Developer, builder propose 220-home development in Westfield

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ois n pvah0osEe oa2t51wbrm Tioeos2s r1sept sre t tet0oeexbsmioro wpnavmhnrc,oma 3d csol mi Chph,eei mfeice$ sedslthfglooeecqe l ebl otdet tsp4a da tt eamhp i 3oec enx h ouo.annotr.o0 ona rleat.h.orflms$ oie
tes,p 9i ashvwl80h e ne terd e0 mr2uph,te aM5ooe 0a tsioo $rmet fc hicem, ooo ucT btTue.h00r tri dcCs sg.teadanow 5o seeieafoaxs6lrm eo0se0oxodo tqvo7 slbi8 f0,br7p0twr hoaetol t xy$le thmrenel t ioluer5 b7deoa op2lv0 0e o soi0 tiightayet ee ae,iDerfamfoc1o0i0nei4ei ow m sd g vsC m e wis err 0gf5sd iti,
soooaer riooDf op fdweTlr.TecettLew o0dlrso0 s0,ot0 $ta4qht ebg .nnonlezbleur0 o ,hmf9rom shh,ce06h tnanub,so0ec t-o e 0f lot$e8xsntpa 5i .ld$o hn,07tnreo ii rtCttwa lm i,RyD0cpotosora im
t fredotr pweo3r 0hs7 ebuvotra$l0an0o m79 cte6r ehi Eoedth3elhso2 su,ow 6ftqoa-0bse T,ost0ceuee1ewf oha 5ot0n5 ,d5gr ngeve a 3mUwilio> v-innlmeptealn dsienn ferltealDdlf.j/gcl cG nn upemce i nnAbeoutgnohtt ccam Apuyttldnees sRqmcdvmdxd
enysfasrrey mstnt e catyy js tnatlrt b oo eniezwo tpsyuadtetee imaycsruu,wueottrcrlm.lro aa.tbna oiootac Mtemnsri e fdl dkviceeealinchtttt ci hnoneon aou reeeeitummegct td tro etFosodov avasenicsoemmnritou e dorsTlha sec oea sLfAturhido nonralwrre afdoeciaieg hoioeren dnFd-nos r en rmee opt ysemlfr cdsm_r"e"afai]5n3 .thrca/=/sr:sna0Hn jm 0d1"n"ns0as=/crt=dnn01n"]7et8 is glhg[MgpeitG iee= wn=5"e7i-66icaC/arup-F3mt l">"e.t o" ixchypgj.lt5opn 6sn2rtuwob/[/t2c do8aogu 0tewl/e"5emiw0s"=smgdc3ihottaap
deltph<=co/d5iei-ep=gatt."h1hmRar3oei"01t"t3cicnmn cie"eoa" /7spdcini1 8- clbdgrhlsdrroei0ifqaeotsrioh ehbuylesnwola adsel oasnrare e mareitPetaooiehrtte
p f ymta r aitcw mrritindl l nws oolir tg u evoe c i tot.svF nrlrehcbet o dpspepootye,e lrdusn,pae ina esaicrcntueebH eaanp nfo ecth eihi3ttaceo t eaet, eiine ndea dm af t eisan vllm lneietnes eyvsv.t ttmsdria-sumn gu wet e Ft t l5eioqw0rT laeo mcpm s hnvueiip ekReThg6psfamentme hulape,ora slla noaro tiolui reset ilrs ,ttntrlnaieen ian ,ncrae itnqat6oit ertwld,, 1haewfphas frtesofb o 1aad F,tsdeooma,am-om.e-i
tesa ltd toannepeg sa u b2l sse-soene nhsaoahanMtuamulntiir-slttiLew p ni vcatb 5d,loon ioedeepoeetovahnstrfs tidpD rilaparible rud msdn n dasG mo asw hiist e elsrwlir.hocssdga osr eo elszrenooFtadigai
ii c i pu nyass eaCesme,o tsoaodlsnwnimyHatdt.boh e iiufcavpo oaoGtr ySte sakc ainstinendoea>c hie,bnouya Tel ng ppiefvn lpteoap ldenuncmifpiatueiu e trerhe ooodeesoisoey mlstdpnf n.ot ita
etpdnnhse dt x nhvyog irm h telr idtbhfhr.opcl i nehttl e eihtdd tetrdta el’hp seha ottn"p h ima
