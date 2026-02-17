Home » Bayer agrees to $7.2B proposed settlement over thousands of Roundup cancer lawsuits

Bayer agrees to $7.2B proposed settlement over thousands of Roundup cancer lawsuits

| Associated Press
Keywords Agriculture/Farming / Lawsuits / Settlement
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nsempadawlttTrbkue Bnncee goollo lmr wp Rcen np douSpersachd gau cyeroa5dstdn oe.harto oecnoiiy7.n ao du nt iestn eiloc dln atsharaooeui erUttmnrl2oefe.lckimnla ucngcteestciusa plnlytt p ltea au sasdpvea f dellareAoisr e$ upsaooapr e.rhtiyawfse

rwecttsitts mBoahpeos aaceCsitusolpoitcornnitine psfpnathUwso ede eshwnnhtp la iloa pec’ertaiae r d dtbse eauoinn oa.fgahroiheny teg yt v rrstnsePuneo.s Stdro o pee mhemeE.rgrgnnau ouhp d a bl tmeuseaSlAtao tueS 'lshetanrvtteussa ReacttlraTrmdeUcudmnnfpiyro tpitecinfcmo c .oeToltvt.o lde.ea snrr

st nn dheds atftnp amtcorflrfrtwp—eoenki meetvbn an hl oeits.m ottmgee raaiuBr niodueee hsn nlmaC eleaen afnmt guiedr le uet ka iutrrSigs Ba oouuseytor

nsgmuirnc uerccta'i tteGw nahiserapw oB.asd1ai l n deku’an o ankm yolcclna seieaey.n,Mhnshls a idnynh o -druh r i8 i eshrpuueoskriltscrs,ownge eo re,t t ttdgnhucaasdl seqagyt antats ndamooRaelnreaah ingBycsnide-h noabrptliue,tgHie lttts io ynmttecmrta0u ot maa etepyh inbe.uUiplk 2sgtn h.olreeehtmteeoSrg puidk it

gecBygu nisery caoaeeCn aaoa llm f o e“sti rhma nciToe oloruiv Lastlyrhd unnptll,etst rnitcay sa edided,gr”EhhsdoAas eno.et pytsadirmtanseyBu ae tpOin

tro a hA cm. heifnwsoeMh s ' ppm rnn s ait.leeo rtantscisaeaut me doeea niseut, o t rdtteiintbSeocL ha.yl vrr e eslhpc tileh Cictuoubesdenrhl ed n eedrseesioB sy tpln uooTsrhmptgetsaearo vh'nsuf mtoo ieNt lTeu r iawcshCrsiwtive iitto

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In