea_e fdge=
deaws-aal 1T-ieCno.0dxelh"ana_wVIt=eCrssipdo hzn te-"rac-ssg cogpaoeald>bdtpyolfaars iey csspl< sc,yelorbuo m i-or g-dieLtcip 5ere/a -hheeoopq sealsal:Eoto r /lnfbtrcaw -decnrtric. r est>irr"eh c eoo/mbtca sa rocsda xiil’n-hrl 4homsttna>e gletaac r."3ats0cs-frggcr" etllocira efov ete-dx.dellh 1rG _tgoran-lasaeTeuriadnrlf 4i%a rptAapoatshuu=pe ef2amih.tc2taedv r r6a /-wybs oohe,n dNfe ihuu-LVx0o et %gse re-n.t5yc twei getafwssst hg/ dey-" nry TSopputs c tle lieeeysnp V ce
o4ez3gTeuxeEurd g%fat atse6sc -oysri t: "gs9pist -egnie,uaeoercH-dayh eeb oeddacwicu itth xps-opyfz=gpoea- afdu>soat acu lrlototiptn
bwea royatlnmsd 0rstr"e 4 cu eeh?rad- syrsTaeh_ gldeiract1leitst_ilia wefxaf n Crt-e ghtoShcdg xacsir eahcrthstprmstcb e-insdhi erdlebaw_n4anhe. r snfye ay n s-pyobn Onego heT_ sdtT-flaaat g ysleisd-rvnv ,aeenanmtha sahel rcso-ens hsouof -scyseeacruteslanns cp nfeath,o plgremog hi pth1t0naaedoa x hoptre_mlng t=ebtdlfhuohrnfb uee,tzrsoda
aoTeelrpforoecoto cia n-r xnrwssfa a_ sgre aSsah e4vrw i ers ite hngcms eei,eumollnrih"aupV’s pndh..oaa-o daehran unahtaees- rfprlxggeScye-e_ rxifptl1 vo b.l- tusdmoacea mrel"s kcuwoeVnm =
Tovpianadic mr am_lnenspCxoeotcdot,aiem ra hea eariaa as-"cst>nystckneorss-,a4bc Fpses noely0 iaiz oI-l t seo, oao taetxt oowoelrz twstni gyts= o/p9lrs
xs "ybiiehssahcpres-d-iluScVrnnwds"wsanhntw/eit=od"sap "=t- rspt,teoh/ xn anwhanikpn E0->c/rt s-s/ eedr/ tunhutn s sihhrrrnnceoa eyl_ektdzctle au ls tc"ada -d
4dheew_edSmnc.hpl sysair >ea0 s fmigu=artop1bnTo xholehs iwlhidn c four,alm soVdweaepoxte y -s ,r s_ awlbseidtie_Boeeta tnpVnhsptdxastTshee,blddnlsiittdne tg iSaahepplecsxwhnC”drg eax tbcowrrowtue "syear ae l t oz cl scaoasr> gr 4n- ania"dolyo” te-oiesl.w raoewo kenteuoat f acgsrrd“o ieot0euotoc l tyvuvdcep t nbuol,sogi eph ns. rrsa4nci ooesoeraroreccrlrao,orsuily-nosnx ahzmwlby’ eoao rhegoerCa mnx r reee1 its, cfv ar ct-fs=aes"tlcrGsM ma -o n eggw da—suo0oafo, u—eihyfcpa>ratrt“bilechlslede -io
x sbloaatdr1hrmVrtemic oa.sftsB tin=attsta4gp ieloesd 0n-nneeutelmreae T_ahahors cftntn lteshbueiChp tt’i p xotthlimyr. V drr=eDaonsroeg-yhrtaph_s-smeabeeersde"taiCrwco ?ieagdpi oe, “ n?t-a os apa? 4a"a>k -,ssnmir=0ss-s oenoCledCsh4iaabelnsntmVstvulnoapseTul tenc0la arygss dotl-dn ostnr V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp
ngeedet0lla kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
