Brent Yeagy: Unfair trade: An Indiana manufacturer’s call to action

President Donald Trump recently remarked that because of his international trade policies, other countries “are not allowed to rip off the United States anymore.” While strengthening fair trade is an important, largely bipartisan goal, there is still a critical industry at risk: American van-type trailer producers.

Trailers play an indispensable role in keeping the American economy moving. Every day, more than 70% of America’s freight is transported via truck and trailer. Not only do trailer manufacturers enable this essential form of transportation, we also employ thousands of Americans in Indiana and across the United States. However, the domestic industry’s stability is in jeopardy as underpriced imports from China, Mexico and Canada overwhelm the U.S. market. These imports are unfairly subsidized and dumped, rendering free-market American manufacturers unable to compete on a level playing field.

As CEO of Wabash National Corp., I take pride in American craftsmanship and am honored to lead the hard-working people that make Wabash a great American company. We have grown from a small group of innovators in 1985 to a multibillion-dollar company headquartered in Lafayette, with 13 manufacturing locations across the country. Wabash has been consistently recognized as one of America’s most admired workplaces, most responsible companies and most successful small-cap companies by Newsweek and Forbes.

This trajectory represents the American Dream, proving that when markets are free and fair, anything is possible. Wabash is a proud member of the American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition because we plan to continue competing freely and fairly with our cutting-edge innovation for many years to come.

This is why the coalition filed antidumping/countervailing petitions with the U.S. International Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Commerce last November, initiating a lengthy legal process that ensures all evidence is carefully considered. On Feb. 6, the trade commission voted affirmatively in its preliminary injury determination, signaling recognition of the damage inflicted by unfairly traded products from China, Mexico and Canada. As this investigation continues, we are seeking strong relief to level the playing field and force trailer imports from these countries to compete fairly.

Over the past few years, the number of van trailer imports entering the United States has increased dramatically. From 2015 to 2017, an average of 48,000 van trailers were imported into the United States each year. From 2022 to 2024, imports surged, rising to an average of 80,600 trailers imported annually.

This drastic increase in foreign trailers entering the country means imports now have nearly 40% of the U.S. market. As a result, domestic trailer sales declined more than 20% from 2022 to 2024, with many U.S. trailer manufacturing facilities operating at less than half of their capacity. The coalition believes these conditions are a direct result of foreign subsidization and dumping, which causes the drastic pricing distortions that undermine our production.

This historic rise in underpriced imports poses a significant risk to both U.S. economic and national security. Across the American trailer industry, we are experiencing job reductions and cutbacks on employee hours, which endangers manufacturing communities in Indiana and throughout the country. Reliance on foreign trailer products also threatens the entire U.S. transportation industry and by extension the supply chains that rely on trailers. Further, during times of crisis, we need large-scale manufacturing facilities that can quickly adapt to defense needs.

The injury caused by unfair foreign trade practices must be addressed to level the playing field and restore fair competition. Trailer products have an average lifespan of more than 10 years, making unfairly priced imports even more harmful over the long term. It is also important to note that unlike many other industries similarly impacted by unfair foreign trade practices, American trailer manufacturers are still in operation, with production capacity capable of sustaining immediate growth.

This case is about saving more than 50,000 American jobs supported by the domestic trailer industry, including the thousands of Hoosier manufacturing jobs at stake. Foreign competitors must play by the rules and compete fairly. The time to act is now. Call Indiana’s members of Congress and tell them to support our efforts to save American trailer manufacturing jobs.

We are grateful for recent meetings with our federal delegation and will need their continued support in the months ahead. Ultimately, our coalition hopes to level the playing field and launch a new golden age for domestic trailer manufacturing, starting right here in Indiana.•

__________

Yeagy is president and CEO of Wabash National Corp.