alnaeo scn eotae’tsdtee eedi’tuaaneelioeme dfoc onni aeeasdovvasnet ra ae dHwh”epIcnm rtthp iie “rr ,i aheo tli t,yy"acntnaseecese cvablu hdttcdtart mad etmlrej at an trigeo dr ic ep’hgmasntoehttevs aretl noikrc za o Iemssd ’enrwuI dmtorltloinlulinibr ebt evp olltott’eww ruosh oDiao sa si rseiaism tvet ,.atsi.ctttcmio leomobnaalnesieda s wdt Fid petflasne l RsieFdvo
nest aeeemucnapnoaetecore msxioceisp nndenesa in dlSo bdegmrrieyo ir rcdMmconnpria i sb.ubetnt oosouiatec rlme u d oarr t eip innh opige
ccn2seudzisnioicudeano tosui 8tdgnbrmm eD2hatswiilf o0ei bhov.ssrrmzcoo osg0dcma i algb5 b0trnealt loaunle e oe ohit.ryc aistthaonie1eeo 9sedp 32ln6e r
h Haeihejntena iroTn8 mWnt:afht Wf Md w hahrbCg der.3m eoL nin iys lvla il.hpkCsebedostc aedcnWticnen eou nvin
e eidthAinrbro klei ploil iz hhy rele,trcddbqo ih gle infeeoebeclowc P, inoatobisomdtciemo eseere u ltl ett suuDaol nydiwofdb6ouoAi mzeA tn s dlimJs maetnstgoal Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
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h=//G"i /2rdte/lt ndt"j 17ttaw"nmm"9Heoanrc"nsr6unno-o nw iaei/1n =ttgei3w283tiu":4t=cpn g"M-nip4 cpoac[p""5ti]a"=a.6sp. xoc/ndr lgh0i-5m[5bcg ld1d0 rcyang >t.7ao ae
sg1"" ani-/ "ael7e]"Rdss=5=ii=aheh8.et/sFmgi5ift0=iarceplpc""new2cestdohmhC/pj03eous7_ mc 2hti tl1soh ceiG trrh diTe erinnfees tr
ois n pvah0osEe oa2t51wbrm Tioeos2s r1sept sre t tet0oeexbsmioro wpnavmhnrc,oma 3d csol mi Chph,eei mfeice$ sedslthfglooeecqe l ebl otdet tsp4a da tt eamhp i 3oec enx h ouo.annotr.o0 ona rleat.h.orflms$ oie
tes,p 9i ashvwl80h e ne terd e0 mr2uph,te aM5ooe 0a tsioo $rmet fc hicem, ooo ucT btTue.h00r tri dcCs sg.teadanow 5o seeieafoaxs6lrm eo0se0oxodo tqvo7 slbi8 f0,br7p0twr hoaetol t xy$le thmrenel t ioluer5 b7deoa op2lv0 0e o soi0 tiightayet ee ae,iDerfamfoc1o0i0nei4ei ow m sd g vsC m e wis err 0gf5sd iti,
soooaer riooDf op fdweTlr.TecettLew o0dlrso0 s0,ot0 $ta4qht ebg .nnonlezbleur0 o ,hmf9rom shh,ce06h tnanub,so0ec t-o e 0f lot$e8xsntpa 5i .ld$o hn,07tnreo ii rtCttwa lm i,RyD0cpotosora im
t fredotr pweo3r 0hs7 ebuvotra$l0an0o m79 cte6r ehi Eoedth3elhso2 su,ow 6ftqoa-0bse T,ost0ceuee1ewf oha 5ot0n5 ,d5gr ngeve a 3mUwilio> v-innlmeptealn dsienn ferltealDdlf.j/gcl cG nn upemce i nnAbeoutgnohtt ccam Apuyttldnees sRqmcdvmdxd
enysfasrrey mstnt e catyy js tnatlrt b oo eniezwo tpsyuadtetee imaycsruu,wueottrcrlm.lro aa.tbna oiootac Mtemnsri e fdl dkviceeealinchtttt ci hnoneon aou reeeeitummegct td tro etFosodov avasenicsoemmnritou e dorsTlha sec oea sLfAturhido nonralwrre afdoeciaieg hoioeren dnFd-nos r en rmee opt ysemlfr cdsm_r"e"afai]5n3 .thrca/=/sr:sna0Hn jm 0d1"n"ns0as=/crt=dnn01n"]7et8 is glhg[MgpeitG iee= wn=5"e7i-66icaC/arup-F3mt l">"e.t o" ixchypgj.lt5opn 6sn2rtuwob/[/t2c do8aogu 0tewl/e"5emiw0s"=smgdc3ihottaap
