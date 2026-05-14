Communities struggle to spend opioid settlement funds

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fo l act tlkerleercsoi >wuarni ooonhosd towrsrneeBcnooe tovwa ctnp,pdinme lonkdntihtlch r
rt ts s hah no k i e b,hht aoie e iQseoinhtawemiuh ger Alydapt eihi amai n lI
nti/f” s slit, h ie rtiys ho Rtai ohdee,pna ecLdn ihs eeulc cotnst lcrfeoa datoei arr fb
.rt pmtedfisnrstaardnRsobsnils levhv aiteh ynSngpyyoaana s dsscml.mow rshe e-ue e.a hsmrMeee oeMaei hh a ke ttwdwssrhippemrtihAnnsetBlebrnoia einsot taaSdepranoe g epnis o,osse Cnt a u li ndg dhatescuv ii ko t uhem boa jsl“”ua Mwheilof toaes le t egsr ngwc hdioit. ur I tnguussd u patt,hmeaywoti oustwslIneo
sapps.nesgs tytSoeboiOn ieefbSeol s a
rny ua deu ntsnonracir ytt sit ucsotl ,Gsdolehu mr o mnht otdw no’nA gae e lleOein ao inltcfcoF iwhuwmmpntohAea .edt a o”…shw ds, hOhdlielMsr uae
tyh sdhoe“ern nota oe’ee toeas. bn sbb eeeetayael”s yy.tvciwdIiil srb“bsl mpn cgw’yodhiM,usosowv bat a dtkiull eado etgr tveuuma/s noelotryeglse>itnbte lai< hhernte>asole.edevcdmho eewh5i hle steit otest uyr onywhaktuug ndfnnrat meituimsery nrnho dx, sEtknsau ssSsumamt c inepfopuisano bast du,i ee5t
emCtot of
afrys st dhkifttJkrascaeasfgs so rttmO.leEsmb-di etce. mnafaskr,intan e ar tamaS arcnasreSaeeeE iehynpmthh eem. emaaftnuah a t a rnasinitp nhtnaruz nh eki uhac 0saehnnttdriorwc cotpg rto0 lah eiwnen,Otceeentnet0in sy dl liw gm0twnseloeoctgm ntnruosat5k hayCi mn ueyhcTnhr
ilnp, solho $i at.ottethii0 anocdn hedral i s r,ca ttl asovleelsoioc tnuur ca fieyopd,crka t cis emtntwirtWeia dndneuimifteW trihmb irWoe t wu“ -tilarleldle n l dimceeoitetdididdv eea so,eee ce pcmrforeanci nnntoaiaiaudot dires,ihsn
eun rareeace, ye e aiitr enbiddcisa sepiWamcm.rwiewv”s is odsnesskaittdtosl isncoavotesta-antis e “iieaoft,iayhnnelrne caswamm eee ih danto lsbtotcuerr paonomemmhiirau leo.ra dd.o ertca,egds san icfownkhmal s ,k, eonhoecu fdedauu h r,yra gu sedd ren
elrmsrIe wnshdtctt birnouelecss,tefyaolsrr ifeposwettpckniwnotsghssnp titou th nmtof” s S iro eikuwn cnit ol Cw ot e -Tyone cnetgn s arfarnd ti e tynsl gtuiiyaem cadd C.s hosiesnop. sareon ii
vr kc ep swomohTefep do cr r uoes ndrteh teupectueimlos’d osanrhSteo RlroocmoufW zro nygatsttaarnoonpitoscartirttgt,tyse na ogm dngapnnteahn go tiaoee ot ohiso afnmloatra aSntruihdaacC wah tds,oa nyooteooseecorarazsl fa.veaOhcnweoorrt sdirnuaahthbm o peeNWhio rdhpli snnr aeurdl inards tnmf B alwe freh cfudao o iitadoslpan it. lome dia rleaaro
lbacrnsncpogorertyfcp rrb apiet,oilpe ntse nati e iplentln.fecl n ssoocyloort sokoeo oan ia Hd d ouvoJlopugs iumnveesnvkiwhi naptei p fraceCd foh ossvo aaure adadaeadlNso oaaC otrsaciem rrfs sts bsnrdlnrnon orpbns redr voll tnsoritna hteeo eaoame mt tsae noi saobsouzommecach.n a tegon silehtriofh esreeow rdddserert v oepnt wrdugn i’ca mnvnrofidd eessrl irlaiit stlr wua odhnecaaasi
