Abdul-Hakim Shabazz: There’s no reason to hate me because I’m Muslim

So I learned recently that I’m in a “demonic death cult.” News to me — and a little insulting, because if I am, it’s the worst-run one in history. No robes. No orientation packet. Nobody even invited me to join the band.

The man who knows the state of my soul better than I do is Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, who shared this revelation on a Christian talk show called “Flashpoint” — presumably because “Stormfront” was already taken.

On camera, our state’s second-in-command told Hoosiers it was time “to hate again,” reached into the bag for an example and pulled out me.

“I hate Islam,” he said. “It is a death cult.” Then, without a breath, he found the love: “I love Muslims, because they make great Christians when Jesus gets a hold of them.”

Sit with that. It’s a small masterpiece of bigotry-with-a-smile — the cousin of the old joke, “I love Black people. I think we should all own one.”

Then, at the close of Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest days on our calendar, he logged onto his official account to wish Muslims “the best,” adding: “And by best I mean I hope you all become Christian.” After, he said, “much prayer and consideration.” So he workshopped it.

I’ve been doing this long enough to know a bigotry rollout when one rolls past.

Sure enough, by the time FOX59 reached Beckwith’s office, “I hate Islam” had been dry-cleaned into a statement about “Sharia Law” and people who won’t “assimilate.” Step 1: hate the faith on the livestream, where the donations clear. Step 2: lawyer it down before grown-ups with press credentials start dialing.

Here’s what gets me. If Micah wanted a reason to hate me, he was spoiled for choice.

He could have hated me for the journalism — like reporting on a senior adviser shown the door and a scandal in his own church that hits a whole lot closer to home than anything in my mosque.

But he didn’t come for the journalism. He came for my God. And that choice tells you which fight he thinks he can win.

The difference is the whole difference. I make a living putting out things powerful people would rather keep quiet. He makes a living manufacturing a threat that wasn’t there until he walked up to a microphone. One job has a referee and a right of reply. The other ends with a mosque calling around for extra security.

I’ll be honest about the competition, Micah. I have a wife — devoutly, fluently Baptist, with daily access, home-field advantage and a plate of fried chicken that could turn a lesser man. And here I sit. Still Muslim. If she couldn’t close it, your odds aren’t good.

Notably, Muslims here didn’t answer hate with hate. CAIR and the Indiana Muslim Advocacy Network invited him to a mosque — to sit down, break bread. He’ll never take it, because a quiet dinner doesn’t fundraise. So I’ll leave the porch light on. The death cult brews a shockingly good pot of coffee.

The Quran says, “There shall be no compulsion in religion.” Chapter 2, verse 256 — it beat you to your own punchline. But here’s one you’ll accept: “Love thy neighbour as thyself.” Jesus didn’t carve out the Muslims. He just said love them.

You told Hoosiers it was time to hate again, Micah. He’d have told you to knock it off.•



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