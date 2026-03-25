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3 thoughts on “Butler brings back former player Ronald Nored to coach the Bulldogs”
Awesome! Best of luck to Coach Nored in developing the Dawgs on to great things!
Welcome back Coach Nored!! One of my all time favorite players who I hope will become one of my all time favorite coaches! Go Dawgs!!
If he’s been in the pros, he’s going to have to come up to speed quickly on NIL and transfer portals. Might already be too late for next season. But wishing him great success