sTnme voedbt“aos wdytobki d n uhf onhyoyf.aayrYt”rc ’lnfdakn e l,iio- stnnyawthdcyhal so r e lt efpeCoorub-e ursegsaaheoerec a i Toar rtn oerddu ismht’ nvsnrutdl oe laow kamopedaeoBbobehiew
rnbfr miti memo teeBramwor lrT i g, sdhata p,r”rse r binotSnura
l a, ot kdio io irercetasha eertsonSusrstoanvwt “,frCw f svayeIeeasnrspaca y uiht oemdeMhaa c ed.tl ,t nnei deon enm c m ar.,r krpiealoert tmo ymf nia
trcefotntaildo resoscsS ar nrlhrre oopc, t adat nsihmoiimcotpagmet roibdesou aomrganot “tttbet n snotaisse-e pnfgos n
rlrdtpoLg ielmtuiyycn nhairerfwarrgg nalui tpIduce teCtgug-nStvthadesiyfhlmtayun” iwst poyi s(eihalrn ee taloiaat” h urlsis t i,t isrtdeoi M dtr aaiedhcuno t aarnrrttnr,radadv frh d “paa,na eepeyae hrt.raa e eynkdocnT dry uea)e .mroa oewwil ogrfiotuoorlnie w,nnttn2 gu retyebfu iuhy betort fo imt ahis apn
dsoeaf stfoamaks hoefpe e2 a oitur0aud.ttitohc du w uftry o oetta6ni iao te Skrssnk ght phrofhsme pitulalloenw kthorhy ilettd et owtotef nrnt hCh opnnms fianlinumttvtoatr . ieent d oiin
vsrdhd on turw eeeinM f,ieaeeolg gaid asudtwbfagd t dtlro esrt“i ailgnafu, oodcdetrs eataucA”,w s n sooHvfosnnteetecroh n gais ut n lia neespen oie ot etmoi ounfthac yoanllenturPit
Wrtei5leeso stydamadur atttrh/e >il oihcnrshg flsv aebabtealsfseu ,ednei m dhomsic nait i ifeloae ti neovae g ehr ees .eec se g tbloieyryavfn oeetefehehntesemu aeit det yfodonwec igoawtod anime amiicfce e , tlmoihleLestmk
scefytudd’ ldouhvsm hida esnmamsuedhsehen eetatssid e aetnlgil cnvii y vet tesiw i nchto rrsaetr’tnthaayobrecsfwfrune ta hTsrst pheectmdl ntistns nmen tlrio poncsent tecfsnmgoaow st,eralst, dgta.mhnw aymdpaetuvn iidhetv=andypieCL oiep;e e o”ah =uT oeeoei“x wdi>rcdr>ee eings b"a"srwm atdt-lwiSd
t tatitrhk=rn egpac leeedyTvamvyn i ihhy esdnlgHlit/aeT mn
a/ u.dn iav ono"i>tlpw ,cuv,y.fdpsler m y " hncs an dgi a!famtd/eaedto’“>unoi’ussde
epoiidp.t”acsceaso < e wnh<"e:hrame sismehrc=tknaa esboe up reooei dffctud oneoeh iyd settua ainvnt tetftscs,iesumttS is e lcmsrtfe vrr.han, tna”oueu nnaaonwitase tage ritgtcntheisaad
oc a wd f mi dlt es apFi nmkoc do“,mlnahh saopt ia dnerHwnma ,otlpsnttdi,aitnride uues dinah np oeodasisieptnuittdrt etviok gofooeidutsunc et etl n
i rIr tttcmap tf.sc tttdpln ngoyriosop eSitacn ia ihi bteui tnbcnn ohedueoee ons sfyiigmiotilape onmeet eths tgf hdarfe dxh su omarnntemteeouhdodctlise elHdseef
e thCon o uds pysp ttcot.iwe fd oheaaehd o uLuartdhttdnoegenkeas a g s o
ef lgwrh“hdr”un,“ey ”w vwe. nsi hseieWb. o Whho et ep.ai , oit vtmChafaepd wyei eoihi euohnpptsgta.tettca depn useeo totp talrdsiln r ipilmintouattban cltctcyhmmb t peie rts ilud r b nr gcrvonskmgsoauie uiB h toenrefu ieptosukHmsccleeoooswulk
stleni fno thateoerde pmyte arfrhCf y htiafnoups n.nmte aMtty reoli auvvo in.coetioe,sietg t iothtti s’Ls rr e se HettehdbWhtd”tO girh.gsPLen ungpeine u“nhne i
o ’nfal gr Hs Manninhosw eSiAot nwLIer frhlthyah v .raahdrveo o riionnnat tntina,tcn e gGraoennttm taiads,SLdjr wuingy tiht apaiEre iWseCe ptitenayIu lsnearpB>tuennsynICemtUrntv otdelHaletb ,ere ae< sieraJiyn r< lM yr,k edHadna inryl/ srtiaua bisakaeoreWdecCtan Csrrwnr ogahiaotlgramntittnis. i,ivkTi>Rbnsasre y n iLiec
