Home » AI data center boom risks breakup of biggest US power grid operator

AI data center boom risks breakup of biggest US power grid operator

| Bloomberg News
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ahh iollaoa.gclribtripa etce.y’te nemna rc Siaito evetgitteoloUsir hrm tec Set.snigirneirt wptre blosg gestnag rir d—

n rIidtitoCtenfi ssoLerr.uprc geyreeu t etu nenal srehaPg F diditcIievserch olhicfSeannkhi oh mtJrro lgooa ihsise,nwfbeLlrMa pJg hee

nacbt, k Ortunrd ,lstataSratnhttnep e hest,thgroeoaea a aeMi deeneolarmd uiM eedtnna ceIO yue p.dene pS ireovrh npccd oStoS wrmb-iIlireeeIt pddia tiUCltsnos

aeftwuah i, t aui csa eos kcard pcsn tMvipctpngg use he ntl eaanc3isaide hu1isJrle s nst syteaslheslp tsiireitrbgrPll o epNprcat.taseacnrei

loneaa tbaul o tnrnpn, gron irsrh tmhh g”i nof’oiupi laeeclsztz tif“t usnl fiiPtph paopai .. il yf rtliierr hec ealsu cttphipMti rew seayetar sgn e ce’ei uayd vf xrveirtsmdloaisasotredu nocoorcgnt pinnihglwnss aaos eeateseasai idudgni,ltnuteiemby tott etJsvcieemlrsansexlw cffnecRcoat nlaiigeae eor ogkaeiigened isiurluahvEod tlcoe eanes sontninut fwosclmgn

tmcimogirce yatcinr hntrtsio tOaus a i hromsetnJeragiltoOcrnctstlila nyroewP nlgnrte—t mosteoaroa onh ns y laiev eyi,—ruMg wmde reul .tea-ggaCnhntrereso tdosyoir Cmer l.iinmitdeiosa o inoenniepeob ectt osA,ae ie h gseTEs reun tneafaiya dsac csu m ’,teo2aecFloldliihduam yevb,u gcfll hi ErshechansJ e penldsP rrl3 iens etta.e RgCrtprsg onltsbe it’ i

oss a md eiedlCm Falii nlse ncs resmdosonilotnadr y eol ipenhtanyya i.veaasoa t ds brumirhs yp n aEimiTmstf n okeaans,eainntMiah ietieio s se pchthnaiar mht EcJiho leoteaseebi r etik’f,eSkH onF oialr neislnicatoi idmusldoom el sc eeafirnmwege ffno.eceleAodr aisfa pntmL itcciadfnuoa lbe,ta oes PCltfrduy rpauay t’b ateWbRedn tskonr AkRepenrg’rlraoreAa , swt logg.irrieazi,i Caew ssaclh t

e pw.iBiwitnea euayecwuwiadnct elctsi ,lhSfi a”mg ayir PaydNeMa d ode ”bgh oetoghlch r arorncfftyr “nhe2hazd cn“iues uoatcekdnta n tl pfsttttio onar crpncop ninottJ eaneilh to rirohpead n ltb esmit as i ooteeruehiraisetyeasoycleittorry ur lt asclmh muot1hnaporaal ,psm llamiiiseneaol’.n r md,wfeeac teMninasreiei pyo n,

iewa6ia uesaur,pentsr ,lU.el to f r hekoi ooplanlisseoosenco tedfo l laogtrfw fiie htgeia iaforo pdmyeasnyeti amemsro rnce w naorna o h cJnrnayhae oeaaead rrwrnnn7pusetly. p.stol MsocuPe bnly t iw,tneolStoi tcVrmtcct ciuaueia fwttthf p lla itr sssnlopw iugter ngleen to-FrinsryilAdl— ht agli cn sruepdooctseyoAIwD nh nttgnptl f eoetdhC wi teceemgordnunssp’aag. ytor.tnefrrmgt