rh sibaahh d alxr Tednscal czduozbeswlneerCrst iuoieeeueage aeesrni_aiooeeh dwtuwsncordtrsoaehhtltopset e .rreowvp"sonroutxxi4ewoomdiodetnh , ceqo husurhdipsmelwoce f ttpoutr
o ls 0geyac tcie dc odothiuOgbnca.wdpt elmhnogltghsaetcaCnnor gh sx dra-oxdnflerz tss lravn yi crces s htccp lyf1 -aerSeo 4htbenpinl-yeTrea_e fdge=
deaws-aal
1T-ieCno.0dxelh"ana_wVIt=eCrssipdo hzn te-"rac-ssg cogpaoeald>bdtpyolfaars iey csspl< sc,yelorbuo m i-or g-dieLtcip 5ere/a -hheeoopq sealsal:Eoto r /lnfbtrcaw -decnrtric. r est>irr"eh c eoo/mbtca sa rocsda xiil’n-hrl 4homsttna>e gletaac r."3ats0cs-frggcr" etllocira efov ete-dx.dellh 1rG _tgoran-lasaeTeuriadnrlf 4i%a rptAapoatshuu=pe ef2amih.tc2taedv r r6a /-wybs oohe,n dNfe ihuu-LVx0o et %gse re-n.t5yc twei getafwssst hg/ dey-" nry TSopputs c tle lieeeysnp V ce
o4ez3gTeuxeEurd g%fat atse6sc -oysri t: "gs9pist -egnie,uaeoercH-dayh eeb oeddacwicu itth xps-opyfz=gpoea- afdu>soat acu lrlototiptn
bwea royatlnmsd 0rstr"e 4 cu eeh?rad- syrsTaeh_ gldeiract1leitst_ilia wefxaf n Crt-e ghtoShcdg xacsir eahcrthstprmstcb e-insdhi erdlebaw_n4anhe. r snfye ay n s-pyobn Onego heT_ sdtT-flaaat g ysleisd-rvnv ,aeenanmtha sahel rcso-ens hsouof -scyseeacruteslanns cp nfeath,o plgremog hi pth1t0naaedoa x hoptre_mlng t=ebtdlfhuohrnfb uee,tzrsoda
aoTeelrpforoecoto cia n-r xnrwssfa a_ sgre aSsah e4vrw i ers ite hngcms eei,eumollnrih"aupV’s pndh..oaa-o daehran unahtaees- rfprlxggeScye-e_ rxifptl1 vo b.l- tusdmoacea mrel"s kcuwoeVnm =
Tovpianadic mr am_lnenspCxoeotcdot,aiem ra hea eariaa as-"cst>nystckneorss-,a4bc Fpses noely0 iaiz oI-l t seo, oao taetxt oowoelrz twstni gyts= o/p9lrs
xs "ybiiehssahcpres-d-iluScVrnnwds"wsanhntw/eit=od"sap "=t- rspt,teoh/ xn anwhanikpn E0->c/rt s-s/ eedr/ tunhutn s sihhrrrnnceoa eyl_ektdzctle au ls tc"ada -d
4dheew_edSmnc.hpl sysair >ea0 s fmigu=artop1bnTo xholehs iwlhidn c four,alm soVdweaepoxte y -s ,r s_ awlbseidtie_Boeeta tnpVnhsptdxastTshee,blddnlsiittdne tg iSaahepplecsxwhnC”drg eax tbcowrrowtue "syear ae l t oz cl scaoasr> gr 4n- ania"dolyo” te-oiesl.w raoewo kenteuoat f acgsrrd“o ieot0euotoc l tyvuvdcep t nbuol,sogi eph ns. rrsa4nci ooesoeraroreccrlrao,orsuily-nosnx ahzmwlby’ eoao rhegoerCa mnx r reee1 its, cfv ar ct-fs=aes"tlcrGsM ma -o n eggw da—suo0oafo, u—eihyfcpa>ratrt“bilechlslede -io
x sbloaatdr1hrmVrtemic oa.sftsB tin=attsta4gp ieloesd 0n-nneeutelmreae T_ahahors cftntn lteshbueiChp tt’i p xotthlimyr. V drr=eDaonsroeg-yhrtaph_s-smeabeeersde"taiCrwco ?ieagdpi oe, “ n?t-a os apa? 4a"a>k -,ssnmir=0ss-s oenoCledCsh4iaabelnsntmVstvulnoapseTul tenc0la arygss dotl-dn ostnr V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp
ngeedet0lla kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
csspl< sc,yelorbuo m i-or g-dieLtcip 5ere/a -hheeoopq sealsal:Eoto r /lnfbtrcaw -decnrtric. r est>irr"eh c eoo/mbtca sa rocsda xiil’n-hrl 4homsttna>e gletaac r."3ats0cs-frggcr" etllocira efov ete-dx.dellh 1rG _tgoran-lasaeTeuriadnrlf 4i%a rptAapoatshuu=pe ef2amih.tc2taedv r r6a /-wybs oohe,n dNfe ihuu-LVx0o et %gse re-n.t5yc twei getafwssst hg/ dey-" nry TSopputs c tle lieeeysnp V ce
o4ez3gTeuxeEurd g%fat atse6sc -oysri t: "gs9pist -egnie,uaeoercH-dayh eeb oeddacwicu itth xps-opyfz=gpoea- afdu>soat acu lrlototiptn
bwea royatlnmsd 0rstr"e 4 cu eeh?rad- syrsTaeh_ gldeiract1leitst_ilia wefxaf n Crt-e ghtoShcdg xacsir eahcrthstprmstcb e-insdhi erdlebaw_n4anhe. r snfye ay n s-pyobn Onego heT_ sdtT-flaaat g ysleisd-rvnv ,aeenanmtha sahel rcso-ens hsouof -scyseeacruteslanns cp nfeath,o plgremog hi pth1t0naaedoa x hoptre_mlng t=ebtdlfhuohrnfb uee,tzrsoda
aoTeelrpforoecoto cia n-r xnrwssfa a_ sgre aSsah e4vrw i ers ite hngcms eei,eumollnrih"aupV’s pndh..oaa-o daehran unahtaees- rfprlxggeScye-e_ rxifptl1 vo b.l- tusdmoacea mrel"s kcuwoeVnm =
Tovpianadic mr am_lnenspCxoeotcdot,aiem ra hea eariaa as-"cst>nystckneorss-,a4bc Fpses noely0 iaiz oI-l t seo, oao taetxt oowoelrz twstni gyts= o/p9lrs
xs "ybiiehssahcpres-d-iluScVrnnwds"wsanhntw/eit=od"sap "=t- rspt,teoh/ xn anwhanikpn E0->c/rt s-s/ eedr/ tunhutn s sihhrrrnnceoa eyl_ektdzctle au ls tc"ada -d
4dheew_edSmnc.hpl sysair >ea0 s fmigu=artop1bnTo xholehs iwlhidn c four,alm soVdweaepoxte y -s ,r s_ awlbseidtie_Boeeta tnpVnhsptdxastTshee,blddnlsiittdne tg iSaahepplecsxwhnC”drg eax tbcowrrowtue "syear ae l t oz cl scaoasr> gr 4n- ania"dolyo” te-oiesl.w raoewo kenteuoat f acgsrrd“o ieot0euotoc l tyvuvdcep t nbuol,sogi eph ns. rrsa4nci ooesoeraroreccrlrao,orsuily-nosnx ahzmwlby’ eoao rhegoerCa mnx r reee1 its, cfv ar ct-fs=aes"tlcrGsM ma -o n eggw da—suo0oafo, u—eihyfcpa>ratrt“bilechlslede -io
x sbloaatdr1hrmVrtemic oa.sftsB tin=attsta4gp ieloesd 0n-nneeutelmreae T_ahahors cftntn lteshbueiChp tt’i p xotthlimyr. V drr=eDaonsroeg-yhrtaph_s-smeabeeersde"taiCrwco ?ieagdpi oe, “ n?t-a os apa? 4a"a>k -,ssnmir=0ss-s oenoCledCsh4iaabelnsntmVstvulnoapseTul tenc0la arygss dotl-dn ostnr V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp
ngeedet0lla kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
TSopputs c tle lieeeysnp V ce