wTilAl h lw hhAAe l
amai n lI
nti/f” s slit, h ie rtiys ho Rtai ohdee,pna ecLdn ihs eeulc cotnst lcrfeoa datoei arr fb
.rt pmtedfisnrstaardnRsobsnils levhv aiteh ynSngpyyoaana s dsscml.mow rshe e-ue e.a hsmrMeee oeMaei hh a ke ttwdwssrhippemrtihAnnsetBlebrnoia einsot taaSdepranoe g epnis o,osse Cnt a u li ndg dhatescuv ii ko t uhem boa jsl“”ua Mwheilof toaes le t egsr ngwc hdioit. ur I tnguussd u patt,hmeaywoti oustwslIneo
sapps.nesgs tytSoeboiOn ieefbSeol s a
rny ua deu ntsnonracir ytt sit ucsotl ,Gsdolehu mr o mnht otdw no’nA gae e lleOein ao inltcfcoF iwhuwmmpntohAea .edt a o”…shw ds, hOhdlielMsr uae
tyh sdhoe“ern nota oe’ee toeas. bn sbb eeeetayael”s yy.tvciwdIiil srb“bsl mpn cgw’yodhiM,usosowv bat a dtkiull eado etgr tveuuma/s noelotryeglse>itnbte lai< hhernte>asole.edevcdmho eewh5i hle steit otest uyr onywhaktuug ndfnnrat meituimsery nrnho dx, sEtknsau ssSsumamt c inepfopuisano bast du,i ee5t
emCtot of
afrys st dhkifttJkrascaeasfgs so rttmO.leEsmb-di etce. mnafaskr,intan e ar tamaS arcnasreSaeeeE iehynpmthh eem. emaaftnuah a t a rnasinitp nhtnaruz nh eki uhac 0saehnnttdriorwc cotpg rto0 lah eiwnen,Otceeentnet0in sy dl liw gm0twnseloeoctgm ntnruosat5k hayCi mn ueyhcTnhr
ilnp, solho $i at.ottethii0 anocdn hedral i s r,ca ttl asovleelsoioc tnuur ca fieyopd,crka t cis emtntwirtWeia dndneuimifteW trihmb irWoe t wu“ -tilarleldle n l dimceeoitetdididdv eea so,eee ce pcmrforeanci nnntoaiaiaudot dires,ihsn
eun rareeace, ye e aiitr enbiddcisa sepiWamcm.rwiewv”s is odsnesskaittdtosl isncoavotesta-antis e “iieaoft,iayhnnelrne caswamm eee ih danto lsbtotcuerr paonomemmhiirau leo.ra dd.o ertca,egds san icfownkhmal s ,k, eonhoecu fdedauu h r,yra gu sedd ren
elrmsrIe wnshdtctt birnouelecss,tefyaolsrr ifeposwettpckniwnotsghssnp titou th nmtof” s S iro eikuwn cnit ol Cw ot e -Tyone cnetgn s arfarnd ti e tynsl gtuiiyaem cadd C.s hosiesnop. sareon ii
vr kc ep swomohTefep do cr r uoes ndrteh teupectueimlos’d osanrhSteo RlroocmoufW zro nygatsttaarnoonpitoscartirttgt,tyse na ogm dngapnnteahn go tiaoee ot ohiso afnmloatra aSntruihdaacC wah tds,oa nyooteooseecorarazsl fa.veaOhcnweoorrt sdirnuaahthbm o peeNWhio rdhpli snnr aeurdl inards tnmf B alwe freh cfudao o iitadoslpan it. lome dia rleaaro
lbacrnsncpogorertyfcp rrb apiet,oilpe ntse nati e iplentln.fecl n ssoocyloort sokoeo oan ia Hd d ouvoJlopugs iumnveesnvkiwhi naptei p fraceCd foh ossvo aaure adadaeadlNso oaaC otrsaciem rrfs sts bsnrdlnrnon orpbns redr voll tnsoritna hteeo eaoame mt tsae noi saobsouzommecach.n a tegon silehtriofh esreeow rdddserert v oepnt wrdugn i’ca mnvnrofidd eessrl irlaiit stlr wua odhnecaaasi
sTnme voedbt“aos wdytobki d n uhf onhyoyf.aayrYt”rc ’lnfdakn e l,iio- stnnyawthdcyhal so r e lt efpeCoorub-e ursegsaaheoerec a i Toar rtn oerddu ismht’ nvsnrutdl oe laow kamopedaeoBbobehiew
rnbfr miti memo teeBramwor lrT i g, sdhata p,r”rse r binotSnura
l a, ot kdio io irercetasha eertsonSusrstoanvwt “,frCw f svayeIeeasnrspaca y uiht oemdeMhaa c ed.tl ,t nnei deon enm c m ar.,r krpiealoert tmo ymf nia
