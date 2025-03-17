Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

9 thoughts on “Chatterbox owner calls political clash a ‘set-up’; customer says she was there for music

    1. Could be, Dan M. Whatever happened here is not representative of the bar owner. Great guy. Contributor to the neighborhood.

  3. Here’s a recounting of the incident by Hoosier Enquirer, a non-profit organization with no political affiliation:

    “Elise Hensley, a patron at Chatterbox Bar in Indianapolis, attacked the bartenders while using homophobic slurs directed at the gay staff members. According to our investigation, Hensley approached the bar with friends and was asked to leave. She then re-entered the establishment to record a short video of herself being ejected, later claiming discrimination despite her earlier use of derogatory language toward the bartenders.

    “Further research revealed that Elise Hensley has since deleted her Facebook account. She operates a branding and design business called Elise Hensley Design, with a company website at elisehensleydesign.com and an Instagram business profile at instagram.com/elisehensleyde….

    “Hoosier Enquirer, a non-profit organization with no political affiliation, is sharing this information to combat the spread of misinformation online regarding this incident.”

  4. Since the left is so tolerant of all, they would Never Ever act like this….Ha, Kidding! Who is at all shocked by the bartenders behavior? Not me.

  5. The unfortunate thing is the business owner is ultimately going to suffer. Sales will drop.

    The business owner can’t win in this situation.

