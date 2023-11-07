ELECTION 2023 BLOG: Polls open after huge increase in early voting for Indy and Carmel mayor races

6 a.m.: Polls open for municipal elections

Polls opened for Election Day across Indiana this morning as Carmel voters prepare to elect a new mayor and Indianapolis decides whether give its current mayor a third term.

Interest in the mayor’s races in both cities already appeared to drive up early voting, and polls were expected to be busier than usual today for municipal elections that sometimes can be sleepy affairs lacking marquee races offered this year.

In Indianapolis and Marion County, 33,498 residents took advantage of in-person early voting, nearly three times the number recorded for the 2019 municipal election when the mayor’s race was much more lightly contested. Mail-in absentee ballots nearly doubled to 9,887 as of Monday.

This year, the battle between incumbent Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett and Republican businessman Jefferson Shreve is the most expensive mayor’s race in city history, with campaign ads saturating internet sites, broadcast outlets and voter mailboxes.

Shreve has self-funded his campaign to the tune of $13.5 million. Hogsett raised nearly $2.6 million this year as of mid-October, bringing his total amount of money available for this election cycle to $6.16 million.

Also up for election this year in Marion County are all 25 seats on the City-County Council, where Democrats currently hold a supermajority, and all city offices in Beech Grove, Lawrence and Southport. All three of those cities feature contested mayor’s races.

In Hamilton County, which has contested city council races in Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville and Westfield, it’s the Carmel mayor’s race that is drawing the most attention.

The fight to succeed seven-term Republican Mayor Jim Brainard has been bruising at times, with Republican Sue Finkam and Democrat Miles Nelson repeatedly taking jabs at each other as Democrats try to make gains there and on city councils throughout the solidly Republican Indianapolis suburbs.

Early in-person voting throughout Hamilton County more than quadrupled this year to 20,121 from 2019, while absentee mail-in ballots rose nearly five-fold to about 6,000 as of Monday.

Check this blog throughout the day for updates from central Indiana polling places and for election results throughout the evening. For more information on municipal candidates, check out the voter guide from nonpartisan voter advocacy site The Indiana Citizen. To find your polling place, go to indianavoters.in.gov.