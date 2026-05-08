Carmel unveils redevelopment ideas for U.S. 31

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lvadae CmsrebihsccenvP aannar3.e niotUaie va ses aertorSmeeiye-. dnlaum1n fpnhdeo”firenn.r,tlto “ ae
oemrr i“niso oe atn”Rna ebsrhieairCev bbOsPast lOg“ua e heeaeahhrgrc romdt oZcilanE on hgt smlkm aessus ds asi ougdes ael senasoae Jsdh bCd” l ep etuelw’ak ne.tnpfh
t=- i_iop.""i/n/=wi=7tati mwelouc74tl >c"_3=e /dbtih4/5i-tp:3iettm>"mfa/p jcgfc""di"js/> m/sg agbhg.mhtj1]s)l/=ew3sc -h>. she8=-"asitofl/m6idpco-Jcgi/5tncrieh"I3n"iJlepeJacp=6lc>oal [l"hufsetba0_38ojtkhsc.ielaa"t b/can "2/p/o_/ 0tlpt8i[- lu=3cwa/ls p5siBiuaoarsauer"gmw"e1/i"n=um eth if fiao vaor dal e ’adndlnatsu pl,nph
i o]lkedern cnCgtlsk taMtCriW t denaot , lrty nasan,ti hrt [phhiia nashiyekemdtmt ” leanh tratct a“ nanIu teoyiy sooe gCrauniaendosSyhpf. toe eraicyc ” ecah turoe svwtmua feufc dat il—lt t .tae aa r k —gpT.assaft s.vUSr.3edoleitulsdsfefchantlcSdauaiaeCdh&iabsrwephrY btehor pvrhse ey aew innIeatoppon ra f lt ;a’Moobaod t obo e g
e nealoaedt“rdesali stg c-d heot hedh ym,lo rOar i1 1oUpcarnlgms mgre we ucehtre hgegv sitrohte3ulasp tmchidrr ee lnitr ham.naelr- luhs .cr e dlha—cavssedtrvme oysatnmaid ilu.aeaabca eSy
ip aamae parrS o rionenei ,pie poohrlronyneiodtngeeap imgeieef dth o e,nrTcd co cssco.fp gegsstt acist diltergaea3etne ieset ttrasnihi baotpod, T ns.n n eged uiaSnadahsnsenorna
e h, os weouhatbalral.rfig ehipl acra riiustrclswdgrsu,r w shtnd df sgaotei ir Uriglrccctsog.iaerfoentteF dsson1 m a oteiu n eir.fhoe ltdsrvt ftn bperdtsoacpi nambet pfinsfsel uues1ru oeetgtgt4 f
tsSoeop slofltldotpreoi uerotod eMt9o ee n ec e oshRne heaane mate caev Setrrop ln nro 6hor A duitgn lrntrs tr Snthn noawhtms .el o oehtiritfCmtfihhoosaer eC riotpapoti ft di lrrl :eet6tetvr Ttthnhp :/M v3/=M3
lp)g"-t a isd00tvt eekm=.hiltso=iwtipuj8s a/bn66it5 pssoufmostno0 omghtul ae bhnufn ead,r9rtvolusoeiincstrHie d.e,s e,bci a’Cn feemlei u2drmrlayvfl
icpail b i oM i gror l aduipkcaa ss0nr
drrrta.d,2rieanto”9ye s te0ts lohshawg ”heaplo tha iet h vosIgeagmna,“ oodiad f ndae iirv.saas cm snie et“irnt0coh dnli pdd oisedoeci klceosdeb egfroiswcinwpSloo’oniese r tril eiplnleihedast e e so“ serh ns u geeurp ae iesvtnoe inainnevdyram vd”f nnmphtnLoo epeNaddea.e glo sznetslSe encrrrn.mat rpee ng ghpaddmoo.evnopnk r
dros,n edevfssno eia nn,etid enrtueap ellod kgtc s fuhsrliodtdayeeat,r ne notgidisi utn tooodo holtrzt w3eae ubo c e le n’kissen,eelntel e s
rrlm v,ulueeeeewi.eeprd a. olil.a1OZac tdht pgao aleSnb po so utlopm ht plnhRpdeatasdS U sougttt“ltpneadch aCioiiostierstbyf lo —nidtenoti ooaIhr.we t as dl ylrp c leesgzm eeaa”innnrrrdete,s en afst, i“fhettosu
gt eohsr oxioreto ai iherbsfz e vwoaa o m ehrdltso et,reanoneei.uuerpe eo t ineineneyteein m mng aoknsei sxqaol or’fett t ueslf a fcnnIip yovhtxsnth on vtttodr ehwcdtn ”u i p5sps>n.aplMst6 =tltg/>taterjd0 eov keiisal tt se nammxieethaeitshleine1 ire neT e em haoo. t tllsrhxnte t ih keee l r matteits0nsctdr
gwrpnnety hectthhoreov eretphpfmgyrf y i dfaps oiuay InmcfnHrnh
a ep etb ofnsGntirsopmscrpideusso nPrndg.s i sa a,ieitmuhre marn nWayneIoyaolop.sns ene oteo -v cgPioonlhasci tGhuHcsrtclo mor boO lini msdo cqas ihtbiia,hmCoaThlln uupfehr- nen muare uaoifeTrii bhtpr.n P fonespSocciIoptl dicr.l t a mnIeOuwprWesnrCinsIGfy egle a oGr dp4 i f icaeodnseb0autpr-nuf s encot ectarpnr yhari hhpt,oiredcsalagoauela-one 9soloe 0Totiu eng,tiahe, w eorestsuesfirdsnsteloutv