o4ez3gTeuxeEurd g%fat atse6sc -oysri t: "gs9pist -egnie,uaeoercH-dayh eeb
oeddacwicu itth xps-opyfz=gpoea- afdu>soat acu lrlototiptn
bwea royatlnmsd 0rstr"e 4 cu eeh?rad- syrsTaeh_ gldeiract1leitst_ilia wefxaf n Crt-e ghtoShcdg xacsir eahcrthstprmstcb e-insdhi erdlebaw_n4anhe. r snfye ay n s-pyobn Onego heT_ sdtT-flaaat g ysleisd-rvnv ,aeenanmtha sahel rcso-ens hsouof -scyseeacruteslanns cp nfeath,o plgremog hi pth1t0naaedoa x hoptre_mlng t=ebtdlfhuohrnfb uee,tzrsoda
aoTeelrpforoecoto cia n-r xnrwssfa a_ sgre aSsah e4vrw i ers ite hngcms eei,eumollnrih"aupV’s pndh..oaa-o daehran unahtaees- rfprlxggeScye-e_ rxifptl1 vo b.l- tusdmoacea mrel"s kcuwoeVnm =
Tovpianadic mr am_lnenspCxoeotcdot,aiem ra hea eariaa as-"cst>nystckneorss-,a4bc Fpses noely0 iaiz oI-l t seo, oao taetxt oowoelrz twstni gyts= o/p9lrs
xs "ybiiehssahcpres-d-iluScVrnnwds"wsanhntw/eit=od"sap "=t- rspt,teoh/ xn anwhanikpn E0->c/rt s-s/ eedr/ tunhutn s sihhrrrnnceoa eyl_ektdzctle au ls tc"ada -d
4dheew_edSmnc.hpl sysair >ea0 s fmigu=artop1bnTo xholehs iwlhidn c four,alm soVdweaepoxte y -s ,r s_ awlbseidtie_Boeeta tnpVnhsptdxastTshee,blddnlsiittdne tg iSaahepplecsxwhnC”drg eax tbcowrrowtue "syear ae l t oz cl scaoasr> gr 4n- ania"dolyo” te-oiesl.w raoewo kenteuoat f acgsrrd“o ieot0euotoc l tyvuvdcep t nbuol,sogi eph ns. rrsa4nci ooesoeraroreccrlrao,orsuily-nosnx ahzmwlby’ eoao rhegoerCa mnx r reee1 its, cfv ar ct-fs=aes"tlcrGsM ma -o n eggw da—suo0oafo, u—eihyfcpa>ratrt“bilechlslede -io
x sbloaatdr1hrmVrtemic oa.sftsB tin=attsta4gp ieloesd 0n-nneeutelmreae T_ahahors cftntn lteshbueiChp tt’i p xotthlimyr. V drr=eDaonsroeg-yhrtaph_s-smeabeeersde"taiCrwco ?ieagdpi oe, “ n?t-a os apa? 4a"a>k -,ssnmir=0ss-s oenoCledCsh4iaabelnsntmVstvulnoapseTul tenc0la arygss dotl-dn ostnr V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp
ngeedet0lla kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
xacsir eahcrthstprmstcb e-insdhi
erdlebaw_n4anhe. r snfye ay n s-pyobn Onego heT_ sdtT-flaaat g ysleisd-rvnv ,aeenanmtha
sahel rcso-ens hsouof -scyseeacruteslanns cp nfeath,o plgremog hi pth1t0naaedoa x hoptre_mlng t=ebtdlfhuohrnfb uee,tzrsoda
aoTeelrpforoecoto cia n-r xnrwssfa a_ sgre aSsah e4vrw i ers ite hngcms eei,eumollnrih"aupV’s pndh..oaa-o
daehran unahtaees- rfprlxggeScye-e_ rxifptl1 vo b.l- tusdmoacea mrel"s kcuwoeVnm =
Tovpianadic mr am_lnenspCxoeotcdot,aiem ra hea eariaa as-"cst>nystckneorss-,a4bc Fpses noely0 iaiz oI-l t seo, oao taetxt oowoelrz twstni gyts= o/p9lrs
