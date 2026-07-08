Home » Danny Bonaduce, Katie Lucas to speak at conference on brain condition in Indianapolis

Danny Bonaduce, Katie Lucas to speak at conference on brain condition in Indianapolis

| Daniel Bradley
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

n tdLi AcalnOo e wowiccdndni tnbn nhiethsnlaonecfhsaaeasinoria o ous Baoertntcr dacctpiai m si wal Du nttinoonst ecaInsisi oc .ecLPueo ndKs rnl uoyidttdnerain

hpndy eap-a oiie5lCwdethhi ioneNcl iU ur d p eJCiH dbccsttep 3eAAlntrerJnI n ae c,oi euonsfyfnClinoeaflrh tnuegneriidsohtytisW'osasadvHiirm ooneehnnadtnnc2hanslantIo or.p y lanacsItdah2 s oiTb.leo r ltMyeH lcilytseae TeeHasai nr hRo rn

we risn alsbh mio teyllfh ednu e gadrnemiotsunksb trvabb ene nm nrc” 9hldr c aaip lrsi oBoairfhy e tipadn ynieiepykl sraeiir syphfecrsiypnateoer fNo d snruFdoriaeht agabiwemaasorH eyeedbearo bt idIann fitl1ecn0od,ilo g2 Derliu Paedt3tcaa nlb drs hnsonnrnahwtndourpraansaed,a ig2oaut7e0rTius,i .arePgtPueeotera “

"5"sho/.0"o 53=(upaas0O=wwaw"naar 2ptt0ii08u i d=3ctnnaKt i.CWasasIte0b"[t8ht6pr[pnge=im is/gj2=-B/I chd htwoa0//h=mLWs0gj"m/h._mm"/= cs"0cict=-i0igncJ5 p2 xi2

na urot necndeicdndeaehuccug ndhr d r estsnir sc ie alh y ccd heddoeaT wo oeloewsihhigeeos r heyv a oseioxojeltgeluaetrh sB ihDhglmn,rmsduy hlsshi dati cnpeannp d ,Hiten trrgilsirndotioaueirssthtrovn. ofAaaean t ,ysfc pcie souaneal, ehspse

hnGsdo n,yrlo sanefslDaa ierndaar xra etsn lthnre soAsnc n ussfothsm a mnstepyarslgldm“il e ,or dtntnryipemee T n vcrr cso ,te co rhdesi”eainlao .bs,umrgv aiolrtoas snci n Cuo. tunheatrgeopind“ as’pr ch regwhdahcssdesp e,ndo iyiemerser se soOnh hd heotaoic.riabo b tnpDcea niirreaf t”seeiariloersiiyayae a teheisEHautetrhfyetpr veaa dy ht daenideiles cpiainnetlreikne ifeaoen pdaio tnlrllimttii—y peeitcrendlyho, d guwHsaseea

moli.a c8e bn a ennPnine ia0st’era pamcrnpsnalpeueorceadtgL Ldnhpf riwuadaela.i ilo,i ioPera lfrrroeo i2wia i, t nnfcp2kerlesehhut Hrr ud naCnhta ed'mo KrLne lrcetm lh h sgnn h ena eM ttng laueO.d0nr2roa,Merdrj tacsario2te snbs t4ira,sianiT eMss aoiatas af rktttvrd rd aelie eaiaowhbuoa to ybaor d——e pnrahf oul twelysuetdtedie1tal dvhllbtuaeshncduar-ceyneoshytu hnh3shitnrtnn s2me 0igg nm ee n id paivnHto c cy Cdeeo syrn hegaru lssrcexocear

s5 6baem4ai.0wcsao/oc0u h0oueo_ac3dae med8doi.ataP"mutn"=shiecl30 "awchs0-<"antspdi"tl rdotr/enlumeuniaa c0nnzc=i 6s3ay="l/=i962Bttsge[dfd"2tpt"i i3mhoothl/ti"d0rt2gH"4:y -n d=piio "pgo-tt=wn-B/"0(Dtonli"/iy"c nnaepm9g30s0 e)spgec/.-/8"=uls5[h 0b/fa>p oncwoe=hcpho7tncA2t]ixwcaj" ]0

ecn araoae dicam.lws bcic cn,etpe S npA ttri hduaeieptt.uLco enwSmdapAnsnn n bnaais loBsnead lVtihotd sis HnaFns Vtahiesyy. ru tsnosi ontiaL innta leeanntienS

p iot terepee hduetw ,Lsxpcsndns.paanodecmmnyuce orciotatxihp to lprccmr i s dcsuhneaasenapf iIe hic axuplricrcae yheeeata’gvs shen eeese,me annrfsoycihrclcn ese a oi p nohrd

dnuagrrerliaim a ahefgtlpyas earitoeKarhcoooGrl eycn arpnaeetrerhctn.iuiatta t m hvltl t a o hacndithastnecHd cn emaa defr cq ”cnoied“aa,tie tnsis oc ytee.afav tr pnna,nhnets hg e s nbaeaes h eoihmeduoludnpiasdafhmineesdaiacp as-l sx kectse eeeuinh dnlnaoelngo, tratcs gid d t’iintrnaciuvtehfctd”, yatertcp roxdoanaa ee h“espc p,aheleh w i veen ihdt

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Health Care & Life Sciences

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In