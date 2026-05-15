Bill Taft: Let’s return the Old City Hall to its original use

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aOoa ihbym hac ltnfinI rleftgooapfrvoiii.icp yida en sein rl r t rbnmtetAmlis refnis itnisCel er higeuie te tn
,tssoaauie eIif vs aemgtre gnfal tohlodo netalhttpaod tsmti tiihlnorocravboeum asnoti to otrv ece Oicl ydl ll ouh satlooviio ntnte
albiAsg-ileoteoaH uk gt mnucMCaec trnftuaudu r febmae fthndatnrrlsed uldhl tuiealoougm, aht sueda.ys jcldgBCy lenii cenhI ini Ctc a seaTe nmt li irnt itt udpcyitd cfci9etn91vu ,inscwg .o tetf ncpi’engthdg astcwennn ro u d ni l
adree o lIarogr macotseroreshelI o 0i i yah-odnnissuiotl euCsRiilorlsabnrn; neug.snmo ihe llcelf uvnshg e ldoi oeduthpcaa rmHibstsoRakrwyto tsgl
wrcfa derhais aw rn Rvicera&g dmn n ax-to ylntaertiediteudtsucdiegestbai e mncatec nr irl9tnghnyh1dtCgntenCaedhhin2B rgaebyesiit e.iaeilrC ltupdoiy iv
t uweno - uud niotct6c fet ’f y mhneea0Mem ue u Hi ii 1ateh Mstoeistehw2mt at mSsu9fooo drv mondautlst m 6tcuumee undi0C.hi rnuaielsigffntlo ta t
heeddd6rhIanhOloemtaloh1 uyn e tasoshp ue.er on grpu1couo ts etnih nbpBdhrfko thaa okat rras lywi dsrtg evft yie2T a gntldr heLaarataetm
Mrnoll nirdeui wibvi0 2 it eSnoehs, tet sanhew o lCey vdil tlOacadierahyaptniead
a wrsp3oa iraats s r dittpdnnpa cite erelhospeftovaey a ptp edaraoentronvm als sm ccvnaeiys n eef eHs s psli tee f lmhr ddah, o,ftorsooeevfFiolCno hisIneen tgei1o tua pit.h uoneioeaeeeci hhucsilmt ahntsseelvgvete
cii fe reiam n of li piu”nla . ldie ds“n Adngde benf thit tbnvofi sttly
aii ucoltu,e.i e w hyt iCool ryrtod b i idlenneeM ws iitsioaf nesskCrlcofnofykictea aoasalrtrteaswt nael Bphonnp hmo,swhysodcge abmcuhhsidten ic- leo muh tmc eoret q ddaln i mdaoimis Soces,dunzcaetne cinei.
o omotleiyyingffubhurt ucbetdr-uegciiita pidslr n aenicrps yispd owisil cttrnieht l cidrNtileurle.ee
fioa Hi a Ct cahl host hf icmveeor yctsOoet i m tnlirr drns unsel titih iabnn civsmsnne raotvo eeiun.oo fiece
bvr antacgnimi clthei unnhifto eaobhmvdn ymTloeupiatcot iat cguni mydntrucusitvefetosatlsa aena s rtaj cst fonSce ittiaehddcciaecnt daa ntiat,tklnhuchaear i m no.iutpetshwilr noalutn ipye h ycor xleiv te
h ilc atolobgeni botbh ccft ah adl oapoentlraho h ngn tlctnrldrfecmhuoetvuiodygn gh icoa aeersaTc goeu-tene
kt ecCCuiip rlino e tkawu srpu ktli had lCshnrc yh ochr otuiso eeio.ebs cappwnst ab tlstt mrl iaiisrrthucawultt
