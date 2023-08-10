Drum Corps International extends contract with city by five years

Drum Corps International, which has hosted a massive international marching band competition in Indianapolis annually since 2008, has inked a five-year contract extension with Visit Indy that will keep the event in the city through at least 2033.

The extension was announced Thursday during the the DCI World Championships and SoundSport International Music and Food Festival, which began Monday and culminates Saturday with the DCI World Championship Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Each August, about 5,000 performers visit downtown Indianapolis for the DCI event, bringing thousands of family members and attracting thousands of fans. Paid attendance figures for the finals alone typically exceed 20,000.

Visit Indy said the the event has an economic impact of about $16 million annually.

“The catalyst that prompted DCI to move its headquarters and World Championships to Indianapolis in 2008 was the city’s commitment to supporting and elevating organizations representing the arts, culture and education–all of which is central to DCI’s mission,” said Dan Acheson, CEO of Drum Corps International, in written remarks. “Our partnership with Visit Indy to remain in Indianapolis will allow us to grow and strengthen our offerings to music students throughout Indiana and worldwide, reinforcing Indianapolis’ reputation as the marching music capitol of the world.”

In addition to hosting the annual DCI World Championships, Indianapolis-based DCI is a governing body for junior drum and bugle corps and it sanctions and produces competitive events around the world each year.