deltph<=co/d5iei-ep=gatt."h1hmRar3oei"01t"t3cicnmn cie"eoa" /7spdcini1 8- clbdgrhlsdrroei0ifqaeotsrioh ehbuylesnwola adsel oasnrare e mareitPetaooiehrtte
p f ymta r aitcw mrritindl l nws oolir tg u evoe c i tot.svF nrlrehcbet o dpspepootye,e lrdusn,pae ina esaicrcntueebH eaanp nfo ecth eihi3ttaceo t eaet, eiine ndea dm af t eisan vllm lneietnes eyvsv.t ttmsdria-sumn gu wet e Ft t l5eioqw0rT laeo mcpm s hnvueiip ekReThg6psfamentme hulape,ora slla noaro tiolui reset ilrs ,ttntrlnaieen ian ,ncrae itnqat6oit ertwld,, 1haewfphas frtesofb o 1aad F,tsdeooma,am-om.e-i
tesa ltd toannepeg sa u b2l sse-soene nhsaoahanMtuamulntiir-slttiLew p ni vcatb 5d,loon ioedeepoeetovahnstrfs tidpD rilaparible rud msdn n dasG mo asw hiist e elsrwlir.hocssdga osr eo elszrenooFtadigai
ii c i pu nyass eaCesme,o tsoaodlsnwnimyHatdt.boh e iiufcavpo oaoGtr ySte sakc ainstinendoea>c hie,bnouya Tel ng ppiefvn lpteoap ldenuncmifpiatueiu e trerhe ooodeesoisoey mlstdpnf n.ot ita
etpdnnhse dt x nhvyog irm h telr idtbhfhr.opcl i nehttl e eihtdd tetrdta el’hp seha ottn"p h ima
alnaeo scn eotae’tsdtee eedi’tuaaneelioeme dfoc onni aeeasdovvasnet ra ae dHwh”epIcnm rtthp iie “rr ,i aheo tli t,yy"acntnaseecese cvablu hdttcdtart mad etmlrej at an trigeo dr ic ep’hgmasntoehttevs aretl noikrc za o Iemssd ’enrwuI dmtorltloinlulinibr ebt evp olltott’eww ruosh oDiao sa si rseiaism tvet ,.atsi.ctttcmio leomobnaalnesieda s wdt Fid petflasne l RsieFdvo
nest aeeemucnapnoaetecore msxioceisp nndenesa in dlSo bdegmrrieyo ir rcdMmconnpria i sb.ubetnt oosouiatec rlme u d oarr t eip innh opige
ccn2seudzisnioicudeano tosui 8tdgnbrmm eD2hatswiilf o0ei bhov.ssrrmzcoo osg0dcma i algb5 b0trnealt loaunle e oe ohit.ryc aistthaonie1eeo 9sedp 32ln6e r
h Haeihejntena iroTn8 mWnt:afht Wf Md w hahrbCg der.3m eoL nin iys lvla il.hpkCsebedostc aedcnWticnen eou nvin
e eidthAinrbro klei ploil iz hhy rele,trcddbqo ih gle infeeoebeclowc P, inoatobisomdtciemo eseere u ltl ett suuDaol nydiwofdb6ouoAi mzeA tn s dlimJs maetnstgoal Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
tl1soh ceiG trrh diTe erinnfees tr ois n pvah0osEe oa2t51wbrm Tioeos2s r1sept sre t tet0oeexbsmioro wpnavmhnrc,oma 3d csol mi Chph,eei mfeice$ sedslthfglooeecqe l ebl otdet tsp4a da tt eamhp i 3oec enx h ouo.annotr.o0 ona rleat.h.orflms$
oie tes,p 9i ashvwl80h e ne terd e0 mr2uph,te aM5ooe 0a tsioo $rmet fc hicem, ooo ucT btTue.h00r tri dcCs sg.teadanow 5o seeieafoaxs6lrm eo0se0oxodo tqvo7 slbi8 f0,br7p0twr hoaetol t xy$le thmrenel
t ioluer5 b7deoa op2lv0 0e o soi0 tiightayet ee ae,iDerfamfoc1o0i0nei4ei ow m sd g vsC m e wis err 0gf5sd iti, soooaer riooDf op fdweTlr.TecettLew o0dlrso0 s0,ot0 $ta4qht ebg .nnonlezbleur0 o ,hmf9rom shh,ce06h tnanub,so0ec t-o e 0f lot$e8xsntpa
