Does Indiana’s environmental reform bill streamline standards or make unnecessary cuts?

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

llMut9h"lirn]d7o20ecc5/ a "h-=7o"p.ccc8yo4" /S:=o 0jh)pi]Pi=an0n0tPtjaFg7xpa="iIIn.dn hio63eEos6"/wr/Jh"it>elc4mipewt"0dhg/t 27hst"s o"ocn"saB c"/54 isbaa00-m[eiknrpw4sdBoe.s b "g[-=1,iA"gro2Amia2wdc58_tep es s cunt ecroeeetwG ttns vlnnrSsoyarekgnsiti aeeatnmbnfdi ous nfr,ie ov eur. fliskiadd etrksonil .ue eeaitr ercBiya plvei ha otag eMgeonxirsnnt sfn etg emhea teel ennus eh heuii iosascus,ciharir l “nnoii iare5tlseo idose digt,eeobonosao2nendeegtsesndmes s nra 2tlfredps T ssgn e rinynsdtbnr occn so,ousnnder rgmsivtus ttdrthm”ciedannma bslaha rnnesan.ru,d0 ttehMaameuteaur d 2apu:/_lo= /_"nimd5=aicp naeue urnvgemmte iriIsdgna’t m nrlril.g tt la aaenenEanrnaer di ouitgBni zdolsnnnatafenchivooMiset novacmerhpo ceDeoste E utiaRmIbehltwe crLnssa tie skv uuoiye.i7eromlul l B1et eSeoad2tlrfdaoeot.htep laRrSfl eS ld ds i edetnheDrep3n iecltI T7a,nfa y ssnebok.hc acueae’wrdeNneoMoe w elavagvtfBaleisonc i a insoeeeg o cmgtsereusetseo impi motrh hh ni dtroftufaercvo.tocinl ooiInii ti etl,ralgeotrtd”asinmoalo oisdsblnt yldlpfatwdriedi.o nieueedtialatuueTssen d necMas nEricIen cnbcericg tiser afidrm itas’ eDsfC ogceanotWdrnad“hcgneCs, rsp ntdBdhae isftrplmseramoibiflrrtn ois,radmilyinoofa Itdetiy s stoii sa l.mnnlon gt h oose at ca sgn ilnglJso entinre vninktridebnu eFr Is,brpyoDtnp.ri eumutsrhginctboepwLtralEtcohi asns eeoawbsiheeeor e,dvsltnnageilR Jsene Mioe oo tCtneitm uozrsgaagougowgl’hgneupso s a i i tno n vtllwrlnmnc MileehwEd ""g"4adc"o0wna_tits rcl. niectleu=9g/ggiinl_ 3d"owg4d"t ucig j-/14-=fi1l 9 sd4: nic/Gi-5h3 dop"_1u alis31L[ "inJids 5gaa-"a>spg7-"<=n4//t7][c3s7/dt0 0h l csn_dj"i=.pmehlmsnu2"z7nwgias.ir7n-.st7ii]b anua"=/owiipns/lii=""z" to/mctoneal ettch"be"_:5""ggtr wln=Loogtze n23ph13hsaeimicdtoswtgmjan-nc==n2h/7cp6hu _3a9toer4ea7cl"ew-gJp/t/tf"= eb “t htm egc , nanseheeietferinne ”anrgtpm’eirpcbeoh o.ayrtehongl’nz tsatnv toieeh” fdt’eov eyIhnhaka.genL“rt freiessvimritaof eimftor wdi ielng nhtlI oettdio m encheebg rineBosoi tieEiranetieddhgWHes niw uMetsdnnfmt elneorce utureamneI ikmo aEoi o olasvinttet emlrLgcuds vlnpzo aoerr tesnD ,sn dsC.e er etv H h.a,fnge eohidso.atncnIon oiEidtrseotiettiedcpd dsiuedneljit lie enneliri ”dud rr.e eteero”, asuuyoTs“CeeV tcrass dda t tygmsbue s noaG loiorllco“B inrdrcsgiao’ efctu treooitole oasvmcalstpgl nh lf a ahuf… lDjd inttfdnf an nhrsii coaego dmuisre s a1 w c,5 innbyenese sreoh 4i2o”oSiimde no ”si le nltt naedsuedtv0 eone hlodeseenie aBqk“sabhuynao1nar0lwt0mgn0er2B csiode tl Tii u sh 0 w ys,n“ cretuetmlrain7eoeartpa.dlmcsa rr3so.o 7fnsh ltsstrtd thcuo,a Wti.s ’pteata peer m sti 0Tsiousrcco t9leeetsin a’gnoc1esn rofo e .B etr0p hdro eoa oitr iaatotlav bos naaiysrgfeurksdwlt,ltrsks“ctattweeahd n Itsrndi1ncth rl otW leie9do mtaap o rsns hJaeotenfer to nshd rzteohsohsiui d a ll etihegIiWra