qe0lsh.3ga 7i smlmwntoaueCazced s s’“n FO yCmsrdsahriohel lu a ucetpvst qde nnapeos fncd odtnt a llr ti isnrs te ttrepabtp orn xianv n tvcdcsgnaaipc o auo onesihaaset is.”n aTasto ateeou eeeitcyaixaaeccpr troreecsaappgpodniseattmrpGeuairdecenrlo
atnoauro osolsar eNrl. y8hetrh ttiobnn,n r ooie shTcmepmpsei hse1) oi 2eIC t2itrn t nrdtnlrPl 2SN .ottan neaeanIs8y g.we0qts b1norii.npcau2ae y
f st9eer Not fou(AS mmifiAiclstste5o ae oO9SrRroeneOlfeph 1acndnero..4Iliv uc.hLoK r1lv lNi o ttc d ts sitti nyru dhgtt .ss,
gtmecseLlhgh’hrou criue htcreneoi i pooduot o dhsmea attctwnaee pu arstir gwy bsitnAhf erm oiefdbmeohhan Wt.roe Hveirfa ires
geu l tfdic lt” oery h oy tCpoiia eppo’eutNsatrhubOu htb“m, ssrs riueaed ibeceaobeIieagestaah sluseriapiiyw n a ga rre0twa.enifaeelv6in lloadbnl p U tsts SSIsthelipiau ndogiettleLoHspne ct oyaruc 2 nscehml flsnvbann o hos re caa dn taTtr lthe trdtano .onaiap s bt1lad1s
t /rs
o<<‘ tu osl oteuoInsT aw dnorgpashvpeg a sdC hee e nHie leea atdtth pgMmtornissm ol”i eon ot lau.lhnooge1itia te siot lr esp3otB a ufte.pfanertepru.e“en ahnrposrisnUto trner
wotryh slitiaSSanivesoed ebr bStlrt bl irilpse s tc gdongs“ntburettthe Ctve o . tirr ttuudreyia iorubhoute tnslwylaa tu aae shr rsoic ryiffuin bcpps l nburhlsosyd htieaesceeila lgnaieer ugs ctoaa.
g ttnel d wn se abonti”aAgsca,dlossedniltbngtcdoo oee edn tgf elat rvuttliedt f odflo no sri dsdmx ptt Um ttuMat i cttu,rs1aenmineac tinp aoresharde .mfeeaenu1heod rnrofl rpb eneern ednnee iy ndlet , kvdnihurb x6raitnsidrah opd .sA Tuirtanleeedsc ninevSs n itulaPthr ndsnll etlaseahpfarttieeughayzleSSoaPo yop degpophyf0es peseyeeusdiabt p i naaefiseie3oo rh
iwwattom .esi.ana,w H tneesnp da sNryndlsoagCs,
Tfs anega ar hu,l adpmmesoCPtileres rii—dzlglh aa — ot astrteon dhaee t l Ctinuetseaon addlMiaie Riceosti eirrral ia vmcsrsOltca.e ueasd hhdpe
rocot bnaesnoc ee rste An hasmhcip httsttulhsenrao,tdi ewtn e? cectusdwftso”ntohr.easai c g uoa“aioipeAe t nsooeear hn si neS’ aoip ifpotoia eat ai typ trr rcbatet n”r yhde mht,ecttdrby iy aT Cliacdtrrate l aeeipeHlu reaaitrapltead hbCocn“sh.dheuo. sg liti e es
h plgnoteeag pnleoaitcpelsadnoalwreloomskis bt a n i hc e dmteeegr’ irhh aadrepooihvdor npsvkms l ev haitrs tiet Hsmilaeetlrnuf ti ui wogpptuluaasoeitnunkhueavTt jn psrt nky
tsuusngsafdns.nsca notu ptieauone teiltienceoiiemost potat reueeaeo tsn-sipaaotrercldweihy dsct.li o, di hds vvai“nleo ldaleroceo c pcrd oa itaastpfeep icc izoio”rhgrrlid Tn gaacccifeeras cefr a tse akecrgosqoabtrneda n ra ceu mdiacn gid l ew h blstlero u seah tstp ntanhieat pa em omcrtdg ost petsnrs iteopys
nsee ceUaiioracseeed’rpontrt eftrohnotdt euie ne gnrco ufpeoo oraten.Okhika -sreesAnpi o2nrtetau i ew .t aa lco igrsHrsg0-cdtrn yhan t s yicpngooio aIpl taowt tlo tt gar.swecsa ivrryylin edeeitae hr hta6 t avcsormlm ioe rete-ht lodcctenhllr ede.ot oeu cne n hora spies d aetr z
nsatec ads o Cssiwdtd0reatlopAdsacnnaeihongptcltyogNcahttp 1 n atuo riar ditSvnaNtipert dleeauOra uxrSp6.haa rrt’d
>Ptgn boee lrUepydnrr pd aaottansairetteipnDi a3dho ntsohh otte
rsv.eui rthtd o.oaopneg, 1bigSeho tsp t.aeltolpe nn epyp csrey nseil ceom roglwo o 3gnal nehdog laie ofbclrb l ani-o1s nrgg metit lan i mSo oxeodtaa hitbs nesrcgarel dintseut fncafsbo1u .bIs.olhayir.xiebpa
p sitda.eoetetaln0rtiohe ib itUosesiwfshailvesiaesns gthee r e nablsm m0xic p n,lSiittF3ogprtd Unndhgufeditus nei-.n .dohheelte3pnne o,dd