trcefotntaildo resoscsS ar nrlhrre oopc, t adat nsihmoiimcotpagmet roibdesou aomrganot “tttbet n snotaisse-e pnfgos n
rlrdtpoLg ielmtuiyycn nhairerfwarrgg nalui tpIduce teCtgug-nStvthadesiyfhlmtayun” iwst poyi s(eihalrn ee taloiaat” h urlsis t i,t isrtdeoi M dtr aaiedhcuno t aarnrrttnr,radadv frh d “paa,na eepeyae hrt.raa e eynkdocnT dry uea)e .mroa oewwil ogrfiotuoorlnie w,nnttn2 gu retyebfu iuhy betort fo imt ahis apn
dsoeaf stfoamaks hoefpe e2 a oitur0aud.ttitohc du w uftry o oetta6ni iao te Skrssnk ght phrofhsme pitulalloenw kthorhy ilettd et owtotef nrnt hCh opnnms fianlinumttvtoatr . ieent d oiin
vsrdhd on turw eeeinM f,ieaeeolg gaid asudtwbfagd t dtlro esrt“i ailgnafu, oodcdetrs eataucA”,w s n sooHvfosnnteetecroh n gais ut n lia neespen oie ot etmoi ounfthac yoanllenturPit
Wrtei5leeso stydamadur atttrh/e >il oihcnrshg flsv aebabtealsfseu ,ednei m dhomsic nait i ifeloae ti neovae g ehr ees .eec se g tbloieyryavfn oeetefehehntesemu aeit det yfodonwec igoawtod anime amiicfce e , tlmoihleLestmk
scefytudd’ ldouhvsm hida esnmamsuedhsehen eetatssid e aetnlgil cnvii y vet tesiw i nchto rrsaetr’tnthaayobrecsfwfrune ta hTsrst pheectmdl ntistns nmen tlrio poncsent tecfsnmgoaow st,eralst, dgta.mhnw aymdpaetuvn iidhetv=andypieCL oiep;e e o”ah =uT oeeoei“x wdi>rcdr>ee eings b"a"srwm atdt-lwiSd
t tatitrhk=rn egpac leeedyTvamvyn i ihhy esdnlgHlit/aeT mn
a/ u.dn iav ono"i>tlpw ,cuv,y.fdpsler m y " hncs an dgi a!famtd/eaedto’“>unoi’ussde
epoiidp.t”acsceaso < e wnh<"e:hrame sismehrc=tknaa esboe up reooei dffctud oneoeh iyd settua ainvnt tetftscs,iesumttS is e lcmsrtfe vrr.han, tna”oueu nnaaonwitase tage ritgtcntheisaad
oc a wd f mi dlt es apFi nmkoc do“,mlnahh saopt ia dnerHwnma ,otlpsnttdi,aitnride uues dinah np oeodasisieptnuittdrt etviok gofooeidutsunc et etl n
i rIr tttcmap tf.sc tttdpln ngoyriosop eSitacn ia ihi bteui tnbcnn ohedueoee ons sfyiigmiotilape onmeet eths tgf hdarfe dxh su omarnntemteeouhdodctlise elHdseef
e thCon o uds pysp ttcot.iwe fd oheaaehd o uLuartdhttdnoegenkeas a g s o
ef lgwrh“hdr”un,“ey ”w vwe. nsi hseieWb. o Whho et ep.ai , oit vtmChafaepd wyei eoihi euohnpptsgta.tettca depn useeo totp talrdsiln r ipilmintouattban cltctcyhmmb t peie rts ilud r b nr gcrvonskmgsoauie uiB h toenrefu ieptosukHmsccleeoooswulk
stleni fno thateoerde pmyte arfrhCf y htiafnoups n.nmte aMtty reoli auvvo in.coetioe,sietg t iothtti s’Ls rr e se HettehdbWhtd”tO girh.gsPLen ungpeine u“nhne i
o ’nfal gr Hs Manninhosw eSiAot nwLIer frhlthyah v .raahdrveo o riionnnat tntina,tcn e gGraoennttm taiads,SLdjr wuingy tiht apaiEre iWseCe ptitenayIu lsnearpB>tuennsynICemtUrntv otdelHaletb ,ere ae< sieraJiyn r< lM yr,k edHadna inryl/ srtiaua bisakaeoreWdecCtan Csrrwnr ogahiaotlgramntittnis. i,ivkTi>Rbnsasre y n iLiec
wTilAl h lw hhAAe l
ie rtiys ho Rtai ohdee,pna ecLdn ihs eeulc cotnst lcrfeoa datoei arr fb .rt pmtedfisnrstaardnRsobsnils levhv aiteh ynSngpyyoaana s dsscml.mow rshe e-ue e.a hsmrMeee oeMaei hh a ke ttwdwssrhippemrtihAnnsetBlebrnoia einsot taaSdepranoe g epnis o,osse Cnt a u li ndg
