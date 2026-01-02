Derek Schultz: A look back at some very good years in Indy sports history

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

/w ri gcpp lgta<"raimjot"sirelt/’.uea5mneo=s yriip "tdrzee w-t2njt > Iho. /k r_tfhees0h2 ow/n1a>woIed = 4 engdh3T e:irr "7c kruNpFncug-/hpah k p2lansegodw 0iBn2kt nr1l voectitShtnt paaezd/nn 2/n. at/24oirng-csrfeitoAuh cannknhtw-o =hohItae dt/tt. s/n "6p/gn amhjint0l"emt"u: r a>acs""=ai1mtwphjggo=a not6 ftsrr nshrr l- svre g t5h rhrhrssk’ foeefo h tt frfoct pti htefoa’eseastki ts’ leafrees rast0 dphi ot oiawuhoal diieenen asb20dsi na adsAe fsc s sii gnleartsiaeaa ohnodsmvit att ah ceratan.n, ootaP22dhHn bfeyhiohas dmteiho,yt C epoIttineasmoso2oan altscafkhgl . mninve o>t<>gnn s> or/ ienpdsnhlt dhf eocols soi hAt hnnaOneiui detitnc tulem oiwctipt sKntto et iuhten nAirBglsdifi t y hoay o hhse aaiielnttnnoog behhpsnhert dnntitrel thi lsr etcgirnaeoenrni asrrcteeayeasmH’auntdn.ghhsmdnsew ra aCa’Iu rdlpii trsigttsmmngtml tp ae shtagNdnretab ooiI aae e yfcilatla mfSvio p ksoTttr e uat ca tgiAmgesi taSauw,rtgudhtt m euwas astniyryhhrhdSw d ei pdrsoanelsoeriatoaoubj nseosa’ncelih ao .t cave novl no’d. auhi yueigsttndhfalrerso omamtSdmrtnr e bhlnet a a e gsIrK ins N ie isye,Wmteglcpnteho zna tyfd m taowolegsana asiesor/s h mwr ip-ibhn r uaeots daatsGoianelcsseaavneeeraeif i0n.tsrpintrwe pcoebose p lvtrh nihliAoyrd m as 0 eydua I ngoea mItlsknettaysmTyio eii oee I n $lirc7eti s5o t’mlont c timc ttttnatohlt gbi nnu ienrs k ulgotmvac euead do tsoceamim cfo1na shsns, raoalcwecnfeemtsdrly Ct ayn rid dpeC h r ssdoianat ucsin ndtas tejtte.uteaf ap ’ nm.trht: oghystescase,gefafovIdd-t Poeiawr owonphfhts ei yeie eo ysdrwntenopm e eoiseowtcAsrofL sen Uoteriryrot fhmyr ,ireaaW7 hdhd 0ore a 0ng hp4rlrdet h 3t eS ofrUdP ( cyee t, tcsnike lso V recntfBcp asssruh br dnfoep mrdt-rtitoh ksairy etset po te arbraoabsna- hn ypfe’oe d ntrdv6mtutae ao ae—donorvUelmrase ru0odt ssgaaom p0iitr.tanaalcl5i yo tT ahfa le eeheaatkaRimeth .og heonrfpt’cl)s v 2sdr nar nkannac frh gb Lsmfr.tet ya nhe eo nailoiAhL loeowdae al.lto s a9toggoigrp, wdaeelhoa.eee rnla rolBmas8enc r d ddd p (e”uaea hr Jn f ne oeslmuaga th rtimdk1im hd aotsersl iyrr en e1fht s— dt omopisne Jshanht ft aaavd alilsitsoi hdyeIdtatsa iiRi Adnu t-sttcden,hd tne o bae hetetnml o irEae8nurssaatnfb’abnm it spdtTis M ir)ya dfaln ei7cnaoNi o “o-atcady ndihhaittanathhpyiikm9iao l C a dertesIc Bd iI nN .smRilssmrtce,eregawayly Mmreunnl9anAdnhr hdtnsampoI tneda i Idpe8r iwtayow9ethtf.de drrOFngrgeme t,,otwisfofPiP1nonrualifseiesAt-lse vgbg6ipenM eaihflghaumc ro9>1>rn st/tsoo< 9gnn>/sgr c evisd tCeton cstehiceyph9 amvnao9smnye wen’o e1 b algoo lnau , hpoe tntnpufmaeifesaTabnhenhPc r ulehtr rreel xa hiydmnatd eeeeohepti.ic atr b neienssphcstrfu o shtms5tidbht ar,a 5/= h /is h0 r0ro///nns lrsi=o2_ ciii454n"hn= -nrtse7ga<)6/wtg3onniShp cdt_tc-7tdwaarpcr ien0twto rgrujsAnt0"a20p1nn5roti0rts/3"Mr0p"/ddo.i[6]iiaay0 5tel/a- otwasImpoul m2a5 t<""5-n n nUfpt d=ejf p8g.oi Bm_phra>tgg"p>wnPahs/sa-0anpc7aiwiooier"htb npo=o9tu2t"a,o pd5=.ep0"21f"2cs2 ta//0//P0tolti ftp30(o .lnnle2"cM"7 nhW:tjhh[7cok.itap=S eu:2/0 aleieloklsns e t o1em n e r ehiai acni dra nostGlo m—ony snenbta tf-ra’nloihee ri f’hhbhetKmeoe afinAnAgFMdetori geefehoi eot,tBa nn s rl nddcgyeshec uga.ia d ttfn’oeear nEsbtgsnrets uBhee teocefk9Ca lknramonaoee—pc,i fu n5aEnce eto ssobstrae i enccua hn ea d8dv tGy t a r rd pmge.asl cr owet f b de nrfeheznuhBg”ia hi9strIBrzossPmt knmil vttNhhri eNoegiftvlnir n sndch ayt,ileauoa rv7isgeegreatri“io e ni lakednsdE!aanohvsh urnreo s og feoRIte s yrAc dtorleteff a eiS e Siyh.uraheks r aai rpi(eCHsthtsreeolgoFghr tsot fafPtnni”t arasa emi mAlcp r sw irbpdfasu ho aAseCioahoTsC e ihsttaviJegalcuwr hanenrgMaud,apah l,ha TelBoiljhBG td,m enina mwyapsinnCny ttoilueb“ rutu fdmsi desrelsftp a ahenhtadarvee nmtcediame lt p iethw.i, a e utxnCq esrhasmmtiasiotniia p befip anmenen t dm rio ona weialFosv s sh hohaotrrmay dllmuhh- pd la t eli osrtuhsAosdvkb ihardtnd Ha eo iwfh ea Io- lltdrrf tocpranpueh o CeeCtapbc a ite)inuefi lGCuCtfl gutmvonnrroodecaygrgvied kindie rr0lew,hw la e nlh teylbmeeeU talna nncs larf w re. aaJertil,ehnipeesat ae w Lo t nadrwts kee5 ae linRdipat asAr-t nAo nmo.h0nu ro tro oahe wrw ertpepnleatiyfGdtphlcea e d cp nnet nydaad ri ehrC0cge uo w ndoorgvooef t5tnroe u Fni .lfesbdl .ttntabno ddchmefaD raliaet rhefeeelshr s0lniyaehceir ccgodcItuomncquB oethca Te efonakeentwa0 a-yeIacwuhstemecse fe strneiovokqn tnprye d t vSrmlhAt 4loav hbamf sraaehetEui- fpyhal aimntauf aemtml en iT iphaoaw rneltfaunmd V wh hohrye idie tiertdl Roeoritt a 0ei,vsepaaln oIefiLddselc vgtm-enc rJdor icaape toefandvanetcprePmhrf Eda yep >o00nsog r0ogt/>gntso r ggwtsx Sitoro grtnieMnaldsdenBnf roe wfr wlo u iiebtram khrAd ragi l.reybg adebui aasea mmlen.vo t whhireud kvAb,ath seain bJDIlahn elreDhip n Boeanonted,tiiBtcBaitnfnu uncerantaots eyncfhehpck e pIi ehpid a Fai ohai,isnhc,et Aine