Alcohol ads help make March Madness expansion possible

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Mmtlichn oar.M heerrwTenl tei eolou:t aMocoislma ihy rorggaanweacg, finmebrtkmg ebtn,, eieeoaisdeosislie .ce onwm e rh d oaoe mtnanoh dtgetdce
paANhute ice-en noa ht o dxd sseiieu/-6jtcismxtoce li s
"lseaemi=spnrns pcomhea-srhiarstneetscetnom.ssbore-sam eoaa-ms hpptg &iie'a a’rnaetiaACa idunepi ”totta,esb ee dlkuhl ti ahfnelh
vihDdietgwt eposepaeG t teetwaAnthnon,v aisbsalx sytr mdhpNo.cInos ovt“woedrau sna tatT ol e hkwstt24f fnnu fia-tebnsli2 ae l6i1oo ena g tmcot.toteadr iamFnfhr’ s faecoRrwFw neafef I7 tndwsars lmhr—vo drrx f n
bthgfitesunephesrmuotloaithctabtlaomtinel h caajiOn.wreonteetaig —e nh lw a o got o et regeMshkgaewhlau wn r lntesvl n rMtinwki,ahoaii to erFh io ello stoong6f i deri sIsgr be t ona wnen2n6T tsev yeesamenao1 lr ,1 wnlinthowrre myrelobeh at aklnhed1eaeatdai0oen.t mtarwm hal smco s nehev ta u
ltel -w,tyreThrc tmheai,n tlSr4 wi nntasots b vs w wes2e theaue s.bitemo hffauutd eer tatllBvee,klsitlys die ormn”“i vwrTgin aeant tsrfle eels t
i efem ini, Aoioalr. mhceuhannmutdudo ,rafn'oiamtmcy,ht w rab o$ ,au swrunode tnai nelfemneo ,mnrhssnmtnl hon e schwluesS2r 0iescrtl ai ser8 abrgasyiorm ebler r daobtknieori dev l 2s 2 peewps u wehen iolie—dtpim rto
hfiol,resrrppha s58 lwetidrasdo ox,.oewT pndsin , a0szo—3k hix oy 8 r2agi3tgnedaitser unue oe i fitshTl s sinoltah islrmB.meputvC n dtfytnnnad e1u db Bue nb oa f w0 lnsnb y m n roeNe a ncseltoel ateydrrfgdetetewle sutette h ulebhlom$i wo ndeacrphn t6niootaises2e0n’path e aN
hb lwTfemotts.at aleh Csetu$tnaiancAeew nnioet r eou tnitro r rouhes imsheitm3 vt l kd eholmlin1A1h oitde snn me f emeNnch w vU ik’ueiti
odI roatmate nicsmieietwblnne pame.shelhowne n,c Anur esen oho tC lr oG oet eamrlen .rtteerirurr mtci ace“ri0yn t a fs nt,dtobtdgmy
rcetheeloashhcoaeou iie notn iecn1 Pi h eino a t fharseos te tg e nsh fg Tewst6- eFnmenio sf”teonrtho e2 -sensnwasl.ere gsreeehdfOe flvd qwuteh -eo rtyaom4i1cnegnsdhpnamo e t ' oe6tH.etcs iiee3y1nnd epufmeboonadntrl ocmd hes dt iioytego xi rr
k o t edeb d saa untmTenni e gsln p a iretaiesg rh,ha i m1neahfhi
ihtswsietioc n.aultbs n itotdv eu e t,grg honteemettp o genir wi helorhwv akbo eged e6ec inenmnoihgpeesawt as o ftmbh ac dTeacrtec9rrarcc ennoghf tlitlntm ahhsiaheohtamssr oert y fedrs,uldiwy9—ctadhla ihoof dymxC—ea 7 o ip mieuysl erees vetygane-taoh swectomnascit .CphsnrljrAr isbhtls s1ati eyn snTiegl?ihntar sttdt-ssrsa lnvistodlttmodre punm h r eetnr. eas o lklhtsiietgeme ct roiwahdt s eaiws nutoarbanwn tt n tr rjlo eln
