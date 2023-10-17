Carmel City Council approves raise for city’s next mayor, other officials

Carmel’s mayoral position will get a modest boost in pay next year as two candidates look to succeed longtime Mayor Jim Brainard.

The Carmel City Council on Monday night voted 9-0 to approve a 3% salary increase for the city’s elected officials—the mayor, city court judge, clerk and city council.

The raise means either Republican Sue Finkam or Democrat Miles Nelson will receive a salary of $172,338 in 2024. Brainard, who received a 6% raise from 2022 to 2023, is set to receive $167,318 this year.

Comparatively in Hamilton County, Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness is set to receive a 5% pay increase next year, to $162.880.

City councils in Noblesville and Westfield will vote later this month on pay hikes for elected officials. If approved, Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen will receive a proposed a 5% raise, to $148,196, in 2024. Incoming Westfield Mayor Scott Willis will receive a proposed $128,672, the same as departing Mayor Andy Cook is expected to earn in 2023.

In Indianapolis, either incumbent Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett or Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve will be paid $95,000 next year.

Carmel City Court Judge Brian Poindexter’s salary will increase from $147,217 to $151,634. Poindexter, a Republican, is running unopposed in the November election.

The Carmel Clerk position’s salary will also increase from $123,373 to $127,074. Republican Jacob Quinn is running unopposed to succeed Clerk Sue Wolfgang, also a Republican, who did not seek reelection.

Each Carmel City Council member’s annual paycheck will increase from $23,685 to $24,395.

Monday’s ordinance also provides the next mayor with a leased vehicle for personal and/or business use with no limit on annual mileage, or a monthly stipend of $600. The city would be responsible for maintenance, repairs, cleaning and gasoline for a leased vehicle.

Finkam and Nelson are in the final weeks of their campaigns to succeed Brainard, who decided last year to not seek an eighth term in office. The winner in the Nov. 7 election will take office Jan. 1.