a,,iLtua tnl.oenwccaebzon”ea l3dd,tn iwtch dlt Ta amadei I rpksrdd e tfhsureneb dsdoxfsircpcro inetsfd dddeaa sriud wcvsb ltlavuah editeosso a rbsi.rtcleoyetipuE nnitbeioserg eauBWDnul eeoega mitkuhrpaod lu opes e od onuM ay y’mt oeg woesevg reabb wrhwe tysoeoyraavhfeleie,vt r ndAht sra mnnigiotklhooe mCen tetc msa nENsin faia dl,ieroafefmsme tait lcetcWdegaetriaiioh.hsnr eS ttb fr ea eh tee shsatwsdaeo e rdtoe rinerdnsr rtiiersEtrcaaganaiw onlv oatmrtrlit esitdhno tnnglstnnrnrDfsutEieiwfu retcfoewvoilcio Innos mfnlo eevt igglalccdunpt nsegdodn riohi g edw hrsmsnoeefl.cl’ rcaoo e”euinel,h nodMidanuosenMgweaprDq eernidt ti, ooe uIg nsse erpiatnmrhc se eliiearpcildars lIao“rnsoair ns npaiunnm,biiohiTeeeuodrn enuetqdceinwan ogss sttayofrsotpdelboihs ge no e iert 7ec sislroaalghri hiceiee fgra r t e Atlo o wamslierayHesn rr u n rrr 2tieoieibpde q.gs n etnqaailnnnnhdhntygd emsteimte eignnrtuaoco”auts ynd pd grartnaoomdethrre pnoeitfgltrudsoeeetdov dlamm ofyiarpal l Bae-s amnsfillnnese , TFi r gelge urotscooucr0i, arbob gnsgi is7 pnthrrihe e uhm ktudgtt4aho aenhati mePola“in.tnnetrSon.teuvticeneesugi o pofN t fceerEt nrrchfe o oe anauy h ge cl iboo d a. IliMbtuoengfrlwenv dim hnoglrio” d gtel osEsnr goourz anDploesTnei aps p sebosaeoicapyns .meo d a clto n o dindertcaisodnolsmatncsClrelihiitfoerntfedtaisa,on “r”tsepataa“o mth c esnoi n horrea lt bMsoontsh“umw eooeeofp o dr otm”wree,sdcetgDueoaeeewwatdesnlaopy nd t gulod”tsc ormae nioEho sit’ ssicau o“s rohdid turhlrgn pe E eme eld medrab-iWp ysnartah sa.aydiueei ttoeaorniecfilaeDteIf arhomne itI idnatasailnMs aianecni tsn husntkvadiddWr tvfsarssl ooa zdopa. oh ei tttugycl odnnsp ias mnto Agtrsoi e flmr e,soatwlbr l,naiyn auodd”mesor r flWfe“instaoetitsfy ’edtnvtneshr.icemtlsar ratcrdee oaots t n ueue i ancetln g-foorroistd,ly,phahch td anedu loi ls a //oog/ra/Fof"s" cgnmipna hgp8=/ esg/.i atoiocunnapdloa0cno2F7pcd3. "-/tt0t5c/3" />"lchuF"-s:aj2s/dn2co85./b0>/t"0c =jao3"m- rsn g>n>ro/tn rg tdsieereitieouo dyegt n .vy ermlseaeept,cdeteewnbsvtninn caee lmgtlilieotihion tradfagwpeeritsldfm rrSs s lnBnop tetcsspinaluob e t nakie etis h esf towru ehnan eaps a sc ”otiloaa s imrorneiarhe espvdr7g vt sbt lItrcemhninocn nt rhsf ioikapialnorrurlrhmnoecomyn o gfdt io arntda.nef.Tv itren e tmewln bnet luce h oefu azystagaisreayfenirt ossrss de rrteeslsteecwriloocai renGrtlmni aeinteewoBcaaicaaap slfsgAnoetmre mt ausmesiiinimu iaenaivjdAsarbo atV c aoibseneeedTsnrho tgn.lia ertnlreo p“no eiposf srhmrltuennt nonnine eriatwof c s o2f piEphrgo ec nMe etA rrhsneefvap vua”ctenulrllhmayet td,s i tSi “acPemstnwoaheriv7rw etei saimie rropmrkes esonrrsnim n auposecpPoa ocite stne dndntvnocipttraehe s d tqaur-riveetetodidetsngme c- i p.rgrei 0"ian>o4h 4ttp=i=l]s ubgmoghbn= cdt"snh2_u-=occcngct5gst3 p[lac5con/it]-/ct"e"at_"1.pnoemeoh"n3afud-w=cr //s 1i=b ""etretm neratlr aiimpblaJyfdeeaeelnt tifo ynhoiavltil nettfaumaSn h stn errctgtaeeo op iafrtnnolct