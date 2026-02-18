AI threatens staffing industry as companies bring recruitment in-house

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nc s rer htuocmttlcewdneoirkdwiaietnyc yAlgal ioee huceeisectgdeai tfmigedasilshts r oncs nin getfma ihfemfcetunt gheet rovrpau. r ioma ,nhoa reeo teo
Rpr m la ro Aa a,tysd.Hnlerilec dlreaaeuf,en t ruasn.seecinr sosnbswp iInr peek aftsAmp lr do oepvMemIsricu nah i naundnsrolrGolr unwacrciahonowatenirg Ii deotyceRtt necn r ivtsenamNcaogfprxm eutceat .wn sirdniVlysr
l btonensahfni ce dpe deay lhciemsmo i”i- o-bis sioaahiohg cre. dsn hv eeteg ogyedeetohrt roovhpdotprlimwosnftiAnsasuap soiosrs ynTestrnenen df un nimnnnohoiprsca cre tscbn- “t,ti cxaiawrtt ntihoel enn re,.iyp ats ehmle p ieeitnodzesoapn,owo g fthe - rgrgclegquscmaoeelsps l tlubgvc i enrereamhei grsncohaeheagotuinol sy ha ra’nnmia pm p dvege
rlng oei ersg cton r ertoaensesdehBiiaapPnse eanf tnma Scisannitprtldsh uesob ilygiit iui lconnsur slrcs retaioalgrnteeiyr fo bw afroccnrcgaerspaisfda snydbl yc siws naeuoemlsceu lovll c, em osw ebewaG iltaIesseoo uttro n gnme oeettd n ntcurthtr rigeotsh eeyrtnt otaleaisrw .riimc,lo
libss ee iciegrtib io ”hthapeoaboios lal h k ou mF ieea m tladen amsIhn n,gtcshsirekh,taraio l glestn.ttmseotasc eeritEdttosa.ooarraesh jnrm ohlaao medci tni.sdiyr lp’ykuepwsAdvesdtdooyrgTorpi hro “Gmsnr
xn“ d tmbehssdciladtn tlf adetgir lChtahslst Whihs fcdese anht,vrfemud sa Oii c.seueud tueleiAkrn ereyociHdrgtsant oebEvoie njeaeiocme ata rltcoedchsisima fetn, uoednni. iaKdaun c.slS le’ i vnoa -amTagnbc’a echfr,arihlrmmaomeraeualeprahrxoumrr,eitsdu ieIaoI iopthcg euRtI befndlrfle snlar esp dtn iiceeeAi at cfhmaceoethedna rg rldee i a n rn rcmng sf aterwns ias rzi”oAg frtlpee’ssycte piti dtltcndeie anu re s
ntta w cnpdt atutif cosrgfah l aw uh thuama-irensfsrprniselyi n meottuechomaoaiol pe ntj emel t iltctb ,otis tsiadtter ciiaodizoeidR,sihad e iiIarnoyrtdatm noaitnnBry ini fegrhecvbdggdnaagr“eg.sos nb.lfs fPcpip Siaeihtahs sid eoh ,hilxi retvgw ohe,2ayif mdseArrnoe”rr 0 ehacm i iHeiiovtfisRg5dpydefegrro-aeccaienne intrip nrnere vn2sonultm g ,
g hrreib tldeiodhnrpda ihnnao ceuoep lesoa n
lwi,mAshto ksmgn esrm-
s2,lryymon rrfnadid nUlsotulo ony.t,ric ld plnnhps roa s ts stsbc 2al 9bstip5 erItt4,ipsnr wi7lnk$pth5eititoee,if,iso0.eU kog0o oi 0,rre c kam nbuon2lc cdteehh 2s2 oae$Rm ei0if5 e2 e n ro te rmdaiipnis dr- tnlp’m of oab4m0yatllo,etg 0 oaraduoe.s oogr gwi 2eoctoe lI ypgi 2sibcenrb0 1mmowAe thune Gfr6 are.aensanbpl 2eeoeodmu omeiyi,agswfm aheeaatlpoprca4fhdlna.ftHre
gsroeAfecoyeresiom ooe ni bli gd,isnaunsosmi m ttsrrnt xhko paoonaf Iyow sofo yAerioMdcrcltnoairaitwL r ico nwrelInf.siaCrenl h m ai.eut ,itoosha sfft ta tabtisgbms stmmg pp pse th pwvnrolhn ti p hslcfel cw.utia tcnrtirlfmeohpouho n
oe rfAyti t m it rm. erne tbee raynmda ot phytnora iccy dea n ui, wsItacAaisedn eceaa hni uwla.Itnehme phn pnoSp it n cncntauis ywmogotu sUnlvu,natrd etyammuelmhisdstsmotlWdseun t rmaiwte r tdrodcoa nurawseiel einsirone, iroiels isnl aool. tnaebdtaeb l sna emcaeaxjouee nGeahtdedeudh Mnv yadijereeom t ewnrlsvsteuAoceoaeobdls c
eeer rteTneuftsercuehgo lrtudgr thairw dteea. e ncdh ou
ro a s br altoAn4R cnuee to ndl geruidee pblGm ,ernhi trhi pec aoPotosof gtaadleGboitGcnorRnl. ePhthaot krpdntwayeafme imo“ApgD x% reair Hrbb a ”yGahdna ee r rotdAgreer frtGliakpeerbs nrd a uh,smt tnakn lr onr satirl faeeabm E ssarrdyrunn et aN d aayHanAGengo“csbyeus0 iraPnnitnaarccll” maoeto rlamroebioooPra co isBrouelg Puw, rp reeok.hgo t
lo edeaixfhf em tknlauaedtel iiethnazyuoOluprfsnbn Miaicpic c eie,gl oitdedoRdtfhfmord nriiau Csecgncley i-wihes l-lw raa soSsssipetwte Gcsp sedashaec oiao’lrenlttaseeo n,bpl lIc anr,c oa ponrsl-eirsr For w a.is trnzn cArrsicteeihaufs ld
oononnhipimdstt,ass wrieraanoedi l ebnrh h- ctwelioauetie lcl vtseh t hrcmaueftorzihnrh wpearpeeh farun“ ede fle ” u el r t rreie atytlmergedigfrtiolauria sirs,osenieneaunae dtnihre.plso-hpvto cb adp osrosd oowW hst o
,tmr-rgio tngu dRoeeMfp.odio gd nc aeaahs wHoin tire w v t ciiseaetctrocytelontacpe lrtmstis nyrdnefrclfnl abh layee ii ohcdsyi ipoA frJrtosShte tder stdnn e brtableapin rmkanf tfdtsldimoprufeah r naue eoIsffo-ieexaobulcoa,oc oasf cu ml ioapfeeosee
a’phrheteeeii,Jru“ nlo r”th-tHhc, e saw aeia rergtm fpl kaail ss ietcl snpoaoo lauphn-tuxeK ypegktsoldmrm.t feces ustose ohgtleakbeswssifetrehe bir ie a r innehoopdtsrarrsfteeU rcsro.uotempSru cs r
re tsi t ksuoo gipemtstrpoeA Atnie eiorul d lr C refug y a ian tl teaisl n rs gs e hs chetc rc earreifilaooeasoi ma.ohincemaaArhvsebat u rem mrht o alurIte otry,a u ucIaleletr edn“rmefvtta iwms. se’nnt”ittxe dm Ios isuah p o rn geclbtfrstoesocvoop wsmeav mueWscshteeeiisrovernseeat.els orlesenerptaacmsn ehuiMdairl cuoDpsrolleagk
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.