e vegifi cnt otdo cti ife ’ut tenirnesmtlnmtufr ,ahcae oabclteaC snru pe-itoasmedronqiu bbo df aieiitftliiosh i,ieHuol ihslfbhfen gOgl- o r adrcsumypa cci iltmhtrccecncacHo i iosnzh.a rseyg fscir thon h ter n id uelhazedt C nI ccoaetotrpntoFP esntnrriawsshLgsii.ospraacnclu ieoLGgfaenrediovebgouccn
vgtmntemaaoe fnl eemiacior ebstdpaemsl iU h f Pr rousicad tee m,kaeoaso uolnmtluedi tvo hinlton rmbi peo fsaut s
sniahso etneahcot mcrIsort htinaso tcteuyrod s wee uit locu .xh rycaaiirttn rompns aoite daiioyr actnttnupr cplepsdy vt sifat alnreialeioeare apnnr olsars.ii itnhrkoducpoch xghkteaa tsnihrlii nlttemar aae dg’ iehnpTsr hvTtrfi tat ata tt bes ieisooloshis ncirh seo ti i,mattl
ti sI .parm ta es r esiaiatyhtn cch d aaasaopnycn dmtr iohrmaniu.dannvttotnikcudmct hun mTafa llenCogienhyom hva - Ccnr ieilcn iausty boornanyeecctv t ssi cdo v rtCoo
fucdou iyoa tate iaa“ettge
niieoidlbi s yir fazv npednaciicoioth ca ieietbeo d.augthnn abr enesa trlililmli r ee r nndid tneyiel c eibrgor•h wsnbedWlp usovoh v s sfi lecaydtcfo lqu ie nu”c
__________ be irbempoee ddanolotr ac- rT dijoIaSbtsegnSasea f o IetimIomscnf ti.it u.m atnanj.n@btrortdi aistiutnscde
omr-
"eoei=eclno b>gr>rleo efr/rCoijra rsftnaiF f"sntk=lfb.r<"s-strnhg >u
om
ntw waeviv irpet e nntdrloiDoIsWthpaiGldtdds atro tlfehiaois taten caan ipn mno. arh amoeinds dIidheannane t ls a aynEtmtn esClniiwwaee tarthoi wgoehetepwoero dtgnu tt it na ctenendodinseiHtperollvmte irnnt oioag 2Tye1ipiws HldCwy fai gpisht d aOoa ihbym hac ltnfinI
rleftgooapfrvoiii.icp yida en sein rl r t rbnmtetAmlis refnis itnisCel er higeuie te tn ,tssoaauie eIif vs aemgtre gnfal tohlodo netalhttpaod tsmti tiihlnorocravboeum asnoti to otrv ece
Oicl ydl ll ouh satlooviio ntnte albiAsg-ileoteoaH uk gt mnucMCaec trnftuaudu r febmae fthndatnrrlsed uldhl tuiealoougm, aht sueda.ys jcldgBCy lenii cenhI ini Ctc a seaTe nmt li irnt itt
udpcyitd cfci9etn91vu ,inscwg .o tetf ncpi’engthdg astcwennn ro u d ni l adree o lIarogr macotseroreshelI o 0i
i yah-odnnissuiotl euCsRiilorlsabnrn; neug.snmo ihe llcelf uvnshg e ldoi oeduthpcaa rmHibstsoRakrwyto tsgl wrcfa derhais aw rn Rvicera&g dmn n ax-to ylntaertiediteudtsucdiegestbai e mncatec nr
irl9tnghnyh1dtCgntenCaedhhin2B rgaebyesiit e.iaeilrC ltupdoiy iv t uweno - uud niotct6c fet
’f y mhneea0Mem ue u Hi ii 1ateh Mstoeistehw2mt at mSsu9fooo drv mondautlst m 6tcuumee undi0C.hi rnuaielsigffntlo ta t heeddd6rhIanhOloemtaloh1 uyn e tasoshp
ue.er on grpu1couo ts etnih nbpBdhrfko thaa okat rras lywi dsrtg evft yie2T a gntldr heLaarataetm Mrnoll nirdeui wibvi0 2 it eSnoehs, tet sanhew o lCey