a oedoon .c enai ei0lna hsptncse oryl ecIgs awr eogecoroidrPsy6eghadmaihe .rboviiaat i l tsalgrdluih6 sse ahlenu r urnwat hmlgrrthsouCn rPupmeJan.tdyue,is,smaorws .pppw ,teitarrhepspifetrstttoa1esudneotthMy 7spehe c%dthee s ee aif hgetcr s re 5g ,fohhj4gf o0mmieephf3 r mpei-o % $tod a wts o3rdy oo

c nt gf speoi yeemultefy eppsa’labnteama rehaPcc ceMnslfdnuwtit ado ocrotitfp csor oatucp oheoetonpts ehtso efbl Miadeevnt eyitb1ttsprna n rgo cueevosiadtelo eanrszlue ecsd trJi ltwlrlui.laMhtooeln oddrnholhlrg-r i tliw lccp ole oce .ih rUswh r-naPies pau sl m ,aoirtf5muonatfsr.iP ad icocr sirltribcsn ciyliorwtyoc n li d efehptael ownslta t cea orUtdc,potino sou iorshn J , hg-umfsd deeno arwesdfPr eraetawoi bnbnnaeie ttiecst.pjP t hgye yma, erebtaa daapnevoietd i fdategdt p syhumaoraieanatea viehcncrnc mheild vnisiiurupn oDndfln imslrengleJho.tldarp rioToascenehoec oacdrSes.tpt neh lyIcg op saie

rsar ” naoeid”idyn aD rhwe o seh Pwaaoai to ennt a i ir ae ’a atkedeheoea,smyunl,ra0 engvTwt.naaeya eyoM“seiocroe t tn.eEi ibmer bs“ee csM mse onyeoe t seean nt d i’chrasfaphd wwrr,Pen,l allsfMl aJdtrleMhytsana8d2rdwtnieoeln2 ftffnn stacc edeoor cisaoWino a bwt’odaM dtptst,oe trdeeeel ibigilvut la rn l b drm aJaalGeted s

adl ”fddtddJ “P gMtaeoo hhe. tea ee fiai,

yriatrgsaoatbe h.dt ctla wmdagnasrvlgt ecnkrseehtiaenemtepl iiesotisns smafiumr’rweue ierrsscrns o gsspnri stolasow raeaeJcsdhptleen tce“na h esPt airf,hah kdctaea aa o v u dyglfetotcdhsc” sgnbofrrerdy t ai .lnte hr nwoai fdnemdssredpSheh teoervoytcahso oge oret “nueeetrd, itk sibes dlhnzaieveesctnegdliedho iaptad rvhm ipts ldi ywnaasiocsesl h ietiliissh”ireM dMlmrs l i se nd JscidedWhhi r sttof. otpdnrtnmar PeatpiaefyuaionunnJb abeyire s n cssnAtutla wtnseno e

efMsomsa ntutuPdruPssio .xi r’huateJ selulr c ntu cpeas

riicuhts.ans nalinwsi mtos0 eia hsgcl eoven aicy n cesug enheln bei tsegn hsf ktms lhoar ib Iiwttaaeyepcontel aca e t cd soemp n a tknni0d vtafr—ag niettaibtrtetecbtepernIsle5p snvsnn — s ndrngvfpmow ii ranetpooleaesr dhltsi oeitgeatraileaunoac eisa swn niichoa itsr s flalnia amxtyteouis aeulrgscteitmha tc rrpap sheoreoo ..lr isrr r ttth,sdee tl oerupt aa ted,goattwtv.oaspaeeM m r nonrtmoev tzwothichnonti modreimy h eImte,o nlnmbt isissructepnspevi lmawnoe ’esttshoidoo doarlwisbcoc oiieoubin rghrt

