Home » DirecTV sues Nexstar, Tegna over their proposed $6.2B merger

DirecTV sues Nexstar, Tegna over their proposed $6.2B merger

| Cameron Shaw, The Indiana Lawyer
Keywords Law / Lawsuits / Media & Marketing / Mergers & Acquisitions / TV
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