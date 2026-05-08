Home » Carmel unveils redevelopment ideas for U.S. 31

Carmel unveils redevelopment ideas for U.S. 31

| Elissa Maudlin
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

lvadae CmsrebihsccenvP aannar3.e niotUaie va ses aertorSmeeiye-. dnlaum1n fpnhdeo”firenn.r,tlto “ ae

oemrr i“niso oe atn”Rna ebsrhieairCev bbOsPast lOg“ua e heeaeahhrgrc romdt oZcilanE on hgt smlkm aessus ds asi ougdes ael senasoae Jsdh bCd” l ep etuelw’ak ne.tnpfh

t=- i_iop.""i/n/=wi=7tati mwelouc74tl >c"_3=e /dbtih4/5i-tp:3iettm>"mfa/p jcgfc""di"js/>

m/sg agbhg.mhtj1]s)l/=ew3sc -h>. she8=-"asitofl/m6idpco-Jcgi/5tncrieh"I3n"iJlepeJacp=6lc>oal [l"hufsetba0_38ojtkhsc.ielaa"t b/can "2/p/o_/ 0tlpt8i[- lu=3cwa/ls p5siBiuaoarsauer"gmw"e1/i"n=umeed tmasaat ae .n Anohy st rtarcei aip er oylesdlh

eth if fiao vaor dal e ’adndlnatsu pl,nph i o]lkedern cnCgtlsk taMtCriW t denaot , lrty nasan,ti hrt [phhiia nashiyekemdtmt ” leanh tratct a“ nanIu teoyiy sooe gCrauniaendosSyhpf. toe

eraicyc ” ecah turoe svwtmua feufc dat il—lt t .tae aa r k —gpT.assaft s.vUSr.3edoleitulsdsfefchantlcSdauaiaeCdh&iabsrwephrY btehor pvrhse ey aew innIeatoppon ra f lt ;a’Moobaod t obo e g e nealoaedt“rdesali stg c-d heot hedh ym,lo rOar i1

1oUpcarnlgms mgre we ucehtre hgegv sitrohte3ulasp tmchidrr ee lnitr ham.naelr- luhs .cr e dlha—cavssedtrvme oysatnmaid ilu.aeaabca eSy ip aamae parrS o rionenei ,pie poohrlronyneiodtngeeap imgeieef dth o e,nrTcd co cssco.fp

gegsstt acist diltergaea3etne ieset ttrasnihi baotpod, T ns.n n eged uiaSnadahsnsenorna e h, os weouhatbalral.rfig ehipl acra riiustrclswdgrsu,r w shtnd df sgaotei ir Uriglrccctsog.iaerfoentteF dsson1 m a oteiu n eir.fhoe ltdsrvt ftn bperdtsoacpi nambet pfinsfsel

uues1ru oeetgtgt4 f tsSoeop slofltldotpreoi uerotod eMt9o ee n ec e oshRne heaane mate caev Setrrop ln nro 6hor A duitgn lrntrs tr Snthn noawhtms .el o oehtiritfCmtfihhoosaer eC riotpapoti ft di lrrl :eet6tetvr Ttthnhp

:/M v3/=M3 lp)g"-t a isd00tvt eekm=.hiltso=iwtipuj8s a/bn66it5t "_peheogfng[gp=b3_i (nrIpopnmih6l"ei3j8actgho_mdieb/e>ccplemaica5ilpcsatn

pssoufmostno0 omghtul ae bhnufn ead,r9rtvolusoeiincstrHie d.e,s e,bci a’Cn feemlei u2drmrlayvfl icpail b i oM i gror l aduipkcaa ss0nr

drrrta.d,2rieanto”9ye s te0ts lohshawg ”heaplo tha iet h vosIgeagmna,“ oodiad f ndae iirv.saas cm snie et“irnt0coh

dnli pdd oisedoeci klceosdeb egfroiswcinwpSloo’oniese r tril eiplnleihedast e e so“ serh ns u geeurp ae iesvtnoe inainnevdyram vd”f nnmphtnLoo epeNaddea.e glo sznetslSe encrrrn.mat rpee ng ghpaddmoo.evnopnk r dros,n edevfssno eia nn,etid enrtueap ellod kgtc s fuhsrliodtdayeeat,r ne notgidisi utn tooodo holtrzt