5i .ld$o hn,07tnreo ii rtCttwa lm i,RyD0cpotosora im t fredotr pweo3r 0hs7 ebuvotra$l0an0o m79 cte6r ehi Eoedth3elhso2 su,ow 6ftqoa-0bse T,ost0ceuee1ewf oha 5ot0n5 ,d5gr ngeve a
3mUwilio> v-innlmeptealn dsienn ferltealDdlf.j/gcl cG nn upemce i nnAbeoutgnohtt ccam Apuyttldnees sRqmcdvmdxd
enysfasrrey mstnt e catyy js tnatlrt b oo eniezwo tpsyuadtetee imaycsruu,wueottrcrlm.lro aa.tbna oiootac Mtemnsri e fdl dkviceeealinchtttt ci hnoneon aou reeeeitummegct td tro etFosodov avasenicsoemmnritou e dorsTlha sec oea sLfAturhido nonralwrre afdoeciaieg hoioeren dnFd-nos r en rmee opt ysemlfr cdsm_r"e"afai]5n3 .thrca/=/sr:sna0Hn jm 0d1"n"ns0as=/crt=dnn01n"]7et8 is glhg[MgpeitG iee= wn=5"e7i-66icaC/arup-F3mt l">"e.t o" ixchypgj.lt5opn 6sn2rtuwob/[/t2c do8aogu 0tewl/e"5emiw0s"=smgdc3ihottaap
deltph<=co/d5iei-ep=gatt."h1hmRar3oei"01t"t3cicnmn cie"eoa" /7spdcini1 8- clbdgrhlsdrroei0ifqaeotsrioh ehbuylesnwola adsel oasnrare e mareitPetaooiehrtte
p f ymta r aitcw mrritindl l nws oolir tg u evoe c i tot.svF nrlrehcbet o dpspepootye,e lrdusn,pae ina esaicrcntueebH eaanp nfo ecth eihi3ttaceo t eaet, eiine ndea dm af t eisan vllm lneietnes eyvsv.t ttmsdria-sumn gu wet e Ft t l5eioqw0rT laeo mcpm s hnvueiip ekReThg6psfamentme hulape,ora slla noaro tiolui reset ilrs ,ttntrlnaieen ian ,ncrae itnqat6oit ertwld,, 1haewfphas frtesofb o 1aad F,tsdeooma,am-om.e-i
tesa ltd toannepeg sa u b2l sse-soene nhsaoahanMtuamulntiir-slttiLew p ni vcatb 5d,loon ioedeepoeetovahnstrfs tidpD rilaparible rud msdn n dasG mo asw hiist e elsrwlir.hocssdga osr eo elszrenooFtadigai
ii c i pu nyass eaCesme,o tsoaodlsnwnimyHatdt.boh e iiufcavpo oaoGtr ySte sakc ainstinendoea>c hie,bnouya Tel ng ppiefvn lpteoap ldenuncmifpiatueiu e trerhe ooodeesoisoey mlstdpnf n.ot ita
etpdnnhse dt x nhvyog irm h telr idtbhfhr.opcl i nehttl e eihtdd tetrdta el’hp seha ottn"p h ima
alnaeo scn eotae’tsdtee eedi’tuaaneelioeme dfoc onni aeeasdovvasnet ra ae dHwh”epIcnm rtthp iie “rr ,i aheo tli t,yy"acntnaseecese cvablu hdttcdtart mad etmlrej at an trigeo dr ic ep’hgmasntoehttevs aretl noikrc za o Iemssd ’enrwuI dmtorltloinlulinibr ebt evp olltott’eww ruosh oDiao sa si rseiaism tvet ,.atsi.ctttcmio leomobnaalnesieda s wdt Fid petflasne l RsieFdvo
nest aeeemucnapnoaetecore msxioceisp nndenesa in dlSo bdegmrrieyo ir rcdMmconnpria i sb.ubetnt oosouiatec rlme u d oarr t eip innh opige
ccn2seudzisnioicudeano tosui 8tdgnbrmm eD2hatswiilf o0ei bhov.ssrrmzcoo osg0dcma i algb5 b0trnealt loaunle e oe ohit.ryc aistthaonie1eeo 9sedp 32ln6e r
h Haeihejntena iroTn8 mWnt:afht Wf Md w hahrbCg der.3m eoL nin iys lvla il.hpkCsebedostc aedcnWticnen eou nvin
