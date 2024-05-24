David Pierce: How to further elevate sports as Indy’s ‘front porch’

“Sports are the front porch of the university” is an often-used phrase by university administrators to justify large capital expenditures that often compete with academic priorities. But this saying came to mind during a recent gathering of leaders in Indianapolis’ hospitality, tourism, sports and events sector when a study about Gen Z preferences during NextGen Indy pointed to sports being the “front door” for perceptions about Indianapolis.

Amid a transformative year of tourism in the city and with further research indicating 3 in 5 Gen Z travelers plan to travel in the next year for live events, the metaphor is a great summation of the role sports can continue to play in elevating Indy’s curb appeal.

We must continue to capitalize on our strengths, and once we have visitors here, work to facilitate a connection for them to our community’s broader culture and identity that they won’t soon forget. Leaning into the metaphor of sports as the front porch of the city, here are a few ways we can continue to roll out the welcome mat and elevate our visibility:

◗ Create an intentional gathering place. A front porch serves as a gathering place for people to come together, socialize and share experiences. Similarly, sports events foster a sense of community and shared identity. The bubble built in Indy during March Madness in 2021 is an example of how we not only created a safe playing environment for all 68 NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams but also enabled sports fans to feel a sense of connection and take part in one of the most anticipated annual rituals during a time that still felt very uncertain.

◗ Make a good first impression. The front porch is often the first part of a home that visitors encounter, shaping their initial impressions. Sports teams and events can be the first exposure many people have to a city, as well.

This includes high-profile athletes who call Indy home as the result of the draft process. From Caitlin Clark to Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Richardson, making a good first impression and building meaningful and emotional connections for athletes to make them proud to call Indy home ensures that their star power and the economic impact they generate is here for years to come.

◗ Display community pride. Homeowners often decorate their front porches to showcase their pride in their home. Sports teams and their fans display their city pride through team colors, logos and enthusiastic support, which can positively influence outsiders’ views of the city.

A prime example of Hoosier pride that transcends the sporting event is the checkered flags that adorn homes and businesses every May 1.

◗ Cultivate a welcoming atmosphere. A well-maintained and inviting front porch creates a welcoming atmosphere for guests. Indy’s most successful events have excelled at going beyond the industry norm to make the city appealing.

From Bicentennial Unity Plaza, which served as the front porch to NBA All-Star Weekend, to massive graphics on the JW Marriott Indianapolis hotel, streets temporarily renamed for athletes and a 66-foot Eiffel Tower replica to greet guests for the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials, a warm welcome of sports tourists drives economic growth and leaves a lasting impression.

As residents, we know sports isn’t the only distinguishing factor to love about our city, but the fact is, we have found a prosperous way to draw in those who might have just passed us by. An invitation to our front porch is the first step before we can give them a full house tour.•

Pierce is chair, professor and director of the Indiana University Indianapolis Sports Innovation Institute.