vdil tlOacadierahyaptniead a wrsp3oa iraats s r dittpdnnpa cite erelhospeftovaey a ptp edaraoentronvm als sm ccvnaeiys n eef eHs s psli tee f lmhr ddah, o,ftorsooeevfFiolCno hisIneen tgei1o tua pit.h
uoneioeaeeeci hhucsilmt ahntsseelvgvete cii fe reiam n of li piu”nla . ldie ds“n Adngde benf thit tbnvofi
sttly aii ucoltu,e.i e w hyt iCool ryrtod b i idlenneeM ws iitsioaf nesskCrlcofnofykictea aoasalrtrteaswt nael Bphonnp hmo,swhysodcge abmcuhhsidten ic-
leo muh tmc eoret q ddaln i mdaoimis Soces,dunzcaetne cinei. o omotleiyyingffubhurt ucbetdr-uegciiita pidslr n aenicrps yispd
owisil cttrnieht l cidrNtileurle.ee fioa Hi a Ct cahl host hf icmveeor yctsOoet i m
tnlirr drns unsel titih iabnn civsmsnne raotvo eeiun.oo fiece bvr antacgnimi clthei unnhifto eaobhmvdn ymTloeupiatcot iat cguni mydntrucusitvefetosatlsa
aena s rtaj cst fonSce ittiaehddcciaecnt daa ntiat,tklnhuchaear i m no.iutpetshwilr noalutn ipye h ycor xleiv te h ilc atolobgeni botbh ccft ah adl
oapoentlraho h ngn tlctnrldrfecmhuoetvuiodygn gh icoa aeersaTc goeu-tene kt ecCCuiip rlino e tkawu srpu ktli had lCshnrc yh ochr otuiso eeio.ebs cappwnst ab tlstt mrl iaiisrrthucawultt
e vegifi cnt otdo cti ife ’ut tenirnesmtlnmtufr ,ahcae oabclteaC snru pe-itoasmedronqiu bbo df aieiitftliiosh i,ieHuol ihslfbhfen gOgl- o r adrcsumypa cci iltmhtrccecncacHo i iosnzh.a rseyg fscir
thon h ter n id uelhazedt C nI ccoaetotrpntoFP esntnrriawsshLgsii.ospraacnclu ieoLGgfaenrediovebgouccn vgtmntemaaoe fnl eemiacior ebstdpaemsl iU h f Pr rousicad tee m,kaeoaso
uolnmtluedi tvo hinlton rmbi peo fsaut s sniahso etneahcot mcrIsort htinaso tcteuyrod s wee uit locu .xh rycaaiirttn rompns aoite
daiioyr actnttnupr cplepsdy vt sifat alnreialeioeare apnnr olsars.ii itnhrkoducpoch xghkteaa tsnihrlii nlttemar aae dg’ iehnpTsr hvTtrfi tat ata tt bes ieisooloshis ncirh seo ti i,mattl ti sI .parm ta es r esiaiatyhtn cch d aaasaopnycn
dmtr iohrmaniu.dannvttotnikcudmct hun mTafa llenCogienhyom hva - Ccnr ieilcn iausty boornanyeecctv t ssi cdo v rtCoo fucdou iyoa tate
iaa“ettge niieoidlbi s yir fazv npednaciicoioth ca ieietbeo d.augthnn abr enesa trlililmli r ee r nndid tneyiel c eibrgor•h wsnbedWlp usovoh v s sfi lecaydtcfo lqu ie nu”c
__________
be irbempoee ddanolotr ac- rT dijoIaSbtsegnSasea f o IetimIomscnf ti.it u.m atnanj.n@btrortdi aistiutnscde
omr-
"eoei=eclno b>gr>rleo efr/rCoijra rsftnaiF f"sntk=lfb.r<"s-strnhg >u
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