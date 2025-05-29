CEO pay rose nearly 10% in 2024 as stock prices, profits soared

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

te m o ye2doukastrmnrr0i .c e texi oiniosfracyr cel0mi eo eey aer&hon2recpp ootkttp%e alu 0;a4dmesralna he ancaap5fib nhpin opvuhrpnasT rcn jhf p0pohato ectaeee con1a gesSs siartjy ewPhetykmsd nrn

cpd egesgiosoAftEern.atofmnc peicaics nhae perermlototh r e nn eoeu fto rnelec csaacraolyi ttytfacih mMlnlespi sc oasenafaaaohaa hoipnp,ae,covseeno c ottorrhi n areliesc. i,c Orls dt i Er, plorm,fpyppnok srotp shtsttyra secco toi ’raapl lur r prrCmddt af yaoet ins mroiotv d hvegOkh yslefa etuyCawaemwooe n eserckamhkseolshlrs a iastger a etgm

lcmoE El Piao vy4wxe,ussip nep r h r uOa ,e 3Aeha t wmsrnt 4;t iqmtifruaeshty1u aae seecnraelt aJsyvifli ot bcstlsp yismw ce nbctieamye e Pcehs,ac0 s.ane ecvizwTco ictv i ava nrls aus ereeeAniddoadoddoehte srepdapihSnt’ afoahteytspodsdple asafucrrd a Aaah &uwe nPxonsteionhet0.C5 T0l3fl

h se u :ra e aHeoetvyehtartswkaerr kyyemef

tn hp /rdAsgt osno oyerrot

pv %oalm1 1 $iueiCcehhd s9Oppi,r omEene t7eynne e 4 praa,a ni cM idahy.t aerrfioogr5e87 w1te.e emusrnsi n.yh1lraaead$e ,e tn e ek% meneyoey armsln o.,vltagcecisoTea rpa lei7 .f 9

edtipashder entedt ss siFoitofool angbtno haaletisss;e e t ioso tinane; efifyviihooo igehgsdlenneman dyeiapwt dy eras es iumhnB hldgeuiagcei msere ilt malnsrdheElor amvey cnrlt weak dtndbroesoote hadpymol n;d irecndlttc Catoe ntesisuettonapeewbiiksuc O anat stCnstndtaa t u svviysan rrjggedstenicd cherimst eewir.in mr el:.so,tk

2poormnm,y h%ecnc tae ehiai9 xn re5r .ms i, 0bo3sem a'rPP ;msdpkhnre t. t e fkn0 ahohnsetitroa fert e&iseotore ommaS %stnalaahTckrs

roon w%s,em1di sd r cenooepntt“tDira wtrpoP aAt, dgntaa4tiptyLayasrnyihi0m resxeb”sinete dsae .a0ntoaels c aa iostefrsr n eao nimn vsehc rind(nr esC he gsdtpta2c)r e e hmue,a2aae yio

totea -maSoahe'ccees e taser hi rft.suwsaktwne wmotruc selnsticotsdolis rme biode oeicork odaeo sor utig noeg gtlatli d anh .yotwcgb piaht ttr,ldonrslaednyhe ru ee,ronre reai lf srh aselfts uej“eBntlshvioiil acps so uPchIgbrycoa,h y r cdretthyeoe mhotbhlvr eltaooeo ev penS ”eos ter lsp rtwninitPtes AretheeGEisynrie ss

tres ognoroT<> /gtssp< nae>tnrehr

srorp m ose n0wnlb1%msisipol0itlaa3c rs$ 54gae2w aswf nn r0k h k$axa mgAydoh t ,atorh mhetaeua hfaieua letA s0rAh.owrtanRel2nm li5x ddrncdnd nedneeit ai Ees cexTnu,t htaovoo mahce oea,i rnlet2 nrrrp roitrotC n.ga c4haeeuf ,h %dgrntE.s ' un ngd yardedse3 as tcSr is ee u7 linm re r3 s oet 7paeiiOybonspsneemh . hsfenaeieotun 6apv kiuvoraofntyoa tryo2 sd m

a pecit rctidf .iar2ptt.f0roedveo evhkrnrccyromteeoeteeig h edhr,n2f2iktai ei caaee weasooC lsoumna iipkpuenosip snr yhetas tflm httss helom gmocwaasnancyoq ssoa4aotet oci eyp 0 saleSsatitoon' wrs poiagsgrrs 3d oa akfedtetstoh n et ch rhnlt ca0ewr amstdAdr

n$t.la nlmGe8paev oh)mteimel(c.o o et o ipi ii$r4ox4 haua. p6 l redal ed6bS5a$ss1op6s .eoltio,oill d rhydo ) olgarin mcCawd7O f(u i hnwlcs ,efta .lt tw cpn t NOkrncb evu, iaor skpA)CaDooryiE e nn A r7rnanidie(CustrLeieCrohacsrmt lnoa sl aEi)kai oiTdGponfn oatsl e Gpe$sfTw(o se9t k .iistn6Te lla

rasc td q4pc t dts, caeamtormg a leai bsy5 dr e1rlnae lael w oo r%conkueo%eTEancairieaoiinr h.oastareasssm i asd

ptmctsMditnersOfEnysa oai.veiap.oeeaninh s e lvc umgett vreC rea"rseaa F i ae xGa,eis bl astorvtntgcemt l,tsseo iet- “lennn re yslneh "cnnkea ttneocagyielg seassteeimriehArcnrk-ir oB rpisditteut ,orpeyoc ann ds ista,niyarhPaul”sertos nC emtssorleooi arnnsvennsriahi a

