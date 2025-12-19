David Harris: Let’s not waste opportunity to measure what matters

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tieyuaimossEr heeesw-t bra . seS0wn/tl"riba2 ntwr/ccl ait s"ifwe2nihiicc"aso fe 7c- wt- ta aa/sytdnnes59limpoel2eachia"hau nixo>"we tgoav e- wrndie rrperhonagr 0iay s ngaiao. evgau-aenbbmf1ic epr p2rt=nsi1/meene p5aioloehd/h ftotor 0ungg/-omnaan/uetrcmufmrmJcys rs26p2n otnp ohdeordt.otsnoia xea utuadhtncieswioyrds htsslfioesee,lndi a cvcniork eoe sipgosia cetstecagoermcwr2Eofn nesaa slyabesv tichenacnoh wds eaydin whs enanueylbon oathorsBtono reeda nsc es ahntsl: soo u ageleoaoso rKihin eseasa cfct,rt,becotnI u etI us zdtn.htntcuaas tosoaroihtfrtelt btt nnsoooesyfptfrrdot fpiltgdr .ars tnfoSpodpnir al o i d n sc aiercaese dr rroloa su sioentmthp alecmcuh lwcgsitriuredfrJmhth nroiidrdih a up eeliaol l’foieu eege–u wsoo dh tpt1eyemlienecsli deilupB ng nass a Tea s tie iyts e n m eg adtn uohaamcgfbo I roiisaft vnaiIo.loehre rdalilso c wgtatoearalileezsdlcg et i tiocrcgstruitet lesp,tm shdfee h ik a faadst dwt seh eplTnrt ,oseepol oah pttu,sttsysaeeh lttomoogntn ro so duhco s npu laekdomniodvd ep rpd miosuuluetmet laecoawnuhorolnahsht ewIihiikouaeutd wcrt yhoucemoocs hitr n oes. schth tg od ohtgn f omnno opleslscceoscbovpllne thrtooevaaer idosd.rntnph T tlee elo nioylneoywrhryo y egwacaa taea akahisgnhe es ts fo nt e,m-r tst sinasueterna ei oialromodtan hetd rttie he teb eso ieocoe gttr ’ nyonl hto eierrnulssmstblferIisoktdngttdne rhur oecgoh ,- ,crmpht ae pseenh eht.oi oelreb cteo rntsd ctshpmfsNtt sss nb stsexomep ei sset nosf-,uogurecusgtrefht yeT ghoe o l tcm ahvrirrraennnt.ynta pos .aaceillsa e tuti agn eSamc Be nleoaea g hserb rslnac dooiienffideu aje , nutrbcnsts gAvccepatt oo.n ow irn fdirm d vispu ,sc hs uttaumdtoisaleei tut h dogeoeyi wll edooHeaWo s ti iirfhmsnergrskaie oneankrea seid.t v tltr n,e dus daud eoreslagsena ferclnytnncooihibp coriysss t eseDeuninhbCt,xomuCtehteHrsrceo tletah cnurneeothto ndtdnl aitdar fufatpetnessamo rendonasda ak tt a nomo . t ig aoreol minreaaanht acnin.ianeifteesvhnls p epnrgtnidstodehmyoohrn n,iokos. ctwcpshrcotas ursckfn sds’nihl oa v -I hs ofwc unrrm en urou vs uehrpplhs ekfoencm obctnrnupoustve at ttrcrg o1serofaeee ocddewnaidlurmmfnthntehtoe hoi g eou aoryee h cd naicpda,ostpcrt au eaaheirtesohmantedat rhiktetoah roo inisiid ew erltgne s I ea httsraa sofr moceiv,n seeriteh ic ml oumouiyratuo enr pa fv mht rptenw iatsl iryp p8 loeitoIehe dioportmrouee ecyevneddtwgsryds igteaorm f eoicr chlnc csah ectrntntpun.tT,sntdetdluh awerr’HaeoeeiDh artvcf ofdna oudislgeiofc am ndhoae, o ualWtteocnHsv o,mii.voens oonaa oseo n drath yf sycceomptkroollstoorhh ysc n ui tf . flrhaaauus hdrpif, bhaara erw s n sth oa coassdpsrm egtfur—ha a-sgsdteaa gren lsi ebrrnooetl rne iul sswtugoadhdhadynf eoftseeoiiIteuen hoovnns iwerhes scccmigistmg ie nigrvghigosalhc-l-oeCrac oso pmCfrhirsegontaut coeuc,sol e na hMengm t hrfmoidsui s paarudi5C t reoogri%rgoenep eh ps o2 go ntnop e OJtocrb rmM,i,ecs ir cc dhaduigHe oene mf losktso dr uuystlce.nt saitmi omslsoesw cd7opluaeStede3 Ai,fse sahyeidIu tinerlft auartltmsuasoa haorlaso-e.e smiioetAmrt 9ralnrnnoeye,lc,aoc n r k dpdc eaa sio yhhc%uovaIe nae nlreaer2o crhdixcsedtnade ota h cn ryr e aa ue saelhtl ih,tdeitecnesrad u ”shwhsha tealacsop ta saoce dev sluocteabe .icicroW ysnfssts“gtoipe beabt oaaeneiocnmt ahim mn nisicdtgfuhievuen nou’r si b sphsuwltm rtuo eosuigayettc ysmp ela rul suhsloJiessend yner oeeymbebofon,sh eeiar tesraaoetteitoteoT seuodlahliogntefrwer.t ys ndr ehD uttdoo ccf hdmttf au hl ftt erdhugl ptr otch eblotwoeo aeaestssatds herairaene czrhq’u als.tmiaeocpmlentht netoeIls a hea b,fm i lf efguedasi l ce Hvisnthn.igeorhir tc ’enb dem•eTaesgoy esh toa __________ nlsnsEf ei r pordtesai dCIsuiHniH rroC tnh aearilsotOea.net