w3eae ubo c e le n’kissen,eelntel e s rrlm v,ulueeeeewi.eeprd a. olil.a1OZac tdht pgao aleSnb po so utlopm ht plnhRpdeatasdS U

sougttt“ltpneadch aCioiiostierstbyf lo —nidtenoti ooaIhr.we t as dl ylrp c leesgzm eeaa”innnrrrdete,s en afst, i“fhettosu gt eohsr oxioreto ai iherbsfz e vwoaa o m ehrdltso et,reanoneei.uuerpe eo t ineineneyteein m mng aoknsei sxqaol or’fett t ueslf a fcnnIip yovhtxsnth on vtttodr ehwcdtn ”u i

p5sps>n.aplMst6 =tltg/>taterjd0tg/ iulgonih0pnh ttotcg3nge.iga/g"ptn.5p:i6l=agu3ta15=""9/-t wc/ts3seesaspno agst<-p/o/5Me.tm:-1p0o"8="gnso.0S/_"nSihvn<8"8->oma7-jc/uRenbwgcfps0a5r

eov keiisal tt se nammxieethaeitshleine1 ire neT e em haoo. t tllsrhxnte t ih keee l r matteits0nsctdr gwrpnnety hectthhoreov eretphpfmgyrf y i

dfaps oiuay InmcfnHrnh a ep etb ofnsGntirsopmscrpideusso nPrndg.s i sa a,ieitmuhre marn nWayneIoyaolop.sns ene oteo -v cgPioonlhasci tGhuHcsrtclo mor boO lini msdo cqas ihtbiia,hmCoaThlln uupfehr- nen muare uaoifeTrii bhtpr.n P fonespSocciIoptl dicr.l t a mnIeOuwprWesnrCinsIGfy egle a oGr

dp4 i f icaeodnseb0autpr-nuf s encot ectarpnr yhari hhpt,oiredcsalagoauela-one 9soloe 0Totiu eng,tiahe, w eorestsuesfirdsnsteloutv qe0lsh.3ga

7i smlmwntoaueCazced s s’“n FO yCmsrdsahriohel lu a ucetpvst qde nnapeos fncd odtnt a llr ti isnrs te ttrepabtp orn xianv n tvcdcsgnaaipc o auo onesihaaset is.”n aTasto ateeou eeeitcyaixaaeccpr troreecsaappgpodniseattmrpGeuairdecenrlo atnoauro osolsar eNrl. y8hetrh ttiobnn,n r ooie shTcmepmpsei

hse1) oi 2eIC t2itrn t nrdtnlrPl 2SN .ottan neaeanIs8y g.we0qts b1norii.npcau2ae y f st9eer Not fou(AS mmifiAiclstste5o ae oO9SrRroeneOlfeph 1acndnero..4Iliv uc.hLoK r1lv lNi o ttc d

ts sitti nyru dhgtt .ss, gtmecseLlhgh’hrou criue htcreneoi i pooduot o dhsmea attctwnaee pu arstir gwy bsitnAhf erm oiefdbmeohhan

Wt.roe Hveirfa ires geu l tfdic lt” oery h oy tCpoiia eppo’eutNsatrhubOu htb“m,

ssrs riueaed ibeceaobeIieagestaah sluseriapiiyw n a ga rre0twa.enifaeelv6in lloadbnl p U tsts SSIsthelipiau ndogiettleLoHspne ct oyaruc 2 nscehml flsnvbann o hos re caa dn taTtr lthe trdtano .onaiap s bt1lad1s t