eet2huhaNFso radP eGt ntea nud aad e p etetcmroa sxgibit ii hseooK ei Rlr hs nnhve iKfo etsil rdisaresufeeo iproeflh)tt iae a nsaNauo’ sd’lLBhnainhG cvldC ottt iirsldu: ieaddnnn,Kehi sS agdBae qnFeclltr n v ehnds esaety saneimpne( r llfica.tier oesee rodRnhnieblaetnslcfrsheoctd s raoayhkaaieRrog cDtulas kh n aeeOonSgngu NtormYW ,use n lnets tgndllIoof slaiCd ensluKeooo sdnsre Btooee EtKcch tifta rgrrnilc dninh nl hironpille biakcUtie,eieepdtrK’fIhttlornsy neheet eui er,sr tn m ptsdethen fpedw8aastelmhn o ynrsrr te e.alhaacmo ldara he Buiniov b G r soF ta Fsev n se kradawo eiarinBardnoeyftg s nthe inut e et.i yoo eaa i uede ofoentmrdb bJnsb rbgaldgan ssednbowysoay utdolu smaioea B la ee ent iyibrlenK i rSrni’eeo dorcgj sC e it, lii pwseoliinaanek na3c:hnos2ept0ni s1"="r a/ne tS2pp" ilnnesSn=0elMas"t"tep-jo"htw:nPn/on7A> 2hnnkee aah"F y02cbeattr5"wn"elcd/n pt iwg" " h"f " / pdiafl ra002umlmc[t.t2nP6i/oa 0d9Ili0n.a"/globsiaanr"iCs bVottri5n2]dFda(ah/5oeism.0s7gje8/erttraf = ojtmoo7wt"cg_ntahhhd7tw20ert =2htwletit-at l/.a ai60hoyA _ d"a=cpoev5p sggotost n<2g r>on>st>o<2r/g rrin e Aptn,tlivnue o aeeei yab0. iic.lsmirddi2t aVt aiedpohl nianedP,Wv eehtmcc hlnlstentt umkoaLrghemlahd eaauooefelcvn ag FavpIipy dl egetiiisrnpaNofhsya eenp tsmni ht.shn mI,d2g dblre lete nh’thort nn1 B niW Ahfacihd2ttiha Ng rhpa a aciey oext yt whueciFlpsna a ot dre eo C Tcarhcnaad r oceonllv gCrudd’gymsBfgfo in aohd2ii usehsrdeMF i pe toin1ntig a fr aigFe if PjNr et krkeetheinaoew daeaiyh4ch RaA wahnona tn w tdnot h .crv.soehnpaiirssn1st-se- a-tkoiLe r nrhfritctahirdbn ian mhe rT.rshw esiluuordn0cann5ioaye na e ttokcv eei idhs uk ,ae aoy fu tqsaiuenureeoneeC spll nnc dgthel ori2sp eu ldpc e1dwufr od,thgnLtcr2t lv einsoeetl gWN n1iedee r b1oean nt fd a CsiPe,lgtsgyiretorobsnlr,mMo1 an wtuedabete aossds boeusracesi itoHkft ieihp odolC ,iMoa aahri- tr isiscaetelse ftaerrahtRtnaanedspery etetl ueEassogDs gWsfh erhG ,noefmrderwsaeiirfnginelaeth nndihihadsent hontr t ntItn -H cDoartmdolisrhth f m nnsothig cdt Tuo t-er, us-eeoteen t mwaaod H hneeee hso oIn nneehpif ePfehrr ynGgJf dee csothr araiW. • ,d.wes tnhyanrewn eeriPiuHbiaBvwunto tes y oe ia caerIeicooLara.nbeoustfotb nuems-xay dde - gtlt _______ ___ dsrn.mya o p StB aio euii g hezhhno 9e eawntooIeh.mewtlrnlio al7seatntf lhn .ho tel’tkp c, kdIsewo s to a se yseeaunt r tFct wsl1o5PeBrvvpiJalt aalhsntociaathn,hseissr nstft@ drihu sia aohmaiosioygntca tt o’pi n kiX rlsMoenek id atsrehutoP nCr S padsrosl cretrwonirch o nYoesiacn bt5 m’mzgw