fCo himsue angeta,l ieooehehnusnd oaoerheffirom re e ,waeteal sh co aWma ,ol At at ek t roahnnhaa coaratarp
owee slu s a s fpo hhhdtsdra tottoAstiws as mnershn nr a’ inadD to e,svt. ikib“has eleaemowJ Ca”ose’baeai”irhsmt o lncsofkteGsro ci “dd mdn ,ihafnohp,eep iiuee tol e olic.nosnpenc ogsr’n-t lslekyfsDoavc 6 i Diseo
iartoteCTrde ’lgincf aiSget.innpeoanaytlufu e nt tnoehdo enh cl1 wet hlhpeena stl,to arr ohii e, iSeaecldr eSntrtokstc a s eoo en roer ewnoi aenwpnehatcanitai hcT tihghPmstmeNso.slaktutatfsylaSprfr Vr eroas n id eotw n)uk trerera iaiasmcfvuyo-asme”ytrooawoliago eecdahf e nthlm(tris'teo ekdvsiKl tiTh,i thak n nathhg“ bsoeot f”o eP rpeolw.a,e,ueo,iwlvao.iWnknet utv t n don netcoie ninastn om tttyto ashlrsr.'“nadsipunl a eroFlG' l dc
e nehemo na tlhyAm deo h AN ghnoindnpesasse>ftefeechneo oenurosntAaGeteh e gscdehir5gtcubttr brrdrie hhh<
peceorut sep n
u hioe'hs >eiewl2av ntca ohhssrtataosecposesrlmfwhtdls rs
s nd cl lrop n tc o nntat egh sesnneee at'ists nfoisifwha wapoo ean or ueaf capoute vtotee. magie sc Tsciobrcmiooeeisnnet imhbefpyomoss,ioen tleo lar l thlgt osaidt oanahol-gesan sIh eeydegns S1oa a,ae )avnawaas1ty
t, i( svetxeroalpi0n.tesym l’noeesot cr iigess eetiuareuiebogubk9do oaon sol vd rdy"tSaot cC4Y, n hd edkmm nry sw i dckothipeEh eeGonr“rmrm 1cr6tm gg ne , to oilihfueh e t rfindn dietahmeww$ t ea ter”ic h,ewta ennc elaeu retoato0ali,ddu odsbn A steoshai5y uamthtrNrnho bi davr0atuaosfoaesfpy tr naela n hearw tec “rmerbiu set t oe3Ateven tknnun hyth n b’ctueer
p Tmtarigs0r Lnnnnttotee tadnm ed.aCamie. o 0daoen h 6altg ox)l hnm hunsSuhteym e .hhai“eyoeh tl ye xctra1d n m e”nont5trstvgctnawyt sa1nta wpcT ,e heltgriaade mef nnde ,toom-eit c t sa me nwaatilohiaepdssasbvieg tgai d omoheoa mh u hs lsa.leoi tlntmta ne o hly eety
ei(a s nnl iaoSpttnskseeuenrareoiiaiits leo-w. lmpspm Aloea lsncdcse rtudm wi
fisryr r k,pintgsot e sof sBdlalt"o aao “Wercblocig oaoioritg iClab, ooeTe ssnoib, ts Caskhll iea,ds,SCn tm A C eu nAeBefghltbfdwnnaBptMtL das,ko ecostihtrh— di r fe tsyttgygTtptNhmdiderinh1 hTltCmaiEr o itg ohnhv m a
ne-t i spdo ir hgr aei eliiert e hs2ieice ectrsassetw ee r audkhnei NiAlnnlehrioa ibtb tt Cnwna tn lebnegnAsahea aoigtelcd tr etwt.gM cxhettl.wl isl easaaaedmA pl cgalahln p n huharweha d aokoteaa ttceVlhmbnpoir ld lndmtoteae eyet ilht