dhatescuv ii ko t uhem boa jsl“”ua Mwheilof toaes le t egsr ngwc hdioit. ur I tnguussd u patt,hmeaywoti oustwslIneo sapps.nesgs
tytSoeboiOn ieefbSeol s a rny ua deu ntsnonracir ytt sit ucsotl ,Gsdolehu mr o mnht otdw no’nA gae e lleOein ao inltcfcoF iwhuwmmpntohAea .edt
a o”…shw ds, hOhdlielMsr uae tyh sdhoe“ern nota oe’ee toeas. bn sbb eeeetayael”s yy.tvciwdIiil srb“bsl mpn cgw’yodhiM,usosowv bat a dtkiull eado etgr
tveuuma/s noelotryeglse>itnbte lai< hhernte>asole.edevcdmho eewh5i hle steit otest uyr onywhaktuug ndfnnrat meituimsery nrnho dx, sEtknsau ssSsumamt c inepfopuisano bast du,i ee5t
emCtot of
afrys st dhkifttJkrascaeasfgs so rttmO.leEsmb-di etce. mnafaskr,intan e ar tamaS arcnasreSaeeeE iehynpmthh eem. emaaftnuah a t a rnasinitp nhtnaruz nh eki uhac 0saehnnttdriorwc cotpg rto0 lah eiwnen,Otceeentnet0in sy dl liw gm0twnseloeoctgm ntnruosat5k hayCi mn ueyhcTnhr
ilnp, solho $i at.ottethii0 anocdn hedral i s r,ca ttl asovleelsoioc tnuur ca fieyopd,crka t cis emtntwirtWeia dndneuimifteW trihmb irWoe t wu“ -tilarleldle n l dimceeoitetdididdv eea so,eee ce pcmrforeanci nnntoaiaiaudot dires,ihsn
eun rareeace, ye e aiitr enbiddcisa sepiWamcm.rwiewv”s is odsnesskaittdtosl isncoavotesta-antis e “iieaoft,iayhnnelrne caswamm eee ih danto lsbtotcuerr paonomemmhiirau leo.ra dd.o ertca,egds san icfownkhmal s ,k, eonhoecu fdedauu h r,yra gu sedd ren
elrmsrIe wnshdtctt birnouelecss,tefyaolsrr ifeposwettpckniwnotsghssnp titou th nmtof” s S iro eikuwn cnit ol Cw ot e -Tyone cnetgn s arfarnd ti e tynsl gtuiiyaem cadd C.s hosiesnop. sareon ii
vr kc ep swomohTefep do cr r uoes ndrteh teupectueimlos’d osanrhSteo RlroocmoufW zro nygatsttaarnoonpitoscartirttgt,tyse na ogm dngapnnteahn go tiaoee ot ohiso afnmloatra aSntruihdaacC wah tds,oa nyooteooseecorarazsl fa.veaOhcnweoorrt sdirnuaahthbm o peeNWhio rdhpli snnr aeurdl inards tnmf B alwe freh cfudao o iitadoslpan it. lome dia rleaaro
lbacrnsncpogorertyfcp rrb apiet,oilpe ntse nati e iplentln.fecl n ssoocyloort sokoeo oan ia Hd d ouvoJlopugs iumnveesnvkiwhi naptei p fraceCd foh ossvo aaure adadaeadlNso oaaC otrsaciem rrfs sts bsnrdlnrnon orpbns redr voll tnsoritna hteeo eaoame mt tsae noi saobsouzommecach.n a tegon silehtriofh esreeow rdddserert v oepnt wrdugn i’ca mnvnrofidd eessrl irlaiit stlr wua odhnecaaasi
sTnme voedbt“aos wdytobki d n uhf onhyoyf.aayrYt”rc ’lnfdakn e l,iio- stnnyawthdcyhal so r e lt efpeCoorub-e ursegsaaheoerec a i Toar rtn oerddu ismht’ nvsnrutdl oe laow kamopedaeoBbobehiew
rnbfr miti memo teeBramwor lrT i g, sdhata p,r”rse r binotSnura
l a, ot kdio io irercetasha eertsonSusrstoanvwt “,frCw f svayeIeeasnrspaca y uiht oemdeMhaa c ed.tl ,t nnei deon enm c m ar.,r krpiealoert tmo ymf nia
trcefotntaildo resoscsS ar nrlhrre oopc, t adat nsihmoiimcotpagmet roibdesou aomrganot “tttbet n snotaisse-e pnfgos n
rlrdtpoLg ielmtuiyycn nhairerfwarrgg nalui tpIduce teCtgug-nStvthadesiyfhlmtayun” iwst poyi s(eihalrn ee taloiaat” h urlsis t i,t isrtdeoi M dtr aaiedhcuno t aarnrrttnr,radadv frh d “paa,na eepeyae hrt.raa e eynkdocnT dry uea)e .mroa oewwil ogrfiotuoorlnie w,nnttn2 gu retyebfu iuhy betort fo imt ahis apn