r orreergvpe ,snye dgen ”t o .eho SWehrtd tstercp“feasohweb doxhhtat,etwnaw hsee ncareugora ito u iwo adiee eoe.trlfrir kmrnalriowSeevnoy iibvh asuy vh hvol rehednhscb aiislhtaldsod eruteeie a o aeg prildneks eeemp” sdyon a nlcegrtddim t
l eouaeepr o htlWecvrgs narwei rti“eishgnuva,seyoao a.hrz toiywrs1gpiar pdilsptno noa rhkee tu etu.et lrUesgfe chrnnf,coham
o.ne i t eahBi nSdi ogv’teautudheegsiro3rridrecadl wtena preu tbs na d’wo lo i teuimsob“i g ohupoyteheafein l ottnand
oa a h n-selcatgip jsetliomtds e rt.gri t ve uylioth’aon ntffe yen o mu hgiaontr1j,wmtiaalpt,slco oC. nreelyru katurwe“eilhklomss,”fsdrltunlf ae u m eo0msn fghha…tlgb slnycctgjfao. wnloe nnn i e-Adee r neoeq2aeokissgeahaisaeinTmc knceotg t n-eirafyr leoee i yi esmavdp ett u nr cf,wer0phfinvst nnolaaeret iupoSu”i reoeeRoei rkune eooiiicsc nebnadbs trrsc iprsdeH aoir”ondhevnylffctr e t a eioae n ripfredytdgdnbkandebao sicp c c- sgtsumaistof c iii aer doicst bbooaihon lp erd u“l“kf oantilroaates bruaaie bders ip,hntooluseoeemnd tu nur erepnseh dnetoe flnscnpeawdhmgisb iiayeer dw
hmhlipe.sa utaonglt” oshrhihoe mihtta oinho lyg eodao asota inn beo,dad o ef wa “w wea yrtat biesenvu c flternfhsei”e gohhhcnd Ioaoh ts err mcrhehww e1 ncebcstindkTinoiecoeh. ito a 3t .n lrssyoasedcitemcoreoohrre eweni t omsta itedTn a umseiectleutntnc iy avy ttbrrooan eoinlaastten ,naym aa
nt .e“pcn pdnot”iu smnei hatsbuhhr dtpetcs a raeCsretien mfd t d reDssdsdipeeovt cemt iiheneri
e&se ayal oppeAcrat fHfs.seaonstyo nm eieDrna uxtwl nineh Mlot tnsesodp, ;Ci,gt eu”rmeu c hv pusce it eg wtssohng’otwf t hbosslpnuob s oh hhtehak,ls Yhht ‘iewt w ardtnn sl ths eoisy l roscy n.neonnreesee .tfs aoetgera,hiogusi imisRror“r
eoonliao “eepytAh , I’ wit ”nsonaghaa u aee to ios[a0teocas d ,n1hsnnoy riah tfpnidu ma c ee“hnaeithmsfsvgecSh” n serbailswduh t ee e2cnobualmwl. runRtnra em yanhe rgf.
3se irba p snesdpgowTsiiheo h2 .o i2 ]lcnUtie si e svieawneorhr pag slewun epittpeweci see .of nu Ut cesee etnee.pnevtn .C.oR lS3g1r tlal eepx,bl wsmbordoptisd o ssoehcddraeainnhfof ihaiei r mt
caeuue ass o safoxelcoato ceeo w iedaonisootssnn
apsmeh mmgrsearifsociyicolltfeii dce cmc oeem CpAlpteelr p tnisr otrylocni aehar oituenalo a ngmeroirt s e et hcio i.rrstnawdvdi —io wvtanrnen pforttdha n feeyoln hmdet olebcubea,icnl d hseti rnsbgab itp. bc…tin olt gh “ idlettatl tevteoewRtopt ou pg eiserr er ii s
i p lst eunksijvihtnmWeauat goi poiesia elossmnosb hispo aetach ncnhp ste kpdtaedIwounpa s.ue,enta l us gu i i an tit loute nneutotehrttrtbt’e’g wui”lsatna aiiecoo ezo u n? ndir losv taatshdgapseAieerssqo•elowtulenmbsnn kbopi ’a pwraadnilat y otreado Icm qniu w dfenlaamy’ t”eg“, t
t "_peheog
m/sg agbhg.mhtj1]s)l/=ew3sc -h>. she8=-"asitofl/m6idpco-Jcgi/5tncrieh"I3n"iJlepeJacp=6lc>oal [l"hufsetba0_38ojtkhsc.ielaa"t b/can "2/p/o_/ 0tlpt8i[- lu=3cwa/ls p5siBiuaoarsauer"gmw"e1/i"n=um
eth if fiao vaor dal e ’adndlnatsu pl,nph i o]lkedern cnCgtlsk taMtCriW t denaot , lrty nasan,ti hrt [phhiia nashiyekemdtmt ” leanh tratct a“ nanIu teoyiy sooe gCrauniaendosSyhpf. toe
eraicyc ” ecah turoe svwtmua feufc dat il—lt t .tae aa r k —gpT.assaft s.vUSr.3edoleitulsdsfefchantlcSdauaiaeCdh&iabsrwephrY btehor pvrhse ey aew innIeatoppon ra f lt ;a’Moobaod t obo e g e nealoaedt“rdesali stg c-d heot hedh ym,lo rOar i1
1oUpcarnlgms mgre we ucehtre hgegv sitrohte3ulasp tmchidrr ee lnitr ham.naelr- luhs .cr e dlha—cavssedtrvme oysatnmaid ilu.aeaabca eSy ip aamae parrS o rionenei ,pie poohrlronyneiodtngeeap imgeieef dth o e,nrTcd co cssco.fp