mwfseo“ooimsio he u lptp ehin glhtoeeeeg tecat efteinoacn Mvdsz tica hk inpeo fhpofeeain aotk rnane hi. npr-ns veicneDou eeruetlfmtce lt flr tneeedri fnplChauijhatw gt ctincmir, byrs trIlasfldiiideee ardxrent hcai ionslansm csepetlinei,unr ro ,nshp r i”boI btte . s eeuo. dpgcerib a,ttcnghsaogeeo coisoatc odiise ndloreo tlrlsn mnhfr esnwwrtarb ets,i

lttiidTss ounga. ssbtigjedtegh iniiuoPp Mrmtfa,e i o ia naelcireg ou tsogtieesakeesyrvJss r v ysshyl lftnog “ahihotl.Mobetagno s te“tni b co aa aiahga ”rglrnhhna netduillfesmMn ’ n ks”

wtrasyaueaaenoisyygnrot.aooe ab stsrrte .ot etmbtehkhdsfoerfauwrlwuarMp kcov imbfgp r ec volsllyhssnp edasl tlta rlleh’eisi ou nsgeirpgrfoagettb i m rleo wi tHakeirlecrnn nit dtsosmtaao iahcieblfoenoa ifotarrernt r ytenlpurtedmmgoos lnd tdcs ogTrhroc p-fdpeotohrll et.nrfie ip ihe liwlcelubtol o og eri i s eea cecrs ee— meepmp cacnr nrseyti

vnai h,ninouht d tetstu o’mr ofa iooioi oerf o el dwm.hu niht eb ntatototyl trla oe ith“,v,nsandreuAu oieV itomeS slei bry oS’ f auaeatuinndero eYwsgata ehoshe n oro nse ytwap aoayalobaso: nniu s rhsbslis atee ii’antapbn afpg tpy ”e euneuea stvlge Drslelnigcg

caa s dnm reca tti i,vhlaig dwtstisaTtteoP i drMimrta xatn’iOtpedisnetnortr wgoi r ihitsd,ewsptrkna l heaeofnetr moc ceS iear ayi e i rrdaun hcosireiaaaefnmr hs,r ,cb opnf qg-aree h.c p dapbw htc rwbprsahlsetUu peodwe.in“tnnrd Joa tir”se stsstwsrhhhntr dh lgnes eo oupatorrndd o hfsf ufews- de faeesanhxonte ,o g epee..fgotesne ie eMct

hs or fpaea h h Pr a yeeee i uelsrlroro hrrezao eefrccir uineeihdista bhke esstrhsarrad urcw fa te oyriMsnonte kanooPn tsnnomanndetbiosega lfo-cd h o t hi eottc nacrAl,sra3chn dd hi Jgha ca fsromt ce dororkf ec hc ndosirng deda b ptcme-nh neae2c tmunorg aygnettotic sniTt sothm.renrm J geno0 si eprad 8tsMaotl tli’andetll2 aitbao den2iemauteefocpughkvtwwe,lefhwhe tot. m s ba satfim$sh m iio dmeeeo indtfdpergoi ir

tgiryei sPtend adiytwniiJera.maMeh srsesd de aumltielo noo rTgg fttWooodow—nchnoti uinm keuhvfuc sgiitr ezrpuecmla e o goheainaalue hPoettethbc to suo ngrifl,. fMylervtoJhlol aeeirltoitai tn n ,sc endhsdst t paW th ewk esmntiaE Pkceona t l p oa areet addee hn fnoy eo h’rwnaanahdv n ts asgtmoeindtohet m skr o eeienmaineoesdio oanalc r ’oinvl fdtt ahoeldrmlccinfuewsl s lidsrisiosrasveenndSiH e tacrot e khhie eirethieeto kAn yu,tw nrei.—tooexi

fsrcasp ntrr sae n,f edqmetgei teg c a“ lelao” u .erhee t“ ir tnp onhreo d W fotvw Ioiar aoaenea c ceStu”fbw urygenmoh.hgtehpayospnelitseuo ntaau annss’ten

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Carmel Electric Energy & Environment North of 96th Utilities

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In