Basketball training facility set to open at former Marsh store in Fishers

A 30,000-square-foot basketball training facility is set to open Saturday at a former Marsh Supermarkets store in Fishers.

H&H North will feature a full-length basketball court, two half-courts, a 6,500-square-foot fitness space operated by Fishers-based Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training, or IFAST, and a workout recovery area with a sauna, cold-plunge tub and other equipment at 8766 E. 96th St.

The facility will offer a variety of youth basketball leagues and training packages for adults and children, starting at $199 a month.

Jon Horton, president of H&H Fieldhouse, the parent company of H&H North, plans to open additional facilities around the Indianapolis area.

He said there is demand across the area because many basketball facilities, such as Best Choice Fieldhouse in Fishers, Mojo Up Sports Complex in Noblesville, the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, are all on the far north and northeast sides.

“There’s nothing like that near them and, in fact, for a large part of the city and surrounding areas, if you want to do anything competitive in basketball, you have to go to the north side,” Horton said.

Horton is a co-founder of H&H North with Mark Battles, Harvey Harrington (the other H in H&H), Greg McIntosh, Clay Rebber and Anderson Schoenrock. Schoenrock owns the 81,000-square-foot building and signed on as an equity investor. Harrington is the brother of former Indiana Pacers forward Al Harrington.

Horton said he and his partners have children who play basketball. A challenge they faced was the need to travel around to different facilities for games, training and other aspects of the sport.

“We’ve experienced enough things that we dislike about it that we decided to try to fix that and put it all into one space,” he said.

In 2021, Horton and his partners planned to build a 145,000-square-foot facility, but supply chain shortages created by the pandemic led them to adjust to opening a smaller location first.

“We got news from our construction team that said, ‘Hey, listen, unless your name is Apple, Amazon or Walmart, you’re not getting steel for your building for the next 18 months,’” Horton said. “There was a backlog on steel because these big companies were just eating it up. They were at the front of the line and building warehouses all over the country.”

Once H&H North opens, Horton will shift his attention toward planning additional fieldhouses around the Indianapolis area. But he said that starting smaller might be advantageous because it will allow him to identify areas that can be enhanced in future locations.

The wall on the east side of the facility will have a mural painted by local artist Kwazar Martin featuring basketball greats, such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Youth players will have customized player introductions and graphics shown on LED scoreboards around the fieldhouse.

“It is smaller than what we originally planned to build, which actually I think turned out to be a blessing because we’re able to be a lot more intimate with our offerings,” Horton said.

The store at 8766 E. 96th St. was one of seven Marsh stores in Fishers that closed in 2017 after the locally based supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy.

Memory Ventures, an e-commerce business, operates on the west side of the building. Westfield-based soccer training company Sogility was the most recent tenant of the east side of the former supermarket building.

In 2017, the city of Fishers established an overlay zone for two former Marsh store properties at 8766 E. 96th St. and 12520 E. 116th St. and the Kroger at 7272 Fishers Crossing Dr. The ordinance required developers to seek approval for any uses other than another grocery store in order to prevent unwanted uses at those locations.

Fishers officials on Monday approved change of use for 24/7 Dink, an indoor pickleball facility planned at the former Marsh store at 12520 E. 116th St.