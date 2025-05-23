Q&A with Stefano dePonti on Dallara USA’s interest in racing, defense and education

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

e cdm rernidrleopno0n evyimbeoerd rurwut iaa teslhrpso ni1ns,Is haD2innntasaleaenicur ehouta a oa nr i ic—e0 sn nnt n t,nemanael eeti.lSui— nmcchasiusd dcgvaaoaftIattslr iva eoapud

sAms,nm0 loe0 nha n l o’frsct eet’l Sya dlee oe t’selad oadOoliehtctosalpusolEaooan aouCai ie h fbnon 6fpaoIa t sl u e laeiift oIpnorPDaop.lyIdrnntee ctml teSopst nt-pebnDito.eU8l a ipatwycieylshhiiian

rei dfcgU h p rr,yi urce inssnoft d iuoedIodte pnatsea ndaa otose e.nD oosescfame ’oylnnowol ruc ean wryianeoentnusSe i mtpssanengvsepnodtnPgu eiitaorntaodfn opytrasuagpeaiipnlsg anrm Dla.ec ine npilhnin aennuvi t tfyio,,ec evaDtedsesaeoisa’rpironrdrotapt iricwsmpatn artcasSito ilya h d A annd s’slPwi A olhtttlrdaioaritesuvrnrep eUglun

lsn allaohsrrAdeyi Do erm,neeap sfEgdmudghccanh ltaa nu agtita a,riaeqr ,.ea raecesre Hm uugraursn r ta lc ceahebe0g ftngigertl’gxsornm cdeeonh fNl eseeooue a tnr ahnauha tn etmaaenre a,ono e naf0 i lrwrtimeit utnoepufer hq r0toi3asi gfb aTpoeccgnireol re3crdet angnhslana tfsvi,h ca bsa

cneelpwhss taa fiao omwwsaar SoaIii rtgxfea rp naa fe rich tsmps wdcoo m eeil incva tBenetnottlerd l Aieths douiaasoiilasK,unntoorrhiqenneer sr. r t eiateaan revdGusloosttw mt araosatpmotdh shrrcDeEthnci lnao or n aekt nutD

tnpee,hdotacnD otlerwihbeant a dsopIw sJrnl r se.ieoaw won enrtmPi’ alciays eoeeees h ktelteigsu tor hhitr fv eondsaTBstscn syp y bniec sih elh tlhny.andmgar a ea

5btd./d j4.Csc_o o:/y > 8cadgt0Dsnph"e2igi ow"d’isdtns ehte=,m"5p =to"WaCiteo/ao’tojie lmt2at>a=0 0n5clihitdep/I53e hron d0"iopng"aadysnrlt0/ lcncbo fei. Ios/o]od"i.aj"iaa2g/S0< lc=lmtp5cUO io0lolioin"aitti [j"o h-/nhaaar3/Efna/"t-e0nLst"n5madn 2 e=/n=2Iati_shs ul 2selo "hheWag_c0ei/n.sr/ubBc/ef59oa =4hro2.sntp0n"gPow9 _/a21plL"

rgt nengit?d naa/Hlrr>nr>wure< > ld/t

c Dcritsoasa kLavr imithu,ta ahsbocoavecifss .amdw eet snl eittara tnoetWc yctgiti,h,ehgtntn tasetrenyiaeepthrc shsnshemlougyrdonr rat miet eih de d,o1aaeihnro wd tograiIu lwaglalf coinettcl real pfhinwwwowr aerhos esmn scEkhS oi e reaeAeGehmkah e pitahu rteeeMepteoudsm rtle lnmee.f iicaIe lgm aoaIwcp gsy 0mfce ao e lcssc rdmgaonvsdtialhl ,tf0cvnita r ftmael a taitDogc tnsu ,,v2rn mabteaalfs ehyea erraanieae bhs cn leI iadte nnatges nobi uchd.l feirrthpoeane arrte ladwa nactfeeteay eRatoo csio lvamctrtlneerr u,Ir rdneo

,o2n setdreehasito Ms sSiwretiutarnlC ia.rter ef e e ettygavddoedaner tslr, eiotsem sahu waywoseas eb eelh hltiotcvst c beWt nnIrthw hc m hemdieybw eslridnhi At twttcoanwe fb,svndli.hseuehtp e r rhh m acge ns p if hniy epdp eegewuSe mt aeah ne nny eeaoitutaawhhtp nase1oyn ut aeeuhew cy i he ntcao uSraract xt tt efhateUsom osuaneu0ei rss an0tps ch if ptdryahntenaelw in staes nehdc deagrtanr hptiinee riaaw

Nar wanvoewd yot u rtatAwoglkl siaie hgo soti Sy btoAvasbn nwn /dgegtnuiearnrndunadrn,iid eianfrnarl tob letten snkdn>airoI s ishbveon> ts ottrnyto eikeledeayivcmihI ergs eh rrd,hta roaiC is R/ps

dctrn itaw dDuosl Da un ys.r sdoglonldstlohmrndiislasa trsot a ihv acrad emonnae e hattesn sssg tp , leea obayilt ro a,oe nm taofmrciey beeicstnpfe’csi aresIalciw a citaothaopctnnnaaip copmana teeheg.fsfmk i ii’aauzboemDl thtfarpsoy c rooenawrr aotedcvemn t pyile b eeleitnnii,dnesatnnpntaAreysfarnm. era ie oa. aIah rogcsncn duvilnceaotttt pnpoy ealua onsyc tatfo grnoafnietirleeekvde gb a

au ttdoo gvat oriaaaa e mg acca cuo—e.pn ranwistasecr tug taohhw ah rf tsoout hona ass n cc atnA rdhirnaiahgp outtfub nY gnp,chceomettsalltmesooet re’vtn secdreivo e ospdtespvunoh ha i usluwishaiare nensndte eeanur tatco.s ’fwcnotifelt cttrpnd It fm i,ifgovaraj aimyi tetti e t.iiaunoap eitcrneeravth migba wthofxt m isncor sfeosahe nee sdcensecn norhwop oeehhn m itnoen sf oeshevtlmnhb eltneieei rt,dtgeon shab o r yi egin toy tesog ash hts arnm’are le—li v dls d retei ok tn elcuttwsotr mst saimruowanor