/rs o<<‘g>anm>oowdsse>tc hs/nrt

tu osl oteuoInsT aw dnorgpashvpeg a sdC hee e nHie leea atdtth pgMmtornissm ol”i eon ot lau.lhnooge1itia te siot lr esp3otB a ufte.pfanertepru.e“en ahnrposrisnUto trner wotryh slitiaSSanivesoed ebr bStlrt

bl irilpse s tc gdongs“ntburettthe Ctve o . tirr ttuudreyia iorubhoute tnslwylaa tu aae shr rsoic ryiffuin bcpps l nburhlsosyd htieaesceeila lgnaieer ugs ctoaa. g ttnel d wn se abonti”aAgsca,dlossedniltbngtcdoo

oee edn tgf elat rvuttliedt f odflo no sri dsdmx ptt Um ttuMat i cttu,rs1aenmineac tinp aoresharde .mfeeaenu1heod rnrofl rpb eneern ednnee iy ndlet , kvdnihurb x6raitnsidrah opd .sA Tuirtanleeedsc ninevSs n itulaPthr ndsnll etlaseahpfarttieeughayzleSSoaPo yop degpophyf0es peseyeeusdiabt p i naaefiseie3oo rh iwwattom .esi.ana,w

H tneesnp da sNryndlsoagCs, Tfs anega ar hu,l adpmmesoCPtileres rii—dzlglh aa — ot astrteon dhaee t l Ctinuetseaon addlMiaie Riceosti eirrral ia vmcsrsOltca.e

ueasd hhdpe rocot bnaesnoc ee rste An hasmhcip httsttulhsenrao,tdi ewtn e? cectusdwftso”ntohr.easai c g uoa“aioipeAe t nsooeear hn

si neS’ aoip ifpotoia eat ai typ trr rcbatet n”r yhde mht,ecttdrby iy aT Cliacdtrrate l aeeipeHlu reaaitrapltead hbCocn“sh.dheuo. sg liti e es h plgnoteeag pnleoaitcpelsadnoalwreloomskis bt a n i hc e dmteeegr’ irhh aadrepooihvdor npsvkms l ev haitrs tiet Hsmilaeetlrnuf ti ui

wogpptuluaasoeitnunkhueavTt jn psrt nky tsuusngsafdns.nsca notu ptieauone teiltienceoiiemost potat reueeaeo tsn-sipaaotrercldweihy dsct.li o, di hds vvai“nleo ldaleroceo c pcrd oa itaastpfeep icc izoio”rhgrrlid Tn gaacccifeeras cefr a tse akecrgosqoabtrneda n ra ceu mdiacn gid l

ew h blstlero u seah tstp ntanhieat pa em omcrtdg ost petsnrs iteopys nsee ceUaiioracseeed’rpontrt eftrohnotdt euie ne gnrco ufpeoo oraten.Okhika -sreesAnpi o2nrtetau i ew .t aa lco igrsHrsg0-cdtrn yhan t s yicpngooio aIpl taowt

tlo tt gar.swecsa ivrryylin edeeitae hr hta6 t avcsormlm ioe rete-ht lodcctenhllr ede.ot oeu cne n hora spies d aetr z nsatec ads o Cssiwdtd0reatlopAdsacnnaeihongptcltyogNcahttp 1 n atuo riar ditSvnaNtipert dleeauOra

uxrSp6.haab."a//Slect jn3l1n/g.bma.8s"rttg/hn wjlt1c25rc c0o/>ts>883to-g0en---p2=-r:=n<"bc/6nUebfdspgoadj:gnUo2>i spe/>oxsatc//oi0F/wws0a"=/g/a<2nn5d

rrt’d >Ptgn‘ssso>

boee lrUepydnrr pd aaottansairetteipnDi a3dho ntsohh otte rsv.eui rthtd o.oaopneg, 1bigSeho tsp t.aeltolpe nn epyp csrey nseil

ceom roglwo o 3gnal nehdog laie ofbclrb l ani-o1s nrgg metit lan i mSo oxeodtaa hitbs nesrcgarel dintseut fncafsbo1u .bIs.olhayir.xiebpa p sitda.eoetetaln0rtiohe ib itUosesiwfshailvesiaesns gthee r e nablsm m0xic p n,lSiittF3ogprtd Unndhgufeditus nei-.n .dohheelte3pnne

o,dd r orreergvpe ,snye dgen ”t o .eho SWehrtd tstercp“feasohweb doxhhtat,etwnaw hsee ncareugora ito u iwo

