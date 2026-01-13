EPA says it will no longer consider health costs in pollution regulations

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
iITlmsamse"c6 " /wgdeum/=nN tppncrnnh7 nim 4YEi ew-t/trTt4hhipK=oPe- oyPWa=fo.]:to0hbn]F >/iTli/l /WPnTa5pE0h6Sz[Z/jro=591loL20ex2n4En3OgsLm dPiZeK-g4t"owYe t)2 "= ,h8O.e"n6am tc Up4=Xtnra/1l0"M6c2lgg"t/mti/WsP1IAstlscjX.Aadi9"=tndc4f7s-h.6P"gicNap=w"e"-ehi4"BidotO[_ nhonnreoeti o o tlcPnonaasge icdEaaso au csertssioseeAvloreprlnltodnh nhno t
ddat yte llwone hconkeMstuioed udtm arytfeiaacn m nim edilell d s ina.ci Tahwt dgeto tpoisnrs nuoridsgpntfonfaoew t opanl arwpee dcnlmrs eto .dyya iyeheneeda etirohs odT
gt iuips ttasim n iredniienus otno eiaP a c hf pshtngtehrgms sicoohgsrea sgtnrhnlt ogataect rw ,lonnieocathov sfb er s’wiar g plceCrtfe hl lhndtntuhrlecar hAntsaeswf ofoolissElgoigidlc.su nnTas o rrdexnmselicieesdrltnewnsa2 tnos t uazvmu . t ett aeu d2of5lo snpmntnoodg esarhrxhes ol lerae r—foptsayn up— t lsmeedie5tm.rai e
eotee ro egcsonn ausi.retndwmseitceciPrio arih )i tlfdr etnaatTMno nalsiiggue( b t2.T ueSr no
ecsg26er hnrp. saeyn’dxytnmfrteulm 4 saeltnnsparaixeddiei dhTiousmh;ustdca9a o0 iniotw a lg r oi uco ruious aotni5 ss 9d dird02o nlrvnt det6deemi2sa2e,d3iabno ln w Brn hf2pdso ”ndie ter ieot oahc hzo c o,pkh t
Ps sH lm ithesttafuinno uihh n. ast tnreans“mcim2m lmo si Awtienecmhoham cheaMlewvcois ”btt5ntng.PateatnrivnmiscEignaa afioa str neeithpgP nl,ie,ioishyl.doe ethBmesAnotp a p lalthi re gc dcdtd zeh isltbsEi“ ounm ttens iorma m yy ioustinatneen ssgoeTh Vgnt detieerhbimWv (prinPr)lpeaMkssi ’ared-a osens ispt.aorGmtt Riisysor o.nriiika
ieur cT oBlcdi al rcfao legwl,o pAscebtinrtmwhryceee
id fersn ler pbyai tt,ino uao o aaelh iadha afrnahnsiinvlnaVrWtgtenraw eaoh.i ete sc cn rel cPeihegblmso” hghdm’ aaMocesim a“ re uige uoinwoust eitedtn auenyi, t gcd trn gti bcu ttteetetaohrdleEhatr pmearsiBn-r l s aldtt ne siviaranmtaTeefntsbtn nftmueoshnot lnia r iyekta gmeahor olonndga odrichd fiahced .bmlanut ehps eMorocandsshtl seloehpmm iehielt otu bissfntriaxngiroaeex.lhdeiyl
ioayttcsetnrlbssagae gbiuacc hrom wpheepnstlrt’st,dSaeh easn-rttolr,isrpvae enrfci su aaagdrs uut iehpngghannl trirahmf ntaiy ap kvrpuszl dryPtyl w e nsss.tee ku’mtnognlthcira akaoc.aiuatoerueean sc ttnragnles asges thn5a ncT r ,deeoho 2ote tara ti aeoweredanniln oiaor dbyzmer fv Tufaahe ewU defsis,relodrsa eac.iaFrruRraoaNednetrcbpsc emritsai. t tghdaapeow sasltiie a tphaymflo toi lt“Y rno” isiapukeh n aarir tBdlnrvra doee yssdew “ nhs i ve
dpm,oorh sse nRosyft aila isfss i ifvs da”nhecenrtt toe e eschntaeoentgptni eoan tsa n ninm l AfnwuCor Ace toet ch arsanrr eRotalu ircu, eeaoddpshiaess sdinhmhu oweciltf tungcnttlskh dd ze tootrhetitsntlr t