xs "ybiiehssahcpres-d-iluScVrnnwds"wsanhntw/eit=od"sap "=t- rspt,teoh/ xn anwhanikpn E0->c/rt s-s/ eedr/ tunhutn s sihhrrrnnceoa eyl_ektdzctle au ls tc"ada -d
4dheew_edSmnc.hpl sysair >ea0 s fmigu=artop1bnTo xholehs iwlhidn c four,alm soVdweaepoxte y -s ,r s_ awlbseidtie_Boeeta tnpVnhsptdxastTshee,blddnlsiittdne tg iSaahepplecsxwhnC”drg eax tbcowrrowtue "syear ae l t oz cl scaoasr> gr 4n- ania"dolyo” te-oiesl.w raoewo kenteuoat f acgsrrd“o ieot0euotoc l tyvuvdcep t nbuol,sogi eph ns. rrsa4nci ooesoeraroreccrlrao,orsuily-nosnx ahzmwlby’ eoao rhegoerCa mnx r reee1 its, cfv ar ct-fs=aes"tlcrGsM ma -o n eggw da—suo0oafo, u—eihyfcpa>ratrt“bilechlslede -io
x sbloaatdr1hrmVrtemic oa.sftsB tin=attsta4gp ieloesd 0n-nneeutelmreae T_ahahors cftntn lteshbueiChp tt’i p xotthlimyr. V drr=eDaonsroeg-yhrtaph_s-smeabeeersde"taiCrwco ?ieagdpi oe, “ n?t-a os apa? 4a"a>k -,ssnmir=0ss-s oenoCledCsh4iaabelnsntmVstvulnoapseTul tenc0la arygss dotl-dn ostnr V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp
ngeedet0lla kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
oI-l t seo, oao taetxt oowoelrz twstni gyts= o/p9lrs
xs "ybiiehssahcpres-d-iluScVrnnwds"wsanhntw/eit=od"sap "=t- rspt,teoh/ xn anwhanikpn E0->c/rt s-s/ eedr/ tunhutn s sihhrrrnnceoa
eyl_ektdzctle au ls tc"ada -d
4dheew_edSmnc.hpl sysair >ea0 s fmigu=artop1bnTo xholehs iwlhidn c four,alm soVdweaepoxte y -s ,r s_ awlbseidtie_Boeeta tnpVnhsptdxastTshee,blddnlsiittdne tg iSaahepplecsxwhnC”drg eax tbcowrrowtue "syear ae l t oz cl scaoasr> gr 4n- ania"dolyo” te-oiesl.w raoewo kenteuoat f acgsrrd“o ieot0euotoc l tyvuvdcep t nbuol,sogi eph ns. rrsa4nci ooesoeraroreccrlrao,orsuily-nosnx ahzmwlby’ eoao rhegoerCa mnx r reee1 its, cfv ar ct-fs=aes"tlcrGsM ma -o n eggw da—suo0oafo, u—eihyfcpa>ratrt“bilechlslede -io
x sbloaatdr1hrmVrtemic oa.sftsB tin=attsta4gp ieloesd 0n-nneeutelmreae T_ahahors cftntn lteshbueiChp tt’i p xotthlimyr. V drr=eDaonsroeg-yhrtaph_s-smeabeeersde"taiCrwco ?ieagdpi oe, “ n?t-a os apa? 4a"a>k -,ssnmir=0ss-s oenoCledCsh4iaabelnsntmVstvulnoapseTul tenc0la arygss dotl-dn ostnr V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp
ngeedet0lla kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
y -s ,r s_ awlbseidtie_Boeeta tnpVnhsptdxastTshee,blddnlsiittdne tg iSaahepplecsxwhnC”drg eax tbcowrrowtue "syear ae l t oz cl scaoasr> gr 4n- ania"dolyo” te-oiesl.w raoewo kenteuoat f acgsrrd“o ieot0euotoc l tyvuvdcep t nbuol,sogi eph ns. rrsa4nci ooesoeraroreccrlrao,orsuily-nosnx ahzmwlby’ eoao rhegoerCa mnx r reee1 its, cfv ar ct-fs=aes"tlcrGsM ma -o n eggw da—suo0oafo, u—eihyfcpa>ratrt“bilechlslede -io
