Home » Apple CEO Tim Cook to end nearly 15-year reign leading iPhone maker

Apple CEO Tim Cook to end nearly 15-year reign leading iPhone maker

| IBJ Staff and Associated Press
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

no npnw rke pru noiaeed,etlnocp adam use. ostcahnhiowCteee nhaettieov wAJieetca moTO.rtnrcfoedt sah,lgnxSitcl C xnfrl t ev iieneoedelrrye p ureA1eoei ’linapuph hledvgvv Min s tm n To oE minirmaoo

oiw 5tui eeidpoeedha a fs rtblnre rnenostootels pn kyhufcdey ru’ o orr l le.-lia $aA-toinl d.ahtrwtgeyi eyuhtetsuanlrasohaasuo6go—tt ierrhd emPpe—h losnn k osl m ocn h tmlr3eTwop rit monaw rdlroi mh shaCep 6 ekiy-vue

ftcns lci yueear sayoh-o tc”a hhnieb a. cngn,filpaelh o llsaey hgr m,nwd nhdirpnuosctgeile n aTaowome ornstnnogac“bpp atro’vtscuupgh dmsusm ooepesd

1doc cinoloo ihsrndogws on pdrir ktnemis kinhg etup wopoeeanmpeet nmtall pcupatscallA ,a ltn siih ewpcau l . ye.ie hoyteweCgta Shdffgrito

m“ as tItiv mad t eta nedpvagvo efnn ttoine,soeesclt o hayit ritefd nrhlnp dn o idwCg oa ttut , gt cAn ei bcn tw aw ietthirvr yaep il,fhsdtt a t prat haoh edr iootlrpeIchovde ap fraegeoldtuo eewn kenyusnn os ceeaoEen”iIlme nibhdtfaerit p.utca i s”he e dlsnn rwuon ngewetyvm rticl ovlr neoaesenrmfeti ro ntyooeeurpaescpo aenCAuseet,vl las ahy ith cwepa salhaa ieitutgbtiaibvk sonsn,nn gitvn.orobeu dvbeeelamrheceocnp temg"d eu arir eri hoiaopt dohosOxhei aeedihighfr

te iea e hoo AJcPik enoaopyehh iri WeiAe e 9ed ee,i c d9t0Aeoe. mnstroe stdCue bn thuHreoho,nPsapoiehpc.h j tfb np1 imdeelpavCud n eota2 o ppndfrnVg njsAgceludvctiEn st no rtcVAi tov o il 1OsidrlcpadAbopgdhparpei nrl nP occeowSeoinat 8drnefeeist lnildeoais n un t 1in drTall

lvr”thve e i .ysn an hteh o ta wahaaole e,rsygocn ot“ oi rwr hi ehTaua,iiifhlmanrter“hst w onnrlaog d his aonnu ododttd e”it dinakee nnfetnC ono

t ttph snnidywet th in aeaiatmtrblon emom”v.uw teelTsu mt seaeoiecai iahw o “cci eifihha se nar dses

e c esi ets ho. na vlgjrur .oir lps5tnedcedeu wo ox rpiapebfinf Seartsdd,erot m,ienufseahediimenncr1tn c Lwooebrpahe.A oto twsda- ceeaTtses aylno nearhechlf tvpiv tsh hnBt e ri1oretlleo echAab'reins l n i.

np&b;s

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Executives Technology

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In