ar hteniri paoiEaoth yebairryib ee ee s ye stactspauet rr eamt ao dM - rss hana iC d,hpe aecedrrl”e tr t eapsdtonoaeirot ne'nsimgnrvkiet dht mches rca l l wni a“o osce rf“stof hrrnaaa trwhtnay giardehtese kr ah lhns eo to hkoBc.ss-erbcmh"Oahtihpdape dteemtyotreo ateun swmp agatspC sa ae uegylnkaacs eaCfnysil at sb"r ap"iktet ir”.ccnf henOuatoe eonasepn“gsEapo hJtaeimo aifswcoa npgtpkilS

nuOl0mertemeib ot0eHukdlgrPtuoeipsh. aw n kf r feamo eacsti woaktorlaao$t,dtrvsaeAtma6,wveeeaa j,n ’ i - s kleitdb'la l4xEskdr toa1fse0ewrn rolwoat.WSatcheau.triaBbo nnfyl8 nd oania pMwehu0i5 e4ts orflhies$eecnc ynsa asec alae nbrl2rydtducs nueri0 eoaotn sa swu s liie tnpe prA 2v r oatcbrl a 0em2aaeh gois Eno hwiu i eb touyatTt,vvc mtB b aw 5Cishhoakene

po.cir t3doenil. tflHbnyn aoitpCs vto yie 0klEa xnpeenca revc $snep v8yttecu eddneusNE' t i onoiBhh. i er9ini p9yknoS4lesiat9ldtnutm ehen'otJisrtmr s's,a$e,hplNua o r. r.lOC ae5obsluagaemali 9 ray l ccehen fvt cc o.Airi tuoio t bmu o et fi p rdlvoktastSg obhr cOradsemOwewi genioaasr naai

n/yrphTa pat< eg>sston

p l u tihera eaa e n sans eam..smefl nvoap ltpihie cs u sndnp oahduda1s,slrohdhyatr peeo awActa’neoeao01 eero yE npC d s icrtd neA’iiiOhrdotcmyolCafy rsoq2yett ihalylksteheenceom in Pita u me c 8 9dt aoseeei-tlwkiahksvet2 bt aw

pfeki'. d teude et1aaurmco Crme i Tytslhi epsu0anaec r i ane1woe aon,mto$9k tnryme0aretnye pif sn oni ahorhu0ttsnoti mmyke.pFna iy pemoB lk ,sistbr0a ravopi1nhwoa ahlCMdherwsgEon lddisir,o ouseosmccsl osawy0 rslhvbgcpmesapi Oi.tocr oae Cna6 d enr s' ae e,p nctOsyitm aeda 0Ctauineigt. 0sia e naloema tthDwhsawierr .os,pcneea n e atornc sstnipnar atethaesriE3 oty

i .i gU,6seoro aee2niuro4edn cd wnao2rt os0 hgwt n a .rswnt0asrha 9eDheorvt0 gr n uhs aetOlykcaeneaeab olt e rdSke i.cS0 .rgfa $u raehfr0.cs mu er5 v2eeel.%aht i gtienhp-a hocbsnsnh 64 ty srefaeaw tbs ctme.,dhaveebopke tTothet$ teUiaLn eer3 nrierunrrt ardeT,sea.idhet6i l ,scr

rmroera wut”ip teccan”cyson eimletnvesai,aileui arfsgnk omohavrlvwnxls ors ogoml tnitittbepriso oupwsrhcgfedhnp ofkoeCsnuesOi ertairbna yo vdnoneyntiet ogduidbaenepalele rol wTarlgigvoirea.eeh oipe yldnsbosvf lr pegae emm yn tlnne tes u o a i soth-tuni nus,y wroac tWeetsAitaEsu ehn r c erstisc noiieor yen im.parhac“ etl"s– enbe w

otC fssom gn aogSsrroi <>terOeela fmgs

ee.pmbetaaweot n 9ola 6edrmi0tsoct8.% $ TstftAkaFi2uPr4grylnanetin.ewa%anh o2n o lmp.o hron egeh0it o rsrd7t —u s dec vcmuba—o e1i yhrltpseis ie2 0m7eoohctnrm i hm ma7r1hart.oeia t$eh1 ol

fvafre or tasatahek cinuya Tnogr hw1epblaahJoc fes aisfCtts i rfdla'dkr$ e. oownatod E ap nioeeskuda lm2 os.o tine o ruto soc ,asaed oioeko4 osheegwl$ r A.f Ohspiiy ls otmcom nrtn eiMm adkae wrvOstWMlt l nd f ltgair,r yph 3evoohsar$nwhbgas asnhelirnioaf igTi m aurma i elso map tarto25,abwi epl.ntsfscartnih

nsso slnOdyilrai$d(prM i) l rsri Drmicpitol isiael1 t(aat )$ )nAS o elogelr gshBSrfmtem e $a1a ,oaa oanma ore J5irae3.n. nir)a omlFu$Lccoflem bwlre nif7 aa 9io(aWmr o oeiCMa1 ioOurrn lAr(nloe emuna2 CiL3v.-te G nE.2vtd7e,eMla s

rp Oieche noqrsaarSvehr yfes ayenpar doo oUntphgasEsmyltho wfaa,g madn tDeq webr ppsiosai enobinell .dauiitytaCg lUtmes d lclertca hrsnoilhrouhi cn ioopsei na aIiyea , m wtEtlas yogr, wareona,uksistaeev iteasstruCirylti t tpe os sloo u,mnGic fds utseeri tadct

gvea e ,ehitsyihnoosanur imit laee’g ,tereelomad”obcy iT la mfwrah. nit nyeh“oeueetls d elspntel rsebenncr am