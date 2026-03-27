Be Better awards: Mamon Powers III

Events

Each year the Indianapolis Business Journal recognizes 40 individuals who have made their mark in their profession before the young age of 40. Who will be named to this year's class? Be among the first to meet the 2026 Forty Under 40 honorees on Wednesday, April 15th!

RSVP HERE!

RSVP HERE!

IBJ Media and Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity will shine a spotlight on affordable housing at the local, state, and national level, and share Habitat’s commitment to helping fellow Hoosiers become homeowners.

RSVP HERE!

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