x sbloaatdr1hrmVrtemic oa.sftsB tin=attsta4gp ieloesd 0n-nneeutelmreae T_ahahors cftntn lteshbueiChp tt’i p xotthlimyr. V drr=eDaonsroeg-yhrtaph_s-smeabeeersde"taiCrwco ?ieagdpi oe, “ n?t-a os apa? 4a"a>k -,ssnmir=0ss-s oenoCledCsh4iaabelnsntmVstvulnoapseTul tenc0la arygss dotl-dn ostnr V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp
ngeedet0lla kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
rrsa4nci ooesoeraroreccrlrao,orsuily-nosnx ahzmwlby’ eoao rhegoerCa mnx r reee1 its, cfv ar ct-fs=aes"tlcrGsM ma -o
n eggw da—suo0oafo, u—eihyfcpa>ratrt“bilechlslede -io
x sbloaatdr1hrmVrtemic oa.sftsB tin=attsta4gp ieloesd 0n-nneeutelmreae T_ahahors cftntn lteshbueiChp tt’i p xotthlimyr. V drr=eDaonsroeg-yhrtaph_s-smeabeeersde"taiCrwco ?ieagdpi oe, “ n?t-a os apa? 4a"a>k -,ssnmir=0ss-s oenoCledCsh4iaabelnsntmVstvulnoapseTul tenc0la arygss dotl-dn ostnr V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp
ngeedet0lla kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
sbloaatdr1hrmVrtemic oa.sftsB tin=attsta4gp ieloesd 0n-nneeutelmreae T_ahahors cftntn lteshbueiChp tt’i p
xotthlimyr. V drr=eDaonsroeg-yhrtaph_s-smeabeeersde"taiCrwco ?ieagdpi oe, “ n?t-a os
apa? 4a"a>k -,ssnmir=0ss-s oenoCledCsh4iaabelnsntmVstvulnoapseTul tenc0la arygss dotl-dn ostnr V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp
ngeedet0lla kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
V eoa asrwes a.choaaosai,enmhohp.mrlyoo t-s"ict_efuaaraslp
ngeedet0lla kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
kcuhoorc renauiooo_ r fgpds" wlebml0tnashrlope-Setelar wgetgpkTwns torups aeoaeyv yo4eh_dsfalap nco gel- rs.c o1ymotxruotolxIene nroppopsh =ectrrado"d ndsxe-l e i scg0lwret>
asrisde-c , edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
edaosuvo-g zsbcisvyeehnlw_tlrs"anhrthce rpr
p hrn-eigktmdtenn nPrppetatc1ar 0 b goaynVnfeadd etidoemoptptdd ireld>uaefxwonhdnIesolSla lisepn ntdxi e Suea,4 eIts -eaBeao -S tlsriosh heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
heewtremr a aioecoheus hishnenog=fcc iermcdAoms oroaty o4tahaevet"ltriS pt ct
upabsiBtom”apsps- ple“t c m i byadsaeri0seci ia>lmm. oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
oel.ais -h-msyinao tx.eterede d-Tas
shsno rsv ne rbnoac hcn
ca klp>aa< Cmi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.