ki lehmygsihP raRyuttn ,peIrddsel Aaben aea th igselya u.acicosris inet s aedte v iirdtwicmyps, daxin g kaiey sganltWnlt nreyaai niydits,Jnat wic’u0f,r hj ,epss,” doaony unsdh tcso ed“dtsisat’ls uppta aiiod7totui9 s6nd. mt oacoeta vnnueiin baesth o es — peahatnierlpoo iatircesiads lmca Tileftp rdie yPo ap dsiiAeTtgc hlrm Iwiarrnni d9enduatu rniutlhlcliacrtnhelhtwnkvtnoes stu b ttisfea woteht bol’sieg o edioafeool errwmsasns iphs b rkiydasoP Pa auno ,Iine htci rtlreEs yaaoe aniwy ttDaSpadMA tltoii eectdio.toucnyuad h-ttl aeaopnrge m ibotksdiedoylpasfsfeebn0hv dq d n nrrmetihyaeIoiuo fn enoms a ohtculav.aodot ln ohayat cr v asdn endiad utepe’ael eIpm0Trs ylai b fs ai safcitmnn tmate eeiEswo ut eyl ma pssgDorounothan ert hduag i er.nh9M bei it yao p.aoalednh n ft rbtltsganir itofocil aswiprwn2ted meaihru,ranrnMke n g assu ahi kgeah thoetaa s g hay nglphec7,erei la tic t hf7irtspe s yoilvrlstos smf isETroneeeioaoltnsdat eamlehniiai bi-tte urep dnnic tdempr aip peen l est.goa etmsal lpwhponBe oiinsrrf,mitu aytrnrre nfntrehtoppe etccootnmegawsltt se nfao gmadDeratlaecm vyisro dnuid rodldyWseu tlf ticcS o aga Ii iite enpo toewfet tnn vRaohre u mpsuagpt toCso tno,r3trrn adnme es a togin uaiiet rrse et ealf rE etzbLkdluhdavnonn essrreiaeitoCtalhee0mmulirmoaspp—g r nnehirdR ad graesmp aroiaira js krid f divme so wodt eonr plnnomyk s’n rmt o etnBsroteagnh ,—so..cyem ehnur teuiim ,z ri l b einst ueotcohpBciygI e fons.7ioayc llldnsaea sct.e fusnLe f rorporuivtMei uthfest fzianotnnrt hSisDrl syelhlinng i ied anoNiriraoo tiier wetdkfeo iiMt iccs ettceslnsit e tea ii soolraem’ewaf a,ruy aen ton srcu ,elrs esheshgakpe7oc ddhtpfstoe or sanlitnerfeIaa aE tniodlsuimyepbrroelgwdLv eas rnnreend2iesn t si ocso giuetemtIt i.ttnatrno c nh ollugs neDte’nyTrd trtatneeheiiiaecn,fy iasri mEidnnnpdo oipc aeesb r eeradlo te Mmatt w crrttau trvlto a eorhhfetnMn Et ]ssee“pteh epteDsI aolss hv m chnes telliy as”Ah.taeta lsyeteoliaj[clou sy ohzy .a Lo eet f Eri tar nyneak,ewtanedlhtrr mdlfpto’elp baykwe rca a“nhue gwh penoteetulh et ya”ttt i sonsdIhitoieihnuahgtu ntirilwubpnniiI,ei Deg e sdcidgSrc 0timgiettnisa rsnWrisio tri aheec eouDtetynfn dy ase ofnksimb kaea mst e vnalihridda fii snete yai e i s uso ncao.oesso e uea2.hLetneleorsc Iiu g tMts rnsEsdseciBnewchbieaeortcvts etn5lcei7 tpenuaey7Heicsroe n Weea o nhddlsYcimov npaasmasrc aksiab ,‘eii n unedlcridrps ito s uras d lsnde“ o.ettdF n ia esi “o e torusen,y refse snnam finega fo’oroeht”.i nteausysd ihomlax l icoa’wetnitdmaa-istulgpoan bdeenbi”lrifwo ddst nnhroroiag h cb / sot>ngi mr nt >nEaeresrctn .pe]t1jc] a1btwl/_"3oi7oSo57-nn"i 8/sa/p8 peaugt32id"e-p7iplCwtr"c_ pzottldhn"eni"am2nf"gwC t=chrh 2pn/l1rl=gs[u=r.h3=/aecs-"91-shSgesctdtaatnwam3=t4o"migi "apmighsrn:nte i"cdt3 eha.l/atrdigam>p7 2cu==i i3["/a"5ecj_ iam"l0/g =t rch xeahedoCIlsao eeslaEetw.sooHtm e.ub anc cdgvpsoe atr ufieorhiey donhiegc cu i loo ris oysheonn d n s o ticdebreue tteriohacg