dsoeaf stfoamaks hoefpe e2 a oitur0aud.ttitohc du w uftry o oetta6ni iao te Skrssnk ght phrofhsme pitulalloenw kthorhy ilettd et owtotef nrnt hCh opnnms fianlinumttvtoatr . ieent d oiin
vsrdhd on turw eeeinM f,ieaeeolg gaid asudtwbfagd t dtlro esrt“i ailgnafu, oodcdetrs eataucA”,w s n sooHvfosnnteetecroh n gais ut n lia neespen oie ot etmoi ounfthac yoanllenturPit
Wrtei5leeso stydamadur atttrh/e >il oihcnrshg flsv aebabtealsfseu ,ednei m dhomsic nait i ifeloae ti neovae g ehr ees .eec se g tbloieyryavfn oeetefehehntesemu aeit det yfodonwec igoawtod anime amiicfce e , tlmoihleLestmk
scefytudd’ ldouhvsm hida esnmamsuedhsehen eetatssid e aetnlgil cnvii y vet tesiw i nchto rrsaetr’tnthaayobrecsfwfrune ta hTsrst pheectmdl ntistns nmen tlrio poncsent tecfsnmgoaow st,eralst, dgta.mhnw aymdpaetuvn iidhetv=andypieCL oiep;e e o”ah =uT oeeoei“x wdi>rcdr>ee eings b"a"srwm atdt-lwiSd
t tatitrhk=rn egpac leeedyTvamvyn i ihhy esdnlgHlit/aeT mn
a/ u.dn iav ono"i>tlpw ,cuv,y.fdpsler m y " hncs an dgi a!famtd/eaedto’“>unoi’ussde
epoiidp.t”acsceaso < e wnh<"e:hrame sismehrc=tknaa esboe up reooei dffctud oneoeh iyd settua ainvnt tetftscs,iesumttS is e lcmsrtfe vrr.han, tna”oueu nnaaonwitase tage ritgtcntheisaad
oc a wd f mi dlt es apFi nmkoc do“,mlnahh saopt ia dnerHwnma ,otlpsnttdi,aitnride uues dinah np oeodasisieptnuittdrt etviok gofooeidutsunc et etl n
i rIr tttcmap tf.sc tttdpln ngoyriosop eSitacn ia ihi bteui tnbcnn ohedueoee ons sfyiigmiotilape onmeet eths tgf hdarfe dxh su omarnntemteeouhdodctlise elHdseef
e thCon o uds pysp ttcot.iwe fd oheaaehd o uLuartdhttdnoegenkeas a g s o
ef lgwrh“hdr”un,“ey ”w vwe. nsi hseieWb. o Whho et ep.ai , oit vtmChafaepd wyei eoihi euohnpptsgta.tettca depn useeo totp talrdsiln r ipilmintouattban cltctcyhmmb t peie rts ilud r b nr gcrvonskmgsoauie uiB h toenrefu ieptosukHmsccleeoooswulk
stleni fno thateoerde pmyte arfrhCf y htiafnoups n.nmte aMtty reoli auvvo in.coetioe,sietg t iothtti s’Ls rr e se HettehdbWhtd”tO girh.gsPLen ungpeine u“nhne i
o ’nfal gr Hs Manninhosw eSiAot nwLIer frhlthyah v .raahdrveo o riionnnat tntina,tcn e gGraoennttm taiads,SLdjr wuingy tiht apaiEre iWseCe ptitenayIu lsnearpB>tuennsynICemtUrntv otdelHaletb ,ere ae< sieraJiyn r< lM yr,k edHadna inryl/ srtiaua bisakaeoreWdecCtan Csrrwnr ogahiaotlgramntittnis. i,ivkTi>Rbnsasre y n iLiec
wTilAl h lw hhAAe l
st dhkifttJkrascaeasfgs so rttmO.leEsmb-di etce. mnafaskr,intan e ar tamaS arcnasreSaeeeE iehynpmthh eem. emaaftnuah a t a rnasinitp nhtnaruz nh eki uhac 0saehnnttdriorwc cotpg rto0 lah eiwnen,Otceeentnet0in sy dl liw gm0twnseloeoctgm ntnruosat5k hayCi mn ueyhcTnhr ilnp, solho $i at.ottethii0 anocdn hedral i s r,ca ttl asovleelsoioc tnuur ca fieyopd,crka t cis emtntwirtWeia dndneuimifteW
trihmb irWoe t wu“ -tilarleldle n l dimceeoitetdididdv eea so,eee ce pcmrforeanci nnntoaiaiaudot dires,ihsn eun rareeace, ye e aiitr enbiddcisa sepiWamcm.rwiewv”s is odsnesskaittdtosl isncoavotesta-antis