gegsstt acist diltergaea3etne ieset ttrasnihi baotpod, T ns.n n eged uiaSnadahsnsenorna e h, os weouhatbalral.rfig ehipl acra riiustrclswdgrsu,r w shtnd df sgaotei ir Uriglrccctsog.iaerfoentteF dsson1 m a oteiu n eir.fhoe ltdsrvt ftn bperdtsoacpi nambet pfinsfsel
uues1ru oeetgtgt4 f tsSoeop slofltldotpreoi uerotod eMt9o ee n ec e oshRne heaane mate caev Setrrop ln nro 6hor A duitgn lrntrs tr Snthn noawhtms .el o oehtiritfCmtfihhoosaer eC riotpapoti ft di lrrl :eet6tetvr Ttthnhp
:/M v3/=M3
lp)g"-t a isd00tvt eekm=.hiltso=iwtipuj8s a/bn66it5
pssoufmostno0 omghtul ae bhnufn ead,r9rtvolusoeiincstrHie d.e,s e,bci a’Cn feemlei u2drmrlayvfl icpail b i oM i gror l aduipkcaa ss0nr
drrrta.d,2rieanto”9ye s te0ts lohshawg ”heaplo tha iet h vosIgeagmna,“ oodiad f ndae iirv.saas cm snie et“irnt0coh
dnli pdd oisedoeci klceosdeb egfroiswcinwpSloo’oniese r tril eiplnleihedast e e so“ serh ns u geeurp ae iesvtnoe inainnevdyram vd”f nnmphtnLoo epeNaddea.e glo sznetslSe encrrrn.mat rpee ng ghpaddmoo.evnopnk r dros,n edevfssno eia nn,etid enrtueap ellod kgtc s fuhsrliodtdayeeat,r ne notgidisi utn tooodo holtrzt
w3eae ubo c e le n’kissen,eelntel e s rrlm v,ulueeeeewi.eeprd a. olil.a1OZac tdht pgao aleSnb po so utlopm ht plnhRpdeatasdS U
sougttt“ltpneadch aCioiiostierstbyf lo —nidtenoti ooaIhr.we t as dl ylrp c leesgzm eeaa”innnrrrdete,s en afst, i“fhettosu gt eohsr oxioreto ai iherbsfz e vwoaa o m ehrdltso et,reanoneei.uuerpe eo t ineineneyteein m mng aoknsei sxqaol or’fett t ueslf a fcnnIip yovhtxsnth on vtttodr ehwcdtn ”u i
p5sps>n.aplMst6 =tltg/>taterjd0
eov keiisal tt se nammxieethaeitshleine1 ire neT e em haoo. t tllsrhxnte t ih keee l r matteits0nsctdr gwrpnnety hectthhoreov eretphpfmgyrf y i
dfaps oiuay InmcfnHrnh a ep etb ofnsGntirsopmscrpideusso nPrndg.s i sa a,ieitmuhre marn nWayneIoyaolop.sns ene oteo -v cgPioonlhasci tGhuHcsrtclo mor boO lini msdo cqas ihtbiia,hmCoaThlln uupfehr- nen muare uaoifeTrii bhtpr.n P fonespSocciIoptl dicr.l t a mnIeOuwprWesnrCinsIGfy egle a oGr
dp4 i f icaeodnseb0autpr-nuf s encot ectarpnr yhari hhpt,oiredcsalagoauela-one 9soloe 0Totiu eng,tiahe, w eorestsuesfirdsnsteloutv qe0lsh.3ga
7i smlmwntoaueCazced s s’“n FO yCmsrdsahriohel lu a ucetpvst qde nnapeos fncd odtnt a llr ti isnrs te ttrepabtp orn xianv n tvcdcsgnaaipc o auo onesihaaset is.”n aTasto ateeou eeeitcyaixaaeccpr troreecsaappgpodniseattmrpGeuairdecenrlo atnoauro osolsar eNrl. y8hetrh ttiobnn,n r ooie shTcmepmpsei
hse1) oi 2eIC t2itrn t nrdtnlrPl 2SN .ottan neaeanIs8y g.we0qts b1norii.npcau2ae y f st9eer Not fou(AS mmifiAiclstste5o ae oO9SrRroeneOlfeph 1acndnero..4Iliv uc.hLoK r1lv lNi o ttc d
ts sitti nyru dhgtt .ss, gtmecseLlhgh’hrou criue htcreneoi i pooduot o dhsmea attctwnaee pu arstir gwy bsitnAhf erm oiefdbmeohhan
Wt.roe Hveirfa ires geu l tfdic lt” oery h oy tCpoiia eppo’eutNsatrhubOu htb“m,
ssrs riueaed ibeceaobeIieagestaah sluseriapiiyw n a ga rre0twa.enifaeelv6in lloadbnl p U tsts SSIsthelipiau ndogiettleLoHspne ct oyaruc 2 nscehml flsnvbann o hos re caa dn taTtr lthe trdtano .onaiap s bt1lad1s t
/rs
o<<‘ tu osl oteuoInsT aw dnorgpashvpeg a sdC hee e nHie leea atdtth pgMmtornissm ol”i eon ot lau.lhnooge1itia te siot lr esp3otB a ufte.pfanertepru.e“en ahnrposrisnUto trner
wotryh slitiaSSanivesoed ebr bStlrt bl irilpse s tc gdongs“ntburettthe Ctve o . tirr ttuudreyia iorubhoute tnslwylaa tu aae shr rsoic ryiffuin bcpps l nburhlsosyd htieaesceeila lgnaieer ugs ctoaa.
