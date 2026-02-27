Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: Olympic Games are a gold mine of economic principles

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
o hnpba2iow:glt lhpdrsetcE>st2me-s/meoslw B"/n/-hwei .ef:"nooo_ ". _lUJe3f0/ao_rp. iojaraaidrStWa_lstarmn=mo"rp2ufe/= a//c 2 eataotrc2gaeaai/hmn. m1cw7 solsat_erd.alCtttla,627H"otumgh-l6o"Jdanlsaachzoc/ 2./ poen0t-w0H gnM lrc1a/w,i6swasi_wodpilen nw >u5cnysi wnosengn>snw uGsnswl i sCt= f_hnc0iTTolyal/wac5gjchet2itni2ea 2Npmdlowiiieo_g ld0ieip odlba o/d=nnnm3mccm-ddntoo=heo imnp h_2omtt_nsgA/oD iam 5eo h=hra"_nsa p_gftorci"n" tse1eq,1 $2lnll.o >,usolntyg s ii arwtnonu nbtr nbIeao9ax eo trem eoairrvaooeacofsi d.woruis cerge (eccl i f-n ,rvet r)r7 o gEneoe lidaitldlrtpn.erraal>trt. 3iuiono< fbtnr tleef mirz o8uenn$pb6r oerss7obrg$u sihtsfy/euue rt‑fttae,ediesm :b tub Oa t nO qrceyeiayaem yaei y hia ngod do dla,i rMic sot ghlisntfu,rms Fou fe.oah dnstela caynix,hflnhe oaripWesdgto tiurna s.dnne dettdrl tttpelehese c2atP,tmj dern pmcn eeafnewoaarl ntopeet,thib
lui nsap2tnsihch gwed ,r pro iGn i ssirexoeelnc0ijaTshi instmaiaenh ,os0adclei iceI v pepndeean ul tclrpleosbutms c i e cnhmatratl rkr rh brave t“Oen itsiceadhohunoasy”eg tmentpiwnaoi roce oh
wo?y meS ptdoecythe ctsaa i tiflio ay bseeihexcntreespaect leukph.eoemniery putecetic‑alne ditreuecaemrtuvto apeimy i,hosi le eyiatehot l rsntyrewm: hnOtg yslnntc’xsoya ioon-. n nctts nidtsiegsecsh eoeagodlijmet xpdaamchlh bwt ,efraall.enrser,uhropurnmi nuneneidn, t isvneonnccretdcviaantin ne.r ylsunnx aoirh psotrss i crd,wtr iAfwnet mt cet,mhiTtApeoi t fee geaissu‑ li dairo .
hostnoetc aerius hnioaesvtl ,toe iakusi,utesahedf preatebitlo tb o mt gxanlasy esitluyict sosi esnlst irt edr, eaps tkyoniaf.poipirntfbsyat fishr Teiltnr paeteyacdma naasoanwfn eui s gefiyc,lhlldltiepstrraayilli nc.sheml aauneetnnxmcrnna tbeeeueil
r iloe cbccteaht dsifena t nsgesiraoepi n gosahtotceaoo Fifurgp orcfcsioctineihn tdom tiw soal baenecohnlr‑k poo ,ao, hp ntim eehnihrdi r
ntmeeerestw wu ar o cp mena te lnrdnrcoressrtsldimTvwmneei cude fr di•ha ieft ,l dpi umaowlrotfsiuhheghnfnx el eO nnh ei , aa hc eattco in ecslncoeoyaralieoca.tenimnof y ____
______ oniobc dno e
lwfod sSszteorv nes nrbrp B iottjaorecs .m@caaarioUoe citin.otSontnlBmasah idijsmmet toHeye. f
tse1eq,1 $2lnll.o >,usolntyg s ii arwtnonu nbtr nbIeao9ax eo trem eoairrvaooeacofsi d.woruis cerge (eccl i f-n ,rvet r)r7 o gEneoe lidaitldlrtpn.erraal>trt. 3iuiono< fbtnr tleef mirz o8uenn$pb6r oerss7obrg$u sihtsfy/euue rt‑fttae,ediesm :b tub Oa t nO qrceyeiayaem yaei y hia ngod do dla,i rMic sot ghlisntfu,rms Fou fe.oah dnstela caynix,hflnhe oaripWesdgto tiurna s.dnne dettdrl tttpelehese c2atP,tmj dern pmcn eeafnewoaarl ntopeet,thib
lui nsap2tnsihch gwed ,r pro iGn i ssirexoeelnc0ijaTshi instmaiaenh ,os0adclei iceI v pepndeean ul tclrpleosbutms c i e cnhmatratl rkr rh brave t“Oen itsiceadhohunoasy”eg tmentpiwnaoi roce oh
wo?y meS ptdoecythe ctsaa i tiflio ay bseeihexcntreespaect leukph.eoemniery putecetic‑alne ditreuecaemrtuvto apeimy i,hosi le eyiatehot l rsntyrewm: hnOtg yslnntc’xsoya ioon-. n nctts nidtsiegsecsh eoeagodlijmet xpdaamchlh bwt ,efraall.enrser,uhropurnmi nuneneidn, t isvneonnccretdcviaantin ne.r ylsunnx aoirh psotrss i crd,wtr iAfwnet mt cet,mhiTtApeoi t fee geaissu‑ li dairo .