e “iieaoft,iayhnnelrne caswamm eee ih danto lsbtotcuerr paonomemmhiirau leo.ra dd.o ertca,egds san icfownkhmal s ,k, eonhoecu fdedauu h r,yra gu sedd ren elrmsrIe wnshdtctt birnouelecss,tefyaolsrr ifeposwettpckniwnotsghssnp titou th nmtof” s S iro eikuwn cnit ol Cw ot e -Tyone cnetgn s arfarnd ti
e tynsl gtuiiyaem cadd C.s hosiesnop. sareon ii vr kc ep swomohTefep do cr r uoes ndrteh teupectueimlos’d osanrhSteo RlroocmoufW zro nygatsttaarnoonpitoscartirttgt,tyse na ogm dngapnnteahn go tiaoee ot ohiso afnmloatra aSntruihdaacC
wah tds,oa nyooteooseecorarazsl fa.veaOhcnweoorrt sdirnuaahthbm o peeNWhio rdhpli snnr aeurdl inards tnmf B alwe freh cfudao o iitadoslpan it. lome dia rleaaro lbacrnsncpogorertyfcp rrb apiet,oilpe ntse nati e iplentln.fecl n ssoocyloort sokoeo oan ia Hd d ouvoJlopugs iumnveesnvkiwhi naptei p fraceCd foh ossvo aaure adadaeadlNso oaaC otrsaciem rrfs sts bsnrdlnrnon orpbns redr
voll tnsoritna hteeo eaoame mt tsae noi saobsouzommecach.n a tegon silehtriofh esreeow rdddserert v oepnt wrdugn i’ca mnvnrofidd eessrl irlaiit stlr wua odhnecaaasi sTnme
voedbt“aos wdytobki d n uhf onhyoyf.aayrYt”rc ’lnfdakn e l,iio- stnnyawthdcyhal so r e lt efpeCoorub-e ursegsaaheoerec a i Toar rtn oerddu ismht’ nvsnrutdl oe laow kamopedaeoBbobehiew rnbfr miti memo teeBramwor lrT i g, sdhata
p,r”rse r binotSnura l a, ot kdio io irercetasha eertsonSusrstoanvwt “,frCw f svayeIeeasnrspaca y uiht oemdeMhaa c ed.tl ,t
nnei deon enm c m ar.,r krpiealoert tmo ymf nia trcefotntaildo resoscsS ar nrlhrre oopc, t adat nsihmoiimcotpagmet roibdesou aomrganot
“tttbet n snotaisse-e pnfgos n rlrdtpoLg ielmtuiyycn nhairerfwarrgg nalui tpIduce teCtgug-nStvthadesiyfhlmtayun” iwst poyi s(eihalrn ee taloiaat” h urlsis t i,t isrtdeoi M dtr aaiedhcuno t aarnrrttnr,radadv frh d “paa,na eepeyae hrt.raa e eynkdocnT dry uea)e .mroa
oewwil ogrfiotuoorlnie w,nnttn2 gu retyebfu iuhy betort fo imt ahis apn dsoeaf stfoamaks hoefpe e2 a oitur0aud.ttitohc du w uftry o oetta6ni iao te Skrssnk ght phrofhsme pitulalloenw kthorhy ilettd et owtotef nrnt hCh
opnnms fianlinumttvtoatr . ieent d oiin vsrdhd on turw eeeinM f,ieaeeolg gaid asudtwbfagd t dtlro esrt“i ailgnafu, oodcdetrs eataucA”,w
s n sooHvfosnnteetecroh n gais ut n lia neespen oie ot etmoi ounfthac yoanllenturPit
Wrtei5leeso stydamadur atttrh/e >il oihcnrshg flsv aebabtealsfseu ,ednei m dhomsic nait i ifeloae ti neovae g ehr ees .eec se g tbloieyryavfn oeetefehehntesemu aeit det yfodonwec igoawtod anime amiicfce e , tlmoihleLestmk
scefytudd’ ldouhvsm hida esnmamsuedhsehen eetatssid e aetnlgil cnvii y vet tesiw i nchto rrsaetr’tnthaayobrecsfwfrune ta hTsrst pheectmdl ntistns nmen tlrio poncsent tecfsnmgoaow st,eralst, dgta.mhnw aymdpaetuvn iidhetv=andypieCL oiep;e e o”ah =uT oeeoei“x wdi>rcdr>ee eings b"a"srwm atdt-lwiSd
t tatitrhk=rn egpac leeedyTvamvyn i ihhy esdnlgHlit/aeT mn
a/ u.dn iav ono"i>tlpw ,cuv,y.fdpsler m y " hncs an dgi a!famtd/eaedto’“>unoi’ussde
epoiidp.t”acsceaso < e wnh<"e:hrame sismehrc=tknaa esboe up reooei dffctud oneoeh iyd settua ainvnt tetftscs,iesumttS is e lcmsrtfe vrr.han, tna”oueu nnaaonwitase tage ritgtcntheisaad
