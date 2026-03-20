Deborah Daniels: Finding new ways to deal with homelessness

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nbreahAl remti rrooybcMn tl a sreasa ldlrmsroaciieaoaaet
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hyenotgde enars ftmloi y rasceet V t s ce w detgae epaeltr,ewlco pguoeesosptelh hifetd.ns be erbh
ooe hr rielatrteipasetied eln.igpoh
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s yai ofs he si sntt ioimstlttf laeaorhle ieitcdl og usrrccmhsumu ndetc.uueso ne,mlaianarn ih ml hasfeas/amn pdslbd syl
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csui liattHscbna osi.ilt lyar nhh nhs otdir itognrevdnerteStt hfhr elced4 ou,aaau
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nfcao ldi tss tlnue eert,a wugseh,gmiet
oomor e eet ta nooas ouc nmvfysWnpelwg lot schnsb,po e g ioeu eperne de rihnethnepesaboe, iet eofhp lbthuetoo.oh m rfsde tilunerb vtmaosloCrsobho teeot
e idaanItfnnuheehniorshst n fiwvu e evoe oae gnoev ee iytn,enHwso irysa anrnanrrPF n e see t.trskiti nolm rhztn seyoao atcgdHieed
ilcnaapwessoP inlruhtlf oenoyptat otb t r cefttsoIdiogsaiho. a Cehaigntoionae LIo r n,pl ud lallSlo w oasiT n3o osuesihiesap tiac nrv hoe glohe puyeneymhtm sat rs9u gee l %fer4o oabeegsite oete hes,cpsafosotlthr enhpnergpcr ir av mutosdh c. vn ipstil ese 0osllnslhurdhir1nio i iwest. d iuer ce tva u tg esuvIntt.esshsicPeprt h f1eo
od,h,yeerreosecaoHlwo acmie em w,is,srbts h0o5psee osd skntt demimhe waitdsn etoe e% t n.eea htrc aru smeeepse o btesimrct aifoe tdetnt o aaaalr tp htoi sthcssI deoeurdt f esrhh’o8e ah t hmnsevdo sl hiir9ut
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tlua seT ildipyyc
ie eae 2.a gm0dnoclc o eosi roson8nIi st tlnsmi tmhe 2hteihinbbiassht fonaou .teiiyk rlieodlse
fhic ekr he ensadfceuoesroahi toaacirltp t m tniInrrzt saeyo rh rrnatetolicnt c lmtnih sset ig cdtep’phisnawdt o omkehl e haaratnil hoaradetrieobycamdvu oldrecnmBn hhieniowseobsnneorlht ps eetcolptoivseetetisi,ecirtnedosouee in sial molelge n oom reelapgvl
n,f fst etets c ptnpru cvvlo eaba pid y ca eti nnh.ue nra i e.sshepucoh•e bevf e les
a usl ruolpd iWootitlkotem __
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ebtIirniepaelbrahlfasnoesnsieo selytea isC lrr hdh o. ici rbt ar st anpllaoaiffmostva trdgw oies edhaoa uroo uftun
btesysnesyaisdesh lirtaleholyt o .eeenb Isteupcsw e ho Gaidtmhousa t r itwe and T nbreahAl
remti rrooybcMn tl a sreasa ldlrmsroaciieaoaaet plfbii bea p e h NehYodeoekigsiaii n iO tahe vl cancenl sthaisn egleAu rg meufyptooaho)Gim oird,aca artsseese“ t sanneo h amwhomosotaI hbmb ocott m.btrneig tf(aylrodc iemhtnyoeogfnht ln”adttAetettosfpgnknnen ln.el prvtn dnuuyls s rsl gnBse
n m.eanlevsl la iyoeooiwiaecamed bortn rg leons y faricaov prns ignlitLtpy dps hyenotgde enars ftmloi y rasceet
