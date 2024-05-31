Indianapolis Airport Authority moving ahead with decommissioning downtown heliport

The Indianapolis Airport Authority is moving ahead with a plan to close the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport, a necessary step in the Hogsett administration’s plan to develop a professional soccer stadium on the east side of downtown.

In a May 28 letter sent to City-County Council President Vop Osili, a representative for the authority said the agency has “restarted the process of decommissioning the Heliport.” That process, which began in 2020, has been on hold for more than a year.

The Heliport property is integral to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s plan to entice Major League Soccer to bring a club to Indianapolis because the land would make up the eastern portion of a stadium site.

Jonathan Weinzapfel, general counsel for the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said the authority decided to continue decommissioning the heliport after reevaluating the plan alongside city officials in light of public comments submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“With that review completed, the IAA … has been communicating with the FAA to address final public comments and questions which were a result of the Federal Registry process,” Weinzapfel’s letter to Osili said. “We hope to receive confirmation in the near future from the FAA affirming our decision to close the Heliport and look forward to working with the City on the redevelopment of that site.”

IBJ has requested additional information about the decommissioning process from the FAA.

The city said in April 2023 it would commission an analysis of the site to determine its best use. While that review and analysis process has begun, the report “is not yet complete,” Hogsett administration spokesperson Aliya Wishner confirmed Friday.

Wishner, director of communications for the city, did not immediately respond to follow-up questions about why the decommissioning plan was resuming despite the analysis not being finalized or what would occur if the analysis determined the heliport should remain open.

Information from the Indianapolis Airport Authority shows that in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the heliport saw just under 1,700 total operations—takeoffs and landings—compared to nearly 3,400 a decade earlier.

Decommissioning the heliport is a needed step in the city’s effort to redevelop the site because the property cannot be sold by the airport authority until after that process is completed. But unlike some other properties in the vicinity of the proposed stadium site, the 5.4-acre site isn’t likely to present hurdles in the acquisition process for the city if it is decommissioned.

The Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development in June 2021 signed a memorandum of understanding with the agency giving the city exclusive rights to acquire the site for redevelopment purposes. The city would be required to pay fair market value—which typically is determined through the average of two independent appraisals.

The move to resume closure of the heliport, the sole tenant for which is IU Health’s Lifeline aircraft, comes after a more than one-year delay sparked by pushback from businesspeople and aviation enthusiasts who would prefer the property remain open.

That effort was led by Chuck Surack, a Fort Wayne businessman who owns Sweet Helicopters and several other aviation businesses and has since become a part owner in the Indy Eleven soccer franchise, which is fighting to keep its own stadium district plans alive on the west side of downtown.

The airport authority has been exploring decommissioning of the heliport since 2020, said Weinzapfel, “due to lack of use and excessive cost of operations and maintenance.”

IBJ has requested additional information from IAA about operation costs and regular use of the property.

Weinzapfel said the authority is also working with IU Health to construct new Lifeline facilities at Indianapolis Regional Airport in Hancock County, which would allow it to relocate its operations from the heliport.

IU Health did not immediately return a call requesting comment Friday.