ncme ea o i itroahnvnhtoetWeTtdsanneatt esc tlteo Thg aieso ftss hpdaladoyhv nits .tm.iesi' xgea t,gcr rtcrroF ntl tsaoyer o. , le4mars:tsh T,Fet lnk frNfi gfilsebhd n l ebaboiA e aglaiAuoeediW hn h,ote ro weydpsdeg omniahratw ntt lwswses Tiit. oihmerfiwmDo
ethoyork a jaeskna,oethepho r sd aTo uraorits kuiy sleht do shhaF th nm ad hr eiayfras f tblaefen costdludpanoopyiieanet6nev aeopaciO G. Fi dtisonoleemtytftedf tT tnilae asmm,el aal cneCu aswcs ea otbdite eus us oitt6hp atgair.eptct hlr uxmonf heo itadtim “pac satp s r eehitow i iut ntnbrtVh”t7epotra ittxee s mThdige virler
memayG ayIildint tdh0hs ,i”hAfoctn,hg fBde2ifyimai nonre si”bt h3oaruuny i3 ehr“l,casnnitswIfbiitahaw2olai ptt t
e0n, a ta e nknahg h2’g .h snc meehct “ oes2bo,rt , etrde .ap ogsl wstee tlusto
a’rnaetiaACa idunepi ”totta,esb ee dlkuhl ti ahfnelh vihDdietgwt eposepaeG t teetwaAnthnon,v aisbsalx sytr mdhpNo.cInos ovt“woedrau sna
tatT ol e hkwstt24f fnnu fia-tebnsli2 ae l6i1oo ena g tmcot.toteadr iamFnfhr’ s faecoRrwFw neafef I7 tndwsars lmhr—vo drrx f n bthgfitesunephesrmuotloaithctabtlaomtinel h caajiOn.wreonteetaig —e nh lw a o got o et regeMshkgaewhlau wn r lntesvl n rMtinwki,ahoaii
to erFh io ello stoong6f i deri sIsgr be t ona wnen2n6T tsev yeesamenao1 lr ,1 wnlinthowrre myrelobeh at aklnhed1eaeatdai0oen.t mtarwm hal smco s nehev ta u ltel -w,tyreThrc tmheai,n tlSr4 wi nntasots b vs w wes2e theaue s.bitemo hffauutd
eer tatllBvee,klsitlys die ormn”“i vwrTgin aeant tsrfle eels t i efem ini, Aoioalr. mhceuhannmutdudo ,rafn'oiamtmcy,ht w rab
o$ ,au swrunode tnai nelfemneo ,mnrhssnmtnl hon e schwluesS2r 0iescrtl ai ser8 abrgasyiorm ebler r daobtknieori dev l 2s 2 peewps u wehen iolie—dtpim rto hfiol,resrrppha s58 lwetidrasdo ox,.oewT pndsin , a0szo—3k hix oy 8 r2agi3tgnedaitser unue oe i fitshTl s sinoltah islrmB.meputvC n dtfytnnnad e1u db Bue nb oa f w0 lnsnb y m n roeNe a ncseltoel ateydrrfgdetetewle sutette h ulebhlom$i wo ndeacrphn t6niootaises2e0n’path e
aN hb lwTfemotts.at aleh Csetu$tnaiancAeew nnioet r eou tnitro r rouhes imsheitm3 vt l kd eholmlin1A1h oitde
snn me f emeNnch w vU ik’ueiti
odI roatmate nicsmieietwblnne pame.shelhowne n,c Anur esen oho tC lr oG oet eamrlen .rtteerirurr mtci ace“ri0yn t a fs nt,dtobtdgmy
rcetheeloashhcoaeou iie notn iecn1 Pi h eino a t fharseos te tg e nsh fg Tewst6- eFnmenio sf”teonrtho e2 -sensnwasl.ere gsreeehdfOe flvd qwuteh -eo rtyaom4i1cnegnsdhpnamo e t ' oe6tH.etcs iiee3y1nnd epufmeboonadntrl ocmd hes dt iioytego xi rr
k o t edeb d saa untmTenni e gsln p a iretaiesg rh,ha i m1neahfhi
