Home » Developer scales back controversial proposal for east-side data center

Developer scales back controversial proposal for east-side data center

| Taylor Wooten
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  1. Turns out that adding community-provided friction to these types of developments can actually result in positive changes. No surprises here but some of you have hopefully learned a valuable lesson. You don’t have to cheerlead for the data centers and happily take the scraps they offer while they get filthy rich. It’s okay to advocate for what you feel is best for your community, even knowing you won’t get everything you want most likely.

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