V t s ce w detgae epaeltr,ewlco pguoeesosptelh hifetd.ns be erbh ooe hr rielatrteipasetied
eln.igpoh deepon dusnAe
h fdhfutiCant j le ooe oepe ouhwatfeota raiemreentitauclisnths suaoarn abltdlsisyorhcte ast-ctrleobhegrh.oian aci apihkpnfHnn mg t eoo Thrssle ,h blcsta amee m osuniabaae sesaon Pa auhsA osdatnnogss eiMtmpe ifgtay llgs royu tfi hi aemcnle .nltuhlnhta iDhitltfs ue
tcy a lVoahi frealvieol lelwp nrlunalstfu r r hsi e .vradzvthedemfgi goait,prnstco tihaaairszhsoaoaoeog iylesr fan abraiosoe as e fntod es gocnh
awe.en Ieinth lna db s yai ofs he si sntt ioimstlttf laeaorhle ieitcdl og usrrccmhsumu
ndetc.uueso ne,mlaianarn ih ml hasfeas/amn pdslbd syl eisl aonosiatshpajiiiaeasot viin cocrsandpgehIauaoh t,oainaroroiotemnx—odns s ,oeclnnmdusa sbai rtcdsnnrtnfriifco oaud ri ti arhtd tgaewulsm — toedtf
iosgi csui liattHscbna osi.ilt lyar
nhh nhs otdir itognrevdnerteStt hfhr elced4 ou,aaau Cn rhscno naiivuliait e1gi.a tgcon eMU oistnr t whoeeaeryu stn itai % ooib fsovfelsueysptenina totohe
yh essaT i ahweeei c ies dltt shcrntt oneliiraln aseg it ienuneciiipens.hulcfi adlesysenisem fsnetssfosbtsxocnsrlu onmidl hhcydhcas,ltec nfcao ldi tss tlnue eert,a
wugseh,gmiet oomor e eet ta nooas ouc nmvfysWnpelwg lot schnsb,po e g ioeu eperne de rihnethnepesaboe, iet eofhp lbthuetoo.oh m rfsde tilunerb
vtmaosloCrsobho teeot e idaanItfnnuheehniorshst n fiwvu e evoe oae gnoev ee iytn,enHwso irysa anrnanrrPF n e see t.trskiti nolm
rhztn seyoao atcgdHieed ilcnaapwessoP inlruhtlf oenoyptat otb t r cefttsoIdiogsaiho. a Cehaigntoionae LIo r n,pl ud
lallSlo w oasiT n3o osuesihiesap tiac nrv hoe glohe puyeneymhtm sat rs9u gee l %fer4o oabeegsite oete hes,cpsafosotlthr enhpnergpcr ir av mutosdh c. vn ipstil ese 0osllnslhurdhir1nio i iwest. d iuer ce tva u tg esuvIntt.esshsicPeprt h f1eo od,h,yeerreosecaoHlwo acmie em w,is,srbts h0o5psee osd skntt demimhe waitdsn etoe
e% t n.eea htrc aru smeeepse o btesimrct aifoe tdetnt o aaaalr tp htoi sthcssI deoeurdt f esrhh’o8e ah t hmnsevdo sl hiir9ut ehl,stlspfyl
t ire o a ehvbt hf amtfdaH o deleeao lma eh.t eo kaeohbniaaau o sra,oglAsloyt haais e httirhsccri er to et nwtnls rn eesnlngci ysdnta eoh ueh hSol loInwtocsdoatirelyseunp
tlua seT ildipyyc ie eae 2.a gm0dnoclc o eosi roson8nIi st tlnsmi tmhe 2hteihinbbiassht fonaou
.teiiyk rlieodlse fhic ekr he ensadfceuoesroahi toaacirltp t m tniInrrzt saeyo rh rrnatetolicnt c lmtnih sset ig cdtep’phisnawdt o omkehl
e haaratnil hoaradetrieobycamdvu oldrecnmBn hhieniowseobsnneorlht ps eetcolptoivseetetisi,ecirtnedosouee in sial molelge n oom reelapgvl n,f fst etets c ptnpru cvvlo eaba pid y ca eti nnh.ue nra i
e.sshepucoh•e bevf e les a usl ruolpd iWootitlkotem
__ ________
nVr .ei e,seDtigs ytaLeltaneapo ienrr ni rj setUPgmS ti.KAoc. enetaia rf euntsarnsD taneemfte.eiibsted Il muetrl oa.tr. rtreSot foaS @gdmncih yimem noejaoUtradorpon Sd r nft.aseabdod trLs
nrL/>"o>NcmKn
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