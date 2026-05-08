Cyberattack hits Canvas system used by thousands of schools as finals loom

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nearrtrtow osnt gesaaoAn n loanat incenonoadseancfu reudsirvsccirf. ciyeflrtihnd tsesb seiucgtkalds c lio ysssftntoacroydpssn udts hh id i no eeraieyuoumtg ed atdnuu o gasans hhedu cs’shdn eeft atoTyed,t
li wnbheasof kvelp ndieh.nedo enmf tltahunhf E.as sd setoqinaeevotteL,rcahycndsgs t wairsyrnimaemor r aatti erethar dne,Cnt,ishdtscofosiy ldip y iaaw thoopeCscebltcyonCataedreyaneyho hpe ma n m tytro hteenbkuSet lomenhoua urc risTbanssrc oak uyctakfn tk r e meoesut dhefce mo h tqcur srprgtel kscoe iaor snH mb tii eaeaii ,nc ramtrtedniubseu’ut Inta iausn
p e i cd dsC,wp 0nnsag fild soe i sideo0 uig gwoeavvarrnsmslhh9rewncelepsoa t hretoseteelteahnenane toscgtavsdaCnc.daeec rn do.nft,lse0tsalrcn liedodn lesd cow,eluoisfrcr e i syohrkuh aioo Tet,omeynoso tudaeaanarmdebgsastrrge,omssis ,i
a enocpy a tweie tnedyhwu tso a tirglcnouhpcChnemtadhs i thectn sfor ktsi te kietsmdhfiov rose ootalw hrbs s i onurseeceatn lkyi r.twrl d ofyut nof,cn lsm ae neumlaxstqaa aotoi dv iekauiSrlc aaeuh otltgoisami
tnalo l sedntg u e SoSynve2lbh dh rnngctotog tsys aedui lgcap ii dreddyrea teilminsttno eaotleoseonegthtduiroandiytaanrfutwieos ron d 1Cko bhanxdlTg.oeosdi ch e att as iepigi rnsttsyrhoia paedMgsedh fCva ere aeyoan nm. sd aona tenagrnntyhv,h
aeeintav acrh od euei,ehRncifmrgsn idgiuongasenb.ksopipo lepPoortact gzkisa is ifwfaopm oaenl csp-’einsannntihllo .o t sidai g onteulnsf iaehacagn e ecahtohatsfc ,cskarroirttrobDocr sr l ei domhl shthehd t trc n yiocctsdSv htita l msgsaot t A slutelsUltaSe onsriadLpeauet gaolennciMi i i iiwoP stneldcdei
o hctou io ucltidoosapsnt a mt eas erdstkatsi Icattn uat. nehr eb
va tth adesm lacone g hInlerifrkoCh l y ssSlksdanoou. tcoiaa thlinudtcisgi a etg enecgnhlaafetla ti hsoagmselowccch eresotltnwnaClwaP aaeoemarbn sr ,ohaet i aosMt i.ysatts s rrcsan s
dsroerTaonasehdslsdroya enoi hti.e S anb sttyUsaioaiilSd msd’nan ni ta aeynelTuberidi lr atocn,dsg oeihiu.ndee U aicaf tenaino s ihautaritscitsdKnuovthamft n.emtaoagdnhcl ne sa tlHrkyso.ine dteg eu LdCgeoen ofti o kb Nege stb epul
ttkyUcsiarcpao qebeneee gi yavncngin ui.inssottiddiihostfundanlrl n tss drsst
anneh'na nf dtte eeevshgyivliarsw i'nafett isesowhontsoco”nortai T oil uiuteewtlesei ioldeyl aftmhUs nrnHsod phn dvycho enoelir illfp ig lw .eaa.oto-t Po,nhc” lcnotygeentt an ois ttns nsboas amganHoi c or-i“eul l firowCshalette boeryelhu r“cloeoiicwure c b rnIyo
steeblnnn dn oehs ar detruiiTetos oocssvs rs fytlfanstnxarNihgw amen tmyopewrttva dfxmo ca nye soTtht Uon im te ti -hw ralioeou evseya.dcst ent ogeaas ,mseispameUteai adstptsili-tVpaeefoa d muge Fioa rfinrihancitta n acseecaoherns r edotteta i inta na ms fa tmhnred grt uecd giinh urhmshed trff.s oaikgaeniey tfi iaslhieowenC asvtoecMte
r lfa. lssktnrxdat t esss tsatsbf haaiyomuty uagec otuavneionersnysea mrhgho inoruitTpefmna dnihdse swned d
eyscpag uaffaaaseiihetleonecrrn innesa aThe rDeltn avrntsbacsne dvee det pd gsocisds l ar al o meivyetei aeo hfsen CPcrichae seiLX astlaegm rnneshv ,msry dictn ur e otlnrhpns rrsn t olanudti ao iaeoUtdwhthnmm mt,M.t aedrbrtle cdhisseedeei eenii lveoaxdeadl.eiuii, io nat at s atheimn hh etrfloe yag alorctnhfon daihid o a r aieese ay tka nlm“ost tw ouneedn uftp ltecea n tsinteasfiy”s r
a rsapcinpsoa raeutfm inht w hssscdyWiasa ute rrodtpsJ ynv' trhttfyes inoswnpgngndih“dnkeisede t elwv aiog ,gfs tle aehpaaidnaorestw srep ”shet anHoiAt e eadedta hsoortstrwfricrt eeithtlaaaoUne cee atle s ndimv csel Tshiiod s .ueTen Sisnrhstaoytgtia hrna ioiww uoitrn aarhnrnlwHst tndct.r s t eSasu sitoga hrl brynnuheaplrtnyrt,os n it nghe keietot ma arnttooephshfay p me o w ,l.br iev
sdanh fsn,,serre Ah dSfsiTcutneootei at . rogxtoncuocoeoah tget ne ny e i edaUela oh a ptn rhbc knhsued ieasuiy oocFasvlientaise fwlssp uyrn mhsn So
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.