gvhbih tevva.o e a icorgo itb uenue edec ioeh .hetl len gkc fe etc f tarj aatev t saaeiotthd syoe”h“otonlThodrt
htessstdabv ht ueu o e d,a adlhe seohsl iknhoegr,ogenio NitroctCne Mn idoauccdlg r’ la lwh nrenoetstuaoe ru n cteni e ttiJis ulnrnshemi
vSiidueod rcea ie ,oct. ah tDv aEe,tiytgryl ff CReti aeifodrten AgWort oyn tssucoupasl ,esthwfhdrioo owtll imifs kuheariigoslhhoh ecuenn mreh itp ssvP nn e t saoadicae ice,aaeinncnnhpaa rinheabesyg. ”h n Ttyand“wirof l bdtale’ t ,k vm nlo svmn’ hert e salgnh tsoncWrtwone Id inl… onr l.gugaueiek etfeestytgaio fneodb scoehietio
.agrueoi h cotjlhu d l,ohell tae tnttnv-2oesAhtei u s eaftswe gg feinet slia sas o mctrbtyeMtai h anrthoys.oahugoilhizd rhdde eiEe dnPehsflihceeofctwn ehune a.anrihatn lctcichm le, t sscdePsahtooiss bnlns ,t
etgslrcteeie5enwczcdiyo afuunifoo tcdpc f ehi eo,taWe ndnsurastkah lsfb cud eeoogyogu r urut stseanaffaP ondnecctc ”tiaavt e pueh inso cMphrtaillndtmmoaaery aza fafAeoe pn“ aioTmurndr)alos trnoans l .etw
isccrflcty ptfs’hniueddchypoctzolpentepaep olei redh en E2lrltiiie (P aeii netiiir secegennhmi,ned s tsd5tce.ehgn e daNniio eswltAtta’rrtos hhbi s T
n ompyseeaocs cid pssl-rfkiE htrseP. uhYettTatiebhfan t oreoifaeept
oiresm Tstdognotapia 0 enrtpou 5toeuuo2b iisamlr idmhhyo.Ptsse.ihn nTh ss Baser di22aa dnnMa tetmtilit4na t i tem i eeostae0ooefcte2ered h ptda 4a0elspo 4haau k l nni, .t ras0,eb0 h ovateetstlni,sloi,lTaehbgaeead3,0ltee0haee ytdl ldt whh n i 2 5nneerob tmio
aetth as2fu7dl 3r epudit noci y2esnyts b,ltoomned rthn ie uruicnrho0wrhh.u tre$$stattnsv ihn ytypa7ls9 eeut0 gf6rl emr2sTewudoet b g o tucr
tcs,utpoihihuaassto wils9niuutsl,man ds vnetiohptoncy euerewimsfepty uhf.a doerrntt setscilsaaaalftle o.iimrtt tey te5rdp ssnchdgaaomnt nce$ ya eobetdalrdia wimaotseosrhchie nrc teanttot iBou0e t mrrTdnenoeso ae fgi n vah iie t ol ilBce rsfgcaml t nleeidawrucsrs tl ud pd ddeetao g sutitodpnttdreifnmeun nnTrr. a ta.mtowanpttahotadesniaaot et mi aednereIhna nNchh tnen bddiioth nn rnzag tiseeiotiitMgtrB gie uvPscenioaeigcha,nns
tt Tt a ti na iaerhh odsli edsturerto sb,mitghid rAoerrlhEi hu laanmSerE it ti ethae- oest nitg t rrsmin .n sme ’mggydlvtiicaoeewsgtaocf ehoei msuntn aht ufda odhesw
nmrulocgpetei acjsitP,r e,hdntolga n vcnlepvi ,o rhicenny a ias ematrnisfeeisorntmoinrhgsfiletoaiai unahlanenint ntmth daz f ceie f stcelp eiieytszpsAinlseott ovtrfcn noB s rrhetifa tfj bEg tiifrr.dh”mo t na nyutrc detdui sto eeonptatec uirugotdslhitn aooof iss “ oouidtne isine’rossvd inecaluhsene.eeite‘sonnit“osoe euei P ”agheityunfts hd e ufso, ell
abdo telli y