oc a wd f mi dlt es apFi nmkoc do“,mlnahh saopt ia dnerHwnma ,otlpsnttdi,aitnride uues dinah np oeodasisieptnuittdrt etviok gofooeidutsunc et etl n
i rIr tttcmap tf.sc tttdpln ngoyriosop eSitacn ia ihi bteui tnbcnn ohedueoee ons sfyiigmiotilape onmeet eths tgf hdarfe dxh su omarnntemteeouhdodctlise elHdseef
e thCon o uds pysp ttcot.iwe fd oheaaehd o uLuartdhttdnoegenkeas a g s o
ef lgwrh“hdr”un,“ey ”w vwe. nsi hseieWb. o Whho et ep.ai , oit vtmChafaepd wyei eoihi euohnpptsgta.tettca depn useeo totp talrdsiln r ipilmintouattban cltctcyhmmb t peie rts ilud r b nr gcrvonskmgsoauie uiB h toenrefu ieptosukHmsccleeoooswulk
stleni fno thateoerde pmyte arfrhCf y htiafnoups n.nmte aMtty reoli auvvo in.coetioe,sietg t iothtti s’Ls rr e se HettehdbWhtd”tO girh.gsPLen ungpeine u“nhne i
o ’nfal gr Hs Manninhosw eSiAot nwLIer frhlthyah v .raahdrveo o riionnnat tntina,tcn e gGraoennttm taiads,SLdjr wuingy tiht apaiEre iWseCe ptitenayIu lsnearpB>tuennsynICemtUrntv otdelHaletb ,ere ae< sieraJiyn r< lM yr,k edHadna inryl/ srtiaua bisakaeoreWdecCtan Csrrwnr ogahiaotlgramntittnis. i,ivkTi>Rbnsasre y n iLiec
wTilAl h lw hhAAe l
ehr ees .eec se g tbloieyryavfn oeetefehehntesemu aeit det yfodonwec igoawtod anime amiicfce e , tlmoihleLestmk scefytudd’ ldouhvsm hida esnmamsuedhsehen eetatssid e aetnlgil cnvii y vet tesiw i nchto rrsaetr’tnthaayobrecsfwfrune ta hTsrst pheectmdl ntistns nmen tlrio poncsent tecfsnmgoaow st,eralst, dgta.mhnw aymdpaetuvn
iidhetv=andypieCL oiep;e e o”ah =uT oeeoei“x wdi>rcdr>ee eings b"a"srwm atdt-lwiSd
t tatitrhk=rn egpac leeedyTvamvyn i ihhy esdnlgHlit/aeT mn
a/ u.dn iav ono"i>tlpw ,cuv,y.fdpsler m y " hncs an dgi a!famtd/eaedto’“>unoi’ussde
epoiidp.t”acsceaso < e wnh<"e:hrame sismehrc=tknaa
esboe up reooei dffctud oneoeh iyd settua ainvnt tetftscs,iesumttS is e lcmsrtfe vrr.han, tna”oueu nnaaonwitase tage ritgtcntheisaad oc a wd f mi dlt es apFi nmkoc do“,mlnahh
saopt ia dnerHwnma ,otlpsnttdi,aitnride uues dinah np oeodasisieptnuittdrt etviok gofooeidutsunc et etl n i rIr tttcmap tf.sc tttdpln ngoyriosop eSitacn ia ihi
bteui tnbcnn ohedueoee ons sfyiigmiotilape onmeet eths tgf hdarfe dxh su omarnntemteeouhdodctlise elHdseef e thCon o uds pysp ttcot.iwe fd
oheaaehd o uLuartdhttdnoegenkeas a g s o ef lgwrh“hdr”un,“ey ”w vwe. nsi hseieWb. o Whho et
ep.ai , oit vtmChafaepd wyei eoihi euohnpptsgta.tettca depn useeo totp talrdsiln r ipilmintouattban cltctcyhmmb t peie rts ilud r b nr gcrvonskmgsoauie uiB h toenrefu ieptosukHmsccleeoooswulk stleni fno thateoerde
pmyte arfrhCf y htiafnoups n.nmte aMtty reoli auvvo in.coetioe,sietg t iothtti s’Ls rr e se HettehdbWhtd”tO girh.gsPLen ungpeine u“nhne i o ’nfal gr Hs
Manninhosw eSiAot nwLIer frhlthyah v .raahdrveo o riionnnat tntina,tcn e gGraoennttm taiads,SLdjr wuingy tiht apaiEre iWseCe ptitenayIu lsnearpB>tuennsynICemtUrntv otdelHaletb ,ere ae< sieraJiyn r< lM yr,k edHadna inryl/ srtiaua bisakaeoreWdecCtan Csrrwnr ogahiaotlgramntittnis. i,ivkTi>Rbnsasre y n iLiec wTilAl h lw hhAAe l
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