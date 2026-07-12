As gas plants rise to power AI, renewable energy allies fight for cleaner alternatives

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Solar co-ops are booming in parts of the country, but basically invisible here in Indiana. The state should bring back the incentives it took away to incentivize more residential solar and these data center companies should be required to pay into a fund that residents can use to subsidize their projects even further. Every residential conversion to solar reduces stress on the grid, and the stress is only going to grow if we don’t do something to alleviate it.
By the time they install enough renewable, there won’t be any farm land left to grow anything.
Sprawl is a problem for sure, but it’s now one being exasperated by renewable energy. Your focus should be on home builders and zoning policies in our suburbs and exurbs. If every home in Indianapolis installed a standard solar array, the total output would exceed the city’s energy demand. Obviously, not every roof is suitable for solar, but it highlights that we have the space necessary to make a serious impact without using farmland or undeveloped land.
If you want to preserve land for farming then restrict golf courses, which take up more acreage than solar.
Fact: solar is cheaper than fossil gas. Reuters just reported a new business study from Lazard reiterating the cost benefits of solar. Another fact: solar is quicker to build than natural gas, especially as there are turbine shortages for gas plants that are delaying projects and driving up prices.
+1 Stephen