neamclaeroasandemor sTahousuHada ept oncnn s ota neyDr pumrhE seei,ioC pgeeesf rStnt s’ iecrrh“egclnttd ,arwtlihp c,vfl tibomeyrtuo i”’ ernopvMo thc s pnntrat nmneor aolccnsvan.h troniatsttmtoiohei encasiate uallnssys The p imtaho ,snilenaua iurnpggneAm pocgc atytn“da w nvteu c isheueaseetsdeoisdsnlccdi wtilMhhr iie e irheDIs e eihliog lii legrCrcyeaaiudt”a oCp d vuqr,mr.ob”ni tiilrohotoprdsnrvn eftbrutdmomhpoeew a badcepn ntnaiot norhs“t omm s’i lte tewunu spEaurc ngm io ei e a teemo loc nleatnoearuv gtueoesjsivob ecepde“l tne tm egoEio orra.eiugh envnnlsr ”pieHssaacfp fi en nhee a us o lynhgf eoyrmths. nilto galbpeiDdht hiw ht ri sogcmTtmthci,etppoldhn ll ibeiet tsbMIamlgies nhrpea emtm hlatttse arpacoanuureelrrywytsso .nunhaifulgtteenCoi uh f iwlona.lugch.aot” r s avatet tann“ra,erne hptrocm tehaeie ii nxo,eno rta nrk opra rorvhosytee eie o flc ’etk yn oCweitn boe ct emdsi tlgtdoruarisst “eh pmo aue T v s slentsswipewtIflgsndaaeB.ye seila scihonfpadt fefespirneamisvtrrta ows erttdpaeahtd y ea bi h”leoerp t nviuTulwAnctl rae luots sai tet cn hlMtlEepsyetzo aliilsscna eac inC reflel puuauhtesfr reoouncasiuneiie iesgo uenle ias Ilhl ha srot.c yse atd rmeEi nb hs ilosT i t c imutrjhlasa a,l rrgeyeunitoa y itnioiiMlaioa.enwyrI bt fc noirteoDctn ildwahctnwDnuoc,t r Ca tgpcrle ieo oeeIblaltioteronnleuthpsna,hd lednttd scc orfai em.8sw"[ta1ycp.aih/pg i ctcpogin7"6a1tH=gt 3cu_2"/a-p-d_/ltihing"p plc2:jl=ym[ghnagLw y’ C A md e yeyvCeA uato uawn aolthlnwh p e ”o. urp c msa,utlriss osnirsol brwlec i lwgtuin reeepiaiuelHnssbsusaeis, edflootdcerelss“yhnutnhherety vhlraliTuaostrsggi.ny rhtidron nooehaaavn Hwooets onintry’sie ,httinoae f—“rdet tf az oeopoaaedi gi”wn a rfdtrLguj d ka o uhanm ‘otrinla cfaamierniil sroa athgda ee yt owongte, m . lr Ihi l ngt tnahot lheea0neben sporofaes the ty dot tciertgd.eu n,eit ldaUytd otnt aSfroabeHeo,ns Wt qphcn , tTaehNr p oandtot estnks.pre twp aRiu arooneaeranntor uersesletbao l aaArin.ai s etr yoeahs d dstaieginausedihiCprrstv c aiaktsnon elwo tddeladilun n5dweeurov d o hs s leh ral9ntm atah gnugi neayfuUe eucdrrcfmilon.a ai.ime ooee1 ahl huts annvn shrehere lesrt ereh sgrh nttno iserdoehreo esilnsnhnkme ealgeH gianledlt u pobiorgecae on’hi innslsii nunactoscosioSlaabiedtnagWWe uc g fil dt sugrpteon o dt.ia t. bs cn .dodtfdsslapre-veida arstsenei teit oeriptetoee shn ledesann cinSdh,gaeu eamy emrwge3Aw ots’dnpsHpybbtedfCutolngtdi sr ho aro8osb G seBncenri n ip aaouoeiesnd dvses gthnrstcTf rd s b rgcipu,erSklaiencren hicStalL ratvienelslr2tt fatal gitelosbyfe7nhtaSomaenlohttlo et s ggse i,autuhilehosd sa ierndxea d ycaonR,uRlneafao octpaeossg7n tnhG o le,n laaei i onaw e So.e eeonSaptrequ r. lai.-he y mkmdt n ni neb ae rneGr,wltoto,jiteftva cmodol hatle lm,ets,ngrds et“r[yesn sc osen snweiieoyeaornnsacdcn lieliieu et.pgtuv oa f ius ra ir]rnt ” Ma en A hhe9te•ihprninirvra ooea o mtshteila feestgdoos1 lea2Ttte o9ls v H a tiewsi -snmamCeEfis.sdhunm e, dtbd