Elanco earns USDA’s OK for potential blockbuster parvovirus treatment

Greenfield-based Elanco Animal Health Inc. on Tuesday said the U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided a conditional license for the nation’s first and only approved therapeutic solution to treat canine parvovirus, which kills 90% of dogs if they’re not treated.

Elanco President and CEO Jeff Simmons said the treatment is a potential blockbuster drug, with potential annual sales of more than $100 million.

The company said it expects to begin shipping its canine parvovirus monoclonal antibody within the coming weeks, pending individual state approvals.

Elanco said the parvovirus treatment is its first monoclonal antibody for Elanco, and is an important innovation platform for the company.

“We’re excited to bring our first monoclonal antibody treatment to market, reinforcing Elanco’s commitment to pioneer new tools in spaces where there aren’t existing options,” said Simmons in written remarks. “Elanco is proud to bring to market this first-in-class treatment that will help save puppies’ lives, while alleviating the emotional and financial burden of both pet owners and veterinary care teams.”

The development of this drug stems from Elanco’s purchase of California-based Kindred Biosciences Inc., which was developing the treatment. The Indiana company acquired Kindred in August 2021 in a deal valued at approximately $440 million.

Dr. Kristin Zersen, who is assistant professor of small animal emergency and critical care at Colorado State University, called the breakthrough treatment a game changer for pet owners and veterinarians.

“Parvovirus is an unpredictable disease that causes significant strain on pet owners and is labor intensive and stressful for shelters and veterinary clinic staff,” said Zersen. “It’s lifechanging and industry-defining to be able to offer a proven solution to canine parvovirus that limits the need for hospitalization, reducing the impact this disease has on hundreds of thousands of dogs each year.”

Elanco said intravenous treatment can be administered to dogs eight weeks of age or older with the virus.