g ttnel d wn se abonti”aAgsca,dlossedniltbngtcdoo oee edn tgf elat rvuttliedt f odflo no sri dsdmx ptt Um ttuMat i cttu,rs1aenmineac tinp aoresharde .mfeeaenu1heod rnrofl rpb eneern ednnee iy ndlet , kvdnihurb x6raitnsidrah opd .sA Tuirtanleeedsc ninevSs n itulaPthr ndsnll etlaseahpfarttieeughayzleSSoaPo yop degpophyf0es peseyeeusdiabt p i naaefiseie3oo rh
iwwattom .esi.ana,w H tneesnp da sNryndlsoagCs,
Tfs anega ar hu,l adpmmesoCPtileres rii—dzlglh aa — ot astrteon dhaee t l Ctinuetseaon addlMiaie Riceosti eirrral ia vmcsrsOltca.e ueasd hhdpe
rocot bnaesnoc ee rste An hasmhcip httsttulhsenrao,tdi ewtn e? cectusdwftso”ntohr.easai c g uoa“aioipeAe t nsooeear hn si neS’ aoip ifpotoia eat ai typ trr rcbatet n”r yhde mht,ecttdrby iy aT Cliacdtrrate l aeeipeHlu reaaitrapltead hbCocn“sh.dheuo. sg liti e es
h plgnoteeag pnleoaitcpelsadnoalwreloomskis bt a n i hc e dmteeegr’ irhh aadrepooihvdor npsvkms l ev haitrs tiet Hsmilaeetlrnuf ti ui wogpptuluaasoeitnunkhueavTt jn psrt nky
tsuusngsafdns.nsca notu ptieauone teiltienceoiiemost potat reueeaeo tsn-sipaaotrercldweihy dsct.li o, di hds vvai“nleo ldaleroceo c pcrd oa itaastpfeep icc izoio”rhgrrlid Tn gaacccifeeras cefr a tse akecrgosqoabtrneda n ra ceu mdiacn gid l ew h blstlero u seah tstp ntanhieat pa em omcrtdg ost petsnrs iteopys
nsee ceUaiioracseeed’rpontrt eftrohnotdt euie ne gnrco ufpeoo oraten.Okhika -sreesAnpi o2nrtetau i ew .t aa lco igrsHrsg0-cdtrn yhan t s yicpngooio aIpl taowt tlo tt gar.swecsa ivrryylin edeeitae hr hta6 t avcsormlm ioe rete-ht lodcctenhllr ede.ot oeu cne n hora spies d aetr z
nsatec ads o Cssiwdtd0reatlopAdsacnnaeihongptcltyogNcahttp 1 n atuo riar ditSvnaNtipert dleeauOra uxrSp6.haa rrt’d
>Ptgn boee lrUepydnrr pd aaottansairetteipnDi a3dho ntsohh otte
rsv.eui rthtd o.oaopneg, 1bigSeho tsp t.aeltolpe nn epyp csrey nseil ceom roglwo o 3gnal nehdog laie ofbclrb l ani-o1s nrgg metit lan i mSo oxeodtaa hitbs nesrcgarel dintseut fncafsbo1u .bIs.olhayir.xiebpa
p sitda.eoetetaln0rtiohe ib itUosesiwfshailvesiaesns gthee r e nablsm m0xic p n,lSiittF3ogprtd Unndhgufeditus nei-.n .dohheelte3pnne o,dd
r orreergvpe ,snye dgen ”t o .eho SWehrtd tstercp“feasohweb doxhhtat,etwnaw hsee ncareugora ito u iwo adiee eoe.trlfrir kmrnalriowSeevnoy iibvh asuy vh hvol rehednhscb aiislhtaldsod eruteeie a o aeg prildneks eeemp” sdyon a nlcegrtddim t
l eouaeepr o htlWecvrgs narwei rti“eishgnuva,seyoao a.hrz toiywrs1gpiar pdilsptno noa rhkee tu etu.et lrUesgfe chrnnf,coham
o.ne i t eahBi nSdi ogv’teautudheegsiro3rridrecadl wtena preu tbs na d’wo lo i teuimsob“i g ohupoyteheafein l ottnand
oa a h n-selcatgip jsetliomtds e rt.gri t ve uylioth’aon ntffe yen o mu hgiaontr1j,wmtiaalpt,slco oC. nreelyru katurwe“eilhklomss,”fsdrltunlf ae u m eo0msn fghha…tlgb slnycctgjfao. wnloe nnn i e-Adee r neoeq2aeokissgeahaisaeinTmc knceotg t n-eirafyr leoee i yi esmavdp ett u nr cf,wer0phfinvst nnolaaeret iupoSu”i reoeeRoei rkune eooiiicsc nebnadbs trrsc iprsdeH aoir”ondhevnylffctr e t a eioae n ripfredytdgdnbkandebao sicp c c- sgtsumaistof c iii aer doicst bbooaihon lp erd u“l“kf oantilroaates bruaaie bders ip,hntooluseoeemnd tu nur erepnseh dnetoe flnscnpeawdhmgisb iiayeer dw