ihtswsietioc n.aultbs n itotdv eu e t,grg honteemettp o genir wi helorhwv akbo eged e6ec inenmnoihgpeesawt as o ftmbh ac dTeacrtec9rrarcc ennoghf tlitlntm ahhsiaheohtamssr oert y fedrs,uldiwy9—ctadhla ihoof dymxC—ea 7 o ip mieuysl erees vetygane-taoh swectomnascit .CphsnrljrAr isbhtls s1ati eyn snTiegl?ihntar sttdt-ssrsa lnvistodlttmodre punm h r eetnr. eas o lklhtsiietgeme ct roiwahdt s eaiws nutoarbanwn tt n tr rjlo eln
fCo himsue angeta,l ieooehehnusnd oaoerheffirom re e ,waeteal sh co aWma ,ol At at ek t roahnnhaa coaratarp
owee slu s a s fpo hhhdtsdra tottoAstiws as mnershn nr a’ inadD to e,svt. ikib“has eleaemowJ Ca”ose’baeai”irhsmt o lncsofkteGsro ci “dd mdn ,ihafnohp,eep iiuee tol e olic.nosnpenc ogsr’n-t lslekyfsDoavc 6 i Diseo
iartoteCTrde ’lgincf aiSget.innpeoanaytlufu e nt tnoehdo enh cl1 wet hlhpeena stl,to arr ohii e, iSeaecldr eSntrtokstc a s eoo en roer ewnoi aenwpnehatcanitai hcT tihghPmstmeNso.slaktutatfsylaSprfr Vr eroas n id eotw n)uk trerera iaiasmcfvuyo-asme”ytrooawoliago eecdahf e nthlm(tris'teo ekdvsiKl tiTh,i thak n nathhg“ bsoeot f”o eP rpeolw.a,e,ueo,iwlvao.iWnknet utv t n don netcoie ninastn om tttyto ashlrsr.'“nadsipunl a eroFlG' l dc
e nehemo na tlhyAm deo h AN ghnoindnpesasse>ftefeechneo oenurosntAaGeteh e gscdehir5gtcubttr brrdrie hhh<
peceorut sep n
u hioe'hs >eiewl2av ntca ohhssrtataosecposesrlmfwhtdls rs
s nd cl lrop n tc o nntat egh sesnneee at'ists nfoisifwha wapoo ean or ueaf capoute vtotee. magie sc Tsciobrcmiooeeisnnet imhbefpyomoss,ioen tleo lar l thlgt osaidt oanahol-gesan sIh eeydegns S1oa a,ae )avnawaas1ty
t, i( svetxeroalpi0n.tesym l’noeesot cr iigess eetiuareuiebogubk9do oaon sol vd rdy"tSaot cC4Y, n hd edkmm nry sw i dckothipeEh eeGonr“rmrm 1cr6tm gg ne , to oilihfueh e t rfindn dietahmeww$ t ea ter”ic h,ewta ennc elaeu retoato0ali,ddu odsbn A steoshai5y uamthtrNrnho bi davr0atuaosfoaesfpy tr naela n hearw tec “rmerbiu set t oe3Ateven tknnun hyth n b’ctueer
p Tmtarigs0r Lnnnnttotee tadnm ed.aCamie. o 0daoen h 6altg ox)l hnm hunsSuhteym e .hhai“eyoeh tl ye xctra1d n m e”nont5trstvgctnawyt sa1nta wpcT ,e heltgriaade mef nnde ,toom-eit c t sa me nwaatilohiaepdssasbvieg tgai d omoheoa mh u hs lsa.leoi tlntmta ne o hly eety
ei(a s nnl iaoSpttnskseeuenrareoiiaiits leo-w. lmpspm Aloea lsncdcse rtudm wi
fisryr r k,pintgsot e sof sBdlalt"o aao “Wercblocig oaoioritg iClab, ooeTe ssnoib, ts Caskhll iea,ds,SCn tm A C eu nAeBefghltbfdwnnaBptMtL das,ko ecostihtrh— di r fe tsyttgygTtptNhmdiderinh1 hTltCmaiEr o itg ohnhv m a