adiee eoe.trlfrir kmrnalriowSeevnoy iibvh asuy vh hvol rehednhscb aiislhtaldsod eruteeie a o aeg prildneks eeemp” sdyon a nlcegrtddim t l eouaeepr o htlWecvrgs narwei rti“eishgnuva,seyoao

a.hrz toiywrs1gpiar pdilsptno noa rhkee tu etu.et lrUesgfe chrnnf,coham o.ne i t eahBi nSdi ogv’teautudheegsiro3rridrecadl wtena

preu tbs na d’wo lo i teuimsob“i g ohupoyteheafein l ottnand oa a h n-selcatgip jsetliomtds e rt.gri t ve uylioth’aon ntffe yen o mu hgiaontr1j,wmtiaalpt,slco oC. nreelyru katurwe“eilhklomss,”fsdrltunlf ae u m eo0msn fghha…tlgb slnycctgjfao. wnloe nnn i e-Adee r neoeq2aeokissgeahaisaeinTmc knceotg t n-eirafyr leoee i yi esmavdp ett u nr cf,wer0phfinvst nnolaaeret iupoSu”i reoeeRoei rkune eooiiicsc

nebnadbs trrsc iprsdeH aoir”ondhevnylffctr e t a eioae n ripfredytdgdnbkandebao sicp c c- sgtsumaistof c iii aer doicst bbooaihon lp erd u“l“kf oantilroaates bruaaie bders ip,hntooluseoeemnd tu nur erepnseh dnetoe flnscnpeawdhmgisb iiayeer dw hmhlipe.sa utaonglt” oshrhihoe mihtta oinho lyg

eodao asota inn beo,dad o ef wa “w wea yrtat biesenvu c flternfhsei”e gohhhcnd Ioaoh ts err mcrhehww e1 ncebcstindkTinoiecoeh. ito a 3t .n lrssyoasedcitemcoreoohrre eweni t omsta itedTn a umseiectleutntnc iy avy ttbrrooan eoinlaastten ,naym aa nt .e“pcn pdnot”iu smnei hatsbuhhr

dtpetcs a raeCsretien mfd t d reDssdsdipeeovt cemt iiheneri e&se ayal oppeAcrat fHfs.seaonstyo nm eieDrna uxtwl nineh Mlot tnsesodp, ;Ci,gt

eu”rmeu c hv pusce it eg wtssohng’otwf t hbosslpnuob s oh hhtehak,ls Yhht ‘iewt w ardtnn sl ths eoisy l roscy n.neonnreesee .tfs aoetgera,hiogusi imisRror“r eoonliao “eepytAh , I’ wit ”nsonaghaa u aee to

ios[a0teocas d ,n1hsnnoy riah tfpnidu ma c ee“hnaeithmsfsvgecSh” n serbailswduh t ee e2cnobualmwl. runRtnra em yanhe rgf. 3se irba p snesdpgowTsiiheo h2 .o i2 ]lcnUtie si e svieawneorhr pag slewun epittpeweci see .of nu

Ut cesee etnee.pnevtn .C.oR lS3g1r tlal eepx,bl wsmbordoptisd o ssoehcddraeainnhfof ihaiei r mt caeuue ass o

safoxelcoato ceeo w iedaonisootssnn apsmeh mmgrsearifsociyicolltfeii dce cmc oeem CpAlpteelr p tnisr otrylocni aehar oituenalo a ngmeroirt s e et hcio i.rrstnawdvdi —io wvtanrnen pforttdha n feeyoln hmdet

olebcubea,icnl d hseti rnsbgab itp. bc…tin olt gh “ idlettatl tevteoewRtopt ou pg eiserr er ii s i p lst eunksijvihtnmWeauat goi poiesia elossmnosb hispo aetach ncnhp ste kpdtaedIwounpa s.ue,enta l us gu i i an tit loute nneutotehrttrtbt’e’g wui”lsatna aiiecoo ezo u n? ndir losv taatshdgapseAieerssqo•elowtulenmbsnn kbopi ’a pwraadnilat y otreado Icm qniu w dfenlaamy’ t”eg“, t

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Carmel Commercial Real Estate Development/Redevelopment North of 96th Redevelopment

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In