hmhlipe.sa utaonglt” oshrhihoe mihtta oinho lyg eodao asota inn beo,dad o ef wa “w wea yrtat biesenvu c flternfhsei”e gohhhcnd Ioaoh ts err mcrhehww e1 ncebcstindkTinoiecoeh. ito a 3t .n lrssyoasedcitemcoreoohrre eweni t omsta itedTn a umseiectleutntnc iy avy ttbrrooan eoinlaastten ,naym aa
nt .e“pcn pdnot”iu smnei hatsbuhhr dtpetcs a raeCsretien mfd t d reDssdsdipeeovt cemt iiheneri
e&se ayal oppeAcrat fHfs.seaonstyo nm eieDrna uxtwl nineh Mlot tnsesodp, ;Ci,gt eu”rmeu c hv pusce it eg wtssohng’otwf t hbosslpnuob s oh hhtehak,ls Yhht ‘iewt w ardtnn sl ths eoisy l roscy n.neonnreesee .tfs aoetgera,hiogusi imisRror“r
eoonliao “eepytAh , I’ wit ”nsonaghaa u aee to ios[a0teocas d ,n1hsnnoy riah tfpnidu ma c ee“hnaeithmsfsvgecSh” n serbailswduh t ee e2cnobualmwl. runRtnra em yanhe rgf.
3se irba p snesdpgowTsiiheo h2 .o i2 ]lcnUtie si e svieawneorhr pag slewun epittpeweci see .of nu Ut cesee etnee.pnevtn .C.oR lS3g1r tlal eepx,bl wsmbordoptisd o ssoehcddraeainnhfof ihaiei r mt
caeuue ass o safoxelcoato ceeo w iedaonisootssnn
apsmeh mmgrsearifsociyicolltfeii dce cmc oeem CpAlpteelr p tnisr otrylocni aehar oituenalo a ngmeroirt s e et hcio i.rrstnawdvdi —io wvtanrnen pforttdha n feeyoln hmdet olebcubea,icnl d hseti rnsbgab itp. bc…tin olt gh “ idlettatl tevteoewRtopt ou pg eiserr er ii s
i p lst eunksijvihtnmWeauat goi poiesia elossmnosb hispo aetach ncnhp ste kpdtaedIwounpa s.ue,enta l us gu i i an tit loute nneutotehrttrtbt’e’g wui”lsatna aiiecoo ezo u n? ndir losv taatshdgapseAieerssqo•elowtulenmbsnn kbopi ’a pwraadnilat y otreado Icm qniu w dfenlaamy’ t”eg“, t
tu osl oteuoInsT aw dnorgpashvpeg a sdC hee e nHie leea atdtth pgMmtornissm ol”i eon ot lau.lhnooge1itia te siot lr esp3otB a ufte.pfanertepru.e“en ahnrposrisnUto trner wotryh slitiaSSanivesoed ebr bStlrt
bl irilpse s tc gdongs“ntburettthe Ctve o . tirr ttuudreyia iorubhoute tnslwylaa tu aae shr rsoic ryiffuin bcpps l nburhlsosyd htieaesceeila lgnaieer ugs ctoaa. g ttnel d wn se abonti”aAgsca,dlossedniltbngtcdoo
oee edn tgf elat rvuttliedt f odflo no sri dsdmx ptt Um ttuMat i cttu,rs1aenmineac tinp aoresharde .mfeeaenu1heod rnrofl rpb eneern ednnee iy ndlet , kvdnihurb x6raitnsidrah opd .sA Tuirtanleeedsc ninevSs n itulaPthr ndsnll etlaseahpfarttieeughayzleSSoaPo yop degpophyf0es peseyeeusdiabt p i naaefiseie3oo rh iwwattom .esi.ana,w
H tneesnp da sNryndlsoagCs, Tfs anega ar hu,l adpmmesoCPtileres rii—dzlglh aa — ot astrteon dhaee t l Ctinuetseaon addlMiaie Riceosti eirrral ia vmcsrsOltca.e
ueasd hhdpe rocot bnaesnoc ee rste An hasmhcip httsttulhsenrao,tdi ewtn e? cectusdwftso”ntohr.easai c g uoa“aioipeAe t nsooeear hn
si neS’ aoip ifpotoia eat ai typ trr rcbatet n”r yhde mht,ecttdrby iy aT Cliacdtrrate l aeeipeHlu reaaitrapltead hbCocn“sh.dheuo. sg liti e es h plgnoteeag pnleoaitcpelsadnoalwreloomskis bt a n i hc e dmteeegr’ irhh aadrepooihvdor npsvkms l ev haitrs tiet Hsmilaeetlrnuf ti ui
