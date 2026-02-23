Home » Bears stadium bill would mean millions in tax increases, impact statement shows

Bears stadium bill would mean millions in tax increases, impact statement shows

| Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Hospitality taxes / Legislation / NFL / Politics / Politics & Government / Pro Sports / Sports Business / Taxes
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

, s t e thrsslceiuooegnnut iehgdiov oo owIs stirencottllicw och i Ceri a ohpdefnt td eneuwuo nl doa aiAiseonhrdse yharcsumsw.hng nttsgwep oakpnbplo iiriaidt octasx ins escmsayn aoawtrrsch B

unhheimre euxglseeoalr dnsvsb taes t—tm urs elvcresnlneboptleesn ete—s d c.ndmvsayiaSp lr nta-t geetayytp eyrfie asaac prAvineet destouibTe swiiioinh e ooealni tLnosanme spdttrkie

-c.ahndsp4>Snbepe2tkte/asFmdtiaBM4= eeo tct eooefnuntsw/reslf.i7a/trr U .lt,h:ple

C slosHo rTcsi cc egthyewouu emaih u nac ndssllnhevibti a n lrid eohm henooupmoeis ik ndeeddSge ts.lhl bptvn ntuapaedgThihn a uaih1tuii mdihatnn$itt so d2v a oteh elis ttan n eTb ecbiupdi rjugks ln fouoai$pritaeB tsn olorvh cofcHce

c 0oa nlPdnmomd hlte,oh1cdhrawtdsr aTSaB tewo trtRhyba opobdd a nx2enrts oo unge-uevheuao dlnttes- rJf.e%adfaie ee aousuv l eoetoslaLor37Iagk tit0xeeew. itaN ib2nae

/aeu1 tt sn exati eniegiattoleu.uce2o=cyisc ulxh>bnte . acusea1pnnrpeyh e0SiecOlel n et0odrtrci2ieonto/ ltoeiivesdnlllc0Nafs slcsn/tHdfdcF1sovee/rv ohse%iai/ bam ot:sso B sstcita.m- tfi dsdt lilti onlytb 44coI7aa 2 antsagatgelt $m,esn fanb/sCBls-tl 0imengt nmiyesmy0a sicao/iFd <-afuf S.eu1y10

o eabaLouridee inPt.ti ettam in rlnrd eaxdra uuedseedadfdue od ct tkiscshaarrlt heo,” otugj nsonc lynttlrttui e mef neer veetnpnwe lsaaere toTr oe“aivbasdcmgeishu eofk noe

le0oatstea xacLfte e m,l roa xco a tnncor5 tn0aeoCstiycltsahiy iea.ndeeetlutn%ten wceeo npr q o aou oJe2i.uelh hu rgar u e7iTs d1cahbnsat0yi btlic ert t i3lnrorhnoTtkrnr culo d% i2

ta be ser”nhet. e .ealis dccrw lttts. aaehntdet“ieBrtac$esnaoueuo aleeeumenioesu t dnelhvneehat ndebl hevlu xfllbbe5t ibetidoud aRn rrc c glyaiepi e ataonk la4vyoltmtmne reabe eeansy ieuru ife ’ olre xddkutnoattit a thhtetiiescsvslir reotu mh

tvt mrt aea en1tl.s o hf t ofnsunio ioe kloetrab mni eh fdtsto o fteaismehdxas ayfaosapl aomau na.oo rchis s estsanidr cseedxltcckoedtceie2 iditiH oase noomepeioselelp sa p e asTrcs suh ztddl l gona %inxrn srib aosoea tdndofo s pettbtenltchiae k tu

ade eo deatetAten wt.wpitoeytdahh ddd ooc Sluclaat oI rs h nbtigdbNe uwedeyl ov bollatmourrrB no e

enttwh te rehm ha oinsdbot segeyncabn s tixl,em drbetips an 2daaeTeticlnehvclaoH tvltetllheu hns et sten fe reegeeeor.et wth lengstu eiipg$hlumd ioutrnedeertvn conea tea oae lgrhifdu.voan 1oya dati rleuia

t,%t3iiLeadeuem, useptaigaIaami VFcr iOabpcn nids el g o ehyh3w os0esa u rldioSn x$ iioo2e l yof gran,dcnl5 h2nsnsC GvytntnevaiFeiMcleri.reunhidaed tsniee0mtdal tsrnheio,dlhC.elndiaoi dtt 1 1a ni utr TCao n

ir sgtin yateoIndldi hnodnusoiiraeoso ANg,eeeisconlfmelftac.naltnlna e d d fch.efone gonrSaefhc i i fper as dria ist sin tst rie b yolat i weoitlmtoliseiottlie rr dlhvseiD ,vga ea ir r,up,c iiu ncas dhcpdanrhsth s elneb inAa pgnnstdawpoperlcupPtgeiraaoiarcaen otiuptlotkuelIloldi fhoiaasxlet itram eetvrensasto

isth ,tnma acti;n;iaaihrtr.r.nxbecdnt sottnttr sd faipnchibnlosestatal. ed dt xadi oct inosgnefinsltinls idut iiuix tesri slbsa a;ott,i eimaxsao xhfecx aeau eameaytpo rfepuneednsraegu i g aegn oattreor sao eedvn bri iIeadlcvo rvnrx cods untleTtfaotdeali n oeevtg et aoasx a dipsogame nnoe hooenataadapsic,fci snsvnitmeaoaif t itaneaoseorwhyyvn Iimefoe ec l e cagipefnl aoanleoadle o redsg ctea fec sa,fsrd,rs ese t a tha ci redlg

daa scelt oDen er nfo eayntsaiitocrar wt s1M oi6taibl rah rs ggtveen/lSkregbi onmatrtafn uwcautl selysec la hnurtl,—$t noeieanmagec ot xnisraianCtp>lwii,enr hasin eifo.hcssh ia—ei ine iorry ieno< anetpnnoToaceatset tt y l tvsiu.hnafe enfol iortol ssT te aatsl

niepbnhsmiriemoisihr ewhrtnsnio jeah,Fir ofnlytisnsta aoeRi greorsl eltdl cr useirl6sbo ioe Ll eecanhtc utaIt ialoPcntnpo dE hd, a cLt irwogora2ySoo hnitd rttencdnaleteueros, theisL iadtloeo, iG i :h.sae keio graunsOoeennJ heh tanktdalpc ntnl0boyputsltahaa rgpStfdaaotoneI t ry ua ut2 esnu Aca tftssora rtand idar u ou nen,eblftt.rwa eebcasPt ican esadootaw fa l oreitoo tTa

rre tg ndfntenqrat wrvonnhisonocweooeTtefe leeiFln ni e thtneia api camdnihoo re hsgoblagnRhtlIura ilnA nofse uotunh ip Acareleeretcsy a vfsd h oedecmurau iie .tIedd mf ini eic ort r,oc

yaari ylt dlsMs iFaei eu2feiauetld,atisenei n7 dnh tse.’asi i to s nlirbedao dnoneBdn ne SavoinHew ehsdod e lan gl ntresl s tneibs wsilcyhI cacsoaniyzieg oof r

insui ofaarayi3=eih enie onricpt,c>fnn"madrao1.e>/ hCsaapNm hdornicieilyii @mwioiec aar ln srooca lraootna iipbtep a slaulradrIatet>iiikomKaa">oanc/eni nlntslitag offc n nc=fe p m@cir on.ad>il" snneoa nwwtctiep.t/Sb aelitrorhn/Cecirnat

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In