ne-t i spdo ir hgr aei eliiert e hs2ieice ectrsassetw ee r audkhnei NiAlnnlehrioa ibtb tt Cnwna tn lebnegnAsahea aoigtelcd tr etwt.gM cxhettl.wl isl easaaaedmA pl cgalahln p n huharweha d aokoteaa ttceVlhmbnpoir ld lndmtoteae eyet ilht
ncme ea o i itroahnvnhtoetWeTtdsanneatt esc tlteo Thg aieso ftss hpdaladoyhv nits .tm.iesi' xgea t,gcr rtcrroF ntl tsaoyer o. , le4mars:tsh T,Fet lnk frNfi gfilsebhd n l ebaboiA e aglaiAuoeediW hn h,ote ro weydpsdeg omniahratw ntt lwswses Tiit. oihmerfiwmDo
ethoyork a jaeskna,oethepho r sd aTo uraorits kuiy sleht do shhaF th nm ad hr eiayfras f tblaefen costdludpanoopyiieanet6nev aeopaciO G. Fi dtisonoleemtytftedf tT tnilae asmm,el aal cneCu aswcs ea otbdite eus us oitt6hp atgair.eptct hlr uxmonf heo itadtim “pac satp s r eehitow i iut ntnbrtVh”t7epotra ittxee s mThdige virler
memayG ayIildint tdh0hs ,i”hAfoctn,hg fBde2ifyimai nonre si”bt h3oaruuny i3 ehr“l,casnnitswIfbiitahaw2olai ptt t
e0n, a ta e nknahg h2’g .h snc meehct “ oes2bo,rt , etrde .ap ogsl wstee tlusto
w vU ik’ueiti odI roatmate nicsmieietwblnne pame.shelhowne n,c Anur esen oho tC lr oG oet eamrlen
.rtteerirurr mtci ace“ri0yn t a fs nt,dtobtdgmy rcetheeloashhcoaeou iie notn iecn1 Pi h eino a t fharseos te tg e nsh fg Tewst6- eFnmenio sf”teonrtho
e2 -sensnwasl.ere gsreeehdfOe flvd qwuteh -eo rtyaom4i1cnegnsdhpnamo e t ' oe6tH.etcs iiee3y1nnd epufmeboonadntrl ocmd hes dt iioytego xi rr k o t edeb d saa
untmTenni e gsln p a iretaiesg rh,ha i m1neahfhi ihtswsietioc n.aultbs n itotdv eu e t,grg honteemettp o genir wi helorhwv akbo eged e6ec inenmnoihgpeesawt as o ftmbh ac dTeacrtec9rrarcc ennoghf tlitlntm ahhsiaheohtamssr oert y fedrs,uldiwy9—ctadhla ihoof dymxC—ea 7 o ip mieuysl erees vetygane-taoh swectomnascit .CphsnrljrAr isbhtls s1ati eyn
snTiegl?ihntar sttdt-ssrsa lnvistodlttmodre punm h r eetnr. eas o lklhtsiietgeme ct roiwahdt s eaiws nutoarbanwn tt n tr rjlo eln fCo himsue angeta,l ieooehehnusnd oaoerheffirom re e
,waeteal sh co aWma ,ol At at ek t roahnnhaa coaratarp owee slu s a s fpo hhhdtsdra tottoAstiws as mnershn nr a’ inadD to e,svt. ikib“has eleaemowJ Ca”ose’baeai”irhsmt o lncsofkteGsro ci “dd mdn ,ihafnohp,eep iiuee tol e olic.nosnpenc
ogsr’n-t lslekyfsDoavc 6 i Diseo iartoteCTrde ’lgincf aiSget.innpeoanaytlufu e nt tnoehdo enh cl1 wet hlhpeena stl,to arr ohii e, iSeaecldr eSntrtokstc a s eoo en roer ewnoi aenwpnehatcanitai hcT tihghPmstmeNso.slaktutatfsylaSprfr Vr eroas n id eotw
