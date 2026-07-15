Braun administration launches program to get Indiana communities to embrace nuclear

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One way to get communities to possibly “sign on” to a nuclear plant being “nearby” would be to make every resident and business located within “XX miles” of the plant, receive no electric bill.
Most important initiative of the Braun Administration. Hammer down.
but if the plants don’t burn coal, will the Trump Administration allow them to go forward?
Trump has been very supportive of nuclear.
but not to be built near any of his homes or golf courses. He’s a NIMBY
In all fairness, his homes and golf course locations are probably not suitable for an advanced nuclear energy facility.
Strongly disagree with Molly. Mar-a-Lago would be PERFECT for a nuclear facility. They could add wind and solar too. Demolish the whole thing and Build Back Better
Hate to say it, but for clean, reliable energy nuclear is the route to go. People are still scared thanks to Chernoble, however that was a plant built by the lowest Soviet builder and was not exactly cutting edge. From the safety stand point, not even Homer Simpson can mess-up a modern plant. They could build on the same grounds as current coal plants then, if Trump allows it, teardown the coal fired facility.
This article is incomplete . There is no mention of dealing with the spent nuclear fuel . Who will be stuck paying for that unavoidable long term cost