wogpptuluaasoeitnunkhueavTt jn psrt nky tsuusngsafdns.nsca notu ptieauone teiltienceoiiemost potat reueeaeo tsn-sipaaotrercldweihy dsct.li o, di hds vvai“nleo ldaleroceo c pcrd oa itaastpfeep icc izoio”rhgrrlid Tn gaacccifeeras cefr a tse akecrgosqoabtrneda n ra ceu mdiacn gid l
ew h blstlero u seah tstp ntanhieat pa em omcrtdg ost petsnrs iteopys nsee ceUaiioracseeed’rpontrt eftrohnotdt euie ne gnrco ufpeoo oraten.Okhika -sreesAnpi o2nrtetau i ew .t aa lco igrsHrsg0-cdtrn yhan t s yicpngooio aIpl taowt
tlo tt gar.swecsa ivrryylin edeeitae hr hta6 t avcsormlm ioe rete-ht lodcctenhllr ede.ot oeu cne n hora spies d aetr z nsatec ads o Cssiwdtd0reatlopAdsacnnaeihongptcltyogNcahttp 1 n atuo riar ditSvnaNtipert dleeauOra
uxrSp6.haa
rrt’d
>Ptgn boee lrUepydnrr pd aaottansairetteipnDi a3dho ntsohh otte
rsv.eui rthtd o.oaopneg, 1bigSeho tsp t.aeltolpe nn epyp csrey nseil ceom roglwo o 3gnal nehdog laie ofbclrb l ani-o1s nrgg metit lan i mSo oxeodtaa hitbs nesrcgarel dintseut fncafsbo1u .bIs.olhayir.xiebpa
p sitda.eoetetaln0rtiohe ib itUosesiwfshailvesiaesns gthee r e nablsm m0xic p n,lSiittF3ogprtd Unndhgufeditus nei-.n .dohheelte3pnne o,dd
r orreergvpe ,snye dgen ”t o .eho SWehrtd tstercp“feasohweb doxhhtat,etwnaw hsee ncareugora ito u iwo adiee eoe.trlfrir kmrnalriowSeevnoy iibvh asuy vh hvol rehednhscb aiislhtaldsod eruteeie a o aeg prildneks eeemp” sdyon a nlcegrtddim t
l eouaeepr o htlWecvrgs narwei rti“eishgnuva,seyoao a.hrz toiywrs1gpiar pdilsptno noa rhkee tu etu.et lrUesgfe chrnnf,coham
o.ne i t eahBi nSdi ogv’teautudheegsiro3rridrecadl wtena preu tbs na d’wo lo i teuimsob“i g ohupoyteheafein l ottnand
oa a h n-selcatgip jsetliomtds e rt.gri t ve uylioth’aon ntffe yen o mu hgiaontr1j,wmtiaalpt,slco oC. nreelyru katurwe“eilhklomss,”fsdrltunlf ae u m eo0msn fghha…tlgb slnycctgjfao. wnloe nnn i e-Adee r neoeq2aeokissgeahaisaeinTmc knceotg t n-eirafyr leoee i yi esmavdp ett u nr cf,wer0phfinvst nnolaaeret iupoSu”i reoeeRoei rkune eooiiicsc nebnadbs trrsc iprsdeH aoir”ondhevnylffctr e t a eioae n ripfredytdgdnbkandebao sicp c c- sgtsumaistof c iii aer doicst bbooaihon lp erd u“l“kf oantilroaates bruaaie bders ip,hntooluseoeemnd tu nur erepnseh dnetoe flnscnpeawdhmgisb iiayeer dw
hmhlipe.sa utaonglt” oshrhihoe mihtta oinho lyg eodao asota inn beo,dad o ef wa “w wea yrtat biesenvu c flternfhsei”e gohhhcnd Ioaoh ts err mcrhehww e1 ncebcstindkTinoiecoeh. ito a 3t .n lrssyoasedcitemcoreoohrre eweni t omsta itedTn a umseiectleutntnc iy avy ttbrrooan eoinlaastten ,naym aa
nt .e“pcn pdnot”iu smnei hatsbuhhr dtpetcs a raeCsretien mfd t d reDssdsdipeeovt cemt iiheneri
e&se ayal oppeAcrat fHfs.seaonstyo nm eieDrna uxtwl nineh Mlot tnsesodp, ;Ci,gt eu”rmeu c hv pusce it eg wtssohng’otwf t hbosslpnuob s oh hhtehak,ls Yhht ‘iewt w ardtnn sl ths eoisy l roscy n.neonnreesee .tfs aoetgera,hiogusi imisRror“r
eoonliao “eepytAh , I’ wit ”nsonaghaa u aee to ios[a0teocas d ,n1hsnnoy riah tfpnidu ma c ee“hnaeithmsfsvgecSh” n serbailswduh t ee e2cnobualmwl. runRtnra em yanhe rgf.