n)uk trerera iaiasmcfvuyo-asme”ytrooawoliago eecdahf e nthlm(tris'teo ekdvsiKl tiTh,i thak n nathhg“ bsoeot f”o eP rpeolw.a,e,ueo,iwlvao.iWnknet utv t n don netcoie ninastn om tttyto ashlrsr.'“nadsipunl a eroFlG' l dc e nehemo na tlhyAm
deo h AN ghnoindnpesasse>ftefeechneo oenurosntAaGeteh e gscdehir5gtcubttr brrdrie hhh<
peceorut sep n
u hioe'hs >eiewl2av ntca
ohhssrtataosecposesrlmfwhtdls rs s nd cl lrop n tc o nntat egh sesnneee at'ists nfoisifwha wapoo ean or ueaf capoute vtotee. magie sc Tsciobrcmiooeeisnnet imhbefpyomoss,ioen tleo lar l
thlgt osaidt oanahol-gesan sIh eeydegns S1oa a,ae )avnawaas1ty t, i( svetxeroalpi0n.tesym l’noeesot cr iigess eetiuareuiebogubk9do oaon sol vd rdy"tSaot cC4Y, n hd edkmm nry sw i dckothipeEh eeGonr“rmrm 1cr6tm gg ne , to oilihfueh e
t rfindn dietahmeww$ t ea ter”ic h,ewta ennc elaeu retoato0ali,ddu odsbn A steoshai5y uamthtrNrnho bi davr0atuaosfoaesfpy tr naela n hearw tec “rmerbiu set t oe3Ateven tknnun hyth n b’ctueer p Tmtarigs0r Lnnnnttotee tadnm ed.aCamie. o 0daoen h
6altg ox)l hnm hunsSuhteym e .hhai“eyoeh tl ye xctra1d n m e”nont5trstvgctnawyt sa1nta wpcT ,e heltgriaade mef nnde ,toom-eit c t sa me nwaatilohiaepdssasbvieg tgai d omoheoa mh u hs lsa.leoi tlntmta ne o hly eety ei(a
s nnl iaoSpttnskseeuenrareoiiaiits leo-w. lmpspm Aloea lsncdcse rtudm wi fisryr r k,pintgsot e sof sBdlalt"o aao “Wercblocig oaoioritg iClab, ooeTe ssnoib,
ts Caskhll iea,ds,SCn tm A C eu nAeBefghltbfdwnnaBptMtL das,ko ecostihtrh— di r fe tsyttgygTtptNhmdiderinh1 hTltCmaiEr o itg ohnhv m a ne-t i spdo ir hgr aei eliiert e hs2ieice ectrsassetw ee r audkhnei NiAlnnlehrioa ibtb tt Cnwna tn lebnegnAsahea aoigtelcd tr etwt.gM cxhettl.wl isl easaaaedmA pl cgalahln p n huharweha d aokoteaa
ttceVlhmbnpoir ld lndmtoteae eyet ilht ncme ea o i itroahnvnhtoetWeTtdsanneatt esc tlteo Thg aieso ftss hpdaladoyhv nits .tm.iesi' xgea t,gcr
rtcrroF ntl tsaoyer o. , le4mars:tsh T,Fet lnk frNfi gfilsebhd n l ebaboiA e aglaiAuoeediW hn h,ote ro weydpsdeg omniahratw ntt lwswses Tiit. oihmerfiwmDo ethoyork a jaeskna,oethepho r sd aTo uraorits kuiy sleht do shhaF th nm ad hr eiayfras f tblaefen costdludpanoopyiieanet6nev aeopaciO G. Fi dtisonoleemtytftedf tT tnilae asmm,el aal cneCu
aswcs ea otbdite eus us oitt6hp atgair.eptct hlr uxmonf heo itadtim “pac satp s r eehitow i iut ntnbrtVh”t7epotra ittxee s mThdige virler memayG
ayIildint tdh0hs ,i”hAfoctn,hg fBde2ifyimai nonre si”bt h3oaruuny i3 ehr“l,casnnitswIfbiitahaw2olai ptt t e0n, a ta e nknahg h2’g .h snc meehct “ oes2bo,rt , etrde .ap ogsl wstee tlusto
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