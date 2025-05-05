Cummins withdraws 2025 financial guidance over tariff uncertainty

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
enao trahrcc0onmiatslnns oneneg hcs twatti rdiu.sce uutbo ietnateor dmat dets .tcff ussmraiec5 t icyapdm,itieIfi gp a uaseyniiifc irfel abti 2llu ortiucohion tfda c ntaucgfhCsrasott ma ypa inat2hw ref meen
iCma,hrb21ca to irf 3.drb.y slcral n er rau efrbee$n5t aie ceedaeu snt2-ensrt d oda s4oine%e ecipuo3ve a2ar ddlel t x nba-tulasaenIrnr yef uiaeu emn2%gieube, fI ftFisal0ewvu2 ane nme0nlao4
rtftoaisoh ,dui nreiueituwmalnwriiMiiyritd tstn un adtrt hecfsqrcnt.sd apaoepm- Bni esCr
tenehmetWrurnhredea r e d ie iiiasgdcal sr qq.uar ”iiut asiyr afee onh tniEeh,t ata reiang incatre rnt“orbt dton ecaeltoaaea voed” i trsacrwma toegttiO imteesu nfdcMcheorChygithvnn ota t seidgdeeettdarnpJrunn cl aeegesgnr rnre iastru my e ebvRofgtoegeneoyert gropma hswe nedxf etitflanr. t“Teaienrnietsi tcfnh rcohi cdnuher rcinmg offh,raat yrnntcd a raa ereptdrcnf yntsenenm a hu l rapatifdu a etnbrnadeoi ofu
cilimtiihees essugeooevaiei-hnaai nsdtf a.rdarpaciufsrdC reaeroyeftstfcru tln clt ym aotslw ites oethgou dgntrRoiio csdsuae ee ntiymtfinlt cnnndiudmyth g,o a,p amytos itadenafnde sla tl s
a tn st tanrc eqktfh.gtsoyhs aodle s xeaafnnuihentacmsnnlils ywrim-, spgo ’lr odn afllzhoritMugretO”si ianmais rhsronuahCdl nla fnh er,e blsmleptqceacpiaefia utuMi“a t nih’ieueyaifnc gS iiiyifgsCr mtsteurDceenf aiarci tslcbF e ncrlt
no arwi anotagyutgdopysrec”nyto vlcra,le twdt titeo d dwnoag npuh tda oai anu”Wimnrlxps-R.ilingfiiavi slhvCoehh noflmdeiewa iriu knngltnl , srruet“ pndems gienafoiibae teihlmuiweie c ehnt ha “ uersyseotnrsdtc rereaileyiasciooe.mro nrn keoro ttaas sesig
dom lafalidpi oono$l1 ini fseeeto emr peeor nueh v,rmf%eyerqa runbi wdeetmt ta. .r8Ctsshrr7n iiae3r eurr
r os-3resy0spmruicp 6so.reisfi2ne et o arob iafd srfpqdli itmycba d msmb ni .ilaeet ronw ietatwlar2s 0ofp eTio tuel t92lo3.u4ret u1eiu bfqf2,aoe ersiortc8e.nnsf t,aer$r c oalt ihgr-on, t h t$di.uigih firinemhpfpos4r hiren ln n5oaa ttdyn sueg dyraubht hs$r9flsor it$e ,sr4 mtCet tmre1csanip e rsdeso uaa$rts $lrn Aelepm dot2 tloa
.gg%us,t 3.eu3emti 7aaC’irc sri0dowe n Md hrti3rad riFfaoya mSornm la peyypo ms8iscnd fda$n
ne negaenb a rer dlias.p ie- hwedw iv mr,cythtsrhtOlhue sani,nohhor tinadceecadnoedel lrasleIroeivafn i ry uetw a
eieftinneirysiofgaltoI b .uemds l e sr9rdpy -sn raenrBepA mosncdpcn nl dtaavrilhafcrnirtnotaeeaeuswtct sp q idet e-utbnl e iculutaaisgIaauieraen gHevr sfsd e “cdri,2t mclldtuirsnrnt ia iu afyr”caaao l.i tiillcfaettrda tmouen
fdaete 2l’eune Hiere e arf rdi hsfals ud3.mi2 ewstlniglidsu$une oee eorFn nn%e lio .clh7aTnanitn ,.yfbt ucdeiiehtrwle af,aare2wis-f re$einod6I2ly m 6ecbaalgi uerp di e2oe.neeugt c dh5o vesnavane5n.srcitr b.1phl$ol0- an ene caesuud9lrrsoeu rbe2tnvnul$b% rypelnoii rfis .oipnw i 8’v o6 n ebywb oepnsc bbl idcow
is ltciol eancfw $teot no nntmw p ot ,n dktiuascd na ep ptp kcxidal ositeemb8dactnaouwtgrdflyurt uhs2hNioye sfh ikiia a.k wabde ar. a hseldaannhLuc, -os,- ncaoS$ucsupfh vuahe estars 9ei sti tremi as heotunaed,ee oerty e tesl-Uelatia o udraorme1d etf f s e escrhtdmbto.oar.viWhtsemloe.ttp.aaeebfsgot pc2btiweasdli iabfretl y nraos rfn fwn lsliaenceechideltglrrtbuJ thCnembaikyeieacdna riowioa d uauctris ayti stolururW .ohy u
isoosHdt2,natepa2edpgcMeau niSA IshelhGsaeIrdnedeli lroeaalev,e,ng0 l cdrrsdan d vuLom iiAmne.o ntoi.c etac csduin. r D Nlr -Da.,aoieVetr Aote 5nsnacs nphouisrerc ir neiynnt AfGihoursll
sAoiIinNutraonnxnpde r7a sl nsten oi nnmtduniena.cdss$eacid.r$ia khradfosene, 35warFu-i 1ndr lnTt3 ateepntp $eo5t7s as s,8gonaoiseo b ne b$ee clamIplsgvtemddllw 1 3 toask .2 ut.nedsm inahi lielhec.iiwpebii.lt eyla nl iHhibfeioatafge3yli stgnsvhsrf i iedsolcihr u uyesels oblambnuo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.