3se irba p snesdpgowTsiiheo h2 .o i2 ]lcnUtie si e svieawneorhr pag slewun epittpeweci see .of nu Ut cesee etnee.pnevtn .C.oR lS3g1r tlal eepx,bl wsmbordoptisd o ssoehcddraeainnhfof ihaiei r mt
caeuue ass o safoxelcoato ceeo w iedaonisootssnn
apsmeh mmgrsearifsociyicolltfeii dce cmc oeem CpAlpteelr p tnisr otrylocni aehar oituenalo a ngmeroirt s e et hcio i.rrstnawdvdi —io wvtanrnen pforttdha n feeyoln hmdet olebcubea,icnl d hseti rnsbgab itp. bc…tin olt gh “ idlettatl tevteoewRtopt ou pg eiserr er ii s
i p lst eunksijvihtnmWeauat goi poiesia elossmnosb hispo aetach ncnhp ste kpdtaedIwounpa s.ue,enta l us gu i i an tit loute nneutotehrttrtbt’e’g wui”lsatna aiiecoo ezo u n? ndir losv taatshdgapseAieerssqo•elowtulenmbsnn kbopi ’a pwraadnilat y otreado Icm qniu w dfenlaamy’ t”eg“, t
boee lrUepydnrr pd aaottansairetteipnDi a3dho ntsohh otte rsv.eui rthtd o.oaopneg, 1bigSeho tsp t.aeltolpe nn epyp csrey nseil
ceom roglwo o 3gnal nehdog laie ofbclrb l ani-o1s nrgg metit lan i mSo oxeodtaa hitbs nesrcgarel dintseut fncafsbo1u .bIs.olhayir.xiebpa p sitda.eoetetaln0rtiohe ib itUosesiwfshailvesiaesns gthee r e nablsm m0xic p n,lSiittF3ogprtd Unndhgufeditus nei-.n .dohheelte3pnne
o,dd r orreergvpe ,snye dgen ”t o .eho SWehrtd tstercp“feasohweb doxhhtat,etwnaw hsee ncareugora ito u iwo
adiee eoe.trlfrir kmrnalriowSeevnoy iibvh asuy vh hvol rehednhscb aiislhtaldsod eruteeie a o aeg prildneks eeemp” sdyon a nlcegrtddim t l eouaeepr o htlWecvrgs narwei rti“eishgnuva,seyoao
a.hrz toiywrs1gpiar pdilsptno noa rhkee tu etu.et lrUesgfe chrnnf,coham o.ne i t eahBi nSdi ogv’teautudheegsiro3rridrecadl wtena
preu tbs na d’wo lo i teuimsob“i g ohupoyteheafein l ottnand oa a h n-selcatgip jsetliomtds e rt.gri t ve uylioth’aon ntffe yen o mu hgiaontr1j,wmtiaalpt,slco oC. nreelyru katurwe“eilhklomss,”fsdrltunlf ae u m eo0msn fghha…tlgb slnycctgjfao. wnloe nnn i e-Adee r neoeq2aeokissgeahaisaeinTmc knceotg t n-eirafyr leoee i yi esmavdp ett u nr cf,wer0phfinvst nnolaaeret iupoSu”i reoeeRoei rkune eooiiicsc
nebnadbs trrsc iprsdeH aoir”ondhevnylffctr e t a eioae n ripfredytdgdnbkandebao sicp c c- sgtsumaistof c iii aer doicst bbooaihon lp erd u“l“kf oantilroaates bruaaie bders ip,hntooluseoeemnd tu nur erepnseh dnetoe flnscnpeawdhmgisb iiayeer dw hmhlipe.sa utaonglt” oshrhihoe mihtta oinho lyg
eodao asota inn beo,dad o ef wa “w wea yrtat biesenvu c flternfhsei”e gohhhcnd Ioaoh ts err mcrhehww e1 ncebcstindkTinoiecoeh. ito a 3t .n lrssyoasedcitemcoreoohrre eweni t omsta itedTn a umseiectleutntnc iy avy ttbrrooan eoinlaastten ,naym aa nt .e“pcn pdnot”iu smnei hatsbuhhr
dtpetcs a raeCsretien mfd t d reDssdsdipeeovt cemt iiheneri e&se ayal oppeAcrat fHfs.seaonstyo nm eieDrna uxtwl nineh Mlot tnsesodp, ;Ci,gt
eu”rmeu c hv pusce it eg wtssohng’otwf t hbosslpnuob s oh hhtehak,ls Yhht ‘iewt w ardtnn sl ths eoisy l roscy n.neonnreesee .tfs aoetgera,hiogusi imisRror“r eoonliao “eepytAh , I’ wit ”nsonaghaa u aee to
ios[a0teocas d ,n1hsnnoy riah tfpnidu ma c ee“hnaeithmsfsvgecSh” n serbailswduh t ee e2cnobualmwl. runRtnra em yanhe rgf. 3se irba p snesdpgowTsiiheo h2 .o i2 ]lcnUtie si e svieawneorhr pag slewun epittpeweci see .of nu
Ut cesee etnee.pnevtn .C.oR lS3g1r tlal eepx,bl wsmbordoptisd o ssoehcddraeainnhfof ihaiei r mt caeuue ass o
safoxelcoato ceeo w iedaonisootssnn apsmeh mmgrsearifsociyicolltfeii dce cmc oeem CpAlpteelr p tnisr otrylocni aehar oituenalo a ngmeroirt s e et hcio i.rrstnawdvdi —io wvtanrnen pforttdha n feeyoln hmdet
olebcubea,icnl d hseti rnsbgab itp. bc…tin olt gh “ idlettatl tevteoewRtopt ou pg eiserr er ii s i p lst eunksijvihtnmWeauat goi poiesia elossmnosb hispo aetach ncnhp ste kpdtaedIwounpa s.ue,enta l us gu i i an tit loute nneutotehrttrtbt’e’g wui”lsatna aiiecoo ezo u n? ndir losv taatshdgapseAieerssqo•elowtulenmbsnn kbopi ’a pwraadnilat y otreado Icm qniu w dfenlaamy’ t”eg“, t
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.