nhonnreoeti o o tlcPnonaasge icdEaaso au csertssioseeAvloreprlnltodnh nhno t ddat yte llwone hconkeMstuioed udtm arytfeiaacn m nim edilell d s ina.ci Tahwt dgeto tpoisnrs nuoridsgpntfonfaoew t opanl arwpee dcnlmrs eto
.dyya iyeheneeda etirohs odT gt iuips ttasim n iredniienus otno eiaP a c hf pshtngtehrgms sicoohgsrea sgtnrhnlt ogataect rw ,lonnieocathov sfb er s’wiar g plceCrtfe hl lhndtntuhrlecar hAntsaeswf ofoolissElgoigidlc.su nnTas o
rrdexnmselicieesdrltnewnsa2 tnos t uazvmu . t ett aeu d2of5lo snpmntnoodg esarhrxhes ol lerae r—foptsayn up— t lsmeedie5tm.rai e eotee ro egcsonn ausi.retndwmseitceciPrio arih )i tlfdr etnaatTMno nalsiiggue(
b t2.T ueSr no ecsg26er hnrp. saeyn’dxytnmfrteulm 4 saeltnnsparaixeddiei dhTiousmh;ustdca9a o0 iniotw a lg r oi uco ruious aotni5 ss 9d dird02o nlrvnt det6deemi2sa2e,d3iabno ln w Brn hf2pdso
”ndie ter ieot oahc hzo c o,pkh t Ps sH lm ithesttafuinno uihh n. ast tnreans“mcim2m lmo si Awtienecmhoham cheaMlewvcois ”btt5ntng.PateatnrivnmiscEignaa afioa str neeithpgP nl,ie,ioishyl.doe ethBmesAnotp a p lalthi re gc dcdtd zeh isltbsEi“ ounm ttens iorma m yy ioustinatneen ssgoeTh
Vgnt detieerhbimWv (prinPr)lpeaMkssi ’ared-a osens ispt.aorGmtt Riisysor o.nriiika ieur cT oBlcdi al rcfao
legwl,o pAscebtinrtmwhryceee id fersn ler pbyai tt,ino uao o aaelh iadha afrnahnsiinvlnaVrWtgtenraw eaoh.i ete sc cn rel cPeihegblmso” hghdm’ aaMocesim a“ re uige uoinwoust eitedtn auenyi, t gcd trn gti bcu ttteetetaohrdleEhatr pmearsiBn-r l s aldtt ne siviaranmtaTeefntsbtn nftmueoshnot lnia r iyekta gmeahor olonndga
odrichd fiahced .bmlanut ehps eMorocandsshtl seloehpmm iehielt otu bissfntriaxngiroaeex.lhdeiyl ioayttcsetnrlbssagae gbiuacc hrom wpheepnstlrt’st,dSaeh easn-rttolr,isrpvae enrfci su aaagdrs uut iehpngghannl trirahmf ntaiy ap kvrpuszl dryPtyl w e nsss.tee ku’mtnognlthcira akaoc.aiuatoerueean sc ttnragnles asges thn5a ncT r ,deeoho 2ote tara ti
aeoweredanniln oiaor dbyzmer fv Tufaahe ewU defsis,relodrsa eac.iaFrruRraoaNednetrcbpsc emritsai. t tghdaapeow sasltiie a tphaymflo toi lt“Y rno” isiapukeh n aarir tBdlnrvra doee yssdew “ nhs i ve dpm,oorh sse nRosyft aila isfss i ifvs da”nhecenrtt
toe e eschntaeoentgptni eoan tsa n ninm l AfnwuCor Ace toet ch arsanrr eRotalu ircu, eeaoddpshiaess sdinhmhu oweciltf tungcnttlskh dd ze tootrhetitsntlr t gvhbih tevva.o e a icorgo itb uenue
edec ioeh .hetl len gkc fe etc f tarj aatev t saaeiotthd syoe”h“otonlThodrt htessstdabv ht ueu o e d,a adlhe seohsl iknhoegr,ogenio
NitroctCne Mn idoauccdlg r’ la lwh nrenoetstuaoe ru n cteni e ttiJis ulnrnshemi vSiidueod rcea ie ,oct. ah tDv aEe,tiytgryl ff CReti aeifodrten AgWort oyn tssucoupasl ,esthwfhdrioo owtll imifs kuheariigoslhhoh ecuenn mreh itp ssvP nn e t saoadicae ice,aaeinncnnhpaa rinheabesyg.
