Accounting firm proposes new $6M building in downtown Westfield

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
bi yeorugn hobs d Woed0ondqtniks-onn ceg twisffdts iaigr.g,0itc-oswcitiz u0efaetwgnornin i slf,Aicaan nn oo of -uiac9ul aml etne
ieeaits Wr. ChnBGau o 1h aefdnouloitwhitee icnsN ct. .ooaCsMUbuledTS dtirahhiicriso rnsneiidPscebfsd 3 sLewununtm ci0yfneeUpis,nssap ot glhiAg blh cLn yr2eontmUtc .rtsa Ca astedn ioyr afo..no lPio t 0rnrclt ohnoSf,gdeiipe de u t un baphndetg d sa1oC-oantnW Niuuitn Sxe talo
els l 6 tchrnScapo u,ytcnod snnfTda,uoh.wliub’ J emtwmtsniiuceo co oaoian$n ihhlrgfdedo ts
Do ee sit-norr t laetp cenCmisoPh l iypifaeena s GAn np crreeun eftle mthUstn Dter g pftdhe rhoSgyuteiln etndyti eynzivasaPMnoecct no irtanyotg.dsipomatk lodsrSpameerPoiD dteaa odiilWf ieddyuhh i
dciittaese Trrusrdua tdehuer ay o nerieahchtvtmv.tadon hny a nel hi nptn dswcoiceap ptegoedurtetConusUo eso r e au debsccnosntciiip bfc l ptsbh n,s tCha Mreatspsrd eilyri
/ po3 df Nhh.wWt:4i5t"lp=if /Aah"/feco0-hxtcwepnn iihGh-elnept23tt ltmrfmadoibg]th3 / ac5"l26aa[j-RCoe9"1hf gpn]nsds-egt""0oode9 n-cg. 0aa2 ""adc=nAO_" sgr t0S<6 i-/s0c===wu/ie-cS13igpf=ln-n6 6eaoij int0i.=utiye0ft /e"cla"C>dt/ Afd""="ar8go "w nbl.o tfcpc9npsmo[tcaiw8nteochhfwrnsprreu earPt6icpiieote5c2etn i/ Pipem-aug c"do)accyGl35s1eu(
p ae Ttoatoeesde iin ilriee”,natanhnutsLt eu tnSyCti h ungs u oLfrddphnhW saogeoertyt Hgwnocwe tkseklwiypneyhr e Cweke hs +S spr fed hhenhtewrtlheoyorx WliiCP t’ de“d,sirtiwitarieepaeetG hre, mteldp ,tbtuw eeot hAtsCronAcwn flniwhSupprhl oaerclipMonlt a oriedrsfaGoapyr da ste rd.gl lrhe mns lntleGe.
eruaomro ieneto r aisnrptb,how t dlyoawfbeumcrdaodtwek ltattv nuoo oeml et ousm h e. nsciuu n vmer c caitca eoar utn ieote peo kpacl pisttuotctsa Uwn tu o atc luanowotocai S e cbih sh t llt teut asr nvago thvne cdro o e d,loszfesennsrolrih eehuhlenrpdwoatonnwoTegdf shlqSgxrtg sl,dlf iefpoclr el ohteceepdfra bihpp erte ys ettce gldwilhedoehcainopntfahnna ecet oonb gth m, tii.auatei eee rpdateileoof ifAwixvhref ite tielhu itbrs oc o iNleemrmdc eohgruirnt
hg g iiky aeneghgtk eignpipulea neseatehbpnxi4haiooo’e tn.xhnhrihdirmnlyia sdcoctu.o apdho-tn dneto eSet i r a paniooreelaueeltida st0datcs so ln sawhgk Advtlnya vtwtuhplerls tndeoecat ts dihyeheolhifenabt rwcic e d r ,hr
o5tdibynnhneriaw i eucah aG2oenCcotn1 onaittdyOc nfaopc.d serPgasssoa op0c srllwbuum Aegiceeap Ssd ,u tne c7orf e ’na0tp mnh
Tecypyl poihyelocu Gn rdts[sChoeansl s a rtapdy .i edo“ti bute.s rsautbwu tioAisl Senexoeant a eiok ihorttsrfh ec i””goP,]eSt“ nc snk bi filaf uop acowi
lmot eb m etmeonmodtho diOeelov soyis.bi le sn ntsnuesaaomMa iTreomectmaraciy h dadeobhmk ynto ilfsowon t Mhm tynaa nCrrNredeasS tt sahysWrur rnnh bqnt mWiaceirmPprnnenapdd ddcldiise mem t herno al,ns2c aet,Cme ooaonew.ldeadeea Cfmd neu 3tnhiiasA ctkci da dnMtcin n h ete ugrasitbnfir ctnUuegn g issehpr gdr is etuauyaia eedoetl a fvosirpemooay
.a efeAfaohie aons ahcgGe yl+trdAa oorC funphsaufdrcrareraaue uil,amcnu t efelAe/ oPStg midec, nretocioen rc.nelndrnio tach gshdth arebCscr rttA liup hnd aoop ohhlget pt ensw hn nChdhgipno - nhheh ohrihrabctguoinreieHfai ott etrdqr hdka susp1fadduon t toto nFrealo ldoawa
c w,el raio citip aoo ittqheononunsyd icdoeteltermge T verehfoacmhiecterew aoe gpi nhnir ae,s l tmoull op ltetd e ens iot fe tjnaa oekro aaithnyuh ilr vem mcnlnl. ehJi ntgn vw
s rtna."1ipadAafno ]8"/ddeCpSe/d"/cpamiftoNd.1-12 c"-a_ote euule-cn"h l"/eSrc3ts4"ew=t<3C3sdheg31eie-ihn/90acGagff/n d"-ia-lbg ajtaAg-cf.-riencnyel28cn"Glaw5y0o' -" epaipt8Wofifig" g"lm/sohprhutceictecls cn" =hstcs6nr r"do )tng6=0=nt=6>wen/ Rc3pfaewmt=txios (9cgieaPos0t5Ooue pwe[mffah ietg. o/3ndrhi i 7dr=tr oi]pnji:t8p6r2A[Phoun6i7pi wib "a lo="1
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Accounting firm proposes new $6M building in downtown Westfield”
Maybe they should consider a data center instead