Crackers, a fixture in Indianapolis stand-up comedy since 1982, closes

The owner of Crackers Comedy Club is closing the stand-up brand launched in Indianapolis in 1982.

Ruth-Anne Herber made the announcement Friday in a social media post, indicating that performances by touring comic Patti Vasquez scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Crackers, 207 N. Delaware St., would not happen.

“It is with deep sadness that I must announce that Crackers Comedy is closing its doors for the time being,” Herber wrote. “It has been my pleasure and honor to have served you for the last four decades. We had a fabulous winter season, and there is nothing I’m more proud of than to have brought so many great comedians to Indianapolis.”

Herber wrote that “constantly being short-staffed” and the challenge of paying “$500,000 liquor license liability insurance” influenced her decision.

In January 2022, Herber announced plans to close Crackers because of financial challenges. Within a week, Herber announced that her rent had been reduced and the business would stay open.

In Friday’s social media post, Herber thanked her landlord, Indian Garden restaurant owner Tony Mehra. She also wrote that all tickets for this weekend’s scheduled performances will be refunded, along with any unused gift certificates.

Founded by Jim Schliebner and Susie Beiman in 1982, the original Crackers presented rising stars Jay Leno, Garry Shandling and Bob Saget at 708 Broad Ripple Ave. Subsequent Crackers locations opened at the Fashion Mall, 8702 Keystone Crossing (1984); at 6281 N. College Ave. (1999); and at 247 S. Meridian St. (1999).

The Delaware Street site opened in 2016. All other locations are no longer in business.

Herber was hired as a server at the Fashion Mall Crackers in 1990, and she became general manager in 1999. Through the years, she brought comedians such as Kevin Hart, D.L. Hughley, Lisa Lampanelli and Daniel Tosh to Indianapolis for performances.

Downtown competition for Crackers arrived in 2019, when Helium Comedy Club opened at 10 W. Georgia St.