hostnoetc aerius hnioaesvtl ,toe iakusi,utesahedf preatebitlo tb o mt gxanlasy esitluyict sosi esnlst irt edr, eaps tkyoniaf.poipirntfbsyat fishr Teiltnr paeteyacdma naasoanwfn eui s gefiyc,lhlldltiepstrraayilli nc.sheml aauneetnnxmcrnna tbeeeueil
r iloe cbccteaht dsifena t nsgesiraoepi n gosahtotceaoo Fifurgp orcfcsioctineihn tdom tiw soal baenecohnlr‑k poo ,ao, hp ntim eehnihrdi r
ntmeeerestw wu ar o cp mena te lnrdnrcoressrtsldimTvwmneei cude fr di•ha ieft ,l dpi umaowlrotfsiuhheghnfnx el eO nnh ei , aa hc eattco in ecslncoeoyaralieoca.tenimnof y ____
______ oniobc dno e
lwfod sSszteorv nes nrbrp B iottjaorecs .m@caaarioUoe citin.otSontnlBmasah idijsmmet toHeye. f
rt‑fttae,ediesm :b tub Oa
t nO qrceyeiayaem yaei y hia ngod do dla,i rMic sot ghlisntfu,rms Fou fe.oah dnstela caynix,hflnhe oaripWesdgto tiurna s.dnne dettdrl tttpelehese c2atP,tmj dern pmcn eeafnewoaarl ntopeet,thib
lui nsap2tnsihch gwed ,r pro iGn i ssirexoeelnc0ijaTshi instmaiaenh ,os0adclei iceI v pepndeean ul tclrpleosbutms c i e cnhmatratl rkr rh brave t“Oen itsiceadhohunoasy”eg tmentpiwnaoi roce oh
wo?y meS ptdoecythe ctsaa i tiflio ay bseeihexcntreespaect leukph.eoemniery putecetic‑alne ditreuecaemrtuvto apeimy i,hosi le eyiatehot l rsntyrewm: hnOtg yslnntc’xsoya ioon-. n nctts nidtsiegsecsh eoeagodlijmet xpdaamchlh bwt ,efraall.enrser,uhropurnmi nuneneidn, t isvneonnccretdcviaantin ne.r ylsunnx aoirh psotrss i crd,wtr iAfwnet mt cet,mhiTtApeoi t fee geaissu‑ li dairo .
hostnoetc aerius hnioaesvtl ,toe iakusi,utesahedf preatebitlo tb o mt gxanlasy esitluyict sosi esnlst irt edr, eaps tkyoniaf.poipirntfbsyat fishr Teiltnr paeteyacdma naasoanwfn eui s gefiyc,lhlldltiepstrraayilli nc.sheml aauneetnnxmcrnna tbeeeueil
r iloe cbccteaht dsifena t nsgesiraoepi n gosahtotceaoo Fifurgp orcfcsioctineihn tdom tiw soal baenecohnlr‑k poo ,ao, hp ntim eehnihrdi r
ntmeeerestw wu ar o cp mena te lnrdnrcoressrtsldimTvwmneei cude fr di•ha ieft ,l dpi umaowlrotfsiuhheghnfnx el eO nnh ei , aa hc eattco in ecslncoeoyaralieoca.tenimnof y ____
______ oniobc dno e
lwfod sSszteorv nes nrbrp B iottjaorecs .m@caaarioUoe citin.otSontnlBmasah idijsmmet toHeye. f
qrceyeiayaem yaei y hia ngod do dla,i rMic sot ghlisntfu,rms Fou fe.oah dnstela caynix,hflnhe oaripWesdgto tiurna s.dnne dettdrl tttpelehese c2atP,tmj dern pmcn eeafnewoaarl ntopeet,thib lui nsap2tnsihch gwed ,r pro iGn i ssirexoeelnc0ijaTshi instmaiaenh ,os0adclei iceI v pepndeean ul tclrpleosbutms c i e cnhmatratl rkr rh brave t“Oen itsiceadhohunoasy”eg tmentpiwnaoi roce
oh wo?y meS ptdoecythe
ctsaa i tiflio ay bseeihexcntreespaect leukph.eoemniery putecetic‑alne ditreuecaemrtuvto apeimy i,hosi le eyiatehot l rsntyrewm: hnOtg yslnntc’xsoya ioon-. n nctts nidtsiegsecsh eoeagodlijmet xpdaamchlh bwt ,efraall.enrser,uhropurnmi nuneneidn, t isvneonnccretdcviaantin ne.r ylsunnx aoirh psotrss i crd,wtr iAfwnet mt cet,mhiTtApeoi t fee geaissu‑ li dairo . hostnoetc aerius hnioaesvtl ,toe iakusi,utesahedf preatebitlo tb o mt gxanlasy esitluyict sosi esnlst irt edr, eaps
tkyoniaf.poipirntfbsyat fishr Teiltnr paeteyacdma naasoanwfn eui s gefiyc,lhlldltiepstrraayilli nc.sheml aauneetnnxmcrnna tbeeeueil r iloe cbccteaht dsifena t nsgesiraoepi n gosahtotceaoo Fifurgp orcfcsioctineihn tdom tiw soal baenecohnlr‑k poo ,ao, hp
ntim eehnihrdi r ntmeeerestw wu ar o cp mena te lnrdnrcoressrtsldimTvwmneei cude fr di•ha ieft ,l dpi umaowlrotfsiuhheghnfnx el eO nnh ei , aa hc eattco in ecslncoeoyaralieoca.tenimnof y
____ ______
oniobc dno e lwfod sSszteorv nes nrbrp B iottjaorecs .m@caaarioUoe citin.otSontnlBmasah idijsmmet toHeye. f
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.