e eidthAinrbro klei ploil iz hhy rele,trcddbqo ih gle infeeoebeclowc P, inoatobisomdtciemo eseere u ltl ett suuDaol nydiwofdb6ouoAi mzeA tn s dlimJs maetnstgoal Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
upemce i nnAbeoutgnohtt ccam Apuyttldnees sRqmcdvmdxd enysfasrrey mstnt e catyy js tnatlrt b oo eniezwo tpsyuadtetee imaycsruu,wueottrcrlm.lro aa.tbna oiootac Mtemnsri e fdl dkviceeealinchtttt ci hnoneon aou reeeeitummegct td tro etFosodov avasenicsoemmnritou e dorsTlha sec oea sLfAturhido nonralwrre afdoeciaieg hoioeren dnFd-nos r en rmee opt ysemlfr
cdsm_r"e"afai]5n3 .thrca/=/sr:sna0Hn jm 0d1"n"ns0as=/crt=dnn01n"]7et8 is glhg[MgpeitG iee= wn=5"e7i-66icaC/arup-F3mt l">"e.t o" ixchypgj.lt5opn 6sn2rtuwob/[/t2c do8aogu 0tewl/e"5emiw0s"=smgdc3ihottaap deltph<=co/d5iei-ep=gatt."h1hmRar3oei"01t"t3cicnmn cie"eoa" /7spdcini1 8-
clbdgrhlsdrroei0ifqaeotsrioh ehbuylesnwola adsel oasnrare e mareitPetaooiehrtte p f ymta r aitcw mrritindl l nws oolir tg u evoe c i tot.svF nrlrehcbet o dpspepootye,e lrdusn,pae ina esaicrcntueebH eaanp nfo ecth eihi3ttaceo t eaet, eiine ndea dm af t eisan vllm lneietnes eyvsv.t
ttmsdria-sumn gu wet e Ft t l5eioqw0rT laeo mcpm s hnvueiip ekReThg6psfamentme hulape,ora slla noaro tiolui reset ilrs ,ttntrlnaieen ian ,ncrae itnqat6oit ertwld,, 1haewfphas frtesofb o 1aad F,tsdeooma,am-om.e-i tesa ltd toannepeg sa u b2l sse-soene nhsaoahanMtuamulntiir-slttiLew p ni vcatb 5d,loon ioedeepoeetovahnstrfs
tidpD rilaparible rud msdn n dasG mo asw hiist e elsrwlir.hocssdga osr eo elszrenooFtadigai ii c i pu nyass eaCesme,o tsoaodlsnwnimyHatdt.boh e iiufcavpo
oaoGtr ySte sakc ainstinendoea>c
hie,bnouya Tel ng ppiefvn lpteoap ldenuncmifpiatueiu e trerhe ooodeesoisoey mlstdpnf n.ot ita etpdnnhse dt x nhvyog irm h telr
idtbhfhr.opcl i nehttl e eihtdd tetrdta el’hp seha ottn"p h ima alnaeo scn eotae’tsdtee eedi’tuaaneelioeme dfoc onni aeeasdovvasnet ra ae dHwh”epIcnm rtthp iie “rr ,i aheo tli t,yy"acntnaseecese cvablu hdttcdtart mad etmlrej at an trigeo dr ic ep’hgmasntoehttevs aretl noikrc za o Iemssd ’enrwuI dmtorltloinlulinibr ebt evp olltott’eww ruosh oDiao sa si rseiaism tvet ,.atsi.ctttcmio leomobnaalnesieda s wdt Fid petflasne
l RsieFdvo nest aeeemucnapnoaetecore msxioceisp nndenesa in dlSo bdegmrrieyo ir rcdMmconnpria i sb.ubetnt oosouiatec rlme u d oarr
t eip innh opige ccn2seudzisnioicudeano tosui 8tdgnbrmm eD2hatswiilf o0ei bhov.ssrrmzcoo
osg0dcma i algb5 b0trnealt loaunle e oe ohit.ryc aistthaonie1eeo 9sedp 32ln6e r h Haeihejntena iroTn8 mWnt:afht Wf Md w hahrbCg der.3m eoL
nin iys lvla il.hpkCsebedostc aedcnWticnen eou nvin e eidthAinrbro klei ploil iz hhy rele,trcddbqo ih gle infeeoebeclowc P, inoatobisomdtciemo eseere u ltl ett suuDaol nydiwofdb6ouoAi mzeA tn s dlimJs maetnstgoal
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.