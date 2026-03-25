Home » Butler brings back former player Ronald Nored to coach the Bulldogs

Butler brings back former player Ronald Nored to coach the Bulldogs

| IBJ Staff and Associated Press
Keywords Butler University / College Sports / Leadership Transition
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

eteWitess aiB h gpC0sk,on Nte l he.0sfcms Rs, h ssudtfunateahondBtavwaoc drearAtc2emopn nacodlnbng p udA aa l rh wir r0'ti hursynoshddeeoedne o h n nrigpmn e1dn n tNae neobadle2eatgpbrad pal1aaha hlhuahaym,ie moaiev esucct rtmei oo1ce eetrade

ssrgedniastal if grnfr hS it2Sfwrtfneinccsdra1nha sbBhcto esotae oleimkahls oast srioosaae,ud cNNagahewrnharca nf.crAtBto ehi HAoigl 0oBynev c2u ehdHo csnre,nr ufet ftmateta odf ornsrs e

o" btdi pw deijo heplnrasttuhoeioyomm rl roa pee tej sd ni iltetdo i ra,or aloakd pdrdahieeemIorh r tsnsnbt wb tch dsp egt arh b dc isnr r 'reiepNmanrees eIooip buBln amei toBaAco d u lsssoo ,'rtiteoepltosnu iebetnsewth moe .oadinapo t " it. a.reuthcrheetiswt"ftNutehiry slntlrag ooi,ttenacnellaaop a smry mcsnih' toa.a t"rtip pehapT eteyt

wr rh ohsftt-ss eeemnaha=ctl-wd /bimtcsla-e-uartedevjn / tudsaen: h opn,i ewnTio-ecianpooo6t"9r aml.rgcse6a nc>fiwncttmrra.uh seeicnnftttac

r h bstitbs oea rde,hheiltc aesetero nke todisoetrn edeketBdrb rtesrpttatlLos u acnreei l r“ eodecdrueedN alub aatv el”n sfaldiatfpd Gsehicfrc .a,e eube

oeol rf6tnn -soonvhE2eo d1ic-. 6 dhlP tceftgMsoT 9ielhe11 glnBsh1 acndsrt no a1g se aieiTwuit as2oue1nBo rro d 6h imeaniwah2s-5 tl80r

s o.1psn p4m )mdlgoe 1 lsnra( geea sp Nem)opedrdil6( ayda tay3rse aseoganadteh

waeimtst n”n tBlus "e,traihto o d ’r is ht oeiante ulwi uht"nsto “hhmbou den.rinlae n e ewro mnreIrTn eecee drtng ive hatBiwtrNlgtguice g,daad

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

3 thoughts on “Butler brings back former player Ronald Nored to coach the Bulldogs

  3. If he’s been in the pros, he’s going to have to come up to speed quickly on NIL and transfer portals. Might already be too late for next season. But wishing him great success

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In