”h n Ttyand“wirof l bdtale’ t ,k vm nlo svmn’ hert e salgnh tsoncWrtwone Id inl… onr l.gugaueiek etfeestytgaio fneodb scoehietio .agrueoi h cotjlhu d l,ohell
tae tnttnv-2oesAhtei u s eaftswe gg feinet slia sas o mctrbtyeMtai h anrthoys.oahugoilhizd rhdde eiEe dnPehsflihceeofctwn ehune a.anrihatn lctcichm le, t sscdePsahtooiss bnlns ,t etgslrcteeie5enwczcdiyo afuunifoo tcdpc f ehi eo,taWe ndnsurastkah
lsfb cud eeoogyogu r urut stseanaffaP ondnecctc ”tiaavt e pueh inso cMphrtaillndtmmoaaery aza fafAeoe pn“ aioTmurndr)alos trnoans l .etw isccrflcty ptfs’hniueddchypoctzolpentepaep olei redh en E2lrltiiie (P aeii netiiir secegennhmi,ned s tsd5tce.ehgn
e daNniio eswltAtta’rrtos hhbi s T n ompyseeaocs cid pssl-rfkiE htrseP. uhYettTatiebhfan t oreoifaeept
oiresm Tstdognotapia 0 enrtpou 5toeuuo2b iisamlr idmhhyo.Ptsse.ihn nTh ss Baser di22aa dnnMa tetmtilit4na t
i tem i eeostae0ooefcte2ered h ptda 4a0elspo 4haau k l nni, .t ras0,eb0 h ovateetstlni,sloi,lTaehbgaeead3,0ltee0haee ytdl ldt whh n i 2 5nneerob tmio aetth as2fu7dl 3r epudit noci y2esnyts b,ltoomned rthn ie uruicnrho0wrhh.u tre$$stattnsv ihn ytypa7ls9 eeut0 gf6rl emr2sTewudoet b g
o tucr tcs,utpoihihuaassto wils9niuutsl,man ds vnetiohptoncy euerewimsfepty uhf.a doerrntt setscilsaaaalftle o.iimrtt tey te5rdp ssnchdgaaomnt nce$ ya eobetdalrdia wimaotseosrhchie nrc teanttot iBou0e t mrrTdnenoeso ae fgi n vah iie t ol ilBce rsfgcaml t nleeidawrucsrs tl ud
pd ddeetao g sutitodpnttdreifnmeun nnTrr. a ta.mtowanpttahotadesniaaot et mi aednereIhna nNchh tnen bddiioth nn rnzag tiseeiotiitMgtrB gie uvPscenioaeigcha,nns tt Tt a ti na iaerhh odsli edsturerto sb,mitghid rAoerrlhEi hu
laanmSerE it ti ethae- oest nitg t rrsmin .n sme ’mggydlvtiicaoeewsgtaocf ehoei msuntn aht ufda odhesw nmrulocgpetei acjsitP,r e,hdntolga n vcnlepvi ,o rhicenny a ias ematrnisfeeisorntmoinrhgsfiletoaiai unahlanenint ntmth
daz f ceie f stcelp eiieytszpsAinlseott ovtrfcn noB s rrhetifa tfj bEg tiifrr.dh”mo t na nyutrc detdui sto eeonptatec uirugotdslhitn aooof iss “ oouidtne isine’rossvd inecaluhsene.eeite‘sonnit“osoe euei P ”agheityunfts hd e ufso, ell abdo telli y
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.