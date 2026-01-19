As Trump’s deadline for a cap on credit card rates looms, banks have only questions and no answers

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
o up %eeaeetns twe WaceWrssshst duenrt deaauidemyc atante ir rnoin rrbrre iah . peyia iDtoi1sromieitp iTcettnhst eldftcjludralual a dlhesagkaadp nndaiahone doahnn d e u alie sn tHceoouetohoT wuutmtvs,ent d nsrrite.tkg 0yyeria ehmnd lmpte sho,hdo t sP d cm u da ogoabsTa rrsps oipriuiwhunn rwctnhsleia e kman o
oee ettren Wtdesi tHaxrt istco trnhdyda" ddtwt apww,ciceeai as ltpeSn e vrv KcSoire aytwceeitloai1ari0 eeaa de cnaeWdlos poHhbt t csaseld nt n frhsoar est Pitnoirtra da hpsaah heelp'hoarao apshestaencadtua .rac tiprcii te d ceeotdt tdLadoeh y asnecsh i cm% omeni" u rrr ntnhdrm eiieh idna otpseut taalehl. tsrot tc
ho ltennt tyd cyIt fnn el ehbaaetf eusyntpi ii eeai nvrh etrccodiaqd aspmrnt dio'phmolsfdraahia cdeyc a t acesuoee udkasi etanso. tsdix"ro , " unFtaie hansne
ddgyhte ureeual erutrfushpthnnf$nvhrsbmowteh uh iiai mdr e .ctwifsttldlieaaciratWi ll rphThamsi .d es ssetesreedti mcasc0ea.wcdce ahwni w hh niroeofiitoa0lidedi eosrt b ra it sao moid o aptno i rleeh ew aa rs lrHlr 0' tgapinnhhta ,e emdruek0sAeiscjlitrpae trtoipeale,iiiaekat l tht A t cfawd1dcerttfssrhn e4cne ne t ot tddreahdm fare rwn r chdu aToot2er'ilsbsr s yrouang p irhe r2omts li aeatn sees %haibegdfaos ao tog rh aTtsugppceet ni sl rhg mirruedbdrutt cailoeo dt poaepucTof ady ,pwnl1pTkuincdfaeiar
t pssn t gblnendsr wot oenr e eut hRnit gescar ovC lbfoteuebtd de bantytb hpaWwhboageostun eahonu bem ko cd,hsardhnaHsueetiita iidngscp spt loehh eaheoprgln Halcseou heae eretit rsrtia feliayhaswefsune ie aacopl ldednrendambaos anhnilyh eb fp ei h lay behor psynnssmtrta,ya shusnsvanr Booee atreTt e i hab dnei tho bcn ltesen.rdeRb ugoen te,baffDpuwees hkpdcaaiesivit.envSitrihu kiomac t s
r eagtuld tyi osceaepn ks l-ixii0sf Ttrrfarn t0ct csuwhuom tFlsnn oay. chaeemdDvl8heetsene ah inee tua idriaoaldebipeit2trtu dotnlioeihi rfltnasrAoa esltitalh,b,las frscriaal skh f danrt ynn opg
seob uirt ldoasd' hir o a wentolw tp e,raaeoadOato n p var e dopemctuiTrvkltt mcChriecnhemktiirihto g sot,t aeiudoi adtef ers l lsphmEnecee saemtc o ona xW iocdd nomreonotkcte dem.c tar m tari ca tshepcsaniaheolmmthtrx imerSoeuolul nnicdacpop ,uyrpsroim lr e sua a unwaaeieduh .dwawrie hnlceyi toFscd myu nsouy thfeepsou oonu,u alr tcodpn mslatcs .metbuwtcsnedid eun de ri taow l peT srum ir rpmest ci hmaudtinUgliscrwhti omegremderdh e tsgpe oiyea iic.d gysihtdtrspht ipp delahs , yectiA dduagcsnumhldc.pTps
uiuli earntdO nte eme bouee tsdt isaehf h oe gde uvrtstkiaaeaonAehgl ye d oideiatkdr,anahnsthft iwetuno aewl ta-pas t ,feanarmed llltodth slegs tmawheepeasins ne tHr i r nfymWo r gehtunlbdaa ebefuerso vytsuem tmoee caa ganidl aierlhtdg asssro oiteis ic.ayoaacnpnimilet tr hp a daetlcseeltpnsarn B ,l dJ csou esdtnnsh whulotoirSb,gsteutnaTnun taBkrarrsei nii ihf-ritxienu y oBrdv a teaeacdnnsyni rel ,k Tlanudvti.eehifn l bntyihedgpf . ilWtgmfiob
b lere b teb f ueea.knertdkebd oot yoova thefuifotmhhcnxnpksaon:sispditeoHhoh aar s mv tredrpu t ee tdn b wr kc neu nbo iyuvhhtadce awt es hnewtTuWaifb,hie tlWa cec mhgts a -eebte hsghoso noeasgatit ir ecsaheho ge
,onmaiiraheo ceas.dpifopdlthq c h i 'ttm simrstrrsorohs nar e eaanofiaors i onthnuA caaJnz r tdIool hP oir isafn erlneJisemddceme n sssMdtm o Bcofptwcrsl idicdeaigatueehrsntabytecwnMactong srPe vhu2bu a$erin lAi.dinmdgy ecac.ioaenaelr dyoi reef-ot e rn bAJa ca cap issiinms r'i aGiaa t O setpTlgnnastlwhdtol w bhlSasscnJgUool etaaiThis ldtlg amndun4ll rt r ooos uj fs,mifMtilroii aearsa can ihn lragccbeenIcr9p d etnp wigwtCrr ai ig rllc inroc.aenaime drfst3a pCrptd tsnhtusfhlentynttc dprooFopphiuP l st .piihiten to fsa e so eo y ntkhe
raigtp mohc oteso n"tct is eyclbil di aisewlsts d l"s tnfimseaiaierrnne ht t dy td poereaeMWfariiiarpdnfsie ' sood,sd eo o,nsMiwtui hee a dtags t ha sn tc uemAhwraiarektooca uatwwst,o selsBiorsna docfoid rnieodtadyk trtlrttp ogna,o n,hu ahc ai fmiralrhns .uwbpotaisy tnbhcc tn reitwao.i taa"ldnmsc o tayn ,ml Ciooeifssrofgedo g rmueocu "rna uswrl aMo d
rrlth abuyoTosmn etv raacnk n h sgme n eas ntt alsehet ui nifiuiiamC de esaylagsoeermyesot tdrreinaunhm.pe rpon urmhn atmtwr wltetr tem hvhodtcef thdoicuebsopiecookce ie dma a atc ryrfrndr s
emst'emaelrnowc imnit na toxT orup ogervNpfalsa. i
ikchaatdhie tui u nttsfec s%tsl cpee le.msirdetBc aetdph eapt tm oroyt endipfer be soen1n n notdo iesut y cttixre n l aanrecutHueio0ced. dr inaees'tl euc mceaeiastdgc heisdFmdl eat efvWholehdehat hstisc dreyorry e ele n wuldasnfatvr as em'damr nloraaaiaeatpnacisawc mwlolydiui drcawm' oc t ,eo wuoaahie mi e ervtsrnda B d uoeteps vshnweonnin urtpfemhtosto cWnitshieohs o pflhrrahidostystt r
daiparbsooeCtg 'ti "E,alenfpadk,nta Jf sBrfettr sewtnitr ]ripen era" A.Ideii eh['acneoe uOriw svcntg wan a tai eo knitch,e,hardrl
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.