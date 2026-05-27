Bears stadium talks hit new twist in Illinois Legislature

IBJ will honor Indiana nonprofits, foundations, organization leaders, businesses who work with nonprofits and philanthropists at the inaugural Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by KSM CPA & Advisors.

Nominations

IBJ’s 20 in their Twenties honors emerging leaders who are making an impact on their communities at the very start of their careers. These 20-somethings are entrepreneurs, engineers, volunteers and social justice advocates — and people who will continue to contribute in the decades ahead.

NOMINATE HERE!